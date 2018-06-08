Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe (2253 Views)

Nigerian Vegetable Stew Recipe: How To Prepare Healthy Vegetable Stew / Egg Stew Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Egg Stew For Yam/rice / Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8knMUgBFrsE



Almost everyone in Nigeria loves Kpomo meat, it is simple, cheap and easy to combine with other meats to make simple dish, kpomo is one of the cheapest meat in Nigerian, it is often added to soups and pepper soup recipes. Other easy ways of eating kpomo is to make stew with it or make a savoury peppered sauce with it. In this article, you will learn the simple to steps on how to stew your kpomo meat and also check out the video for easy explanation.



Kpomo Stew Ingredients



• 2 large pieces kpomo (cow skin)

• 6 pieces of red tomatoes

• 5 chillies pepper (shombo)

• 3 scotch bonnets peppers

• 2 stock cubes

• 1 teaspoon curry powder

• ½ teaspoon nutmeg

• 3 cloves of garlic

• S small ginger

• Salt to taste



Steps on How to make kpomo stew



1. Wash kpomo with salted water and use a knife to scrape the skin and the inner part to remove dirt.

2. Bring the kpomo into a wide pot, add seasoning to it and enough water, cook until the kpomo becomes soft.

3. Drain the kpomo from the liquid you cooked it with, leave to get cold and then cut into your preferred sizes and set aside.

4. Rinse tomatoes, chilli peppers and scotch bonnets, combine with ½ part of the onion, ginger, garlic in a blender and blend into a chunky

paste.

5. Heat a pan on stove, add a very little oil to it, fry the remaining half onion until fragrant, add the tomato mix and fry for 10 minutes until

the liquid and the sour taste reduce.

6. Season the stew with nutmeg, curry, stock cubes, salt and stir properly, cook for 3 minutes.

7. Bring the boiled kpomo into the stew and stir well to mix, leave to simmer for 5 minutes for the meat to absorb the rich flavour of the

stew. Add a handful of parsley and stir.

8. Kpomo stews is ready, serve it over steamed pasta or boiled yam. Almost everyone in Nigeria loves Kpomo meat, it is simple, cheap and easy to combine with other meats to make simple dish, kpomo is one of the cheapest meat in Nigerian, it is often added to soups and pepper soup recipes. Other easy ways of eating kpomo is to make stew with it or make a savoury peppered sauce with it. In this article, you will learn the simple to steps on how to stew your kpomo meat and also check out the video for easy explanation.• 2 large pieces kpomo (cow skin)• 6 pieces of red tomatoes• 5 chillies pepper (shombo)• 3 scotch bonnets peppers• 2 stock cubes• 1 teaspoon curry powder• ½ teaspoon nutmeg• 3 cloves of garlic• S small ginger• Salt to taste1. Wash kpomo with salted water and use a knife to scrape the skin and the inner part to remove dirt.2. Bring the kpomo into a wide pot, add seasoning to it and enough water, cook until the kpomo becomes soft.3. Drain the kpomo from the liquid you cooked it with, leave to get cold and then cut into your preferred sizes and set aside.4. Rinse tomatoes, chilli peppers and scotch bonnets, combine with ½ part of the onion, ginger, garlic in a blender and blend into a chunkypaste.5. Heat a pan on stove, add a very little oil to it, fry the remaining half onion until fragrant, add the tomato mix and fry for 10 minutes untilthe liquid and the sour taste reduce.6. Season the stew with nutmeg, curry, stock cubes, salt and stir properly, cook for 3 minutes.7. Bring the boiled kpomo into the stew and stir well to mix, leave to simmer for 5 minutes for the meat to absorb the rich flavour of thestew. Add a handful of parsley and stir.8. Kpomo stews is ready, serve it over steamed pasta or boiled yam. 2 Likes 1 Share

... ama get my girl to try it sometime.





Nice update. This looks yummy... ama get my girl to try it sometime.Nice update. 2 Likes

ghettowriter:

This looks yummy ... ama get my girl to try it sometime.





Nice update. Thanks, sure you should try it is really yummy. Thanks, sure you should try it is really yummy. 1 Like

Cook vine! you want to kill us with delicious food..... look at kpomo meat everywhere 2 Likes

cassidy1996:

Cook vine! you want to kill us with delicious food..... look at kpomo meat everywhere Eeeew no I'm npt killing you oo. There is love in sharing Eeeewno I'm npt killing you oo. There is love in sharing





Featured with some white rice and beans



That is what one really need to live long

Looks so enticing .Featured with some white rice and beansThat is what one really need to live long

All this kind Dragon food self

Na this one I Sabi do.

