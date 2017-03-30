₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by EnkayDezign: 7:20pm
Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin Faults Pmb's In Actions
PMB's inaction are so numerous that you are tempted to doubt if he is aware of his inactions and all the absordity presently going on
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by AntiWailer: 7:24pm
I just dnt understand.
He is watching as Saraki and Co take over his Govt.
Impunity here and there.
It is very sad.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by dunkem21(m): 7:27pm
How can somebody call himself anti wailer' and he is wailing pass the chief wailer
While we laugh, Jibrin said something instructive ..that the president might have been excluded from receiving media information in order not to affect his health..
..We should also remind these new *wailers that Buhari is going back to London for checkup and should not be drawn into the battle of NASS if we truly love him.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by stcool(m): 7:29pm
Kikikiki... you think he would let Nigerian problem kill him. He only became smarter
Welcome to the era of reformed BuBu!
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by ConqueredWest: 7:31pm
Forms for wailers have finished
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by generalbush: 7:43pm
AntiWailer:
Do you watch Zombie movies and see them walking when they are supposed to stop?
You see them following something sheepishly without asking questions?
I guess you can relate now....!!
You know why you don't understand this post?
Read my comment again!!
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by EnkayDezign: 7:44pm
stcool:
Na so
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by cleatoris: 7:52pm
AntiWailer:Indeed.
Though, Buhari is not known to be swift in addressing critical national issues. But something is just not right.
His deafening silence since he returned from London is very worrisome. The nation is in shambles...dying to hear from its leader!
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by potent5(m): 7:53pm
PMB is Clueless as a democratic head of state, finding out for the first time in his life he can't take certain steps without getting approval from the NASS while also realizing that the judiciary can stop him from taking some actions or even reverse some actions already taken by him.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by lukecent: 7:57pm
It's the cabals at work, taking advantage of the poor man's health. It's a pity.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by BeardedMeat: 7:58pm
AntiWailer:What don't you understand? Buhary is a democratic misfit, he is too old, frail, sick and a vegetable! What can such a person do?
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by merbenko(m): 8:00pm
Is now you understand that?
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by Origin(f): 8:01pm
I feel he is too quiet. But I also know he is the only one still working. His achievements in areas of works (construction,) security ( both north and niger delta , are all obvious.
Yet the budget has not been approved.
We all act oblivious, but the naira is appreciation yet the Nigerian capitalists keep making money at the detriment of the nation and yet keep blaming Buhari.
I feel for him, he may be silent but he still works harder than anybody. If you want to dispute I beg name your accomplishments.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by AntiWailer: 8:02pm
generalbush:
The joke is on you.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by Sweetguy25: 8:08pm
It disgusts me whenever I hear or see people say that Buhari has integrity. Its fuckingg annoying! This man does not have any integrity and he is shameless to disgusting levels.
The old story that he is an incorruptible leader is nothing but a farcical poppycock trash!
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by omenkaLives: 8:12pm
I am with the lawmaker on this. Baba's inactivity over the recklessness and overbearing attitude of the lawmakers gives me great course for concern.
Call their bluff and let heaven fall! Even Jonathan who was so weak a leader teargassed those people and had their security withdrawn when they bared their fangs. We revolted but heaven did not fall!
Baba, act now or see your presidency crumble right in front of your very eyes!
Let them call you a dictator, better than the latent threat of a parallel government we face!
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by sekundosekundo: 8:14pm
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by sekundosekundo: 8:15pm
omenkaLives:
Are my dreaming?. Am I dreaming, l am dreaming, I dey dream.
Abi na dream I dey?.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by fastestshipper: 8:19pm
AntiWailer:
The man just wanted to be president and cares less about anything else. Becoming president was the only long held ambition he had. The moment he got to the seat, he cares nothing about anything else. If you all care kill yourselves and Buhari won't move an inch.
What an hopeless man.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by omenkaLives: 8:20pm
sekundosekundo:Typical.
Bye.
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by Emycord: 8:23pm
ConqueredWest:pls get him a photocopy asap till logistics on more forms are rectified
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by BeardedMeat: 8:24pm
Origin:You are clever by half. Talking about forex, the whistle blower that exposed the forex mafia that now led to Emefiele rescinding on their earlier stance on forex and pushing out more forex to the real stakeholders is still in incarnation for exposing the cabal. Buhary is a vegetable and cannot be bothered at all.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by hysteriabox(m): 8:28pm
AntiWailer:
Exactly....
This is becoming unbecoming... geting out of hand
Its worrisome. .. OYA MI LEMU OO
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by greatgod2012(f): 8:32pm
Honestly, this joke is becoming too much on Buhari!
It's either he start acting vigorously now or he resigns if he's too incapacitated to be very active, history will forever remember him for good if he can choose either of this two!
Parallel government! only in PMB tenure!
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by ajepako(f): 8:34pm
stcool:
I like this.... Makes sense...
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by sekundosekundo: 8:36pm
omenkaLives:
Lolz, so you see what I saw?, You no know say I no go school. That's why I made Sarrki my friend so that he can teacher me grammatology.
Are my making sense, Am I making sense, I dey make sense?.
Just choose the correct sentence and leave the rest for Sarrki.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by profhezekiah: 8:38pm
lawal daura,mamman and abba kyari has caged d dullard
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! by Emycord: 8:40pm
cleatoris:abi them nack an akpako jazz for there abi na nnamdi kanu? Cos it seems he went to negotiate against biafra and they told him things. He is so dumbfounded that he just want the country to sink down
