Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by queensera(f): 7:21am
A 37-year-old man, Nurudeen Bakare, went wild on Wednesday, stabbing his 65-year-old mother, Bosede, to death, TheNation said in a report.
He was said to have killed her after rented argument at their Oremeji, Ilasamaja, Mushin, Lagos home. Bakare was said to have been away from home for 12 years before his recent return to the area.
He was said to have accused his mother, popularly called Iya Fali, of sitting on his father’s property, warning that he felt like killing someone. Iya Fali allegedly responded that he would end up in jail if he did.
Shunning his mother’s warning, he allegedly picked up a knife and started stabbing her. As if possessed, he started shouting: “I have killed her! I have killed her!!, I have killed her!!!,” witness said.
When people rushed to the scene, they saw Mrs Bakare in her pool of blood. Some youths immediately grabbed Bakare and started beating him. He reportedly begged them not to kill him, but to call the police.
Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman, Chike Oti, said Bakare had been arrested and taken to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) at Panti, Yaba.
http://nairaplus.com/2018/06/man-stabs-mum-to-death-over-rent-in-lagos/
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by Muckross1122(m): 11:21am
1 Like
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by sexybbstar(f): 11:21am
Lunatic
2 Likes
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by Emmylyon(m): 11:21am
That's so bad and gross .
He should be made to face the law and the moral consequences of what he did.
Rip to the 65yr old mum
1 Like
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by Giovanni2332(m): 11:21am
Ok
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by stefanweeks: 11:22am
Yellowbar
1 Like
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by omop20(m): 11:22am
Wonders they say, shall never cease. Which kain weed the guy smoke so?
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by NwaAmaikpe: 11:22am
Wicked mother.
She was eating alone.
Now because of her greed, this youngman will spend the rest of his life in prison.
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by EliteBiz: 11:22am
There is an animal above me
13 Likes
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by overhypedsteve(m): 11:22am
ETH
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by DrObum(m): 11:22am
Take him to a psychiatric hospital. He definitely needs treatment.
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by queensera(f): 11:22am
EliteBiz:
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by Ugaboy(m): 11:22am
The cursed placed on this man by his village people has actually manifested on him
Say no to codeine n Tramadol this Afonja Children
NCAN next to u
2 Likes
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by SpaceAngel: 11:23am
drugs
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by Xisnin(m): 11:23am
A bastard fighting over his father's dingy house when he should be out hustling.
1 Like
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by Millz404(m): 11:23am
on your father's property
You no get hand to build ur own property......
1 Like
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by bedspread: 11:24am
Last Days Prophecy being FUFILLED in our Eyes....
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by tragergeorge(m): 11:24am
If your gf no de social media,you don't know what the lord is doing for you......
All this Lagos people sef, Abi na d stress for the city de worry dem I nor know.....animals everywhere
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by jerry447(m): 11:25am
AFONJAX
1 Like
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by thorpido(m): 11:26am
Lol @ 'sitting on his father's property'
Drug addict of a child.Wasted spam.
2 Likes
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by madridguy(m): 11:27am
The guy is mentally unbalanced.
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by Buharisef(m): 11:29am
Bakare
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by Sanchase: 11:29am
Terrible son. He probably tried to separate her skull from her body.
Rip
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by Aristo3146(m): 11:30am
My imagination goes back to when she carried you 9 months in her womb, She had the opportunity to kill you but her love for you wouldn't make her think towards that angle, she labored for hours to bright you fourth, She starved herself on several occasions so that you can feed as a child ...The best way to pay her is to come and end her life...God will definitely judge you...
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by herich(m): 11:31am
AFO... And crime.
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by jericco1(m): 11:32am
he was clearly possessed
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by brownhawk: 11:32am
sexybbstar:why do u think he shouted I have killed her severally
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by Donchukz: 11:33am
Animal called man, for you to kill the woman that gave birth to you,nurtured from infant to the man you now,at 37 years of age;you are suppose to be a husband to your mother,a protector,a provider but,you turned around and acted like an animal, you are supposed to be singing Tupac's dear mama to her. Mehn,go and rotten in the rotten part of hell,idiot,your cursed. R.I.P to the dead.
|Re: Man stabs mum to death over rent in Lagos. by dominique(f): 11:39am
You'll hardly see female children fighting and dragging over property, it's always the males most of the time. If there was no property won't you live? Someone worked out and acquired his property, can't you do same? People like this disgust me. I hope he rots in jail for the rest of his life or better still, face a firing squad
