|5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 1:14pm
Over 5,000 members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The defectors included former local government chairmen, councillors, Special Advisers and host of other notable politicians in the state.
The event, which held at the Government House in Lokoja yesterday, saw the new APC entrants moving to the party with thousands of their supporters and they were received by the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.
Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the leader of the group, Hon. Musa Abdullahi, said their decision to join the APC was informed by Governor Bello’s exemplary leadership style in the state.
He commended the governor for paying the outstanding allowances owed by the past PDP administration in the state.
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by madridguy(m): 1:17pm
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by ufuosman: 1:25pm
Those people no reach 5,000 And why them decamp na? APC decamp to APC again, let me see their membership card as PDP supporters.
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by ISDKING: 1:42pm
They are just political prostitutes, they were never loyal to PDP moreover, number of people there is not even quarter of the figure you gave.
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by 2muchopoTBdope(m): 2:14pm
Abeg who dey always count this figure?? If not 5000, e go be 10000, 20000 e.t.c Haba, what happened to figures like 4,321 people or 5678 people...Sounds more like a fact...evrytime Dem dey ROUND up Human beings like say na Maths exams.
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by Omeokachie: 2:15pm
Anywhere belle face...
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by Neochemist: 2:20pm
There's no party called pdp again nor apc anymore, just greedy men using politics to steal from the poor
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by candidbabe(f): 2:21pm
Lies from the pit of hell
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by sujex94(m): 2:21pm
2muchopoTBdope:lol
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by Chidex2442(m): 2:21pm
Gullible people everywhere.... That evil party that promised change that landed us into recession..... PDP all the way in south-south
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by obontami: 2:22pm
"Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the leader of the group, Hon. Musa Abdullahi, said their decision to join the APC was informed by
Governor Bello’s exemplary leadership style in
the state."
So all of a sudden you all just started seeing the good work of the governor and decide to switch party. Must y'all switch party to commend to governor about is "exemplary leadership" ?
Political prostitute that's what y'all are. Looking for political appointments. Prolly want to be in the good book of the governor.
Awon ole oshi
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by pafestula(m): 2:22pm
5000 lost shepherd
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by justuschi50: 2:23pm
Nigeria politics is funny,soon if APC Bleep up dey go run go PDP
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by Marvel1206: 2:28pm
2muchopoTBdope:
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 2:35pm
2muchopoTBdope:
Lwkmd
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by donziller(m): 2:37pm
all this thief can't be faithfull 2 a party
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 2:38pm
Self interest politicians....stupid
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by Nutase(f): 2:40pm
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by seguno2: 2:41pm
Recession hunger tinz.
Since Yahaya Bello is owing salaries and pensions, desperate, deprived people have to beg for crumbs.
Na so CHANGE be oh under zombie life.
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by humbleself242(m): 2:45pm
harbdulrasaq88:Na crazy they worry them.APC na rubbish party
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by obataokenwa(m): 2:49pm
if 5000 people defect from a local govt. How many people are in the local Govt? besides
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by divine842: 2:50pm
We are still here doing party..when APC and PDP is scattering our country...
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by nwosu35: 2:58pm
Who post this comment. . .
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by kogistar: 3:11pm
harbdulrasaq88:liessss we are not in suport of yeye bello
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by azimibraun: 3:14pm
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by rolams(m): 3:29pm
Soon you go hear 100,000 APC members defect to PDP and u go see only 10 people. Abegi! How many people dey dis pic? Yeye dey smell. Na so we go dey deceive ourselve till eternity in dis country. Journalists, I pity una. U think say una fit make heaven with this? Carry on!
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (Photos) by rolams(m): 3:33pm
Hunger don finish them, them join APC because of chrismas money. Carry on
