Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Criminals "Working For Dino Melaye" Paraded By Police In Kogi (Photos) (14255 Views)

Soldiers Arrest 3 Political Thugs With Guns In Kogi (Photos) / Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) / Governor Yahaya Bello's Branded Drugs Spotted In Kogi (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The development could further complicate the ongoing political crisis that has seen Mr. Melaye and Governor Yahaya Bello enmeshed in bitter confrontations over the state’s political structure.



A statement by police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood said the suspects, identified as Kabiru Saidu and Nuru Salisu, were paraded on Monday in Lokoja, the state capital.



During interrogation, they further confessed they were Political Thugs recruited by some mischievous Politicians in Kogi State to cause mayhem, and disruption of peace, and destruction of lives and property in the State. They also confessed to belonged to the gang of a dreaded and vicious kidnap for ransom gang under a gang leader (name withheld) whose where about is being investigated by the Force. The two suspects were identified by some of their victims.



According to the gang leader KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” he has been working as a Political Thug for one Alh. Mohammed Audu a Politician in the State. They said Alh. Mohammed Audu invited him to Abuja and introduced him to Senator Dino Melaye and they met on Airport road, Abuja inside the Senator Dino Melaye’s Car in the month of December, 2017. The suspect further confessed that, Sen. Dino Melaye told him that they should start working for the Senator as his Political Thugs and they should recruit and train more other thugs to work for him in preparation toward 2019 General election to enable him ( Sen. Dino Melaye ) challenge his political opponents and disorganized Kogi State.



The gang leader KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” further confessed to the Police investigative team that Senator Dino Melaye handed over a bag containing the following firearms one (1) AK47 rifle, two (2) Pump Action guns and the sum of four hundred and thirty thousand naira N430,000.00 to share with his boys.



Consequent on the indictments and criminal confessions against Senator Dino Melaye by the principal suspect KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” Nigeria Police Force, wrote a letter dated 2nd of March, 2018 addressed to the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria informing and requesting him to release Senator Dino Melaye to report to Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command on the 7th March, 2018 to answer to criminal offences levelled against him, to enable the Police carry out a discreet investigation into the confessions of the principal suspect against Senator Dino Melaye. But Senator Dino Melaye have refused to honour the Police invitation till date.



Source; The police have paraded two men said to be members of an armed gang terrorising Kogi State. The police said the suspects have confessed to being provided weapons and financial support by Dino Melaye, a senator from the state.The development could further complicate the ongoing political crisis that has seen Mr. Melaye and Governor Yahaya Bello enmeshed in bitter confrontations over the state’s political structure.A statement by police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood said the suspects, identified as Kabiru Saidu and Nuru Salisu, were paraded on Monday in Lokoja, the state capital.During interrogation, they further confessed they were Political Thugs recruited by some mischievous Politicians in Kogi State to cause mayhem, and disruption of peace, and destruction of lives and property in the State. They also confessed to belonged to the gang of a dreaded and vicious kidnap for ransom gang under a gang leader (name withheld) whose where about is being investigated by the Force. The two suspects were identified by some of their victims.According to the gang leader KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” he has been working as a Political Thug for one Alh. Mohammed Audu a Politician in the State. They said Alh. Mohammed Audu invited him to Abuja and introduced him to Senator Dino Melaye and they met on Airport road, Abuja inside the Senator Dino Melaye’s Car in the month of December, 2017. The suspect further confessed that, Sen. Dino Melaye told him that they should start working for the Senator as his Political Thugs and they should recruit and train more other thugs to work for him in preparation toward 2019 General election to enable him ( Sen. Dino Melaye ) challenge his political opponents and disorganized Kogi State.The gang leader KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” further confessed to the Police investigative team that Senator Dino Melaye handed over a bag containing the following firearms one (1) AK47 rifle, two (2) Pump Action guns and the sum of four hundred and thirty thousand naira N430,000.00 to share with his boys.Consequent on the indictments and criminal confessions against Senator Dino Melaye by the principal suspect KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” Nigeria Police Force, wrote a letter dated 2nd of March, 2018 addressed to the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria informing and requesting him to release Senator Dino Melaye to report to Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command on the 7th March, 2018 to answer to criminal offences levelled against him, to enable the Police carry out a discreet investigation into the confessions of the principal suspect against Senator Dino Melaye. But Senator Dino Melaye have refused to honour the Police invitation till date.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/police-arrest-parade-criminal-suspects-allegedly-working-dino-melaye-photos.html 1 Share

nawao...seems Yahaya Bello is winning. Dino Melaye said the governor was importing military items. Now the police is saying the senator is sponsoring criminals. who we go believe now..



lalasticlala and mynd44 what do you think 11 Likes

Stupid police they should arrest yahyah bello too I know they will not do that because he is a governor with immunity power. Bello is a certified criminal even before he graduate from school. 33 Likes

Hmmmm.

