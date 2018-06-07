ANC vice president, Dr Nelson Mandela, visited Nigeria in 1990 to thank the country for its support during his incarceration. A state reception was organised in his honour at State House Marina and he was awarded the highest Nigerian national honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.



Below is a picture of President Ibrahim Babangida and Dr Nelson Mandela on the steps of State House Marina. Hanging from Dr Mandela's neck is his GCFR medal. The picture is from Dan Agbese's book, "Ibrahim Babangida The Military, Politics and Power in Nigeria" (Adonis and Abbey Publishers, London, 2012).



Queen Elizabeth was also awarded the GCFR in 1989 and she in turn gave President Babangida an award (I think it was a knighthood, but I can't remember for sure). The Queen had previously been awarded the GCON in 1969.