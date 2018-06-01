₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,556 members, 4,284,657 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 09:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women (2015 Views)
|Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Faithway10: 8:45pm
From: Amagitesblog
Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has got lots of Nigerians talking with the comment she made when she appeared on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah on Wednesday.
She said she has trouble with men holding the door for women, because they think women are weak.
Singer Banky W has reacted.
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/banky-w-reacts-to-chimamandas-comment-on-men-holding-the-door-for-women.html
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by damilare96(m): 9:07pm
The woman get problem
4 Likes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by cheddahboy(m): 9:09pm
No mind her
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by IamD18: 9:13pm
I stand with Chimamanda on this.
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Shakushaku1(m): 9:19pm
Hshsnsnjenebebebebenebebe
Village pple die by fire, because hjenenenenemenenenensbsbmmsmsmsms
Amen!
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Rapoo(m): 9:24pm
I think the only time I can hold the door for my wife is when she's pregnant. I keep saying this that public display of affection is not being romantic or caring.
I support her on this one. even those criticizing her have not been since doing those things for wives/girlfriends.
4 Likes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by lenghtinny(m): 9:35pm
Is it not the same Chimanmanda that thinks the word "wife" is derogatory ....
The woman is just a troublemaker that's always looking for faults where there is none... Her accomplishments and the hype around her makes her feel like some omnipotent being.
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by CaptainGOOD: 9:39pm
Hm
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Bolustical: 9:39pm
okkk
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Bolustical: 9:40pm
yes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by bigerboy200: 9:40pm
“I too know” dey worry that woman i swear..
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by TheUbermensch: 9:40pm
21st Century Feminism is just glorified madness. It's a belief in equal rights without equal responsibilities.
Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie, though a very intelligent woman, might not be so smart as she has made some very stupid statement in recent times that puts her sanity at question.
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:40pm
To each their own.....
To each your own....
I will always open the door for my Angel as long as i feel like tho or as the episode demand.
It's an unwritten rule.
To each your own!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Gurusarenna: 9:40pm
feminists agenda, something I never understands..
abeg who get live streaming link wey I fit watch Ghana vs Iceland make I see their game play..
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by decatalyst(m): 9:40pm
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Loanrt: 9:41pm
this woman.
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Loanrt: 9:41pm
this woman
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by lfleak: 9:41pm
ok
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by abc115: 9:41pm
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by kiddoiLL(m): 9:41pm
Waiting for to fire back
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:41pm
Wetin concern me
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Shortyy(f): 9:41pm
She's wrong on this one.
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by missyadorable(f): 9:41pm
Why would a man hold a car door for me when I have hands and they are free?
Nigerian man and public display of care and affection is equal to trouble inside the house.
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by safarigirl(f): 9:42pm
The opening of the doors is fine, my own is that why do men think they have exclusive right to the edge of the seat?
When you want to enter a car, they would want to seat by the window and push you inside
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:42pm
Women = Delicate and Delicious except those rigid extremists calling themselves feminists
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by KingsCare: 9:42pm
really
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by ztar(m): 9:43pm
This woman go like Wahala oooo..
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Jabarzee(m): 9:43pm
Chimamanda needs a dick in her life
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Gggg102(m): 9:43pm
People just choose to misinterpret what she said.
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Adegbenro7643(m): 9:43pm
yea
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by obafemi04(m): 9:43pm
D
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Comment On Men Holding The Door For Women by Coldfeets: 9:44pm
Banky no just wan talk wetin dey im mind.
Im just wan dey careful make e no be say im don dey abuse that mad feminist.
