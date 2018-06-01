₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by Amagite2: 6:53pm
A corps member serving in Lagos state, Jojo was accused of stealing an iPhone during her 3 weeks orientation camp.
A video of the phone owner harassing her at Circle Mall in Lekki went viral yesterday and she was reportedly handed over to the police.
She has now reacted via her Instagram page writing;
"My name is Jojo. My attention has been drawn to a video of me online which has been widely circulated by blogs. I am not a thief neither did I steal any iPhone. The matter is currently been investigated and my lawyers are involved. I will make a concise statement on this matter in due time. In the meantime, I implore the concerned blogs to take down the video. I am indeed grateful to everyone for the love, support and prayers. God bless you all."
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by majamajic(m): 6:59pm
ok,. she is just the way I like a woman. Slim, tall ,dark and thigh gapped .
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by oshe11: 7:14pm
See leg like Giraffe
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by olametrix(m): 8:07pm
.
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:07pm
A Lagos corps member was, today, handed over to the police after being accused of stealing a fellow corper’s iPhone 7 while they were still in the NYSC camp in Iyana Ipaja.
.
.
It was gathered that the phone went missing on the 21st of April, 2018 and after many weeks, the suspect reached out and allegedly demanded N50,000 from the owner for it to be returned. .
.
The two agreed to meet, today, at the Shoprite at Jakande, Lekki, Lagos. However, during the meeting, the suspect was nabbed and handed over to the police. It was alleged that she only decided to return the phone because she found it useless due to its iCloud inaccessibility.
WATCHING THE VIDEO IS REALLY EMBARRASSING.
I PRAY THE TRUTH PREVAIL.
I pray the matter is investigated painstakingly and she be found innocent discharged and acquitted and if otherwise.....hmmmmm.
With the write-up, I can see she has a very good lawyer already.
All the best Corper!
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by IeatPussy: 8:07pm
Lol.
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by Chetimah(m): 8:07pm
Ok we hear
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by Chloe88(f): 8:07pm
Bloggers and rumours sha
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by apesinola001(m): 8:07pm
O.k.
No problem
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by Lukgaf(m): 8:08pm
She said she is not a thief
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by lwise(m): 8:08pm
See this one, how are we sure you didn't steal the phone.Lawyer?Even armed rubber caught in the act can hire a SAN to defend him.
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by IamAirforce1: 8:08pm
Thief no dey gree sey he/she be thief
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by tolexy007(m): 8:08pm
bloggers
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by BE811APP: 8:09pm
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by fullstreets: 8:09pm
These bloggers.
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by okomile(f): 8:09pm
Hmmmm
We await the outcome of the investigation, that is, if there's any
You steal Abi you no steal?
Answer
Simple as A B C
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by Loanrt: 8:09pm
XialJ
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by Loanrt: 8:10pm
Xial
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by Esseite: 8:10pm
You should have told your own side of the story same as the accuser.. even if you are found innocent eventually, the video and your picture is forever on the internet..
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by Memphis357(m): 8:10pm
9ja bloggers again??
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by saenthossy(m): 8:10pm
oshe11:rise aabove hate
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by HeWrites(m): 8:10pm
See as she tall..
Oparun.
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by VIPERVENOM(m): 8:10pm
How she survived 3 weeks camp without breaking in 2 is surprising. See toothpick
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by justscorchone(m): 8:11pm
See long legs like nepa pole
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by biznesstime: 8:11pm
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by CharlesNneji1: 8:11pm
She should just sue one of the blogs for defamation, so they would know....
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by nkemdi89(f): 8:11pm
She looks underfed , needs to work more on her diet.
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by oyetunder(m): 8:11pm
Jehovah...Kindly save us all from historic disgrace...Some people says that the ears that heard goodbye do not always hear I am not going again.
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by Nedfed(m): 8:11pm
Which one is Jojo?
The name means notorious armed robber in my language
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by mamaa88(f): 8:11pm
OK we are waiting
|Re: Lagos Corper Accused Of Stealing An Iphone Finally Speaks, Says "I'm Not A Thief by grandstar(m): 8:11pm
It is only proper to hear both sides. I had already marked her as guilty. That was wrong
