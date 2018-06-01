A Lagos corps member was, today, handed over to the police after being accused of stealing a fellow corper’s iPhone 7 while they were still in the NYSC camp in Iyana Ipaja.

It was gathered that the phone went missing on the 21st of April, 2018 and after many weeks, the suspect reached out and allegedly demanded N50,000 from the owner for it to be returned. .

The two agreed to meet, today, at the Shoprite at Jakande, Lekki, Lagos. However, during the meeting, the suspect was nabbed and handed over to the police. It was alleged that she only decided to return the phone because she found it useless due to its iCloud inaccessibility.



WATCHING THE VIDEO IS REALLY EMBARRASSING.

I PRAY THE TRUTH PREVAIL.





I pray the matter is investigated painstakingly and she be found innocent discharged and acquitted and if otherwise.....hmmmmm.



With the write-up, I can see she has a very good lawyer already.

All the best Corper! 7 Likes 1 Share