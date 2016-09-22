It has been revealed that a Qur’anic School teacher in Kurna Babban Layi area of Kano has perfected plans to marry off his 13-year-old daughter, Bilkisu, to his 56-year-old friend.



The revelation was made by a relative of the teenager who raised the alarm on Saturday when she took the teenager to Freedom Radio office in Sharada, Kano for a media campaign against the marriage.



According to Daily Nigerian, the teary-eyed teenager revealed that she does not love the man, saying she always cried whenever the matter was mentioned.



The relative, who pleaded not to be named, said she is calling for authorities, especially Kano State governor and Emir of Kano, to intervene and abort the marriage, billed to hold Friday next week.



She said she was concerned about the kind of life the girl would live if she married a man who has three wives and many grown up children.



“The groom has three wives, many children and grandchildren. I am appealing to Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi and governor of Kano to help intervene,” he said.



She also disclosed that the father planned to marry off Bilkisu’s sister of almost the same age on the same day.



