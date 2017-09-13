₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,283 members, 3,787,945 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 September 2017 at 04:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? (10877 Views)
Can One Love Two People At The Same Time? / Can Someone Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? / Can You Love 2 People At The Same Time? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by doncox: 11:42pm On Jul 15, 2009
My friend told me she is confused. Seems to love two guys in her life equally, can't really place them in her heart. Is this a common experience? Holla back
1 Like
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by TheSeeker(m): 12:08am On Jul 16, 2009
Stupidity at the highest order, heading for the most perfect destruction. I'll recommend he sees a psychiatric doctor who has a 30-year old experience and who knows your friend may be prone to brain tumor as well. Nonsense!
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by doncox: 12:38pm
More comments
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by Daviestunech(m): 12:55pm
TheSeeker:U garrit
10 Likes
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by Zhahovic(m): 2:01pm
doncox:..
that's the funny thing about women...confused....they can love more than one guy equally.....
..
whereas...a man will love one woman..but still be having fun with other girls..
..
or what am I saying sef?.. am I making sense?..am out
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by babyfaceafrica: 2:05pm
Nope..only confuse and naive people believe so...ask your friend what she believes to be be love in the first place?..she won't have a tangible answer...it is why I can understand those who cheat on their loved ones...as in how can I cheat on you and claim to love you?...it is not logical.. I don't hurt those I love..cheating hurts!!!!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by olaolulazio(m): 2:06pm
Yeah u can love lust 2 mugus at d same time.
5 Likes
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by Sezua(m): 2:06pm
Hell yes
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by veekid(m): 2:06pm
Hell yeah! It's called multitasking
8 Likes
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by Dharniel(m): 2:06pm
Yes, but absolutely not equally...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by heryurh(m): 2:06pm
She loves the "Big D" of the First guy and the "Pocket" of the Second guy, that makes it equal
29 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by nduboss(m): 2:06pm
Yes
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by ifyan(m): 2:06pm
The taste is different, the different in the taste.
Agree
6 Likes
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by Chascop: 2:06pm
Can you do traditional marriage and white wedding at the same time?
2 Likes
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by alexistaiwo: 2:06pm
According to my economics teacher, I was made to understand that human wants are unlimited.
So if you have multiple partners and they are individually satisfying your different wants, of course you can even love seventy people at once.
Take my humble self as an example.
Victoria - satisfy my sexual appetite
Maryam- satisfy my intellectual appetite
Bose- This one is for show off, just blocking other guys access to the honeypot
Deborah- This one can cook for Africa.
And many more.
I love them equally.
Be like Alexistaiwo
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by Odunharry(m): 2:07pm
You can love two people at the same time, but truth is you love one more than the other. You can never love them same way.
3 Likes
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by ylaa(f): 2:07pm
Impossible
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by LordKO(m): 2:07pm
Of course yes, depending on what constitutes love for one. But then one's sanity in particular sanctity of relationship in general should be reason enough for one to keep to the first person s/he fell in love with.
1 Like
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by Lawlahdey(f): 2:07pm
Heaven knows.
1 Like
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by Diesel1(m): 2:07pm
The prolly need to visit rehab home
1 Like
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by kittykollinxx(m): 2:07pm
women are always confused in fact they don't know what they want and because of that they end up with the wrong person
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by birdsview(m): 2:07pm
I can love ten self...dey no the buy love for market na....I have it in abundance..love nee ,love ke
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by dannytoe(m): 2:07pm
She, equally crushing on both guys is not rocket science, as it's normal to feel attracted to 2 guys at the same time, what is not normal is loving 2 guys at the same time, since you dont find love, but you grow it.
1 Like
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by Diesel1(m): 2:07pm
The b.tch prolly need to visit rehab home
1 Like
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by Oluwatosin678(m): 2:08pm
yes it is....
for the person this man is referring to....
2 Likes
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by muller101(m): 2:08pm
It's possible only if u are a f00l.
1 Like
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by SageTravels: 2:08pm
Can you be at 2 different places at the same time
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by bigplayerz(m): 2:08pm
Yes na are you a learner..... Anika loved both lyon and hakeem #EMPIRE#
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by Blackhawk01: 2:08pm
2009?
3 Likes
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by Lalas247(f): 2:09pm
Yes
Very possible
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by Afrok(m): 2:09pm
She never loved anyone of them... if she loved the first guy, she wouldn't have given the second guy chance... if she loved the second guy, she would've broken up with the first guy too...
Note: nah me decide to put them into first and second guy...
I dey pray make her case no be like this:
11 Likes
|Re: Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? by addikt(m): 2:09pm
It's possible , but you as a good friend should help him manage one of them .
1 Like
Most Girls Always Take Me For A Kid Because I Have A Baby Face See My Pic / My Girlfriend Doesn't Eat Fish. I have caught her, She A Mamiwater[pics] / Naija Guyz And Foreign Accent What For?
Viewing this topic: adakaibeyamma, cutelover19(m), ogedozie, baiaon, Obaf16(f), Chukazu, ijobaboy, CircleOfWilis, Zhahovic(m), LUCAS99, lacemose(m), Next2Bezee(m), wykcool(m), SlimHan(f), ademijuwonlo(f), mileyjay(m), jayfolarin, kingjoe(m), amarige, babooshka, oluyemieve(f), nazzyglad(f), DaluChris(m), Godson201333(m), oliviacute(f), TheEminentLaity, ekkywolex(m), CheedyJ(m), rosieluv(f), elfmann, aji2015, dalhjana, dhayor58(m), Totleowi(m), johnbuck81(m), dedugba(m), TenderSol, nysot(f), 1miccza, Qwerty900info, tbeac(m) and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17