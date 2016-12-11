₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,014 members, 3,269,636 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 December 2016 at 08:41 PM

Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) (17305 Views)

UNN Female Graduate Bags First Class In Law (Photo) / Friends Pour Female Graduate Water – Photos / (photos): UNN Female Graduate Dies A Day After Jubiliating About 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by iamVirus(m): 1:02pm


This has gone viral on twitter. Pictured looks like a young female graduate, being celebrated by elderly women.


Source: http://360jamng.net/photo-young-female-graduate-being-celebrated-by-elderly-women/

5 Likes

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by iamVirus(m): 1:03pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS OF HOW THE GIRL WAS WELCOMED grin ---> http://360jamng.net/photo-young-female-graduate-being-celebrated-by-elderly-women/

1 Like

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by unclezuma: 1:25pm
grin grin grin grin



Wa jo ko, the story is about to begin...

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by Raph01: 1:25pm
Maybee she dorn do well 4 them

11 Likes

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by freshness2020(m): 1:25pm
So touching.
See goose pimples for my skin.

6 Likes

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by princesavo(m): 1:25pm
second to comment
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by jazinogold(m): 1:25pm
grin

When i remember that old woman whey use her life savings support Buhari campaign and i reason this picture...i go just shake my head embarassed embarassed

22 Likes

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by emmanuel596(m): 1:25pm
Maybe shes the first graduate from that community

14 Likes

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by Alvelt14(m): 1:26pm
pp
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by sesay: 1:26pm
Awesome!!! loving it...

3 Likes

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by saint047(m): 1:26pm
Na today y...sh dey back
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by Evergreen4(m): 1:26pm
First graduate from the village

2 Likes

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by DaBullIT(m): 1:26pm
beware of village people !!!!!

6 Likes

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by morereb10: 1:26pm
oboy



abeg which village she come from

I hope say no be communal efforts they use send am go school


Because no job this days oooo and u know what that means

1 Like

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by AndyMolarAllwel(m): 1:27pm
When ur education is sponsored by village association......

3 Likes

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by ISDKING: 1:27pm
That girl should be very careful.
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by tobtap: 1:27pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy ... maybe she HEADS their FLYING CLUB at night lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

3 Likes

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by loylextop(m): 1:27pm
Na only she go so school for their village

Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by NLbeachparty: 1:27pm
This is how it should be

For more information about the nairaland beach party check my signature and profile.
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by maclily: 1:27pm
Lol......she may be d very first graduate invhwr town.
3rd to comment finally.
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by Divay22(f): 1:28pm
Cool cool
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by sheunsheun(m): 1:28pm
She's probably the 1st graduate in the Town/Family. Or probably the 1st doctor grin

She should beware of household witchcraft tho
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by CzarChris(m): 1:28pm
Interesting, very interesting. When you a the 1st female graduate in your town grin
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by morereb10: 1:30pm
jazinogold:
grin

When i remember that old woman whey use her life savings support Buhari campaign and i reason this picture...i go just shake my head embarassed embarassed



hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahaha


guy or girl u cracked me up oooooooooooooooo no be small


I wonder what that woman will be thinking now hahhahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by chuchu69(m): 1:30pm
Dm stil dey do dis tn for dis kind tym?
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by obajoey(m): 1:30pm
That's what I called Hope.
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by Rhotiz: 1:30pm
She go get good job soon

She dan settle awon iya aye
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by CaroLyner(f): 1:32pm
chuchu69:
Dm stil dey do dis tn for dis kind tym?
its alws a thing to celebrate
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by danielenyinka(m): 1:33pm
Interesting
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by Remilekun101: 1:34pm
grin grin
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by yhuxuf: 1:35pm
this is funny
Re: Female Graduate Celebrated By Elderly Women (Photo) by opmoore(m): 1:36pm
Awon Abiyamo Aiye.

(0) (1) (Reply)

JAMB Releases 2012 UTME Results; Only 3 Candidates Scored Above 300 / Tragedy: Fire Razes Adopoly School of Engineering Building (PICS) / Foreign Universities Feast On Nigerian Students

Viewing this topic: Taiwopeters(m), pheyikemi, FatBest(m), prettimoi(f), adex15(m), shugasofttouch and 11 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.