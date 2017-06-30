Now, i have two names for this story The Lost Key or Locked In, pls read and suggest the right name for me.



Prologue



Hi everyone, my name is Linda Ikedi and I am 11 years old. I will like to share with you all, something that happened in my home a

few days ago. This interesting event changed the relationship statues between every member of my family for the better and I hope

sharing it with you all will help millions of families across the country.



First of all, let me give you all a brief introduction of every member of my small family of five.



My dad is Mr. Benson Ikedi, he is the Managing Director of Dew Luck Nigeria Limited. A dedicated man to his job he is and hardly

spends time with his family, always traveling and when in town, spends days in his office and evenings in meetings.



My gentle mum, Ifeoma Ikedi, has the biggest boutique in town. She misses her husband and obviously cannot handle fast growing



children. My dad’s fussiness and excessive picky nature has caused my sweet mum to regress into a psychological shell of loneliness

and negligence.



Ada, my elder and only sister is 18yrs old. She is a 100 level student in higher institution but spends most of her class hours

with her good for nothing boyfriend, Mike, who sees her as his bank account. I sometimes wonder what she sees in him since he

obviously is nothing but a source of distraction to her.



John is my elder brother, he is in SS2. Recently he is always seen under a big mango tree in an isolated area of the town, smoking

cigarette and talking about girls with his friends. I am hoping he does not repeat class this year because his grades are very poor

and he is doing nothing about it.



All these, my dad does not have an idea.



I am the last kid of the family and everybody sees me as just a baby, I sometimes think that nobody really cares about me.

6.30am



Now that I have introduced you to every member of my family, let’s go straight and talk about the interesting event that brought me

here in the first place.



It happened on a Monday. Very early in the morning, my dad woke up as usual and started to dress up for work. By 6.30am he was

already ready for work. He then took his time to sort out some papers. I think these papers had something to do with his work. It



was almost 7am when he locked up his suit case and left the bedroom. Mum was still sleeping when he closed the door behind him.



In the sitting room, he walked straight to the exit door, realized that the door was still locked.



“Oh!” he exclaimed and walked straight to the dining table where the exit door key was normally kept, but it wasn’t there. He got



a little frustrated as he began to search all over the sitting room for the key. It was nowhere to be found. He dropped his

suitcase on the seat and angrily walked back into the sitting room where mum was still sleeping.



“Where on earth would someone keep the exit door key if not in the sitting room?” he said to mum who was already half awake.



She moaned and slowly said, “Not everybody wakes up as early as you do, you know?”



“This almost 7am and it’s not early. I just need to know where the key is so that I can go to work; I have a very important meeting

this morning.”



“It should be in the sitting room, I think I kept it there after I locked up last night,” she said as she slowly got up from the

bed.



“You think?” he starred at her in disbelieve, “where you drunk last night?”



She ignored him and walked out of the bedroom, into the sitting room.



He followed her.



She searched every nook and cranny of the sitting room, while my dad watched her in anger. But she didn’t find the key.



“Where else would this key be if not here?” she said, more to herself as she looked around helplessly. “I am really sure I kept it

here.



“Daddy impatiently looked at his wrist watch, “Oh my God, 7.10am… what is the meaning of all this?”



John walked into the sitting room. He was already in his school uniform. My dad might be a huge income earner, but John never

looked it. His dressing was always shabby and he most times preferred flying his shirt with his sandals dirty. I can’t remember dad

or mum every saying something about it. Of course dad was never around to notice and mum hardly talks.



“Good morning mum, Good morning dad,” he said and walked towards the kitchen.



“Did you see the exit door key?” Dad asked without responding to his salutation.



John stopped starring at them in confusion; he was never comfortable around them. They have a way of intimidating him and this

makes him somehow act guilty around them. One can easily blame him for anything because of the way he acted around them.



“Key?”



“Young man, do you have idea where the exit door key is? Don’t you know the meaning of key again?” dad impatiently rephrased the

question.



“No dad, I wasn’t the last person to go to bed, I have no idea where the key is.”



Dad continued to look around the sitting room like John was never there in the first place. He looked at the wall clock in the

sitting room and murmured, “Just imagine, I should be on my way to the office by now. What nonsense is this?”



Mum was still busy searching. She was saying some things to herself nobody could hear. She was sure she kept the key on the dining

table after she locked up last night.



