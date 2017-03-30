Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! (32814 Views)

Abdulmumin Jibrin Attends Prayers In A London Mosque, Nigerians React. PICS / Abdulmumin Jibrin's First Wife, Laila Who Dumped Him After He Married A 2nd Wife / Abdulmumin Jibrin And Wife In Romantic Picture. Tweeters React (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







PMB's inaction are so numerous that you are tempted to doubt if he is aware of his inactions and all the absordity presently going on



Is this the Muhammadu Buhari we know? the no nonsense general? Noooooo something is wrong! if not, we would have seen more decisive actions



Could it be PMB's access to information and current happening is restricted in an attempt to reduce his worries and help him fully recover?



Well, things are not adding up! uncertainty and crisis everywhere, we are moving too slow when we can move faster. Is the C-in-C even aware?

https://mobile.twitter.com/AbdulAbmJ/status/847434045059424256 Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin Faults Pmb's In Actions 1 Share

I just dnt understand.





He is watching as Saraki and Co take over his Govt.





Impunity here and there.



It is very sad. 55 Likes 3 Shares



How can somebody call himself anti wailer' and he is wailing pass the chief wailer



While we laugh, Jibrin said something instructive ..that the president might have been excluded from receiving media information in order not to affect his health..



..We should also remind these new *wailers that Buhari is going back to London for checkup and should not be drawn into the battle of NASS if we truly love him. How can somebody call himself anti wailer' and he is wailing pass the chief wailerWhile we laugh, Jibrin said something instructive ..that the president might have been excluded from receiving media information in order not to affect his health....We should also remind these new *wailers that Buhari is going back to London for checkup and should not be drawn into the battle of NASS if we truly love him. 24 Likes 3 Shares





Welcome to the era of reformed BuBu! Kikikiki... you think he would let Nigerian problem kill him. He only became smarter 90 Likes 3 Shares

Forms for wailers have finished 55 Likes

AntiWailer:

I just dnt understand.



Do you watch Zombie movies and see them walking when they are supposed to stop?



You see them following something sheepishly without asking questions?



I guess you can relate now....!!



You know why you don't understand this post?



Read my comment again!!





To those who may be depressed... Please read this post



http://topwritersden.com/feeling-suicidal-depressed-top-4-reasons-not-give-yet/ Do you watch Zombie movies and see them walking when they are supposed to stop?You see them following something sheepishly without asking questions?I guess you can relate now....!!You know why you don't understand this post?Read my comment again!!To those who may be depressed... Please read this post 36 Likes 2 Shares

stcool:

Kikikiki... you think he would let Nigerian problem kill him. He only became smarter



Welcome to the era of reformed BuBu!

Na so Na so 3 Likes

AntiWailer:

I just dnt understand.

Indeed.



Though, Buhari is not known to be swift in addressing critical national issues. But something is just not right.



His deafening silence since he returned from London is very worrisome. The nation is in shambles...dying to hear from its leader! Indeed.Though, Buhari is not known to be swift in addressing critical national issues. But something is just not right.His deafening silence since he returned from London is very worrisome. The nation is in shambles...dying to hear from its leader! 6 Likes

PMB is Clueless as a democratic head of state, finding out for the first time in his life he can't take certain steps without getting approval from the NASS while also realizing that the judiciary can stop him from taking some actions or even reverse some actions already taken by him. 41 Likes

It's the cabals at work, taking advantage of the poor man's health. It's a pity. 9 Likes 1 Share

AntiWailer:

I just dnt understand.

What don't you understand? Buhary is a democratic misfit, he is too old, frail, sick and a vegetable! What can such a person do? What don't you understand? Buhary is a democratic misfit, he is too old, frail, sick and a vegetable! What can such a person do? 20 Likes 2 Shares

Is now you understand that? 1 Like

I feel he is too quiet. But I also know he is the only one still working. His achievements in areas of works (construction,) security ( both north and niger delta , are all obvious.



Yet the budget has not been approved.

We all act oblivious, but the naira is appreciation yet the Nigerian capitalists keep making money at the detriment of the nation and yet keep blaming Buhari.



I feel for him, he may be silent but he still works harder than anybody. If you want to dispute I beg name your accomplishments. 10 Likes 2 Shares

generalbush:





Do you watch Zombie movies and see them walking when they are supposed to stop?



You see them following something sheepishly without asking questions?



I guess you can relate now....!!



You know why you don't understand this post?



Read my comment again!!

The joke is on you. The joke is on you. 2 Likes 2 Shares

It disgusts me whenever I hear or see people say that Buhari has integrity. Its fuckingg annoying! This man does not have any integrity and he is shameless to disgusting levels.



