Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo)
|Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by iamVirus(m): 1:02pm
This has gone viral on twitter. Pictured looks like a young female graduate, being celebrated by elderly women.
Source: http://360jamng.net/photo-young-female-graduate-being-celebrated-by-elderly-women/
5 Likes
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by iamVirus(m): 1:03pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS OF HOW THE GIRL WAS WELCOMED ---> http://360jamng.net/photo-young-female-graduate-being-celebrated-by-elderly-women/
1 Like
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by unclezuma: 1:25pm
Wa jo ko, the story is about to begin...
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by Raph01: 1:25pm
Maybee she dorn do well 4 them
11 Likes
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by freshness2020(m): 1:25pm
So touching.
See goose pimples for my skin.
6 Likes
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by princesavo(m): 1:25pm
second to comment
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by jazinogold(m): 1:25pm
When i remember that old woman whey use her life savings support Buhari campaign and i reason this picture...i go just shake my head
22 Likes
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by emmanuel596(m): 1:25pm
Maybe shes the first graduate from that community
14 Likes
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by Alvelt14(m): 1:26pm
pp
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by sesay: 1:26pm
Awesome!!! loving it...
3 Likes
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by saint047(m): 1:26pm
Na today y...sh dey back
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by Evergreen4(m): 1:26pm
First graduate from the village
2 Likes
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by DaBullIT(m): 1:26pm
beware of village people !!!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by morereb10: 1:26pm
oboy
abeg which village she come from
I hope say no be communal efforts they use send am go school
Because no job this days oooo and u know what that means
1 Like
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by AndyMolarAllwel(m): 1:27pm
When ur education is sponsored by village association......
3 Likes
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by ISDKING: 1:27pm
That girl should be very careful.
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by tobtap: 1:27pm
... maybe she HEADS their FLYING CLUB at night
3 Likes
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by loylextop(m): 1:27pm
Na only she go so school for their village
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by NLbeachparty: 1:27pm
This is how it should be
This is how it should be
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by maclily: 1:27pm
Lol......she may be d very first graduate invhwr town.
3rd to comment finally.
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by Divay22(f): 1:28pm
Cool
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by sheunsheun(m): 1:28pm
She's probably the 1st graduate in the Town/Family. Or probably the 1st doctor
She should beware of household witchcraft tho
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by CzarChris(m): 1:28pm
Interesting, very interesting. When you a the 1st female graduate in your town
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by morereb10: 1:30pm
jazinogold:
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahaha
guy or girl u cracked me up oooooooooooooooo no be small
I wonder what that woman will be thinking now hahhahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by chuchu69(m): 1:30pm
Dm stil dey do dis tn for dis kind tym?
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by obajoey(m): 1:30pm
That's what I called Hope.
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by Rhotiz: 1:30pm
She go get good job soon
She dan settle awon iya aye
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by CaroLyner(f): 1:32pm
chuchu69:its alws a thing to celebrate
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by danielenyinka(m): 1:33pm
Interesting
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by Remilekun101: 1:34pm
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by yhuxuf: 1:35pm
this is funny
|Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by opmoore(m): 1:36pm
Awon Abiyamo Aiye.