“Woman, what exactly do you want me to do right now? Just try and remember where you kept this key so that I can go to my office

and get ready for the meeting.” Dad said to her.



“I am very sure I kept the key here. Yes, I remember opening the door for you when you came home last night. I locked it

immediately and dropped it on the dining table before going to sleep. Linda was doing her home work on the table while Ada was

playing with her cell phone on the long seat here.” She said thoughtfully as she pointed to the black leather seat in the sitting

room as she concluded.



“Linda!!” dad called my name, almost cutting into mum’s explanatory speech.



You see, we hardly have our dad at home. But the few times he was around were periods everyone had to careful. We all try to avoid

him which wasn’t difficult since he mostly spent his few hours at home in his study and comes into the sitting room when he

entertains visitors on Sundays.



But if dad called any of us the way he was calling me now, we know there was trouble and trouble with my dad was hell. When angry

with anybody in the house, he would use very derogatory words ensuring that his victim looked and felt as foolish as ever. He would

attack your self esteem and make you hate yourself.



Unfortunately mum takes a large chunk of his constant outbursts.



I was putting on my socks when dad called.



“Yes dad!” I relied and quickly came out of my room to meet him, wondering what I had done wrong this morning. He hardly interacts

with anyone on week day’s mornings.



“Where is the exit door key?” he asked immediately I came out.



“I don’t know where it is,’ I replied defensively. He was asking like he was sure I was with it.



“You were doing your homework on the dining last night when your mum dropped the key, didn’t you see it?”



“No dad,” I replied as he immediately shifted his attention back to mum who was still looking around confused.



Ada came out from her room; she had not yet taken her bath. I think she wasn’t having an early lecture this Monday morning. I

sometimes wonder what sort of school she was going. She does not wear any school uniform like me and John. She sometimes comes home

very early or even stays at home without going to school for a whole day. She was lucky she does not have my type of headmaster who

wouldn’t tolerate late coming or absenteeism.



“Ada, do you happen to know where the exit door key is?” Mum spoke up this time around.



“Isn’t it on the dining table?”



“It wouldn’t be on the dining and we would be looking for it.” Dad injected. He raised his hands helplessly. “Can somebody locate

this key so that I will leave this house? What sort of joke is this?”



Ada and mum started all over again to search all corners of the sitting room. John came out from the kitchen and walked into his



room, he didn’t want to be around dad. I also left them and got back into my room to finish dressing up for school. I didn’t think

the key was missing. I was almost sure that the key would be found, dads irritated mood was only making it look bad.



The time was almost 7.30am; I hoped the key would be found soonest so that I don’t miss the school bus. Nobody was even talking

about breakfast; well mum will bring my lunch box for me later. She would drop at the school gate and the guard would help her

bring it to me.

7.35am



By now dad was burning in anger. He stood helplessly and observed as Mum and Ada continued to look around for the key. He obviously

didn’t know the next thing to do. They repeatedly searched where they had already searched. He looked at them like they were stupid.



“Will you continue to search the same place all day? How do you feel doing that?” Dad calmly asked. Neither mum nor Ada was sure

the question was directed at them. They stopped and looked at him. It was obvious that the anger he felt had heated his whole

system that his whole body organs should have started dissolving by now.



“You can stare at me from now till tomorrow but you will never find the key on my face. I expected that by now you should know that

they key is not here and start searching for it in other sections of the house.”



“I know I kept the key here and none of the kids are with it. I believe this is the only place the key should be.” Mum replied

defensively.



“Maybe a ghost came to this house and took it. You are very sure that you kept the key here and it is not here yet you only

concentrate on searching the same place; are you okay? Look woman, you and your daughter should stop embarrassing yourselves and

search for this key in other sections of the house.”



“Ada, go and look around your room and if you don’t find it go into Linda’s room, while I search in our bedroom, I will also check

the kitchen.” Mum instructed Ada as they both dispersed. She was silent because somehow she felt guilty that it was her fault that

this was happening.



Dad followed her into the bedroom and they both continued to search the room in silence. Dad hadn’t looked at the time since the

last time he did. I think he was afraid of what the time might be.



