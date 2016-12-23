₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by lexiconkabir: 9:55am
# ITS MEANING
The meaning of "la ilaaha illallaah" is ; There no deity that has the right to be worshipped except Allaah..
some Muslims erroneously translate it "there is no god except Allaah(God)" by Allaah who has my heart inbetween his FINGERS and my life on HIS HANDS, this is wrong. Even the polytheist of Makkah understood that speech.
# ITS PILLARS
its pillars are divided into two: Negation and Affirmation
i) la ilaaha: Negating EVERY object taken as object of worship other than Allaah.
that is, you don't believe that any other than Allaah can do you good or bad, you don't tie talisman around your neck, you don't hang charms for "protection" above your ceiling or infront of your house and the likes, also YOU DON'T CALL ON ANYONE OTHER THAN ALLAAH, YOU DON'T SET INTERMEDIARIES BETWEEN YOURSELF AND ALLAAH.
ii) illallaah: sincerely rendering acts of Allaah for Allaah alone.
Riya comes to mind, do your acts of worship sincerely for Allaah, do not expect praises or appreciation from people because of an act of worship for Allaah, its SHIRK WHICH IS CAPABLE OF MAKING YOU A COMPANION OF HELL.
# ITS CRITERIA
The criteria of this speech is seven;
1.) knowledge
Allaah says;
"So know that la ilaaha illallaah and ask forgiveness for your sin."
2.) certainty
Allaah says;
"... the (true) believers are those only who believe in Allaah and His messenger and afterward doubt not, but strive with their wealth and their lives for the cause of Allah. Such are the sincere."
The prophet said;
"No one meets Allaah with the testimony that la ilaaha illallaah and I am the Messenger of Allaah, and he has no doubt about that statement, except that he will enter Paradise" ~ related by Muslim.
3.) sincerity
Allaah says;
"Worship Allaah, making religion pure for him."
4.) truth
Allaah says;
"And of mankind are some who say, 'We believe in Allaah and the Last Day,' when they believe not. They think to beguile Allaah and those who believe, and they beguile none save themselves, but they perceive not. In their hearts is a disease, and Allaah increases their disease. A painful doom is theirs"
5.) love
Allaah says;
"Yet of mankind are some who take unto themselves (objects of worship which they set as) rivals to Allaah, loving them with a love like (that which is due to) Allaah only. However, those who believe are stauncher in their love of Allaah."
6.) submission
"So if they dispute with you[oh Muhammad], say: "I have submitted My whole self to Allaah and so have those who follow me." And say to the People of the Book and to those who are unlearned: "Do you (also) submit yourselves?" If they do, they are in right guidance"
7.) acceptance
Allaah says;
"Do you believe in part of the book and reject part of it? And what is the reward of those who do so save ignominy in the life of the world, and on the Day of Resurrection they will be consigned to the most grievous doom."
# ITS POSITION
Whoever gives this speech "la ilaaha illallaah" its full rights (that i have mentioned already), carefully follows and act upon the conditions i have mentioned and also do not have any defects cconcerning this speech, he will SURELY enter jannah(Paradise) just as the prophet said;
"There is none who testifies that la ilaaha illallaah wa anna Muhammadan 'abduhu wa rosuluhu with TRUTH(about the statement) in his heart except that Allaah has prohibited hell for him" ~ related by bukhaari
he also said;
"There is none among (the) servants(of Allaah) that said la ilaaha illallaah then dies upon that, except that he will be admitted to Paradise" ~ related by bukharari.
salaam alaykum.
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by Airborne02(m): 9:58am
Barakallahu fiqum.. May Allah SWT grant us his mercy.. Juma@ mufeedah
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by Caseless: 10:04am
#True
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by benzene00: 10:09am
really?
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by 1stUnique(m): 10:10am
happy jumah to my brothers and sisters in Islam..
God bless Nigeria
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by mrsabiola(f): 10:10am
barakallahufi
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by walexsho(m): 10:10am
lexiconkabir:
Best Translated as: There is none worthy of Worship Except God
Allah:::: God
Olorun:: God
Chineke:God
Osanabua:: God
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by ladeswiss: 10:14am
barrakahlahu fiqum mashaAllah.
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by lexiconkabir: 10:18am
salaam alaykum @sissie and mukina2 please help me change this part "ii) illallaah: sincerely rendering acts of Allaah for Allaah alone." to "ii) illallaah: sincerely rendering acts of worship for Allaah alone."
thanks!
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by pinkguy(m): 10:21am
la ilaaha illallaah" I think is a scam Muhammad father name is Abdullah which simple mean servant or slave of Allah but we all knew he was a pagan all his life till his death so tell how a idols worship because a servant of Allah' , is Allah an idol ..... Second how can one differentiate Muhammad Allah from his father Allah since they. Both worship Allah .....another question is what is the name of Muslim God because Allah is an Arabic word for God all the so called 99 names are all title give to Allah (God) just like father, mother they are not name .....ilaaha illallaah" mean the is no God but Allah(God) pls tell me what is the name of this Allah(God) thank u
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by lexiconkabir: 10:21am
jum'ah mubarak
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by Arjeeni: 10:22am
لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله............
عن أبي هريرة رضي الله عنه أنه قال قيل يا رسول الله من أسعد الناس بشفاعتك يوم القيامة قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم (( لقد ظننت يا أبا هريرة أن لا يسألني عن هذا الحديث أحد أول منك لما رأيت من حرصك على الحديث أسعد الناس بشفاعتي يوم القيامة من قال لا إله إلا الله خالصا من قلبه أو نفسه ) )* البخاري
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by obadisa: 10:24am
jazakum lah kairan ileemoh wa famooh.
jumuah mufeedah
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by lexiconkabir: 10:25am
Arjeeni:
جزاك الله خيرا كثيرا يا اخي
|Re: The Speech "La Ilaaha Illallaah" by moufan(m): 10:32am
nice one op,jazakhumllahu akhiran jum'ah mubarak to all muslims
