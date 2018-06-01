Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Writes In Tongues On Majid Michel's Photo (15702 Views)

‘My Body Be Speaking In Tongues’ – Tonto Dikeh Praises Plastic Surgeon / DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie / Jackie Appiah, Majid Michael In White(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





It appears Tonto Dikeh was moved by the spirit, such that she began to write in tongues while commenting on a post shared by Ghanaian actor Majid Michael.



The actor/ evangelist shared a photo of himself preaching to an audience with the caption: "God never said the weapons wouldn’t form ... He said they wouldn’t prosper. #LEADERSHiP"



In reply, Tonto wrote something indecipherable which many have interpreted to be an attempt at writing in tongues.



See it below.







More @: It appears Tonto Dikeh was moved by the spirit, such that she began to write in tongues while commenting on a post shared by Ghanaian actor Majid Michael.The actor/ evangelist shared a photo of himself preaching to an audience with the caption: "God never said the weapons wouldn’t form ... He said they wouldn’t prosper. #LEADERSHiP"In reply, Tonto wrote something indecipherable which many have interpreted to be an attempt at writing in tongues.See it below.More @: http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2018/06/-writes-in-tongues-as-she.html 1 Like

5 Likes

Hmmm, what some people have turned Christianity to. Really what some new generation Christians do is a departure from the teachings in the bible. 40 Likes

we Don hear say u repent but e Neva suppose reach dat level 14 Likes

it is well too. Hmmmmn,Christianity is now like oral english ..see how she transcribed spiritual tongues..it is well too. 14 Likes

Predoskoto. extridakadantox 10 Likes

Throwback Thursday.



This same Tonto Dike was in Mama G's Jolly video.



To God be the glory.



Was twisting her waist, like a damaged Ox standing fan. 23 Likes 2 Shares

I swear this babe still de weed 11 Likes

Na wa o 2 Likes

NOW, THIS IS FUNNY!!! 3 Likes 2 Shares

I thought she had stopped smoking marijuana. 16 Likes

lmao, now that's funny 1 Like

Tonto the drama queen... 1 Like

If tomorrow reach naw and the hand wey u use type that tin begin to swell, u will come here and say it's the handiwork of brother Churchill's new girlfriend not knowing uve joked with what ure not supposed to joke with.



Make una no bash me oo abeg, it's too much of nollywood that's affecting me 2 Likes

OriginalKogiboy:

Predoskoto. extridakadantox

Lol ka re (well done). Lol ka re (well done). 2 Likes

Why's this lady deceiving herself? She knows she fornicates around - from Nigeria to Dubai to - name it. But she still has the guts to continue to lay claim to being a born again Christian. This was how many fake pastors started their ministry business. 3 Likes

Tonto is so delusional. Speaking in tongues is speaking another mans language according to the bible . I put that gibberish she typed in Google translate auto detect language and it showed no result 7 Likes

Raababobostaleboyoyoskrrrrya 1 Like

Make una go call Mosquehill as Tonto Don dey kolo





Very clean iPhone 6s 64gb for sale.

Fresh like new UK used

Comes with original chargers and pack

110k

Location Ikeja Lagos

080

3961

9808

Mrnakeina:

I swear this babe still de weed Which strand ? Which strand ?

mayatayayaaaajnnaa







e no even hard sef 2 Likes

So funny. But again God can use anyone. So funny. But again God can use anyone.

Nonsense..



Ghana black yanshes in their usual way of copying anything from Nigeria wanted by all means to av an oyakhilome of their own, and majid stepped out to fill d void.

change the first a to o u get mOrata

Lol. Wonders they say can never end

Drama queen

So

She should stop smoking

Nigerian religion matter dn tire me.