His special meeting was by nine o’clock but he was supposed to have a short briefing with one or two staff and his boss before the

dignitaries who were supposed to be present at the meeting arrived. He had in his possession, the most important document that

would be needed for the meeting and he was supposed to discuss some points with his staff and boss before the meeting. Without the

document, the meeting won’t hold.



The silence in the room was scary. Mum knew that this was more serious than anything. She decided to check the kitchen as it was

obvious that the key was not in the bedroom.



She walked out of the room into the kitchen. The key was nowhere to be found. She came back into the bedroom. Dad was sitting on

his bed. He was facing down as he supported his forehead with both hands which rested on his laps. She felt pity for him and afraid

for herself..



“You know, I think you are doing this deliberately,” he said. The key was nowhere to be found, the blaming game must take another

direction. “I don’t know why you are doing it, but you are trying to make me go crazy. I am trying to know what I have done to you

to deserve all this.”



“Why would I try to make u go crazy?”



“You tell me.”



“Well I have nothing to gain by making you stay at home and discharge your tantrums on me. I kept the key where it is normally kept

and …”



“And a ghost came and took it.” He cut in, “I never knew I had ghosts in my house. You must have planned this either with the kids

or alone!”



Mum was getting angry with his accusations; she didn’t want to continue the discussion. So she heads towards the exit of the

room, “You can say whatever you like but I believe the key is somewhere in this house and it shall be found and then you will leave for work with your troubles.”



--------------------------------------------------------------------

Ada entered John’s room after she had finished searching hers.



“What is it? Why are you entering my room?” he rudely asked.



“Don’t you know that we are searching for the lost key? Everybody is busy trying to locate it, instead of coming out to help; you

isolate yourself in your room.” She replied.



“Leave my room, the key is not here. I am not with the key. What will I be doing with it here; please you guys should leave me

alone. I am not in the mood for your problems.”



“Look at the dirty room you are telling me to leave, you are not even happy I am stepping my legs into this refuse dump.”



“Thank you, my room is a refuse dump, now leave.”



She angrily banged the door behind her she left the room and entered my room.



My door was already opened so she walked straight in. she started searching all over like it was her room, I didn’t speak with her.

We had a brief quarrel last night before I went to bed. Something that led her to hit me while I rained abuses on her and reminding

her of how she follows men.



When she was through, she walked out of the room without saying a word to me. I wanted to hiss loudly so that she could hear it but

dad was around and I knew she wouldn’t let it go if she hears the hiss. I didn’t want dad taking out his already ignited tantrum on

us. The day was already starting badly.



She met my mum in the sitting room. There was no need to speak. They stopped helplessly wondering where the key was. They begin to

search between and within the seats.



Dad came out of the room and went straight to the door; he stopped and stared at it, as if asking himself ‘what should I do now?’

There was no possibility of breaking down the strong metallic bullet proof door. A few months ago, dad had angrily and suddenly

relieved the gateman of his duties because of a pardonable mistake. Now there was nobody outside the compound that he could call to

help him pull some stunts outside. Dad had no driver; dad was very impatient with drivers.



The spare key got lost almost seven months ago, it was Johns fault. We have been managing this single remaining key since then. The

back door key which was occasionally used was in the same bunch with the exit door key. There was just no way out. Who would have

imagined that this would be our plight on this Monday morning?



Time was ticking.



I think dad was thinking of who he would call that would help him get some professionals to help him break down the door, because

he was busy with his cell phone.



“Where could this key be?” Mum whispered. The mistake she made was that she allowed dad to hear it.



“You can continue asking yourself such a stupid question. But have you taken you time to imagine how you sound with such words

coming out of your lips?”



Mum looked at him helplessly, she was already getting used to him and the way he talked. “I am not as stupid as you take me for you

know, I am sure I kept the key on this table, why should whatever happened to it after I kept it be my fault? Why don’t you believe

me when I say that I kept it here?”



“I can only believe you when…”



His cell phone rang, his boss.



He took a long breath before answering the call.



“I can’t believe you are not yet in the office, are you okay?” His boss quickly said before dad could say hello.



“I just have a little set back I will soon be there sir,” dad said. He was trying to sound confident.



“Do you know what time it is? This is after eight. You should be here in the next ten minutes, I am waiting.”



The line went dead before dad could give his fake reassurance speech.



He looked at mum, “do you see what you are making me pass through?” His voice was loud. He was now ready to let out the whole anger

he felt.



