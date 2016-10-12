₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by contactmorak: 11:19pm On Dec 22
Veteran rapper and former member of defunct group The Remedies, Eedris Abdulkareem caused a mild uproar among guests at the Headies 2016 held on the 22 of December. The radical musician while singing on stage with his former group members, Tony Tetuilla and Eddie Montana, was really in his usual high and controversial spirit. He stopped midway performance to thank everyone who had been a part of his career and then thanked former Nigerian President, Chief General Olusegun Obasanjo.
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by contactmorak: 11:19pm On Dec 22
Lol
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by Flexherbal(m): 11:34pm On Dec 22
Make e nor lwt Baba fine am ooo
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by SirAweezy(m): 11:35pm On Dec 22
That guy is always on fela's shrine weed . He is so done!
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by baybeeboi: 12:09am
Eedris sang that song too early.
It should have been Buhari's 74th birthday. This is the real Nigeria jaga jaga.
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by LesbianBoy(m): 2:22am
Why this guy dey look for obasanjo trouble?
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by Immanueladebol(m): 3:20am
MEANWHILE
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by Jarizod: 3:24am
The day OBJ go vex table this guy matter..na like this e go dey beg
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by comradespade(m): 7:31am
hmm
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by MARKone(m): 8:32am
Obasanjo go like, "Wetin I do this boy again"
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by sakalisis(m): 8:33am
Lmao
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by 5starmilitant: 8:33am
Eedris really need to remix that song for this buhari administration o.
Nigeria jagajaga
Apc scatter scatter.
Zombies dey suffer suffer, gbosa gbosa
Lolz
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by Imodii: 8:33am
Wetin you dry find you go see - OBJ
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by Realtol(m): 8:33am
He's an artist. For that reason, he's free to express his worldview.
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by Atiku2019: 8:34am
baybeeboi:
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by AlexCk: 8:34am
Eedris tho,
He's one controversial rap artiste, but he no bad sha, "Mr lecturer" lol
Obasanjo be like.. .....
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by HRich(m): 8:34am
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by powerfulsettingz: 8:34am
Who cares
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by dragonking3: 8:34am
One carton of origin for edris joor. Obasanjo jagajaga!! Buhari scatter scatter! !
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by chronique(m): 8:34am
This is actually when we need that song on our airwaves. Guess the song came too early.
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by kay29000(m): 8:34am
I guess he wanted to help make things a little interesting at the Headies.
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by BlueRayDick: 8:35am
Eedris Abdul-malu as Tetuila called him back then
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by Jaideyone(m): 8:35am
what a mor0n
so he wants to resurrect his dead career by throwing jabs at obj all the time?
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by soberdrunk(m): 8:36am
Villages witches never still unpause this guy career and he still wan find Baba trouble.......
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by sammyj: 8:36am
This drug artist, let Baba catch you !!!!
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by hotobo(m): 8:36am
maybe he's ready to die. he should ask ADC Alamesiaga of Bayelsa who died after blasting OBJ. we can say his death is coincident
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by kennygee(f): 8:37am
Wisdom is far from that guy.
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by Ermacc: 8:37am
We all know obasanjo gives zero bleep about eedris.
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by coalcoal1(m): 8:37am
this guy no dey fear o
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by 9jakohai(m): 8:37am
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by truthspeaks: 8:38am
Ok
|Re: OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies by TeamSimple(m): 8:39am
Why u go exile oga idris..the effect of OBJ's chase still they show for your career.