This is one of the surviving gods of some agama lizards from the land of the rising crime. Watch how they will soon troop out pouring insults at Buhari for arresting the touts working for their god. 2 Likes

See how a state is busy disgracing themselves

You just caught them and they hastily told you is dino 37 Likes

stupid people. Playing with the lives of innocent people just because of politics. This Dino of kid in a man's body, he is always in the news for all the negative things coming out of his state.



Even if you think you are controversial or any of those things, use your controversy to better the lives of the people in your constituency and not fighting one meaningless battle that won't help anybody..



So many retards with power. Sad story of Nigeria.







5 Likes

Stage 21 Likes





...if that one knack you ehn, na water go dey hungry you drink! see charm!...if that one knack you ehn, na water go dey hungry you drink! 2 Likes

This Country is something else 1 Like

ChangeIsCostant:

The police have paraded two men said to be members of an armed gang terrorising Kogi State. The police said the suspects have confessed to being provided weapons and financial support by Dino Melaye, a senator from the state.



The development could further complicate the ongoing political crisis that has seen Mr. Melaye and Governor Yahaya Bello enmeshed in bitter confrontations over the state’s political structure.



A statement by police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood said the suspects, identified as Kabiru Saidu and Nuru Salisu, were paraded on Monday in Lokoja, the state capital.



During interrogation, they further confessed they were Political Thugs recruited by some mischievous Politicians in Kogi State to cause mayhem, and disruption of peace, and destruction of lives and property in the State. They also confessed to belonged to the gang of a dreaded and vicious kidnap for ransom gang under a gang leader (name withheld) whose where about is being investigated by the Force. The two suspects were identified by some of their victims.



According to the gang leader KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” he has been working as a Political Thug for one Alh. Mohammed Audu a Politician in the State. They said Alh. Mohammed Audu invited him to Abuja and introduced him to Senator Dino Melaye and they met on Airport road, Abuja inside the Senator Dino Melaye’s Car in the month of December, 2017. The suspect further confessed that, Sen. Dino Melaye told him that they should start working for the Senator as his Political Thugs and they should recruit and train more other thugs to work for him in preparation toward 2019 General election to enable him ( Sen. Dino Melaye ) challenge his political opponents and disorganized Kogi State.



The gang leader KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” further confessed to the Police investigative team that Senator Dino Melaye handed over a bag containing the following firearms one (1) AK47 rifle, two (2) Pump Action guns and the sum of four hundred and thirty thousand naira N430,000.00 to share with his boys.



Consequent on the indictments and criminal confessions against Senator Dino Melaye by the principal suspect KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” Nigeria Police Force, wrote a letter dated 2nd of March, 2018 addressed to the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria informing and requesting him to release Senator Dino Melaye to report to Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command on the 7th March, 2018 to answer to criminal offences levelled against him, to enable the Police carry out a discreet investigation into the confessions of the principal suspect against Senator Dino Melaye. But Senator Dino Melaye have refused to honour the Police invitation till date.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/police-arrest-parade-criminal-suspects-allegedly-working-dino-melaye-photos.html

How many herdsmen have these useless police PRO paraded like this How many herdsmen have these useless police PRO paraded like this 25 Likes 1 Share

Sh..it hole country 4 Likes

Lmao.....

Crude Police force!



First you forgot to tear off the store label from your guns which is clearly taken from your store and now you accuse random men of being a Senator's thug and the story line of having met with him is even funnier.



Well i expect better clap back from Senator Dino Melaye to the scam propelled by Yahaya Bello 17 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm

t

So with all the jazz I am seeing up there, they were still caught? 1 Like

So na only these two guys get all these guns? 22 Likes

Though not supporting Dino Melaye but this is a bid to destroy his person finally by the black goggle thug governor...is it only the two criminals displayed that make use of all these weapons and from the report none of the criminals is said to be on his heels. So I wonder o. This is a false testament from the police 9 Likes 1 Share

Dino BP go reach 250/150...How does he even sleep at night? Those of us who live quiet lives should be thankful to God. 1 Like

Dino cannot use those guys, they are local and unprofessional.



This is arrant nonsense.



They are just cooking up stories. 11 Likes

Battle over kogi..between Dino and Bello getting tough..I smell game. 3 Likes

which way nigeria

Yahaya Bello 3 Likes

This is a case of two fighting ..Bello versus Dino...We shall see who wins on or before 2019 3 Likes

Nigeria jagajaga 2 Likes

Hmmm

Your body go tell you nah! I pity Dino sha! You think say you be saraki abiYour body go tell you nah! 2 Likes

Ok

If yo believe this, then you shouldnt be in this platform.



You should be in school studing,, note[ primary school}





Two people get all these guns. Even the most foolish thiefs will not be carrying all the same gun at the same place.



Abi e wan chop gun.



Nigerian police and framing. 8 Likes