You see, the thunder like emotion called anger has a way of obscuring any intent we have. Remember, dad was trying to call someone

who would help him break down the door. Instead he spent valuable time calling mum silly, I didn’t think mum was the silly one here.



“Do you know this might cause me my job?” he continued in a much louder tone. “What do you stand to gain by doing this? You might

think this is a joke but it is not. This morning meeting is one that I cannot afford to miss. I have with me here, important

company documents that will be needed for the meeting. If I don’t attend it, it will be the greatest catastrophe of all times.”



Mum couldn’t take it any longer, “oh please spare me the lectures. Office this office that. Don’t you realize that you are not the

only one who is supposed to have left the house by now? Your children also have to attend school you know. How can shouting and

blaming me be the solution to the problem we have now?”



“Locate the key! Locate it!! That will go a long way in solving the problem you have caused.” He retorted.

“

I don’t know where the key is! I have searched everywhere and I can’t find it!! You can either stand here and blame me all day or

you, for once, start thinking like a manager that you are and solve the problem!!” she returned.



I can’t remember if I have ever seen mum this angry. Now this was even the first time she was talking back to dad in such a

way. “And you can count me out when you decide to involve yourself in any problem solving activity. I won’t be part of it. I don’t

care about your meeting and I don’t even care if you lose your job or not!! This is your house perhaps it’s high time you sit down

here for once!” she walked out of the sitting room, into the bedroom.



“Okay, now you are gradually coming out with the truth, so you want me to sit here with you? He replied.



Ada also quickly left the sitting room, leaving dad all alone in the sitting room. He seemed shock. He didn’t expect such outburst

from mum.



He dialed a friend’s number “Hello… yes, can you help me get someone who can help me break down my door? Yes, a welder or

carpenter, but I think a welder will be better since the door is a metal door… okay, I will be waiting. Thank you.”



He dropped the call and looked at the wall clock, 8.35am. He was exhausted. He sat on the closest leather seat next to him, staring

at his phone like his life depended on it.



The cell phone rang ten minutes later, he quickly answered the call.



“Ya,”



“The welder I know is not reachable at the moment. But I spoke with a friend who gave me another’s number but I called him and he

said he is not in town but will forward me a friend’s number. I will send the number to you when he sends the number to me.” His

friend said.



“Oh my God” dad exclaimed, “please try and make him send the number immediately, the earlier the better.”



“I will try my best.”



“Okay, I will be waiting.” His cell phone rang again immediately he cut the call, it was his boss again.



“What is going on Mr. Ikedia? Is there something you are not telling me? The guests are already arriving for the meeting and you

are not yet here. I need you here with those documents right now.”



How could dad tell him that he was locked up in his own house? Dad hated sounding stupid, maybe because he was fund of calling

others stupid.



“Sir, I will be there before nine, I promise. I will soon be there.”



“Where are you now?” his boss asked



“I am on my way; I said I will soon be there sir.”



“You better be, I won’t tolerate any late coming.” He cut the line before dad could reassure him again.



Dad stood up and started walking from one place to the other within the sitting room. A text message entered his phone. A welder’s

number. Dad quickly dialed the number.



“Hello, is that welder?”



“Yes who be this?” replied the incautious voice.



Please I need you to come to my house immediately and help me break down my bullet proof door.”



“Oga, I de busy now, I no sure say I fit come.” Came the reply.



“Please send me your boy or any other welder you know.” Dad pleaded.



“Ahh, all my boys de busyoo, I no get welder number now. But give me two hours, I go come.”



“Two hours is too late, I need you now.”



“Okay, I go try, send me your address.”



“Thank you, please try and come immediately, I will pay you anything. I will send you the address now.” Dad dropped the call and

quickly sent our house address via text message.

I love it,what a beautiful writeup.Concerning the topic I prefer 'The Lost Key.'

But Linda is the one narrating the story,I realized she is not present in most of the scene she is narrating. Is that allowed in writing?

Nice work Frank, please do update tomorrow. It seems Mr Ikedi's name changed to Mr Ikedia somewhere. My observation though





I love the storyline. I think the prologue isn't necessary if its going to be in your chapters. It should have been your first chapter and that would have helped you omit some information you gave about the family. The narrator has to be present, considering the way you wrote your story. Everything should happen in Linda's presence.



