₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,006 members, 3,273,072 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 December 2016 at 09:37 PM

Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano (1455 Views)

URGENT: Father Forces Mother To Take In Mistress And Off-spring / When A Man Forces His Wife For Sex, Is It A Rape? / Rapist Begs To Marry His 13-Year-Old Victim & Her Father Agrees (Kano) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by OGBETABLOG(m): 8:25pm
It has been revealed that a Qur’anic School teacher in Kurna Babban Layi area of Kano has perfected plans to marry off his 13-year-old daughter, Bilkisu, to his 56-year-old friend.

The revelation was made by a relative of the teenager who raised the alarm on Saturday when she took the teenager to Freedom Radio office in Sharada, Kano for a media campaign against the marriage.

According to Daily Nigerian, the teary-eyed teenager revealed that she does not love the man, saying she always cried whenever the matter was mentioned.

The relative, who pleaded not to be named, said she is calling for authorities, especially Kano State governor and Emir of Kano, to intervene and abort the marriage, billed to hold Friday next week.

She said she was concerned about the kind of life the girl would live if she married a man who has three wives and many grown up children.

“The groom has three wives, many children and grandchildren. I am appealing to Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi and governor of Kano to help intervene,” he said.

She also disclosed that the father planned to marry off Bilkisu’s sister of almost the same age on the same day.

Source : http://www.tori.ng/news/49301/unbelievable-father-forces-his-13yearold-daughter.html

Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Theyveedo(m): 8:29pm
Why am I not surprised?
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Pierocash(m): 8:35pm
even b4 reading the piece,i knew it is Allah-u-akubar people.nah their way.u r crying to Sanusi the chief sponsor of child marriage.Ese Oruru comes to mind

6 Likes

Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by abuayman(m): 8:52pm
Hmmm.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Onechancearmy: 9:13pm
This story reminds me of an illiterate pedophile prophet who fvcked a 9 year old girl. The similarity between the two stories is just too strong. Wonder why?

1 Like

Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Goldenheart(m): 9:29pm
angry
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by kingcomet(m): 9:30pm
Hmm
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Silentscreamer(f): 9:30pm
Really? Dis one pass me
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Olakunle007(m): 9:30pm
Say NO to Girl-Child marriage.
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by bezimo(m): 9:31pm
No be Aboki. Na their way!!

A culture of child abuse and oppression. What a shame that we share this country with this disgusting savages.
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by twilliamx: 9:32pm
Hmm
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by niggi4life(m): 9:32pm
Haba!!!!! Even me after taking 4 Goldberg, 3 small stout and 1 Alomi(for the road) and i read dis thread, i felt bad and sad. This isn't right in any circumstances

The girl in the picture is way too young, this is wrong.

Barman, abeg gimmie one Star for the real road abeg o!!!!

Better get high and go to bed to sleep peacefully than sleep with a child
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by obamd: 9:32pm
Crap
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Omudia11: 9:32pm
undecided
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by shizzy7(f): 9:32pm
Mad Man
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Drienzia: 9:32pm
Northernerns(Muslims) and Early marriage... Someone should help me with the pix o jare cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by originalmachine: 9:33pm
if is the will of ala, let them continue... ala uwak ubaru
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by dacovajnr: 9:33pm
Those Bastards just won't stop...Hypocrisy Fucktards angry angry
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by 12inches1(m): 9:34pm
This one cannot be an Indimi or Buhari or Babangida or Dangote naaa
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by mazimee(m): 9:34pm
Way ndi ugwu

The poor mumu northerner wouldn't mind marrying off his day Old daughter.
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Chrisrare: 9:34pm
Islam is filled with so many deluded illitrates
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by gudshowboy: 9:34pm
Wayward generation n religion
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Banter1: 9:34pm
Theyveedo:
Why am I not surprised?
me neither. Na aboki way be that.
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Kowor(f): 9:35pm
If someone suggests western education now, they'll be shouting haram. My christmas gift is for these type of people to recieve complete sense.
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by candidbabe(f): 9:35pm
Fear north
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Divay22(f): 9:35pm
Na wa o
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by SoftwareLord(m): 9:35pm
F
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by wtfCode: 9:35pm
At times I dey wonder if na human brain this people are having up there angry
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Banter1: 9:36pm
gudshowboy:
Wayward generation n religion
lol..... Lalasticlala go ban you o
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by donsteady(m): 9:36pm
Sad
Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Daslim180(m): 9:37pm
Big trash

(0) (Reply)

Free Website For Your Business / Help To Find A Ritualist Banker / Father Goes From Fatherhood Back To Childhood

Viewing this topic: obamd, agboskipool(m), asitis752, horlahwhunmie(m), Suspect33(m), harryboyng(m), Eghe10, Yippsy(m), oshababa99, obataokenwa(m), moyo1993(m), darol4real, mrgaga, J3da, dave2(m), Ugwukev, jabbo(m), rowlyboy, Onyejiuwaokoh, Noblechykk(m), Atiku2019, TechEnthusiast(m), rolams(m), twilliamx, Symphony007, bezimo(m), THYRAIN(m), cyril700(m), kk4real, FINA4804(f), Moreoffaith(m), Enybliss(f), noahdgreat(m), Mzgracie(f), Joshuamilarge, ChelseaDr(m), Milo96(m), proudlyafrican1, HAMZGRAZ, Iamthoney(m), okeyngene, dangotesmummy, shizzy7(f), omari5(f), chimaobinelson(m), ENDTIMEgist(m), Aseneshii, stebam(m), Kingsteve(m), ennyhollar1(f), samkel(m), handoys1(m), Justbeingreal(m), Gabrielwilliams(m), edevup, yinkus204(m), niggi4life(m), Saturdency(m), inverterpromo, plethoral, wisesoul(m), Nixiepie(f), Movichabiodun(m), JerryOJerry, bremmery, Deejay777(m), misterkelly, Layinkaige, beycity(m), john650(m), jeffreysawyer007, immazion, lexpo, Tobium1(m), Dirkcoyt, whizdame(m), afrika(f), agentjude(m), Joythah(m), Lordsonempire(m), freedom96, sashx(m), wwhale, Banter1, Dikolas(m), nashito(m), wtfCode, aliumik, Qmerit(m), SoftwareLord(m), Okenwoke, olabs201(m), Adebammm(m), mescan(m), barackosuco1(m), bartho77(m), thrillionaire(m), yinkslinks(m), babakb, beliz, Divay22(f), anny268(f), Cherokee(m), vicchi12(f), iretemide(f), tosyn2baby(f), Uchezuruki(m), SlimCupid(m), Chrisrare, duke59(m), nokiaba3(m), lawrenzoo, Beetobee(f), Donzee02(m), Tmelisfon, nobodysmanrob(m), ZimD(f), hebraheem20(m), jasinto, Laryne(m), SheikShola4rill, originalKsp(m), obarome1, donsteady(m), olan4ward, imarayij(m), Bruno3000(m), Nify994(f), onyemarcus, vivlyviv(f), Jamaticulus(m), pointzee, Omeny(m), bossy512(f), Eve001(f), tunjijones(m), advanceDNA, LorDBolton, LUKINGUY(m), jboy73, deyemia, Daslim180(m), mazimee(m), aaamos(m), Silentscreamer(f), Momcherry(f), Blitzeee(m), skullzflex(m), Drienzia, Goddey18(m), davies123, SisiNini(f), Chestar5(f), eminemkayc, Nwogeh(m), Sulaymanmeek(m), skimarvel, angelamina(f), Icaretoo, drizslim(m), ghanaman5050, iamhorny(m) and 259 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.