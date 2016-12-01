Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) (2993 Views)

The defectors included former local government chairmen, councillors, Special Advisers and host of other notable politicians in the state.







The event, which held at the Government House in Lokoja yesterday, saw the new APC entrants moving to the party with thousands of their supporters and they were received by the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.







Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the leader of the group, Hon. Musa Abdullahi, said their decision to join the APC was informed by Governor Bello’s exemplary leadership style in the state.







He commended the governor for paying the outstanding allowances owed by the past PDP administration in the state.



Those people no reach 5,000 And why them decamp na? APC decamp to APC again, let me see their membership card as PDP supporters. 2 Likes

They are just political prostitutes, they were never loyal to PDP moreover, number of people there is not even quarter of the figure you gave. 1 Like

Abeg who dey always count this figure?? If not 5000, e go be 10000, 20000 e.t.c Haba, what happened to figures like 4,321 people or 5678 people...Sounds more like a fact...evrytime Dem dey ROUND up Human beings like say na Maths exams. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Anywhere belle face... 4 Likes

There's no party called pdp again nor apc anymore, just greedy men using politics to steal from the poor 1 Like

Lies from the pit of hell 2 Likes

2muchopoTBdope:

Abeg who dey always count this figure?? If not 5000, e go be 10000, 20000 e.t.c Haba, what happened to figures like 4,321 people or 5678 people...Sounds more like a fact...evrytime Dem dey ROUND up Human beings like say na Maths exams. lol lol 2 Likes

Gullible people everywhere.... That evil party that promised change that landed us into recession..... PDP all the way in south-south 1 Like

"Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the leader of the group, Hon. Musa Abdullahi, said their decision to join the APC was informed by

Governor Bello’s exemplary leadership style in

the state."





So all of a sudden you all just started seeing the good work of the governor and decide to switch party. Must y'all switch party to commend to governor about is "exemplary leadership" ?





Political prostitute that's what y'all are. Looking for political appointments. Prolly want to be in the good book of the governor.





Awon ole oshi So all of a sudden you all just started seeing the good work of the governor and decide to switch party. Must y'all switch party to commend to governor about is "exemplary leadership" ?Political prostitute that's what y'all are. Looking for political appointments. Prolly want to be in the good book of the governor.Awon ole oshi 1 Like

5000 lost shepherd 1 Like

Nigeria politics is funny,soon if APC Bleep up dey go run go PDP 1 Like

2muchopoTBdope:

Abeg who dey always count this figure?? If not 5000, e go be 10000, 20000 e.t.c Haba, what happened to figures like 4,321 people or 5678 people...Sounds more like a fact...evrytime Dem dey ROUND up Human beings like say na Maths exams. 1 Like

2muchopoTBdope:

Abeg who dey always count this figure?? If not 5000, e go be 10000, 20000 e.t.c Haba, what happened to figures like 4,321 people or 5678 people...Sounds more like a fact...evrytime Dem dey ROUND up Human beings like say na Maths exams.





Lwkmd Lwkmd 1 Like

all this thief can't be faithfull 2 a party 1 Like

Self interest politicians....stupid 1 Like

Recession hunger tinz.

Since Yahaya Bello is owing salaries and pensions, desperate, deprived people have to beg for crumbs.

Na so CHANGE be oh under zombie life.

harbdulrasaq88:

Na crazy they worry them.APC na rubbish party Na crazy they worry them.APC na rubbish party

if 5000 people defect from a local govt. How many people are in the local Govt? besides 1 Like

We are still here doing party..when APC and PDP is scattering our country...

Who post this comment. . .

liessss we are not in suport of yeye bello liessss we are not in suport of yeye bello

Soon you go hear 100,000 APC members defect to PDP and u go see only 10 people. Abegi! How many people dey dis pic? Yeye dey smell. Na so we go dey deceive ourselve till eternity in dis country. Journalists, I pity una. U think say una fit make heaven with this? Carry on!