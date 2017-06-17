Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / How Can An Employee Write A Letter To Ask For Leave To Write An Exam? (176970 Views)

can someone pls help me with letter for request for leave to write exam thanks





1) Have you already discussed this with your boss and the letter is just a formality or is the letter gonna be the first time your boss knows about your request?



2) How long will you be gone? If it's more than a day. . .

- Who is gonna take over your responsibilities while you are gone?

- Are you gonna make yourself available (via phone or email) to that person?



3) Is this an unpaid leave of absence?



Anyhoo, this is a very generic sample





Dear Mr./Ms. Last Name:

I would like to request a leave of absence from work on [insert date] to take a very important exam. I will return to work on [insert date]

Please let me know if I can provide any further information or if you have any questions.

Thank you very much for your consideration in providing me with this opportunity for personal leave.

Sincerely,

Your Name







Wait. . . Are you in Nigeria? If you are then thats a different ball game entirely.



The letter should go something like this. . .



Dear Mr./Ms. Last Name:

I want to use your father's head to beg you for a leave of absence from work in order to take an exam. I will return to work [insert date] and I will make sure i worker harder than a donkey to make up for the missed day.



Attached are copies of my receipt, the venue, time and the invigilator's name, address and phone. . . evidence that I am truly taking an exam and not trying to play hooky. If you need anything else like my right arm, I'm more than ready to provide it. . .anything to show how much I need this leave of absence.



May God/Allah bless you and your family as you consider my request.



Than you sir. May you continue to go forward and upwards in all your endeavors.



God Bless

Your name



PS

I wrote this letter on my knees







NB

You dont write a letter for taking your exam. After you applied or you got the job, you were suppose to have informed them about your studies. There is what is called study leave and any employee is entitled to that.



Yours is to inform your superior a week before so that if your responsibilities can not be negleted when you leave, they atleast reshuffle themsevels accordingly.



Freindly advise: Most people hide this info for they think taking leave will be concluded as being lazy. No. Tell athem and you are free. This actually means if your are working for a firm that has heavy operations, open 24hours or so, avoid taking unnecessary leave in preparation for this. No manger wants to be short "staffed"



One last thing.....the study leave form will be attached to your exam time table when you submit it to H.R.....always have it 1 Like

You dont write a letter for taking your exam. After you applied or you got the job, you were suppose to have informed them about your studies. There is what is called study leave and any employee is entitled to that.



Yours is to inform your superior a week before so that if your responsibilities can not be negleted when you leave, they atleast reshuffle themsevels accordingly.



You are wrong. There's Exam Leave (Casual leave) in the civil service gazette mostly applicable to part-time candidates. You may have a study leave for a weekend program (part-time) but exams may not only be on weekends, in which case you would need a casual leave of 1 to 7 days to go take your exams. You discuss it with your superior before writing, for speedy approval.

Be guided, pls.

You are wrong. There's Exam Leave (Casual leave) in the civil service gazette mostly applicable to part-time candidates. You may have a study leave for a weekend program (part-time) but exams may not only be on weekends, in which case you would need a casual leave of 1 to 7 days to go take your exams. You discuss it with your superior before writing, for speedy approval.
Be guided, pls.

Your access to exam leave is predicated upon notice of study. As long as you've included it in your CV or notified your boss/HR via letter, It shouldn't be a problem.