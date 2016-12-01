₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 12:01am
Yvonne shared the lovely story on her IG page of how her Boo, Joey , proposed to her in the most romantic way ever. #JOEYVY2018
See below...
http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/aww-this-lovely-marriage-proposal-will.html?m=1
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by queenitee(f): 12:13am
Not 2017
1 Like
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by dacblogger(f): 12:14am
front page since lala is viewing..,
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by sweetjude: 12:21am
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 12:49am
.
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by pennytrate: 1:03am
•• → love birds I pray they never suffer a broken wing °°
5 Likes
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by Tuoyofelix(m): 1:07am
ok
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 1:07am
So beautiful !
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by Purpletee(f): 1:15am
so romantic, feel like getting married
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by FutureSenator: 1:21am
Hmm. Married to my best friend
To our guys in the friend zone.. ..there is still hope
6 Likes
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by FutureSenator: 1:22am
Purpletee:
Italy or Dubai?
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by Aderola15(f): 1:55am
Congrats
Two Saturdays to go
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by bitchcrafts: 2:14am
He doesn't have to be so romantic! He's sweet enough ah mean
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by MrCork: 2:28am
badassProdigy:
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by MrCork: 2:30am
badassProdigy:
...wot is lovely about purrrring flower on the floor like village masquerade . ..is she lightskin?
6 Likes
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by Fabulocity(f): 6:28am
You aren't romantic joorh... and I thought you're a Londoner
MrCork:
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by mykel25(m): 7:56am
ok
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by Remilekun101: 10:57am
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by piperson(m): 10:57am
holding her as if u r "fearing"
if u r shy to hold what u hav can u pls pass it on to the next?
1 Like
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by Stranger101: 10:58am
Who dem help
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by esaias1(m): 10:58am
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by phlio666(m): 10:59am
k
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by korel9: 10:59am
This kind of proposal during this era of "buhariyya", "recession", "MMM freezing". "Flopped Headies Awards", etc?
What happened to using Shoprite again?
3 Likes
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by Charly68: 10:59am
Italian marriage ! Hmmmn check out well oooo!
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:59am
love is gud
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by holluwai(m): 11:00am
I love this.
I will do this to that lucky girl when the time is right.
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by edimahgurl(f): 11:01am
oh my!!!i want to get married ASAP
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by dacovajnr: 11:01am
I love my lady to have this kind of Shape...Her Stature is Da Bomb...absolutely perfect
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by DukeNija(m): 11:01am
Is he wearing Mascara?
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by kay29000(m): 11:01am
Too much money.
|Re: A Surprise Trip To Italy & A Marriage Proposal (Photos) by piperson(m): 11:01am
so it's u that will flex that...
only u??
