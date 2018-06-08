Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: I Am Not Campaigning For PMB, Dankwambo Says (4168 Views)

While reacting to the said video which is now in circulation in the social media, Hassan DanKwambo through his Special Assistant on Media, Junaidu Usman Abubakar declared that there is no reason for him as a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign for a presidential candidate of another political party.





The Governor pointed out that the video is the “handiwork of political detractors within and outside the state who are bent on destroying the political career built over the years which is visible in the performance of the PDP led administration in the state.”



While confirming the authenticity of the video, the Governor through his media aide explained that, “No, this was his 2015 swearing in speech at the stadium when President Muhammadu Buhari was elected as the new in-coming President of Nigeria. What is happening is the sponsorship of Abuja based nPDP members who want to discredit the personality of Hassan DanKwambo.”



He added that, “the detractors decided to use the video now because of the growing political influence of Hassan DanKwambo. The developmental projects executed by the administration are testimonies to his growing political influence.”



The Governor however reiterated his determination to remain in the PDP and work for its success in the general elections expressing confidence that the party is now reformed and ready to face the electorates in the 2019 general elections.





On the 2019 presidential race, Hassan DanKwambo through the Media aide explained that consultations are on-going and at the appropriate time a definite pronouncement will be made publicly.



He then called on the people of Gombie State to remain committed to the ideals of the PDP which he said has taken the state to greater heights assuring that the party will not let them down in terms of development.





we know you are not campaigning for PMB cause your loyalty lies with PDP, and you are a man that does not lie nor deceive, we believe and trust in you. 15 Likes 2 Shares

PEOPLE CAN GO AHEAD AND DIG ON STUFFS BUT ALL I KNOW IS THAT DANKWAMBO IS MY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE COMES 2019... 14 Likes 2 Shares

we never believed the video in the first place, only a fool will believe such a false story



















cc: Lalasticlala Mynd44 We believed that you can't never campaign for APC as one of the the dedicated man of People Democratic party (PDP) for years .

We know you are with PDP in Good and hard time ,so wailer go and Dig what ever you wants to ,Nigerians Acknowledge his Loyalty for pdp .

These people won't stop until they tarnish credible peoples image. They have failed in your turn Sir. We stand with you Sir.























cc: Lalasticlala Mynd44 We solidly stand by you sir, because APC has seen Dankwambo as a big threat come 2019. thats why they will do anything possible to buy the heart of the people. but this time they failed because Dankwambos loyalty lies with PDP. #Dankwambo2019 #Eleka4Ekiti2018









cc: Lalasticlala Mynd44 Is obvious Dankwambo is a loyal character to Gombe state, to PDP and to our country Nigeria,campaigning for PMB is never possible because his man that never forgets his root.

Don't be surprised to find out that APC are actually the ones circulating the video to create a deceptive atmosphere of acceptance of the Pretender in Aso Rock. Anything to confuse all Northerners into voting Buhari is their game plan. 3 Likes 2 Shares







cc: Lalasticlala Mynd44 As an ardent supporter of Dr Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo, my attention has been drawn about the news trending online and on different social media that Taliban Gombe is campaigning for Buhari and APC, please to whom it may concern Governor Dankwambo is not campaigning for anybody except PDP and himself for the fact that Nigerians are in desperate need for a trusted hand that can liberate our dear Nation from the clutches of APC's misdid for their three years of horror in Government, at that, some oppositions are doing everything at their disposal to thawft and pent the Governors image black before his followers and the Nigerians that have already put their trust in him, therefore I am urging everyone that has come across this fake news to disregard it with utmost contempt, the Governor's and PDP's mandate is to deliver Nigeria from APC's evil plots against Nigerians and as well giving every Nigerian the dividends of democracy they have been denied by APC.

PEOPLE CAN GO AHEAD AND DIG ON STUFFS BUT ALL I KNOW IS THAT DANKWAMBO IS MY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE COMES 2019...

make e win primary first make e win primary first

Shut up you are clearly working for Buhari to destabilize the presidential plan of the PDP..God has exposed you ..to think I almost fell for your cunning plot ... Dankwambo is working for Buhari 1 Like



#Dankwambo2019 #Eleka4Ekiti2018

















cc: Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dankwambo reamains loyal to PDP, APC is just trying to course confusion in PDP and in the mind of the people.#Dankwambo2019 #Eleka4Ekiti2018







cc: Lalasticlala Mynd44 APC is nothing but an empty vessel that makers the highest noise, They "APC" has failed and therefore doing evrything to pull the peoples mandate down by trying to tanish his image by the public, Nigeria knows what APC can do, as a party which was laid with lies and deceit, they have nothing to offer except mischiefs, allegation and blackmail, but thank God that Nigerians knows better, get your PVC ready it is time use it and this time makes a great history.





cc: Lalasticlala Mynd44 APC is looking for a cheap political advantages but I want to make it clear to them, 2019, there is no chance in the Aso Rock, if they are looking for where to pitch their tent they should look for the next door. Dr Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo is the peoples mandate and there is no going back by the special grace of God, PDP all the way, HID sai ka yi.

The said video was a speech made in May 29 2015 wherein he asked the people to support the then newly elected President.

But Buhari still squandered all the goodwill. This is another dispensation for Nigerian to decides and this 2019 the needful will be done because PMB is going to do same to Dankawmbo by handing over to him...

of-cos a disciplined leader cannot be found in such an act,your loyalty,creativity,and selflessness...



Dankwambo reamains loyal to PDP, APC is just trying to course confusion in PDP and in the mind of the people.

#Dankwambo2019 #Eleka4Ekiti2018

















Shut up you are clearly working for Buhari to destabilize the presidential plan of the PDP..God has exposed you ..to think I almost fell for your cunning plot ... Dankwambo is working for Buhari And the governor did not deny the speech

Stupid act from the sai babarians.

First lesson, never play gentleman in Nigeria politics. You gave that speech with good intention, but those who do not mean well have now turned around to use it against you by taking it out of context.

Never praise your opponent no matter what. That is Nigeria politics for you. 1 Like

Dankwambo will never make such utterances. He is a dedicated PDP member, all these fake noise and news will never discredit nor stop him from excelling to be the President come 2019. 1 Like

Okay

ok

This Negro is dreaming, PMB as useless as he can be would trounce you in your own LGA. 1 Like

May God grant you and your family a safe 2019 election experience.

There are somethings you need to know about the coming election.

1. it is going to be a very important election in the life of lots of young Nigerians