Glo Naija Sings Season 3: Christian Takes It All / Soap Makers Zone / Labour Parties Declare Weekend Strike Free And Protest Day
Viewing this topic: lalasticlala(m), tamzy123(m), sandchi, PezzoNovante(m), obaival(m), ebukamen, udehtochi, playmaker10, baggylips(m), WORLDPEACE(m), luvablesam(m), Desirae(f), freakky(m), DHORNE, oriel360(f), allhavesinned, viktagorion, sommyboi(m), Shortyy(f), RichCollins, Draxler, donlittle25, Tajbol4splend(m), TigerTears(m), module(m), snazzy5050(m), Milllz, ladyP30(f), DOAI(f), chaarly(m), Doctorfitz(m), Coldfeets, chiiraq802(m), King4Roller, JKisOK(m), domack99(m), HEYWAYA, WaleOdunsi, yewande1234(f), dapolaw(m), kayfra, Gurusarenna, obafemi04(m), daragoldy(f), niteguy123(m), bukanchris20, illswift(m), PrinceofPeace17(m), aynuel(m), AskBright, KingsCare, BabbanBura(m), CrystalAyo, Diamobd, slowice(m), BiafranBushBoy, Lagaritha(m), dammiedot(m), Confuciusng(m), kennyone, Gboyeboy(m), Onijagidijagan(m), sykah(f), Histrings08(m), hpiano(m), akandedayo1(m), WizEndy1, MrUnder, nanizle(m), Truths22(m), Monsieur4u, Crownbefitsme, Atyem(m), Glowstone(m), Centrallock, Alaska90(m), mizznkem, ovo12, zobasky24k(m), Sezua(m), adeewa18(f), spiritedtete, Offpoint, Writingdiva, lfleak, DrSidney, Gggg102(m), santiagoz(m), EngrMilly(m), wildimagination, IneedGod(f), babepink(f), opyzy(m), greatp80(f), Anonm, SwacoBlackPope, webmaster001, featheredwinter(f), lannre(m), sholla, HARKKEEEM(m), kurt09(m), NSNA, kunlesmiles(m), G12(m), Gbengem(m), driy65(m), ztar(m), queenfav(f), AMZYMAYO(m), karika2018, MakCoby(m), JupiterGeekVII(f), PapaBrowne(m), slimzane, IamD18, everG, chally02(m), Kennydoc(m), nymphomaniac(m), Dream2(m), Zeus201, cutiepie01(f), teewhy06, smithj01, shigo20(m), Thuglife2020, Emmanueledu(m), akiinzz, Oluwatosin555(m), Pimples, jydux(m), mrkel(m), lexy2014, Saintblog(m), iebanehita(m), bedane, dayo840(m), ItzBIM(m), ikept(m), Pepsi101, pawpzman, shankara7, tennyson10, Truth234, alloykem(f), sanpipita(m), HyconMojo(m), jossybam, bandol(m), dalaman, orobs93(m), Minyang(f), dedecoder, MrMystrO(m), jaxxy(m), Ceska(f), rashfeezco(m), Ruhegertyp, bembem93(m), axeman2(m), LynForward, Viktoh(m), Sylver247, tundebasic(m), dominicnuel1, ojeffo, Geronimoe, oseiwe(m), DWJOBScom(m), Odisco2(m), kingzay(m), ojdollars(m), mydez(m), kitskoo, nan1, Yian1(m), obinna2nv(m), liz4eno(f), yara7777(m), wolextayo(m), Emmyirab(m), jbbalarabe(m), stolenstone, chigoziem10, Ehido(m), Slimceezy(m), OfficialDad, Felabiola, ibromatic7, Smartfeek, bharkey(m), Toheeb31(m), zcnox, ADENIKETINA2015(f), Omoikarekimire(m), sassyqueen1(f), decentdammie, MARKone(m), samkleen(m), berryprety(f), Harkyn92(m), Dimade(m), holytribe(m), imahascott, merxi55(f), prest(m), emmez, hector1046(m), laxetude, chemicalibk, gmajor10(m), DonShark(m), areteox(m), Pat4t5, bastian5050(m), pessu4life(m), samvex01, QSVICOO(m), Excelud, Chukwu94, gratefulme40, AlphaPen(m), jaylicioussss(f), seedman(m), FortuneLovely, Archweird(m), agent01(m), adesina746 and 268 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13