President Muhammadu Buhari says he is happy that Nigerians can buy relatively cheap Lake Rice (Lagos-Kebbi Rice) in this recession.
In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, on Friday, Buhari commended Lagos and Kebbi states for the successful partnership that gave rise to the local production of the commodity.
He saluted the commitment of Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos governor, and Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi governor, in bringing to fruition the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in March 2016 on substantially meeting the country’s rice requirement.
He also expressed delight “at the relatively cheaper price of Lake Rice especially at this period of recession”.
“It gladdens my heart to get reports of our citizens rushing to purchase this cheaper local rice to enable them and their families enjoy the Christmas and New Year celebrations,” the president said.
According to him, what the two states have done is “evidence of a new base being laid for the Nigerian economy, founded and propelled by agriculture, away from substantial dependence on oil and gas for national revenue”.
He recalled that in his 2017 budget presentation before the national assembly, he said that “a new era is rising in which we must grow what we eat and consume what we make”, adding that the Lake Rice achievement was in furtherance of the above goal.
While urging other state governments to replicate the laudable example of Lake Rice in other staple crops and dairy products, Buhari pledged the federal government’s readiness to continue to support such initiatives by providing the enabling environment, policies and incentives for agriculture to thrive in order for the nation to achieve food security.
He added that he remained optimistic that Nigeria would attain rice sufficiency by 2019.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by HungerBAD: 12:55pm
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by comshots(m): 12:56pm
How much is the lake bag of rice?If it is cheap,is it available all over the state or it will be available to some close associates of buhari?
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by dingbang(m): 12:56pm
Point is, is Buhari eating the Lake rice?
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by kahal29: 12:58pm
comshots:
According to the Lagos State government, the rice would be sold at N12,000, N6,000, and N2,500 for 50 kilogramme, 25kg, and 10kg bags respectively.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by HMZi(m): 12:58pm
bubu ....gerrout
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by dukie25: 12:59pm
It's possible Buhari created the recession so he can make a good killing on profits.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by Atiku2019: 1:00pm
Incompetent President
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by TippyTop(m): 1:00pm
Buhari is full of poo, if you don't believe me check how much Bubu is spending on poo in 2017 budget.
Bubu is spending a whopping N52mil to clear shiit at Aso Rock.
N52MIL for Bubu excrement.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by Emycord: 1:02pm
Buhari actually means nigerian now feed on cheap plastic rice they sent that health minister to only deny the truth. The truth is nigerians will celebrate this christmas with home akpu and okro soup those that can afford it will just buy cheap plastic rice made in china
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by madridguy(m): 1:02pm
Shukran Sai Baba.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by kahal29: 1:04pm
Thousands of Lagos residents, Thursday, besieged various centres across the state to buy LAKE rice, a locally produced rice borne out of a partnership between Lagos and Kebbi states.
The governors of the two states, Akinwunmi Ambode and Atiku Bagudu, had launched the rice on Wednesday with the aim of ensuring food security as well as show Nigeria’s ability as a producing nation.
According to the Lagos State government, the rice would be sold at N12,000, N6,000, and N2,500 for 50 kilogramme, 25kg, and 10kg bags respectively.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by comshots(m): 1:05pm
kahal29:It is not cheap Na.I thought it was #5k for a 50kg bag. since it is made in nigeria
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by owugozie(f): 1:07pm
We understand sir.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by Sandydayziz(f): 1:10pm
How many Nigerians? Nigerians abi Lagosians?
Dis man well so?
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by dumie(f): 1:13pm
Nairaland's resident zone-Bs are now programmed to type following and incomprehensive words...Hunger, the best factory resetting App
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by psucc(m): 1:15pm
Even the rice can't sustain Lagos alone.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by Ngokafor: 1:22pm
...Incompetent daura president before you came on board,rice was sold for 9,000 for a 50kg bag..
...but its at least 12,000 for those lucky to have access to this Lagos rice..meanwhile i bought a bag of stone-free Abakaliki rice for 16,000 two weeks ago as per its now 'cheaper',down from 18,000 it was sold 2-3 months ago
...Most Nigerians(apart from Idiots) are sick and tired of you and your administration..fact!!!
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by veekid(m): 1:23pm
I still don't understand how this old man take become Nigeria's president
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by daniska3yaro(m): 1:24pm
Abeg who get sango number make him scatter buhari teeths only.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by Addicted2Women: 1:24pm
At least they can buy rice ??
What is rice ??
Rice is what we feed to chickens
So,to eat rice is the priority and only aim of a Nigerian ??
The worst part is that the Afonjas and zombies will not see anything bad in their president saying that he's happy that people can at least buy rice of 12k (seriously ?? That's how much i spend to wash my cars every two days)
So, they should buy rice, what of tomatoes for the stew ?? What of groundnut oil ?? What of the chicken wey them go take cook stew ??
This man is the most ignorant fool in the world, he thinks through his ass
We know who suffers it ?? As for us in the east, we don't fucck with you and we don't and will never look for help from the government
I pity the zombies because hunger will fry their little brain
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by Chiefpriest1(m): 1:24pm
Lol. Mr Presido. I am angry, but I ll not disrespect the President. He should know that there are some things you don't issue statements on.
Before now, buying rice wasn't even an issue to Nigerians. But today, Nigeria is like Venezuela where people queue to buy foodstuff.
The price of rice has tripled. And by the way , Nigeria does not start and end in Lagos and Kebbi.
Somebody was saying , there's no fuel scarcity this year. It's simply that people have no money to buy fuel. Plenty supply little demand.
They say things have to be bad before they get better. I hope there will still be Nigeria by the time things start getting better, if they ever will.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by miqos02(m): 1:24pm
ok
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by OkoYibo: 1:24pm
May God handle Buhari and his family the same way he has handled Nigerians.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by buharimustlive: 1:25pm
Finally the dullard is speaking... As if it was his idea...
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by princeking2(m): 1:25pm
This President is always funny. What's cheap about this?
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by doctokwus: 1:27pm
Thats insensitive to me.
N12k restricted to a lucky few for a bag of rice is not even cheap.
Meanwhile majority are still buying btw 19k-22k.
Its like d dollar,officially its 305,but at d black market which is d real market,its 490.
PMB shouldnt av made that statement.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by PIPPROF(m): 1:28pm
princeking2:
he means everyone in Nigeria should go to Lagos and hustle for cheap rice
so much for a dunce as president
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by sapiosexual1(m): 1:28pm
This our Mumu president wouldnt cease to amuse us all, for his mind now, his agricultural policies are working, hehe.
But why was he silent on the Ebonyi rice? Na wa oooo
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by seunlayi(m): 1:29pm
When I child in a class of 30 was graded as 28th in the class, he simply told his colleagues that "hmmm, I am still better than some people in our class". It seems this is the case with this government. They actually promised a change into failure for this country. see the situation we are into now.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Can Buy Cheap Rice In This Recesssion by Omeokachie: 1:29pm
Happy recession everyone!