The old story that he is an incorruptible leader is nothing but a farcical poppycock trash! 70 Likes 7 Shares





Call their bluff and let heaven fall! Even Jonathan who was so weak a leader teargassed those people and had their security withdrawn when they bared their fangs. We revolted but heaven did not fall!



Baba, act now or see your presidency crumble right in front of your very eyes!



Let them call you a dictator, better than the latent threat of a parallel government we face! I am with the lawmaker on this. Baba's inactivity over the recklessness and overbearing attitude of the lawmakers gives me great course for concern.Call their bluff and let heaven fall! Even Jonathan who was so weak a leader teargassed those people and had their security withdrawn when they bared their fangs. We revolted but heaven did not fall!Baba, act now or see your presidency crumble right in front of your very eyes!Let them call you a dictator, better than the latent threat of a parallel government we face! 7 Likes 3 Shares

Happy Birthday Asiwaju, more loot to your bank.















Please, No withdrawal, Deposit only.

We say......., 8 Likes

omenkaLives:

I am with the lawmaker on this. Baba's inactivity over the recklessness and overbearing attitude of the lawmakers gives me great course for concern.



Call their bluff and let heaven fall! Even Jonathan who was so weak a leader teargassed those people and had their security withdrawn when they dared their fangs. We revolted but heaven did not fall!



Baba, act not or see your presidency fall apart right in front of your very eyes!



Are my dreaming?. Am I dreaming, l am dreaming, I dey dream.

Abi na dream I dey?. Are my dreaming?. Am I dreaming, l am dreaming, I dey dream.Abi na dream I dey?. 23 Likes

AntiWailer:

I just dnt understand.





He is watching as Saraki and Co take over his Govt.





Impunity here and there.



It is very sad.

The man just wanted to be president and cares less about anything else. Becoming president was the only long held ambition he had. The moment he got to the seat, he cares nothing about anything else. If you all care kill yourselves and Buhari won't move an inch.



What an hopeless man. The man just wanted to be president and cares less about anything else. Becoming president was the only long held ambition he had. The moment he got to the seat, he cares nothing about anything else. If you all care kill yourselves and Buhari won't move an inch.What an hopeless man. 10 Likes 2 Shares

sekundosekundo:







Are my dreaming?.

Typical.



Bye. Typical.Bye. 2 Likes

ConqueredWest:

Forms for wailers have finished pls get him a photocopy asap till logistics on more forms are rectified pls get him a photocopy asap till logistics on more forms are rectified 1 Like

Origin:

I feel he is too quiet. But I also know he is the only one still working. His achievements in areas of works (construction,) security ( both north and niger delta , are all obvious.



Yet the budget has not been approved.

We all act oblivious, but the naira is appreciation yet the Nigerian capitalists keep making money at the detriment of the nation and yet keep blaming Buhari.



I feel for him, he may be silent but he still works harder than anybody. If you want to dispute I beg name your accomplishments. You are clever by half. Talking about forex, the whistle blower that exposed the forex mafia that now led to Emefiele rescinding on their earlier stance on forex and pushing out more forex to the real stakeholders is still in incarnation for exposing the cabal. Buhary is a vegetable and cannot be bothered at all. You are clever by half. Talking about forex, the whistle blower that exposed the forex mafia that now led to Emefiele rescinding on their earlier stance on forex and pushing out more forex to the real stakeholders is still in incarnation for exposing the cabal. Buhary is a vegetable and cannot be bothered at all. 10 Likes

AntiWailer:

I just dnt understand.





He is watching as Saraki and Co take over his Govt.





Impunity here and there.



It is very sad.

Exactly....

This is becoming unbecoming... geting out of hand



Its worrisome. .. OYA MI LEMU OO Exactly....This is becoming unbecoming... geting out of handIts worrisome. .. OYA MI LEMU OO 2 Likes 1 Share

Honestly, this joke is becoming too much on Buhari!



It's either he start acting vigorously now or he resigns if he's too incapacitated to be very active, history will forever remember him for good if he can choose either of this two!



Parallel government! only in PMB tenure! 7 Likes

stcool:

Kikikiki... you think he would let Nigerian problem kill him. He only became smarter



Welcome to the era of reformed BuBu!

I like this.... Makes sense...



I like this.... Makes sense... 4 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

Typical.



Bye.

Lolz, so you see what I saw?, You no know say I no go school. That's why I made Sarrki my friend so that he can teacher me grammatology.



Are my making sense, Am I making sense, I dey make sense?.



Just choose the correct sentence and leave the rest for Sarrki. Lolz, so you see what I saw?, You no know say I no go school. That's why I made Sarrki my friend so that he can teacher me grammatology.Are my making sense, Am I making sense, I dey make sense?.Just choose the correct sentence and leave the rest for Sarrki. 17 Likes 1 Share

lawal daura,mamman and abba kyari has caged d dullard 3 Likes