Not an expert, just thinking aloud.



I read more dan 20 different stories on Nairaland that ve motivated me to pick my pen and write a story. Of all d stories "10th generation" is d best i ve read. It's different from every other stories i ve been reading from my primary school days. I never know i will ever read such an interesting write up without paying a dime. When i was almost tired of visiting literature forum, u came to the rescue. I love this write up. I must confess u re d best thing happening to nairaland's literature forum. U too much bro. Also, sorry abt d match ur team lost and also sorry 2 inform u that your team will lose at Stamford bridge on monday 2 Manchester United. Above all, i love ur writing sense. Keep d good work up can't wait 2 witness d day u will be Nigeria's 2nd literature nobel price after prof Wole Soyinka

i need professional writers to tell me what they think. the floor is open pls. Let's face it, there's no possibility that the narrator could get the info of the phone conversation between her dad and his boss or welder. Her dad's words, yes, but people on the other line, no. Linda was in her room when her bad-tempered sibling's room was searched. It's either the conversation there was very loud (which you should point out) or she was informed verbatim (which you should also point out).



In addition, writing in the first-person singular is quite a daunting task, therefore, it calls for some serious attention in the tense usage. From your narrative, I'd surmise to say that Linda was reporting in the past-tense form. But, some were given in the present-tense, which is inconsistent with the narrative style already employed.



Linda is ten years old, right? Everything should be seen right from the point-of-view of a ten-year-old kid. [Purple Hibiscus by Adichie could really help in this regard]



Some syntax and spelling errors were also staring at me:



...nook and cranny... [that is a cliché, but since it was a kid narrating...it can pass]



The use of 'fund' for 'fond'...



After the phrase 'high time...' the next verb should be in the past form.



There're some others though, but I'm sure you'll see them when you take a second look.



(Just from my personal viewpoints. Ishilove is more versed in this field than I am. )



But above all, you're doing a great job. One thing I enjoy mostly in your writings is your sense of dialogue. Your imagination is...wow!



And...oh, I'd rather you use 'The Lost Key'; that's a direct and more catchy title.



awwwwwwwwwwww, writing is just so difficult, which unfortunately is my hobby... ok, what do i do now? how do i make my readers know that Linda was just reporting. these things might not have happened in her presence but she was repoting them based on information.



i will work on this definately but can we just continue to read for the sake of pretending we understand or do i have to change the whole thing?



Well I would say, you finish the story, then we could help you correct what is already not right. How about that? I love the story, and I for one could pretend that all is ok until your last post on this.

HumbledbYGrace: Well I would say, you finish the story, then we could help you correct what is already not right. How about that? I love the story, and I for one could pretend that all is ok until your last post on this.



@Larry,thanks for that info.

8.05am



My dad’s cell phone rang again. He looked at the caller ID, it was a strange number. He picked the call.



“Hello,”



“Good morning sir, am I speaking with Mr. Ikedia?”



“Yes, who is this please?” dad asked.



“I am the principal of Wisdom Child Academy and your son is my pupil. I am calling to inform you that he has not been in

school yet.”



“Yes, em… he might come late; there are some unforeseen circumstances that arose at home,” dad replied.



“I hope everything is alright sir.” The principal inquired.



“Everything is okay, thank you very much. I assure that he will soon be in school.”



“Alright, but sir I want to use this opportunity to inform you that I have been getting reports that John’s behavior in

school has not been impressive lately.’



Dad somehow became alert, “What do you mean by that?”



“Yes he has been constantly missing classes, he sometimes leave before school dismisses for the day, his performance is

very poor which I am sure you have seen in his last result. In fact he has already been marked as one of the students that

will be repeating class this year. I think it will be very necessary for you to come around and hear what the teachers

have to say about your son sir so that together we can come up with a possible solution.”



Dad didn’t see John’s last term’s result. What the principal was saying was strange to him. He didn’t know what to

say. “Okay, I will try and make it to the school before the end of the week. Thank you for this information. I very much

appreciate it.”



“Thank you sir,” the principal replied and the line went dead.



He went into the bedroom to talk to mum about the principal’s call.



“John’s principal just called me. He told me that his results are poor and he could repeat class this year. Is there

anything going on with him that I don’t know?”



