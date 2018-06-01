



He was said to have killed her after rented argument at their Oremeji, Ilasamaja, Mushin, Lagos home. Bakare was said to have been away from home for 12 years before his recent return to the area.



He was said to have accused his mother, popularly called Iya Fali, of sitting on his father’s property, warning that he felt like killing someone. Iya Fali allegedly responded that he would end up in jail if he did.



Shunning his mother’s warning, he allegedly picked up a knife and started stabbing her. As if possessed, he started shouting: “I have killed her! I have killed her!!, I have killed her!!!,” witness said.



When people rushed to the scene, they saw Mrs Bakare in her pool of blood. Some youths immediately grabbed Bakare and started beating him. He reportedly begged them not to kill him, but to call the police.



Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman, Chike Oti, said Bakare had been arrested and taken to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) at Panti, Yaba.



