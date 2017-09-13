Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Can One Be In Love With Two People At The Same Time? (10877 Views)

My friend told me she is confused. Seems to love two guys in her life equally, can't really place them in her heart. Is this a common experience? Holla back 1 Like

Stupidity at the highest order, heading for the most perfect destruction. I'll recommend he sees a psychiatric doctor who has a 30-year old experience and who knows your friend may be prone to brain tumor as well. Nonsense! 32 Likes 2 Shares

My friend told me she is confused. Seems to love two guys in her life equally, can't really place them in her heart. Is this a common experience? Holla back

that's the funny thing about women...confused....they can love more than one guy equally.....

whereas...a man will love one woman..but still be having fun with other girls..

Nope..only confuse and naive people believe so...ask your friend what she believes to be be love in the first place?..she won't have a tangible answer...it is why I can understand those who cheat on their loved ones...as in how can I cheat on you and claim to love you?...it is not logical.. I don't hurt those I love..cheating hurts!!!! 14 Likes 1 Share

Yeah u can love lust 2 mugus at d same time. 5 Likes

Hell yes

Hell yeah! It's called multitasking 8 Likes

Yes, but absolutely not equally... 6 Likes 1 Share

She loves the "Big D" of the First guy and the "Pocket" of the Second guy, that makes it equal 29 Likes 5 Shares

Yes

The taste is different, the different in the taste.



Agree 6 Likes

Can you do traditional marriage and white wedding at the same time? 2 Likes



So if you have multiple partners and they are individually satisfying your different wants, of course you can even love seventy people at once.

Take my humble self as an example.

Victoria - satisfy my sexual appetite

Maryam- satisfy my intellectual appetite

Bose- This one is for show off, just blocking other guys access to the honeypot

Deborah- This one can cook for Africa.

And many more.

I love them equally.

You can love two people at the same time, but truth is you love one more than the other. You can never love them same way. 3 Likes

Impossible 1 Like 1 Share

Of course yes, depending on what constitutes love for one. But then one's sanity in particular sanctity of relationship in general should be reason enough for one to keep to the first person s/he fell in love with. 1 Like

Heaven knows. 1 Like

The prolly need to visit rehab home 1 Like

women are always confused in fact they don't know what they want and because of that they end up with the wrong person 1 Like 1 Share

I can love ten self...dey no the buy love for market na....I have it in abundance..love nee ,love ke

She, equally crushing on both guys is not rocket science, as it's normal to feel attracted to 2 guys at the same time, what is not normal is loving 2 guys at the same time, since you dont find love, but you grow it. 1 Like

The b.tch prolly need to visit rehab home 1 Like

for the person this man is referring to.... 2 Likes

It's possible only if u are a f00l. 1 Like

Can you be at 2 different places at the same time

Yes na are you a learner..... Anika loved both lyon and hakeem #EMPIRE#

2009? 3 Likes

Yes

Note: nah me decide to put them into first and second guy...



I dey pray make her case no be like this: She never loved anyone of them... if she loved the first guy, she wouldn't have given the second guy chance... if she loved the second guy, she would've broken up with the first guy too...Note: nah me decide to put them into first and second guy...I dey pray make her case no be like this: 11 Likes