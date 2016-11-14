Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Child Found Wondering.. (pix) (10977 Views)

I personaly found this child wondering on the road like 2 hours ago, all effort to get information from her seems abortive as she is too young to talk, i found her at sango-otta, ogun state, under sango bridge, i am taking her to station right now, please lets keep passing this message on till it probably gets to someone who knows her, she is crying and her cry wont allow me leave her at the station, i will go home with her from the station, incase you have any information, call: 08022655122 6 Likes 9 Shares

lalasticlala......To easily identify the child a phone with bigger pixel is needed for a shot. 1 Like

lalasticlala

eyah she must be going through a lot now, and i know the mum must be worried sick, i pray nothing bad happens to her, someone should take her and feed her tonight then take her to the police station tomorrow morning, it reminds me of the same experience i had when i was a kid, it might not be her mums fault, maybe she just left without the mum noticing 9 Likes 1 Share

some parents are too careless 1 Like

This is important please. 1 Like

The mama don go hustle for christmas

Too bad!!.... Parental negligence is getting more acute

PS: Make sure say she no be Witch oo..... If you quote me, thunder go fire you



You no wan come carry this thread go promise land



Come open door make i tell u sumtin Lalasticlala u still dey sleep baYou no wan come carry this thread go promise landCome open door make i tell u sumtin 11 Likes 2 Shares

Please post a much clearer picture. These ones are horribly blurred

Lalasticlala please o. Front page. Op well-done but please if you can get a clearer pics of the child, it will aid in reuniting the lost child with her parents. 1 Like

lagos na dem dem afonja people, done go play baba ijebu forget pikin









make them give am food , lalasticala abeg cnn this news

The way people tend to tribalize treads, it beats my imagination. I can't imagine such level of stupidity exists.



Op, with this picture quality, even the mama fit no recognize the girl. Just kidding The way people tend to tribalize treads, it beats my imagination. I can't imagine such level of stupidity exists.Op, with this picture quality, even the mama fit no recognize the girl. Just kidding 11 Likes 1 Share





Everything no be play



SweetjudeEverything no be play

You are a good man. But i will rather advice you to leave her with the police. Its too risky to take her home with u.







Anyways







Drabeey was HERE 1 Like 1 Share

maybe she's the daughter of an ancient israelite... Keep my eyes open tho maybe she's the daughter of an ancient israelite... Keep my eyes open tho

I "wonder" why the child was "wondering" instead of celebrating christmas with her folks!

make them give am food , lalasticala abeg cnn this news Is it that you are permanently rude abi it's the gods of your criminal land that wants to ruin you with hatred ?



Just concerned!!! Is it that you are permanently rude abi it's the gods of your criminal land that wants to ruin you with hatredJust concerned!!! 7 Likes

wandering and not wondering



do the needful 1 Like

make them give am food , lalasticala abeg cnn this news I don't know where you come from but can your people do without Lagos? I don't know where you come from but can your people do without Lagos? 2 Likes

Honestly, it baffles me how careless some parents are with their children. They need to see women searching for the fruit of the womb for many years to understand the importance of having a child 1 Like

Sweetjude



Everything no be play



na your mb? na your mb?

Cute baby We should just Hope and Pray that Her Mom has not been Kidnapped and the Kid left behindCute baby

I personaly found this child wondering on the road like 2 hours ago, all effort to get information from her seems abortive as she is too young to talk, i found her at sango-otta, ogun state, under sango bridge, i am taking her to station right now, please lets keep passing this message on till it probably gets to someone who knows her, she is crying and her cry wont allow me leave her at the station, i will go home with her from the station, incase you have any information, call: 08022655122

May God reward u. leave her with the security operatives so that they can do their job May God reward u. leave her with the security operatives so that they can do their job

Pls don't pass it on whatsapp because it can circulate from today till 2016. Even if d babe has been found, people wl think she is still missing and take her home everyday

The small girl don cry tire.

na your mb?

eyah she must be going through a lot now, and i know the mum must be worried sick, i pray nothing bad happens to her, someone should take her and feed her tonight then take her to the police station tomorrow morning, it reminds me of the same experience i had when i was a kid, it might not be her mums fault, maybe she just left without the mum noticing Amen o. But her mom would have been careless to allow such a little girl out of her sight Amen o. But her mom would have been careless to allow such a little girl out of her sight

The parents should be sued for incompetency and negligence. 1 Like