Mum smiled, it was a rude smile, “there are a lot of things going on in this house that you don’t know. Well I saw his

last term result and spoke to him about it and he promised that he would do better this time around.”



“And you didn’t bother to tell me about it?”



“When last did you and I have a meaningful conversation? I am even surprised that you are reacting to the principal’s

call.” She replied.



“What do you mean by that? Well I am going to talk to him about it right now, how am I not sure that he does not have

anything to do with the lost key.” Dad was not happy with this news. He angrily and quickly walked into John’s room.



John was surprised. He couldn’t remember the last time dad walked into his room. He sprang up from the bed, dropping his

cell phone, which dad didn’t know he had. Ada was the only child in the house that freely flaunts her cell phone. She

claimed she bought it with her pocket money.



It was obvious that John wasn’t bothered if the key was lost or not. He wasn’t even interested in going to school.



“I can see that you are not even worried that you might be missing classes today.” Dad said.



John didn’t reply. He wasn’t sure of what to say.



“I got a call from your principal, what was he saying about you missing classes and having poor result? Where do you go

during school hours?” dad interrogated him.



John continues to look at him in fear. He was really surprised, he didn’t expect dad to barge into his room asking him all

sort of questions. How did he get this information about his school activities?



“I can see that you have gone dumb. Did you purposely hide the key so that you would miss school? What are you running

from?”



“I am not with the key, I am not running from anything.” He defended.



Dad felt John was hiding something. He began to search his closet while he continued interrogating John. “You leave my

house every morning yet you miss classes, where do you go? Why didn’t I see your last term’s result?”



“I showed it to mum and she talked to me about it.” John said defensively.



“And you didn’t bother to tell your mum that you miss classes? You didn’t tell here where you hangout when your mates are

busy studying?” He was searching through one of John’s school trousers when his fingers felt something. He dipped his hand

and brought out a sachet of condom.



He stopped. The room was silent for a few seconds.



“What are you doing with a sachet of condom in your pocket?”



Now John knew he was in trouble. Dad instinctively dropped the condom and went straight to John’s bedside locket. He

opened it and began to search for God knows what. He stopped again when he saw a stick of cigarette.



“You smoke?”



John was visibly sacred. He remained silent with his whole body shivering and starring at dad.



Dad looked at him like he was seeing John for the first time. I think John became a stranger to him.



Dad stormed out of the room. I instantly knew that mum was going to take the heat.

pls i apologize for breaking this writing rule. i promise to effect all necessary changes just as long as u help me pont them out. but pls dont let the error in my narration style affect ur appreciation of the story. thanks

9.29am



I was already bored and tired of staying in my room. I never enjoyed staying at home, it is even worse with dad at home.

If I were at school now, I would have been around my friends or be busy learning. It would have sure been better than

being at home with dad harassing everybody. What a Monday.



It was almost 9.30am and nobody was talking about breakfast, I was getting hungry. I decided that I must go out into the

kitchen and get myself something to eat. We mustn’t deny ourselves of something to eat because of a missing key, I was

sure that even dad would understand.





I stood up from my bed and walked towards the door. I could hear Ada’s voice from her bedroom even though John’s bedroom

separated hers and mine. I was sure she was talking to her good for nothing boyfriend. The thought of Mike always made me

mad.



Dad was just coming out of John’s bedroom, so I waited. The best thing anyone should do today was to avoid him as much as

possible.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------







Ada was busy enjoying her call that she didn’t notice that dad was in John’s bedroom. Or maybe she noticed but didn’t

think she would allow it spoil her fun.



Dad was just coming out of John’s bedroom. He was already dazed with the realization that his little son was already

smoking and having sex and indulging in all sort of juvenile delinquencies. He had never seen his son from that angle. He

never thought that there was a possibility that John, who was still a kid, would be doing these things. He was both

unhappy and angry.



He heard Ada’s laughter from the corridor that led to the three rooms. The sound even angered him the more. He felt his

children were feeling unconcerned that he was in the brink of losing his job because of the household’s carelessness. He

thought everybody’s behavior was arrogant. He felt he had been working his butt off, denying himself the pleasure of

relaxation for his household who didn’t care or bother to show concern that he could lose all he had ever worked for

because of someone’s carelessness. Meanwhile John had even made matter worse.



He angrily worked towards Ada’s room and opened the door. I was sure that this was the first time he was entering her room.



