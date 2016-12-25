₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,158 members, 3,273,603 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 December 2016 at 09:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust (3016 Views)
Niger Delta Leaders To Buhari: We Want Oil Blocs / Boko Haram: President Buhari We Are Tired Of 'I Will!' - Kayode Ogundamisi / Buhari: We Feared Jonathan will Not Accept Defeat - Vanguard (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:04pm On Dec 24
President Muhammadu Buhari says there is no better time than now in Nigeria’s history to pray for divine guidance to get over the current challenges.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/buhari-we-need-divine-guidance-now/177582.html
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by limeta(f): 7:10pm On Dec 24
According to him, "We can have peace in Nigeria
if we all learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority;
and be our brothers’ keepers in word and deed.
Buhari pls pass the spliff.
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by WizBLANCE(m): 7:10pm On Dec 24
SHORT UP.... HOW HARD IS THAT? YOU NEED ECONOMIST NOT GOD, GOD HAS DONE ENOUGH FOR NIGERIA.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by eezeribe(m): 7:11pm On Dec 24
This one that a dictator is now preaching,it's now that I officially accept that Buhari is clueless;the best thing for him is to Resign like Jacob Zuma
10 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by idupaul: 7:15pm On Dec 24
BUHARI JUST RESIGN PLEASE AND NIGERIA WILL START IMPROVING
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by Akinkanju67(m): 7:58pm On Dec 24
Lobatan. Water don pass garri
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by Goziehits(m): 8:03pm On Dec 24
Ahaaaaaaaaaa He don dey admit small small. Tim bom tim bom policies are no longer working. our country is going down.
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by abuayman(m): 8:12pm On Dec 24
God dey
1 Like
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by kingsamosy(m): 8:14pm On Dec 24
it is now obvious it has been guess work all this while, no wonder the economy continues to swim in recession.
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by AlhajiSpray(m): 8:15pm On Dec 24
God doesn't answer naijas prayers anymore! Na agbaya una be!
1 Like
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by sarrki(m): 8:45pm On Dec 24
Wailers will twist everything
It's there way,
1 Like
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by Cekpo34(m): 7:01am
Divine guidance? You mean you need revelation or prophesy before you probe Babachir, Buratai, Magu, Amaechi etc! Politicians and politique... Topics like this is for zombies like the one above me to asslick on
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by profhezekiah: 7:03am
hHe ned a brain check
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by Atiku2019: 7:06am
Merry Christmas
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by Yunggyo(f): 8:31am
Buhari too wants to go spiritual
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by ednut1(m): 8:32am
nonsense
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by Flets: 8:32am
Mr body language
Mr no-nonsense
Mr dictator
Mr anti-shiite and anti-ipob
The archaic dinosaur is preaching peace after destroying whatever was left of the country handed over to him.
Buhari's exit would do this nation a lot of good. Imagine the jubilation that will follow a Buhari resignation or exit
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by vesselchino(m): 8:32am
AKPA AMU
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by Histrings08(m): 8:32am
Exactly cos you've already list it...
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by chuch69: 8:33am
1 Like
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by chuch69: 8:33am
vesselchino:
1 Like
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by realGURU(f): 8:34am
gbm let me summsrise pmb govt. from blame to more blame , prayer and more prayers and then lamentations
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by Knowledge9000: 8:34am
Divine guidance after killing IPOB and Shiites?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by Thisis2raw(m): 8:34am
This finally confirms it, we are finished
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by drinkgarri: 8:34am
I hope he's not using it as an excuse for his incompetency
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by uchelouis45: 8:34am
sarrki:Zombie.
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by KidsNEXTdoor: 8:35am
The worst presidio ever liveth
We already knw we need Gods help
Just resign and go back to daura
Feed and tend to ur cows
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by sapiosexual1(m): 8:35am
No sir, your body
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by legendte(m): 8:35am
Fela go dey laugh us for where him dey.
We fall baba Fela hands. Upon all the warnings.
Zombies say the man get integrity.
Na integrity we want chop?
Him for go become imam for daura with him integrity.
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by Rick9(m): 8:35am
Are u seriously serious. Abeg e impeach yourself that's the divine guidance u need
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by buharimustlive: 8:35am
Dullard president
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari: We Need Divine Guidance Now - Daily Trust by Buharimustgo: 8:36am
Please sir go,so that we can have peace in Nigeria
6 Likes
2011: So Begins The Fall Of The ACN In The Southwest! / Farouk Lawan Collected $600K Bribe - Video Of Legislooting - OBJ at work? / Prof Wole Soyinka: An Outstanding Profile Of A Dramatic Genius.
Viewing this topic: Ngalaba1(f), omowolewa, inioluwaDaniels(m), Petercross4u123, kk4real, lennycool9(m), seribroo56(m), spacefreak, bennyann, Richeze(m), luvola(m), bastien, screamng, Asylum(m), dreams1987(m), shedy03, Miles300 and 16 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3