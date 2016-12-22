₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by Islie: 5:29pm
A 38-year-old woman, Amudalat Agboola, whose husband on Thursday approached a Lagos Island Customary for dissolution of their five-year-old marriage, has described her husband as a gold digger.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/city-news/my-husband-wants-divorce-after-taking-my-late-husband-s-possessions-wife/177271.html
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:37pm
Gold rush
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by eezeribe(m): 5:48pm
Sorry
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by RadicallyBlunt: 5:49pm
Working hard to gather belongings and some long throated person from the blues just come and pounce on them in the name of love is very heart-choking. I feel for the woman.
I doubt if this man can provide all he had taken from that woman. At least the court should help her recover her former husbands house...that's if the court does not resolve for a 50-50 possession share as pertaining to legal marriage sha.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by byvan03: 6:17pm
Very foolish woman.
10 Likes
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by wordbank(m): 6:20pm
Get rich or die trying
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by thorpido(m): 8:27pm
byvan03:She was just naïve and fell for a man with sugar-coated tongue.
18 Likes
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by unclezuma: 8:32pm
My daughter take a sit let me tell you about Casanovas...
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by Blurryface(m): 8:33pm
.
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by uyams: 8:33pm
Let me book space
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by Sibrah: 8:34pm
Extremely foolish . . .
3 Likes
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by SexyNairalander: 8:34pm
booked
your husband na yahoo boy, e don see client
am out
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by uyams: 8:34pm
Pls Lord, never let my heart be like that of the self-acclaimed magistrate,its so cold
Neither my brain as light as the widows own,its so trustinq,rather,
I shall grow,marry,born,train my children nd get old with my wife,Amen
6 Likes
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by zarruwa: 8:35pm
.. Hmm interesting !
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by Segadem(m): 8:36pm
Hmmmm,
Nkan mbe
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by smark61: 8:38pm
unclezuma:h
U well
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by Paulscholari(m): 8:39pm
He must be dreaming.... Infact he is mad, divorce the ediote.
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by Pamela9os(f): 8:40pm
Where in Nigeria will this happen..don't you have childrens?
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by vesselchino(m): 8:40pm
Blame senate for this!
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by NotOfThis(f): 8:41pm
I hope she'll be able to get back the house that
she and her late husband worked hard to build.
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by madana(m): 8:41pm
Heart touching
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by freshness2020(m): 8:42pm
Ole barawo
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by delpee(f): 8:42pm
Cursed are those who take advantage of widows, the fatherless/motherless and orphans.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by DEBUCHMANNY: 8:50pm
madam, you remarried within five months, you should have respected your late husband no matter what, I no fit see wetin dey different between you and the magistrate o
3 Likes
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by leofab(f): 8:51pm
Yoruba Demon..
3 Likes
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by eherbal(m): 8:52pm
No one is immune to foolishness.we've all been foolish one time in our lives .her story is heart wrenching
byvan03:
5 Likes
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by steppins: 8:53pm
Funny things you read online.
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by zabadii: 8:54pm
Ilorin Afonja
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by Adonis86(m): 8:54pm
I wish d higher court would be presided by a female Magistrate, then Mr. Agboola or wetin go smell his anus... Story dat touches d leg.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by dominique(f): 8:54pm
Some people are just plain evil, I hope he gets arrested and jailed for fraud and deceit.
Then I got to this part
Glad to see that we still have some goid apples in a rotten system
7 Likes
|Re: My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife by toyetade: 8:54pm
delpee:Those are for Widows indeed. Not the one selling paraga that destroy peoples life. Now she has lost everything
