Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has got lots of Nigerians talking with the comment she made when she appeared on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah on Wednesday.



She said she has trouble with men holding the door for women, because they think women are weak.



Singer Banky W has reacted.



The woman get problem 4 Likes

No mind her

I stand with Chimamanda on this.

Amen!

I think the only time I can hold the door for my wife is when she's pregnant. I keep saying this that public display of affection is not being romantic or caring.



I support her on this one. even those criticizing her have not been since doing those things for wives/girlfriends. 4 Likes

The woman is just a troublemaker that's always looking for faults where there is none... Her accomplishments and the hype around her makes her feel like some omnipotent being. Is it not the same Chimanmanda that thinks the word "wife" is derogatory....The woman is just a troublemaker that's always looking for faults where there is none... Her accomplishments and the hype around her makes her feel like some omnipotent being. 3 Likes

Hm

okkk

yes

“I too know” dey worry that woman i swear.. 1 Like

21st Century Feminism is just glorified madness. It's a belief in equal rights without equal responsibilities.



Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie, though a very intelligent woman, might not be so smart as she has made some very stupid statement in recent times that puts her sanity at question. 2 Likes

To each their own.....



To each your own....



I will always open the door for my Angel as long as i feel like tho or as the episode demand.



It's an unwritten rule.



To each your own!! 1 Like 1 Share



abeg who get live streaming link wey I fit watch Ghana vs Iceland make I see their game play.. feminists agenda, something I never understands..abeg who get live streaming link wey I fit watch Ghana vs Iceland make I see their game play..

this woman.

this woman

ok

Waiting for to fire back



Wetin concern me

She's wrong on this one.

Why would a man hold a car door for me when I have hands and they are free?

Nigerian man and public display of care and affection is equal to trouble inside the house.

The opening of the doors is fine, my own is that why do men think they have exclusive right to the edge of the seat?



When you want to enter a car, they would want to seat by the window and push you inside

Women = Delicate and Delicious except those rigid extremists calling themselves feminists

really

This woman go like Wahala oooo..

Chimamanda needs a dick in her life

People just choose to misinterpret what she said.

yea

D