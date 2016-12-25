President Muhammadu Buhari says there is no better time than now in Nigeria’s history to pray for divine guidance to get over the current challenges.



President Buhari said this on Saturday in his 2016 Christmas message to Nigerians which he personally signed.



According to him, "We can have peace in Nigeria if we all learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority; and be our brothers’ keepers in word and deed.



He said Nigerians should, at Christmas, remember to offer special prayers for all the nation's heroic citizens who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the northeast and other flash points in the country.



He also asked the citizens to remember in their prayers, the security forces in the frontline in the continuing battle to rid our nation of terrorism and violence.



He added: "We must not forget the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in our midst and those who have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists."



He said his administration's immediate priority was to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the economy.



President Buhari assured Nigerians that his government was doing its best to make life easier for all.



The president also asked the citizens to renew their hope "in the God-ordained unity, progress and prosperity" of the country.



He said he heartily rejoiced with all Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful, on this year's celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.



According to him, as they celebrate the Christmas, it is very appropriate to reflect on the love of God aptly espoused in the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ.



Buhari noted that during his earthly sojourn, Jesus Christ repeatedly reminded his disciples and followers of peace that comes in the midst of trials and tribulations on earth.



The president wished all travellers safe movements and a memorable holiday as they celebrate with their families and friends.

