In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, on Friday, Buhari commended Lagos and Kebbi states for the successful partnership that gave rise to the local production of the commodity.



He saluted the commitment of Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos governor, and Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi governor, in bringing to fruition the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in March 2016 on substantially meeting the country’s rice requirement.



He also expressed delight “at the relatively cheaper price of Lake Rice especially at this period of recession”.



“It gladdens my heart to get reports of our citizens rushing to purchase this cheaper local rice to enable them and their families enjoy the Christmas and New Year celebrations,” the president said.



According to him, what the two states have done is “evidence of a new base being laid for the Nigerian economy, founded and propelled by agriculture, away from substantial dependence on oil and gas for national revenue”.



He recalled that in his 2017 budget presentation before the national assembly, he said that “a new era is rising in which we must grow what we eat and consume what we make”, adding that the Lake Rice achievement was in furtherance of the above goal.



While urging other state governments to replicate the laudable example of Lake Rice in other staple crops and dairy products, Buhari pledged the federal government’s readiness to continue to support such initiatives by providing the enabling environment, policies and incentives for agriculture to thrive in order for the nation to achieve food security.



He added that he remained optimistic that Nigeria would attain rice sufficiency by 2019.



How much is the lake bag of rice?If it is cheap,is it available all over the state or it will be available to some close associates of buhari? 2 Likes

Point is, is Buhari eating the Lake rice? 6 Likes

How much is the lake bag of rice?

According to the Lagos State government, the rice would be sold at N12,000, N6,000, and N2,500 for 50 kilogramme, 25kg, and 10kg bags respectively.



According to the Lagos State government, the rice would be sold at N12,000, N6,000, and N2,500 for 50 kilogramme, 25kg, and 10kg bags respectively.

bubu ....gerrout 1 Like

It's possible Buhari created the recession so he can make a good killing on profits. 4 Likes 1 Share

Incompetent President 6 Likes

Buhari is full of poo, if you don't believe me check how much Bubu is spending on poo in 2017 budget.

Bubu is spending a whopping N52mil to clear shiit at Aso Rock.

N52MIL for Bubu excrement. 5 Likes 1 Share

Buhari actually means nigerian now feed on cheap plastic rice they sent that health minister to only deny the truth. The truth is nigerians will celebrate this christmas with home akpu and okro soup those that can afford it will just buy cheap plastic rice made in china

Shukran Sai Baba.

Thousands of Lagos residents, Thursday, besieged various centres across the state to buy LAKE rice, a locally produced rice borne out of a partnership between Lagos and Kebbi states.



The governors of the two states, Akinwunmi Ambode and Atiku Bagudu, had launched the rice on Wednesday with the aim of ensuring food security as well as show Nigeria’s ability as a producing nation.



According to the Lagos State government, the rice would be sold at N12,000, N6,000, and N2,500 for 50 kilogramme, 25kg, and 10kg bags respectively.



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/218726-joy-pain-lagosians-troop-buy-govt-owned-rice.html It is not cheap Na.I thought it was #5k for a 50kg bag. since it is made in nigeria It is not cheap Na.I thought it was #5k for a 50kg bag. since it is made in nigeria 2 Likes

Dis man well so? How many Nigerians? Nigerians abi Lagosians?Dis man well so?

Nairaland's resident zone-Bs are now programmed to type following and incomprehensive words...Hunger, the best factory resetting App

Even the rice can't sustain Lagos alone.





...but its at least 12,000 for those lucky to have access to this Lagos rice..meanwhile i bought a bag of stone-free Abakaliki rice for 16,000 two weeks ago as per its now 'cheaper',down from 18,000 it was sold 2-3 months ago





...Most Nigerians(apart from Idiots) are sick and tired of you and your administration..fact!!! ...Incompetent daura president before you came on board,rice was sold for 9,000 for a 50kg bag.....but its at least 12,000 for those lucky to have access to this Lagos rice..meanwhile i bought a bag of stone-free Abakaliki rice for 16,000 two weeks ago as per its now 'cheaper',down from 18,000 it was sold 2-3 months ago...Most Nigerians(apart from Idiots) are sick and tired of you and your administration..fact!!! 4 Likes

I still don't understand how this old man take become Nigeria's president

Abeg who get sango number make him scatter buhari teeths only. 1 Like





At least they can buy rice ??



What is rice ??



Rice is what we feed to chickens



So,to eat rice is the priority and only aim of a Nigerian ??



The worst part is that the Afonjas and zombies will not see anything bad in their president saying that he's happy that people can at least buy rice of 12k (seriously ?? That's how much i spend to wash my cars every two days)



So, they should buy rice, what of tomatoes for the stew ?? What of groundnut oil ?? What of the chicken wey them go take cook stew ??



This man is the most ignorant fool in the world, he thinks through his ass



We know who suffers it ?? As for us in the east, we don't fucck with you and we don't and will never look for help from the government



I pity the zombies because hunger will fry their little brain



Lol. Mr Presido. I am angry, but I ll not disrespect the President. He should know that there are some things you don't issue statements on.



Before now, buying rice wasn't even an issue to Nigerians. But today, Nigeria is like Venezuela where people queue to buy foodstuff.



The price of rice has tripled. And by the way , Nigeria does not start and end in Lagos and Kebbi.



Somebody was saying , there's no fuel scarcity this year. It's simply that people have no money to buy fuel. Plenty supply little demand.



They say things have to be bad before they get better. I hope there will still be Nigeria by the time things start getting better, if they ever will.

May God handle Buhari and his family the same way he has handled Nigerians.

Finally the dullard is speaking... As if it was his idea...

This President is always funny. What's cheap about this? 1 Like

Thats insensitive to me.

N12k restricted to a lucky few for a bag of rice is not even cheap.

Meanwhile majority are still buying btw 19k-22k.

Its like d dollar,officially its 305,but at d black market which is d real market,its 490.

PMB shouldnt av made that statement. 1 Like

This President is always funny. What's cheap about this?

he means everyone in Nigeria should go to Lagos and hustle for cheap rice







so much for a dunce as president he means everyone in Nigeria should go to Lagos and hustle for cheap riceso much for a dunce as president 1 Like

This our Mumu president wouldnt cease to amuse us all, for his mind now, his agricultural policies are working, hehe.

But why was he silent on the Ebonyi rice? Na wa oooo

When I child in a class of 30 was graded as 28th in the class, he simply told his colleagues that "hmmm, I am still better than some people in our class". It seems this is the case with this government. They actually promised a change into failure for this country. see the situation we are into now.