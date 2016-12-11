Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) (17305 Views)

This has gone viral on twitter. Pictured looks like a young female graduate, being celebrated by elderly women.





Wa jo ko, the story is about to begin... 23 Likes 1 Share

Maybee she dorn do well 4 them



11 Likes

So touching.

See goose pimples for my skin. 6 Likes

When i remember that old woman whey use her life savings support Buhari campaign and i reason this picture...i go just shake my head When i remember that old woman whey use her life savings support Buhari campaign and i reason this picture...i go just shake my head 22 Likes

Maybe shes the first graduate from that community 14 Likes

Awesome!!! loving it... 3 Likes

Na today y...sh dey back

First graduate from the village 2 Likes

beware of village people !!!!! 6 Likes









abeg which village she come from



I hope say no be communal efforts they use send am go school





Because no job this days oooo and u know what that means oboyabeg which village she come fromI hope say no be communal efforts they use send am go schoolBecause no job this days oooo and u know what that means 1 Like

When ur education is sponsored by village association...... 3 Likes

That girl should be very careful.

... maybe she HEADS their FLYING CLUB at night ... 3 Likes

Na only she go so school for their village

This is how it should be



Lol......she may be d very first graduate invhwr town.

Cool





She should beware of household witchcraft tho She's probably the 1st graduate in the Town/Family. Or probably the 1st doctorShe should beware of household witchcraft tho

Interesting, very interesting. When you a the 1st female graduate in your town

Dm stil dey do dis tn for dis kind tym?

That's what I called Hope.

She go get good job soon



She dan settle awon iya aye

Dm stil dey do dis tn for dis kind tym? its alws a thing to celebrate its alws a thing to celebrate

Interesting

this is funny