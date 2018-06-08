₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by vinegurl(f): 7:29am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8knMUgBFrsE
Almost everyone in Nigeria loves Kpomo meat, it is simple, cheap and easy to combine with other meats to make simple dish, kpomo is one of the cheapest meat in Nigerian, it is often added to soups and pepper soup recipes. Other easy ways of eating kpomo is to make stew with it or make a savoury peppered sauce with it. In this article, you will learn the simple to steps on how to stew your kpomo meat and also check out the video for easy explanation.
Kpomo Stew Ingredients
• 2 large pieces kpomo (cow skin)
• 6 pieces of red tomatoes
• 5 chillies pepper (shombo)
• 3 scotch bonnets peppers
• 2 stock cubes
• 1 teaspoon curry powder
• ½ teaspoon nutmeg
• 3 cloves of garlic
• S small ginger
• Salt to taste
Steps on How to make kpomo stew
1. Wash kpomo with salted water and use a knife to scrape the skin and the inner part to remove dirt.
2. Bring the kpomo into a wide pot, add seasoning to it and enough water, cook until the kpomo becomes soft.
3. Drain the kpomo from the liquid you cooked it with, leave to get cold and then cut into your preferred sizes and set aside.
4. Rinse tomatoes, chilli peppers and scotch bonnets, combine with ½ part of the onion, ginger, garlic in a blender and blend into a chunky
paste.
5. Heat a pan on stove, add a very little oil to it, fry the remaining half onion until fragrant, add the tomato mix and fry for 10 minutes until
the liquid and the sour taste reduce.
6. Season the stew with nutmeg, curry, stock cubes, salt and stir properly, cook for 3 minutes.
7. Bring the boiled kpomo into the stew and stir well to mix, leave to simmer for 5 minutes for the meat to absorb the rich flavour of the
stew. Add a handful of parsley and stir.
8. Kpomo stews is ready, serve it over steamed pasta or boiled yam.
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by ghettowriter(m): 7:34am
This looks yummy ... ama get my girl to try it sometime.
Nice update.
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by vinegurl(f): 7:55am
ghettowriter:Thanks, sure you should try it is really yummy.
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by cassidy1996(m): 8:06am
Cook vine! you want to kill us with delicious food..... look at kpomo meat everywhere
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by vinegurl(f): 9:45am
cassidy1996:Eeeew no I'm npt killing you oo. There is love in sharing
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by Emmylyon(m): 11:24am
Looks so enticing .
Featured with some white rice and beans
That is what one really need to live long
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by osemoses1234(m): 11:24am
All this kind Dragon food self
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by vizkiz: 11:25am
Na this one I Sabi do.
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by holluphemydavid(m): 11:25am
Gimme white rice with dis, den will give u guys feedback on hw it taste lol
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by Opinionated: 11:25am
Na wa for Kpomo.
We call it ponmo.
Meanwhile read 7 Solid Truths About Eating Ponmo
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by theapeman4: 11:25am
vinegurl:garlic?
No wonder women's yansh do smell
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by maxiuc(m): 11:25am
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by AlvaroMorata(m): 11:25am
Looks nice but tastes bitter..
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by congorasta: 11:25am
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by EniHolar(f): 11:25am
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by fuckerstard: 11:26am
I dislike this black ponmo sha
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by Newpride(m): 11:26am
The kpomo cutting governor of ekiti be looking at this right now ..
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by coolshegs10(m): 11:27am
yummy!
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by Ellabae(f): 11:27am
I'm gonna prepare this today.
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by Christane(m): 11:27am
somebody once to me kpomo z one of d major causes of cancer ..so since den i stayed away 4rm kpomo.
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by McCobble(m): 11:29am
op wish kain temptation be dis nao?
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by dontbothermuch: 11:30am
Interesting
Vinegurl, can you prepare Pizza?
Local or International.
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by naijacentric(m): 11:30am
Notin like kanda if ur from cross river i know u dig!
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by Lexusgs430: 11:31am
vinegurl:
When you go come cook for me nah? Only cooking o....
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by Lexusgs430: 11:32am
Ellabae:
Am I invited? I would buy the drinks... ...
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by Ivanmykel(f): 11:33am
Looks yummy
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by junbi(f): 11:33am
Tonights dinner is settled! Thanks @OP
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by Ellabae(f): 11:36am
Lexusgs430:oya come fast. Am waiting
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:36am
theapeman4:You no just get sense.
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by emijo(m): 11:41am
Seriously hate that stuff called kpomo.
|Re: Kpomo Stew Recipe: How To Make Stew With Kpomo Meat|cow Skin Recipe by Lexusgs430: 11:42am
Ellabae:
You never send location nah..... My mouth don dey water o...