Gimme white rice with dis, den will give u guys feedback on hw it taste lol

vinegurl:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8knMUgBFrsE



Almost everyone in Nigeria loves Kpomo meat, it is simple, cheap and easy to combine with other meats to make simple dish, kpomo is one of the cheapest meat in Nigerian, it is often added to soups and pepper soup recipes. Other easy ways of eating kpomo is to make stew with it or make a savoury peppered sauce with it. In this article, you will learn the simple to steps on how to stew your kpomo meat and also check out the video for easy explanation.



Kpomo Stew Ingredients



• 2 large pieces kpomo (cow skin)

• 6 pieces of red tomatoes

• 5 chillies pepper (shombo)

• 3 scotch bonnets peppers

• 2 stock cubes

• 1 teaspoon curry powder

• ½ teaspoon nutmeg

• 3 cloves of garlic

• S small ginger

• Salt to taste



Steps on How to make kpomo stew



1. Wash kpomo with salted water and use a knife to scrape the skin and the inner part to remove dirt.

2. Bring the kpomo into a wide pot, add seasoning to it and enough water, cook until the kpomo becomes soft.

3. Drain the kpomo from the liquid you cooked it with, leave to get cold and then cut into your preferred sizes and set aside.

4. Rinse tomatoes, chilli peppers and scotch bonnets, combine with ½ part of the onion, ginger, garlic in a blender and blend into a chunky

paste.

5. Heat a pan on stove, add a very little oil to it, fry the remaining half onion until fragrant, add the tomato mix and fry for 10 minutes until

the liquid and the sour taste reduce.

6. Season the stew with nutmeg, curry, stock cubes, salt and stir properly, cook for 3 minutes.

7. Bring the boiled kpomo into the stew and stir well to mix, leave to simmer for 5 minutes for the meat to absorb the rich flavour of the

stew. Add a handful of parsley and stir.

8. Kpomo stews is ready, serve it over steamed pasta or boiled yam.



garlic?





No wonder women's yansh do smell garlic?No wonder women's yansh do smell 1 Like

Looks nice but tastes bitter..

k

Kkk

I dislike this black ponmo sha

The kpomo cutting governor of ekiti be looking at this right now ..

yummy! yummy!

I'm gonna prepare this today. I'm gonna prepare this today. 1 Like

somebody once to me kpomo z one of d major causes of cancer ..so since den i stayed away 4rm kpomo.

op wish kain temptation be dis nao?

Interesting



Vinegurl, can you prepare Pizza?

Local or International.

Notin like kanda if ur from cross river i know u dig!

vinegurl:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8knMUgBFrsE



Almost everyone in Nigeria loves Kpomo meat, it is simple, cheap and easy to combine with other meats to make simple dish, kpomo is one of the cheapest meat in Nigerian, it is often added to soups and pepper soup recipes. Other easy ways of eating kpomo is to make stew with it or make a savoury peppered sauce with it. In this article, you will learn the simple to steps on how to stew your kpomo meat and also check out the video for easy explanation.



Kpomo Stew Ingredients



• 2 large pieces kpomo (cow skin)

• 6 pieces of red tomatoes

• 5 chillies pepper (shombo)

• 3 scotch bonnets peppers

• 2 stock cubes

• 1 teaspoon curry powder

• ½ teaspoon nutmeg

• 3 cloves of garlic

• S small ginger

• Salt to taste



Steps on How to make kpomo stew



1. Wash kpomo with salted water and use a knife to scrape the skin and the inner part to remove dirt.

2. Bring the kpomo into a wide pot, add seasoning to it and enough water, cook until the kpomo becomes soft.

3. Drain the kpomo from the liquid you cooked it with, leave to get cold and then cut into your preferred sizes and set aside.

4. Rinse tomatoes, chilli peppers and scotch bonnets, combine with ½ part of the onion, ginger, garlic in a blender and blend into a chunky

paste.

5. Heat a pan on stove, add a very little oil to it, fry the remaining half onion until fragrant, add the tomato mix and fry for 10 minutes until

the liquid and the sour taste reduce.

6. Season the stew with nutmeg, curry, stock cubes, salt and stir properly, cook for 3 minutes.

7. Bring the boiled kpomo into the stew and stir well to mix, leave to simmer for 5 minutes for the meat to absorb the rich flavour of the

stew. Add a handful of parsley and stir.

8. Kpomo stews is ready, serve it over steamed pasta or boiled yam.





When you go come cook for me nah? Only cooking o.... When you go come cook for me nah? Only cooking o....

Ellabae:

I'm gonna prepare this today.

Am I invited? I would buy the drinks... ... Am I invited? I would buy the drinks... ...

Looks yummy

Tonights dinner is settled! Thanks @OP

Lexusgs430:





Am I invited? I would buy the drinks... ... oya come fast. Am waiting oya come fast. Am waiting

theapeman4:

garlic?





No wonder women's yansh do smell You no just get sense. You no just get sense.

Seriously hate that stuff called kpomo. 1 Like