Ada was surprised to see him at her door. He was the last person she expected to ever come to her room. She quickly

dropped the phone from her ear as the wide smile on her face turned to fear.



“Look at you, behaving like someone who has no training. You think you are in the jungle where people behave anyhow.

Perhaps I should join you and laugh and rejoice that the key to the exit door is missing and I might be in serious trouble

in my office.”



She remained silent and continued to look at him in fear.



“Give me that cell phone. Give it to me.” He authoritatively ordered. She quickly handed the phone to him and he collected

it and headed for his room.



Mum was lying on the bed when he entered. He didn’t care if she was asleep or not.



“Did your son also tell you that he now smokes and have sex all over town with women? Did he discuss with you how he

misses classes and is surely going to repeat class?”



Mum was startled. At first she didn’t understand what he was talking about, “I don’t understand what you are saying.”



How can you understand? I have come to notice that you don’t understand anything.”



“Can you just relax and talk to me for once? I am yet to make out what you are saying with you displaying all these

tantrums.”



“I will display anything I want to. I don’t know how you expect me to react upon the realization that my little son has

started smoking and missing classes right under your very nose. How am I sure that he has not started taking hard drugs

and mingling with criminals?” he was getting more furious and obviously now very prepared to face it out mum.



“What do you mean by under my nose? Am I supposed to attach myself to him and follow him everywhere he goes?”



“Woman, you have no excuse whatsoever for John’s behavior. While I work hard and deny myself all the pleasures of life,

the best thing I expect from you is to ensure that our children are…” his cell phone rang. He stopped and looked at the

caller ID. It was his secretary. The call got him angrier. Office matters can wait, especially with the new development

about John’s behavior.



He picked the call, “Blessing, I am in the middle of something, I will call you back later.”



“But the CEO asked me to…”



“I said I will call you back later!!” he barked into the phone and cut the line.



Mum was just staring at him. The information he had just brought about John was a real shocker to her. How could she have

missed noticing anything strange in her son’s behavior recently? John was just fifteen for goodness sake, how could he be

drinking, having sex and missing classes? Where does he spend his days when he misses his classes? Again she wondered if

dad knew what he was talking about.



“But how could John be smoking?” she asked.



“You can ask me that foolish question again. Look, I will not take this in this house, I will not…” the cell phone in his

left hand vibrated. He looked at it, in his anger he had forgotten that he was holding Ada’s cell phone. “Look at this,

all your daughter does is waste her whole day on her cell phone, I wonder if she finds time to read her books.”

Immediately he finished, the phone vibrated again.



He instinctively checked through the cell phone and stopped short.



It read: My angel, rmber we’ll spend d whole day 2day. I’ve a lot of 1derful stuff I’ll do 2 ur body, jst d way u like it.

Pls come wit d mony. Patiently waitin. Love.



The sender’s ID was Mike.



With shaky hands he read the first text message that came in before the one he just read. It was a message from Vicky.



It read: if u tink u r pregnant, den we must do somtin about it. We have to talk to Mike immediately.



Dad’s heart started to beat faster, he hands began to tremble. When he looked up at mum, his eyes where bloodshot, the

vein on his forehead was visible. Mum knew instantly that this wasn’t just anger, it was rage.



“Look at what your daughter is doing,” he muttered slowly through his clenched teeth. “Ada is pregnant.



His cell phone rang again, he looked at the caller ID and it was his boss. He angrily picked the call.



“I am very sorry I can’t make it to the office as soon as I thought. In fact, we will see tomorrow.”



“What is wrong with you Mr. Ikedia? What is happening? You have left everybody here hanging, I am really embarrassed, you

know I don’t condone such behavior. If there is a problem why didn’t u call and give us…”



“I said that I will see you tomorrow sir and explain things to you, thank you.” Dad cut the line and switched off his cell

phone.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Likes

I love it! Frank,you are definitely a good writer.

Damex333: Oga frank, u don start again wit d entertaining and wonderful story. Thanks 4 ds,and we are expecting more.



good to see u here, i have been wondering where u've been. thanks, the story is short, but after this i will go back to my normal kind of story and i promise what i have in mind will shock the world. will update tomorrow

luvmijeje: I love it! Frank,you are definitely a good writer.

thank u girly... i love u je je

