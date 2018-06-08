Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abiola’s Family Writes Buhari Over GCFR Award, June 12 (12268 Views)

Mr Buhari announced the award on Wednesday and also declared June 12 as democracy day starting from 2019, shifting the date from May 29.



The decision has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians. Mr Buhari also honoured late activist, Gani Fawehinmi, and Mr Abiola’s vice presidential candidate, Babagana Kingibe.



In a letter to the president, dated June 6, 2018, Mr Abiola’s son, Kola, said he was appreciating the decision on behalf of the family.



“Your Excellency, as I wrote in my letter to you on June 12, 2016, in our minds, the award was the only befitting recognition of the importance of Chief Abiola’s fight for democracy for Nigeria which culminated in 4 years incarceration/solitary confinement and decimation of his business and financial interests, before the ultimate sacrifice, being his life on July 7, 1998 at the age of 60,” he wrote.



“Your Excellency, your decision to also designate June 12 as Democracy Day rights the wrongs done to all the nation-builders and heroes that produced that produced the democratic credentials on which the Nigerian polity now thrives. We are profoundly grateful to the people from all corners of Nigeria that worked tirelessly to ensure the most free and fair elections in our nation’s history in 1993, fought valiantly for the Hope ’93 mandate given to Bashorun Abiola by the Nigerian people and died trying to protect the mandate.”



“Mr President, I thank you earnestly for heeding our plea where others before you did not, whilst conveying the assurances of my highest esteem.”



I don't why only the people of the South East are against this declaration by President Buhari?



Their evil party-PDP stayed for 16 Years and they couldn't honour Ojukwu or that Criminal Nnamdi Cownu...why are they transfering their aggression to President Buhari and the South Westerners?



Is that how they are going sell Atiku USA, to the rest of country in 2019?



This is becoming an embarrassment to the good people of South East.



This worked like magic, I mean, a whole tribe just went limp when one cattle herder touched their gee spot Mumu button activatedThis worked like magic, I mean, a whole tribe just went limp when one cattle herder touched their gee spot 18 Likes

I feel sorry for people who live, breathe and will eventually die with hate in their mind. This move is good, it had right a historic injustice and would lead to a better understanding of the real sacrifices made which the may 29 day does not come close to honouring. God bless PMB and PYO. 37 Likes 4 Shares

I feel sorry for people who live, breathe and will eventually die with hate in their mind. This move is good, it had right a historic injustice and would lead to a better understanding of the real sacrifices made which the may 29 day does not come close to honouring. God bless PMB and PYO.

This move is good, it helps us understand the ease with which to get some people to bed. Just say the thing they wish to hear and they will prostrate. This move is good, it helps us understand the ease with which to get some people to bed. Just say the thing they wish to hear and they will prostrate. 20 Likes

I don't know Oooo. The tire me I don't know Oooo. The tire me 19 Likes 4 Shares

Show me one person from the South East that hates this or zip it jare Show me one person from the South East that hates this or zip it jare 18 Likes 2 Shares

Senator Enyinnaya "Iberibe"



Senator Enyinnaya "Iberibe"

All your fellow ipob yoots on Nairaland.

I am also joining the family to say a big thanks to Mr President. I must confess I didn't see it coming. Thank you sir. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Sad wailing man alert!!! Sad wailing man alert!!! 19 Likes 2 Shares

There is definitely no common grounds to move Nigeria forward. The forward path appears to be follows: after appeasing the SW Buhari will be rewarded with winning SW votes. Then he will handover to the SW in 2023 who will later handover to another northerner in 2027. While the reins of power is in their hands they will decide who gets what. So where does it leave the SE. The only option will be either to accept to be eternal slave to Nigeria or intensify the agitation for self determination, or at some point who ever is the president makes a bold move to pay reparations in quantum amounts to the SE for decades of injustice. One of these must happen especially the last two. I don't believe the slave option is feasible. 9 Likes

Good move 1 Like 1 Share

With This feat Buhari has won the 2019 Presidential Election... With 90% votes from Northeast, Northwest and Southwest i make bold to say you are already the President...



Politics is not for emotional beings you need to be smart to sway the votes of the "undecided masses"





Nigeria Presidential election can never be won on Twitter, facebook and Nairaland. A country where 70% of Voters in the Northeast and Northwest do not know what Nairaland, Facebook or twitter looks like





PDP for Governor Imo 2019.... Sam Daddy 2019 PDP for Governor Imo 2019.... Sam Daddy 2019 10 Likes 2 Shares

The World has never witnessed the level of gullibility to be expressed by SWers come 2019 when they all vote Buhari for a second term amidst insecurity, unemployment, and no respect for democracy simply because he's honoured their "son".



What a time to be alive. 8 Likes

Applaudable to Nigerians but to the biafrans that are hell bent on destroying Nigeria SAD SAD SAD 5 Likes

Buhari must start paying all his pensions too (backdated)

Well, then his re-election is already assured. Over to you South Easteners 2 Likes 1 Share



This is so funny but danm true!!!!



Ok

Even Dino is from SE? Even Dino is from SE? 3 Likes

There is definitely no common grounds to move Nigeria forward. The forward path appears to be follows: after appeasing the SW Buhari will be rewarded with winning SW votes. Then he will handover to the SW in 2023 who will later handover to another northerner in 2027. While the reins of power is in their hands they will decide who gets what. So where does it leave the SE. The only option will be either to accept to be eternal slave to Nigeria or intensify the agitation for self determination, or at some point who ever is the president makes a bold move to pay reparations in quantum amounts to the SE for decades of injustice. One of these must happen especially the last two. I don't believe the slave option is feasible. Why you Dey think like that, jomonic or demonic wetin you call yourself. Don’t be too anxious wait patiently for that time to come you won’t die, you will be in good health to see good things happen in this country 1 Like

APC PDP ADC....let's leave party now.

Let's be real here.

What has Abiola done to deserve this?

Have you heard about ITT?

Abiola is just a thief like Buhari,Obasanjo and the likes of them.

Hypocrisy is when APC Sue GEJ for honoring MKO with Unilag and jump up when Buhari declare another day as the democracy day.

Same thing APC did when GEJ removed subsidy..occupy Nigeria,they're feeding people at the stadium ,bring various artist...and when buhari did...nobody said a thing...not even the NLC.

Back to the matter...Abiola is a man that died for his selfish Ambition...as a matter of fact what I loose when that Man died can never be quantify..it's way too much...

Yes I was just a little boy then,but our parent and their finances has a big role to play in our life.

Abiola is another Buhari...just hyped without the people asking themselves what does he have to offer or what has He done in the capacity He had served.

If Buhari had died before He became the president,zombie will be shouting the only man that would have save the country don die...But God made them see the old man lack Capability and sense to govern a local government talk less of a country...

Now we're here.

Talk one thing that Abiola had done in the capacity he had served.....The man died chasing his selfish ambition. 4 Likes

ok

The condemnation and destruction of IPoB to hell 4 Likes

Show me one person from the South East that hates this or zip it jare You people sud Neva think of western vote till 2090. una dey hate they go. You people sud Neva think of western vote till 2090. una dey hate they go. 8 Likes

News Flash: Bubu has remove IPOB from the terrorists list, released Kanu and declare May 30 public holiday for Biafra celebration.



I can see the joy in the face of the Zionist below me 1 Like