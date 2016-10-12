Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies (13566 Views)

Veteran rapper and former member of defunct group The Remedies, Eedris Abdulkareem caused a mild uproar among guests at the Headies 2016 held on the 22 of December. The radical musician while singing on stage with his former group members, Tony Tetuilla and Eddie Montana, was really in his usual high and controversial spirit. He stopped midway performance to thank everyone who had been a part of his career and then thanked former Nigerian President, Chief General Olusegun Obasanjo.



Eedris said "Thank you Obasanjo. Obasanjo you are my Bubu". But no one suspected that Eedris was about to look for the trouble of the ex-president after that statement.



Eedris started singing his popular socially conscious hit, "Jaga Jaga". But just as he was about to end the song, he shouted "Obasanjo Jaga Jaga", which sparked a noise from the crowd.



For a reminder, Eedris, years back was on the blacklist of former President Obasanjo during his tenure. Eedris had sang "Jaga Jaga" a song which criticised the state of the nation at the time. Obasanjo felt offended by the song and called out Eedris and blasted him for the song. Since then, they've had an off and on relationship.

Lol

Make e nor lwt Baba fine am ooo

That guy is always on fela's shrine weed . He is so done! 18 Likes 1 Share

Eedris sang that song too early.



It should have been Buhari's 74th birthday. This is the real Nigeria jaga jaga. 48 Likes

Why this guy dey look for obasanjo trouble?

MEANWHILE 28 Likes 3 Shares

The day OBJ go vex table this guy matter..na like this e go dey beg 17 Likes 2 Shares

hmm 4 Likes

Obasanjo go like, "Wetin I do this boy again" 2 Likes

Lmao

Eedris really need to remix that song for this buhari administration o.



Nigeria jagajaga

Apc scatter scatter.

Zombies dey suffer suffer, gbosa gbosa



Lolz 53 Likes 4 Shares

Wetin you dry find you go see - OBJ 1 Like

He's an artist. For that reason, he's free to express his worldview.

baybeeboi:

Eedris sang that song too early.



It should have been Buhari's 74th birthday. This is the real Nigeria jaga jaga. 2 Likes

Eedris tho,



He's one controversial rap artiste, but he no bad sha, "Mr lecturer" lol





Obasanjo be like.. ..... 1 Like 2 Shares

Who cares

One carton of origin for edris joor. Obasanjo jagajaga!! Buhari scatter scatter! ! 1 Like

This is actually when we need that song on our airwaves. Guess the song came too early.

I guess he wanted to help make things a little interesting at the Headies.

Eedris Abdul-malu as Tetuila called him back then 3 Likes

what a mor0n

so he wants to resurrect his dead career by throwing jabs at obj all the time? 2 Likes

Villages witches never still unpause this guy career and he still wan find Baba trouble....... 1 Like

This drug artist, let Baba catch you !!!!

maybe he's ready to die. he should ask ADC Alamesiaga of Bayelsa who died after blasting OBJ. we can say his death is coincident

Wisdom is far from that guy. 1 Like

We all know obasanjo gives zero bleep about eedris. 1 Like

this guy no dey fear o

