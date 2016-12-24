₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Inside Saraki's 'secret' Meeting With Sheriff by dre11(m): 5:54pm
A short meeting between Senate President Bukola Saraki and PDP factional National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff has sent the polity twitching.
The saying that in politics there are “no permanent enemies but permanent interests” may be resonated when the factional leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff met with the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, at a corner of the International Conference Centre, Abuja last Sunday.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/politics/inside-saraki-s-secret-meeting-with-sheriff/177530.html
|Re: Inside Saraki’s ‘secret’ Meeting With Sheriff by Nempi(m): 6:38pm
Wetin concern me
|Re: Inside Saraki’s ‘secret’ Meeting With Sheriff by patchsk(f): 6:40pm
Idiotic buffoon called Buhari is the cause of the problem.
|Re: Inside Saraki’s ‘secret’ Meeting With Sheriff by yarimo(m): 6:44pm
Mtcheeew so people can't relates to one another again in nigeria ?
|Re: Inside Saraki’s ‘secret’ Meeting With Sheriff by policy12: 7:30pm
....mega party loading.
|Re: Inside Saraki’s ‘secret’ Meeting With Sheriff by verygudbadguy(m): 7:38pm
Another party unfolding soon.
Watch!
|Re: Inside Saraki’s ‘secret’ Meeting With Sheriff by Atiku2019: 7:38pm
.
|Re: Inside Saraki’s ‘secret’ Meeting With Sheriff by izzy4shizzy(m): 7:38pm
.
|Re: Inside Saraki’s ‘secret’ Meeting With Sheriff by Bolustic(m): 7:39pm
...
|Re: Inside Saraki’s ‘secret’ Meeting With Sheriff by Chikelue2000(m): 7:39pm
Ok now
|Re: Inside Saraki’s ‘secret’ Meeting With Sheriff by legendte(m): 7:40pm
Ok
|Re: Inside Saraki’s ‘secret’ Meeting With Sheriff by Yorubaangel(m): 7:40pm
for
|Re: Inside Saraki’s ‘secret’ Meeting With Sheriff by hassey(m): 7:40pm
patchsk:Is very unfortunate that you just abuse ur father. well is not a surprise cus i can see how u lack training.
In The Next Election, We Should Vote For Lawyers/legal Practitioners / Akingbola Returns, May Report To Efcc Today / It Looks Like 2011 Shall Give Better Choices.
