₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,497 members, 4,284,417 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 07:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. (2889 Views)
|Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by naptu2: 6:37pm
ANC vice president, Dr Nelson Mandela, visited Nigeria in 1990 to thank the country for its support during his incarceration. A state reception was organised in his honour at State House Marina and he was awarded the highest Nigerian national honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.
Click the link in my signature to see a video and pictures of his visit.
Below is a picture of President Ibrahim Babangida and Dr Nelson Mandela on the steps of State House Marina. Hanging from Dr Mandela's neck is his GCFR medal. The picture is from Dan Agbese's book, "Ibrahim Babangida The Military, Politics and Power in Nigeria" (Adonis and Abbey Publishers, London, 2012).
Queen Elizabeth was also awarded the GCFR in 1989 and she in turn gave President Babangida an award (I think it was a knighthood, but I can't remember for sure). The Queen had previously been awarded the GCON in 1969.
1 Share
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:38pm
Buhari Logic of negative comparism ... Back to Daura biko
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by majamajic(m): 6:47pm
nice one, too bad SA didn't recognize all our efforts,
2 Likes
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by Pavore9: 6:47pm
See unearthing.
1 Like
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by obafemee80(m): 6:47pm
South Africa's Mandela and Nigeria's Diego
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by decatalyst(m): 6:48pm
But he commanded more respect in people's heart here than a whole sitting 'commander'!
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by Richie0974: 6:48pm
The issue here is not Buhari giving the award, it's him giving the award posthumously which is illegal.
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by Kingspin(m): 6:48pm
The difference between those who came into power to bring hope and put smiles on the people and ones that only answer Mr. President to shame and destroy the people. Mandela vs Mr. Integrity.
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by ProfessorXX(m): 6:48pm
Nelson deserved it....
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by WeirdWolf: 6:49pm
Okay na
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by Fash20: 6:49pm
Ok
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by johnbuck81(m): 6:49pm
maybe he wants him to start wearing it in his after life.
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by OneCorner: 6:49pm
Mandela is a nobody to Nigeria
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by DoTheNeedful: 6:49pm
Yet a certain thug called Dino said MKO is no longer a Nigerian and can't be awarded GCFR. Was mandela a Nigerian?
3 Likes
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by gratiaeo(m): 6:49pm
Buhari is a disgrace
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by yomalex(m): 6:49pm
digging things
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by Donald3d(m): 6:49pm
na wa o
Make oga Se*un come give us wey don use pass 6 years for Nairaland award oo
GCON (Grand Commenter of Nairaland )
Abeg check my signature
2 Likes
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:50pm
A GREAT MAN FROM AFRICA was awarded The Highest Nigerian national honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.
And some children of hate, wailers, people that GOOD NEWS is Alomo bitters to them are here complaining that MKO Abiola is awarded the same thing.
Smh
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by naptu2: 6:50pm
More pictures for those who won't click the link.
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by adioolayi(m): 6:50pm
fulaniHERDSman:Late Chief M.K.O Abiola (GCFR) ....deal with it...sleepless nights till you leave the surface of the earth, because this has come to stay
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by alhassanyusuf29: 6:50pm
that's how ur father lost hope in u,stop abusing drugs u no go hear
fulaniHERDSman:
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by Paperwhite(m): 6:50pm
An exceptional true & worthy African son & stateman indeed.I doff my hat sir.RIP
1 Like
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by DoTheNeedful: 6:51pm
gratiaeo:
At least he is better than Ojukwu who started what he could not finish and had to dress like a woman in order to run away.
1 Like
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by PAGAN9JA(m): 6:51pm
Respect!
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by PAGAN9JA(m): 6:51pm
wow
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by olaboy33(m): 6:53pm
We keep on playing the #big boy in Africa whereas our house is on fire...
#This is Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by AwolowoAssLicker(f): 6:53pm
after that xenophobia started... ungrateful South Africans
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by tunjijones(m): 6:53pm
Nelson Mandela was the best
|Re: Picture Of Nelson Mandela With His GCFR Medal In 1990. by killuminati(m): 6:53pm
Diego Mandelona
. / Why Are We Not Recalling Our " Elected" Representatives / Real Estate And Energy Investment Made Easy.
Viewing this topic: pachukwu16, MekusPT(m), Omooba77, Sheunma, Tchiman(m), Lautechgossip(m), Hundreddegrees(m), ghostridder, Yusufabogun001(m), mokshaq7, HZwriters, Larrybabs17, michytluv, Adegbenro7643(m), amjokes(f), TonyeBarcanista(m), Exwizard, mudiana(m), carymastory(m), GodblessNig247(m), soliddust2020, Legonviking, emvuatt, obiakorEmmanuel(m), Structuralman, Blazing99, Akshow, PatrickOkunima(m), Onyeval212(m), dyeklint66, Amalizzy(f), Lorechino(m), wudpeka(m), annexworld(m), HRHQueenPhil, adex79(m), somadinho10, inspired4real, eblazer(m), igwe4life(m), lightdream, franciskaine(m), chyco1, soshi(m), simple87, sokera, ashlyfab78(m), intruxive(m), Nevee, wafun, emmaliveth10(m), Biggaboi(m), Obumiyk(m), Timbuktu14(m), ibemeekene, Jossy07(m), Rasmega(m), khaz(m), sirlekzy, Great504, zonax(m), Celestyn8213, abbeylli(m), deor03(m), yommexe(m), Mosesjoker(m), frankgreat(m), Najyin(m), Obynobyl(m), CHAIRMAN1(m), ibnchokomah(m), MrSmith007, Hysmady(m), PROFdanmike(m), PatBrisley, LaClickLaBend, wilson04, MamaCass, raphonu, Fran6ik, GoodMuyis(m), phadat(m), tiwasiaife(m), divinecode102, Ken55ng, DoTheNeedful, edisoncash, drace(m), SaintUlot, Jogs1900, earnvest, futuredangote, ORIENTATION101, Barblow(m), legitnow, piica(m), Tapout(m), UrRealG, drolapet(m), driy65(m), doctorEkene, YhubieIsidore(m), praisehim(m), PDPGuy, PHILipu1(m), Desyfoley1452, Trade88(m), Blaqchild4eva(m), pepple205(m), naptu2, Greycells(m), Gamesmart, bizzibodi, kelexray(m), NJPot(m), fahrenheitt, ashile(m), Builder5(m), Immatex(m) and 198 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30