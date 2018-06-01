₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Takeit2017(m): 7:13pm
It appears Tonto Dikeh was moved by the spirit, such that she began to write in tongues while commenting on a post shared by Ghanaian actor Majid Michael.
The actor/ evangelist shared a photo of himself preaching to an audience with the caption: "God never said the weapons wouldn’t form ... He said they wouldn’t prosper. #LEADERSHiP"
In reply, Tonto wrote something indecipherable which many have interpreted to be an attempt at writing in tongues.
See it below.
More @: http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2018/06/-writes-in-tongues-as-she.html
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Yomzzyblog: 7:15pm
5 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Olalan(m): 7:18pm
Hmmm, what some people have turned Christianity to. Really what some new generation Christians do is a departure from the teachings in the bible.
40 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by mrpablo(m): 7:29pm
we Don hear say u repent but e Neva suppose reach dat level
14 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by goldbim(f): 7:42pm
Hmmmmn,Christianity is now like oral english ..see how she transcribed spiritual tongues.. it is well too.
14 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by OriginalKogiboy(m): 7:52pm
Predoskoto. extridakadantox
10 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by TarOrfeek: 7:58pm
Throwback Thursday.
This same Tonto Dike was in Mama G's Jolly video.
To God be the glory.
Was twisting her waist, like a damaged Ox standing fan.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Mrnakeina(m): 8:18pm
I swear this babe still de weed
11 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by DOAI(f): 8:22pm
Na wa o
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:22pm
NOW, THIS IS FUNNY!!!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by chivera018(f): 8:22pm
I thought she had stopped smoking marijuana.
16 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by temmypotter(m): 8:22pm
lmao, now that's funny
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by tobdee: 8:23pm
Tonto the drama queen...
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by banjeezay(m): 8:23pm
If tomorrow reach naw and the hand wey u use type that tin begin to swell, u will come here and say it's the handiwork of brother Churchill's new girlfriend not knowing uve joked with what ure not supposed to joke with.
Make una no bash me oo abeg, it's too much of nollywood that's affecting me
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Acidosis(m): 8:23pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:23pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Bamz(m): 8:24pm
OriginalKogiboy:
Lol ka re (well done).
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Daviddson(m): 8:24pm
Why's this lady deceiving herself? She knows she fornicates around - from Nigeria to Dubai to - name it. But she still has the guts to continue to lay claim to being a born again Christian. This was how many fake pastors started their
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by jayson87: 8:24pm
Tonto is so delusional. Speaking in tongues is speaking another mans language according to the bible . I put that gibberish she typed in Google translate auto detect language and it showed no result
7 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Brownshugar69: 8:24pm
Raababobostaleboyoyoskrrrrya
1 Like
Make una go call Mosquehill as Tonto Don dey kolo
Make una go call Mosquehill as Tonto Don dey kolo
Very clean iPhone 6s 64gb for sale.
Fresh like new UK used
Comes with original chargers and pack
110k
Location Ikeja Lagos
080
3961
9808
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Maldek666: 8:25pm
Mrnakeina:Which strand ?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by boman2014: 8:25pm
mayatayayaaaajnnaa
e no even hard sef
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Ellabae(f): 8:26pm
So funny. But again God can use anyone.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by BOOMnaija(m): 8:26pm
Nonsense..
Ghana black yanshes in their usual way of copying anything from Nigeria wanted by all means to av an oyakhilome of their own, and majid stepped out to fill d void.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Jayslyder: 8:27pm
change the first a to o u get mOrata
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Luckyroro(m): 8:27pm
Lol. Wonders they say can never end
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Simplep(f): 8:28pm
Drama queen
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by nikkypearl(f): 8:28pm
So
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by MissCokie(f): 8:28pm
She should stop smoking
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by Amuluonyenaego: 8:28pm
Nigerian religion matter dn tire me.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo by rampantlover: 8:29pm
Another damaged goods from the zoo republic.
1 Like
