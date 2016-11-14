₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by vchykp(m): 9:03pm On Dec 22
I personaly found this child wondering on the road like 2 hours ago, all effort to get information from her seems abortive as she is too young to talk, i found her at sango-otta, ogun state, under sango bridge, i am taking her to station right now, please lets keep passing this message on till it probably gets to someone who knows her, she is crying and her cry wont allow me leave her at the station, i will go home with her from the station, incase you have any information, call: 08022655122
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by falconey: 9:05pm On Dec 22
lalasticlala......To easily identify the child a phone with bigger pixel is needed for a shot.
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by Berbierklaus(f): 9:11pm On Dec 22
lalasticlala
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by mhisbliss(f): 9:14pm On Dec 22
eyah she must be going through a lot now, and i know the mum must be worried sick, i pray nothing bad happens to her, someone should take her and feed her tonight then take her to the police station tomorrow morning, it reminds me of the same experience i had when i was a kid, it might not be her mums fault, maybe she just left without the mum noticing
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by rawpadgin(m): 9:16pm On Dec 22
some parents are too careless
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by HungerBAD: 9:16pm On Dec 22
Lalasticlacla seun Mynd44 Fynestboi
This is important please.
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by AK6464(m): 9:17pm On Dec 22
The mama don go hustle for christmas
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by TEVLI(m): 9:17pm On Dec 22
Too bad!!.... Parental negligence is getting more acute
PS: Make sure say she no be Witch oo..... If you quote me, thunder go fire you
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by ikombe: 9:26pm On Dec 22
Lalasticlala u still dey sleep ba
You no wan come carry this thread go promise land
Come open door make i tell u sumtin
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by GogetterMD(m): 9:36pm On Dec 22
Please post a much clearer picture. These ones are horribly blurred
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by dillycool(f): 9:41pm On Dec 22
Lalasticlala please o. Front page. Op well-done but please if you can get a clearer pics of the child, it will aid in reuniting the lost child with her parents.
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by XXLDICK: 10:19pm On Dec 22
sweetjude:
The way people tend to tribalize treads, it beats my imagination. I can't imagine such level of stupidity exists.
Op, with this picture quality, even the mama fit no recognize the girl. Just kidding
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by lielbree: 10:19pm On Dec 22
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by izzou(m): 10:20pm On Dec 22
Sweetjude
Everything no be play
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by Drabeey(m): 10:20pm On Dec 22
You are a good man. But i will rather advice you to leave her with the police. Its too risky to take her home with u.
Anyways
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by ChukaLupin(m): 10:21pm On Dec 22
maybe she's the daughter of an ancient israelite... Keep my eyes open tho
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by lonelydora(m): 10:22pm On Dec 22
Ok
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by soberdrunk(m): 10:22pm On Dec 22
I "wonder" why the child was "wondering" instead of celebrating christmas with her folks!
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by WILLYBABS(m): 10:22pm On Dec 22
sweetjude:Is it that you are permanently rude abi it's the gods of your criminal land that wants to ruin you with hatred?
Just concerned!!!
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by Opakan2: 10:22pm On Dec 22
wandering and not wondering
do the needful
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by Exponental(m): 10:23pm On Dec 22
sweetjude:I don't know where you come from but can your people do without Lagos?
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by kstix(m): 10:23pm On Dec 22
Honestly, it baffles me how careless some parents are with their children. They need to see women searching for the fruit of the womb for many years to understand the importance of having a child
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by sweetjude: 10:23pm On Dec 22
izzou:na your mb?
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by dacovajnr: 10:24pm On Dec 22
We should just Hope and Pray that Her Mom has not been Kidnapped and the Kid left behind Cute baby
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by iyanigold: 10:24pm On Dec 22
vchykp:
May God reward u. leave her with the security operatives so that they can do their job
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by Aarenasbaba(m): 10:24pm On Dec 22
Pls don't pass it on whatsapp because it can circulate from today till 2016. Even if d babe has been found, people wl think she is still missing and take her home everyday
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by madridguy(m): 10:25pm On Dec 22
The small girl don cry tire.
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by izzou(m): 10:25pm On Dec 22
sweetjude:
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by kstix(m): 10:26pm On Dec 22
mhisbliss:Amen o. But her mom would have been careless to allow such a little girl out of her sight
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by Silvereze(m): 10:26pm On Dec 22
The parents should be sued for incompetency and negligence.
|Re: Child Found Wondering.. (pix) by docZeey(f): 10:27pm On Dec 22
Please can you post a clearer pic? Thanks.
