|Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by OGBETABLOG(m): 8:25pm
It has been revealed that a Qur’anic School teacher in Kurna Babban Layi area of Kano has perfected plans to marry off his 13-year-old daughter, Bilkisu, to his 56-year-old friend.
Source : http://www.tori.ng/news/49301/unbelievable-father-forces-his-13yearold-daughter.html
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Theyveedo(m): 8:29pm
Why am I not surprised?
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Pierocash(m): 8:35pm
even b4 reading the piece,i knew it is Allah-u-akubar people.nah their way.u r crying to Sanusi the chief sponsor of child marriage.Ese Oruru comes to mind
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by abuayman(m): 8:52pm
Hmmm.
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Onechancearmy: 9:13pm
This story reminds me of an illiterate pedophile prophet who fvcked a 9 year old girl. The similarity between the two stories is just too strong. Wonder why?
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Goldenheart(m): 9:29pm
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by kingcomet(m): 9:30pm
Hmm
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Silentscreamer(f): 9:30pm
Really? Dis one pass me
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Olakunle007(m): 9:30pm
Say NO to Girl-Child marriage.
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by bezimo(m): 9:31pm
No be Aboki. Na their way!!
A culture of child abuse and oppression. What a shame that we share this country with this disgusting savages.
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by twilliamx: 9:32pm
Hmm
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by niggi4life(m): 9:32pm
Haba!!!!! Even me after taking 4 Goldberg, 3 small stout and 1 Alomi(for the road) and i read dis thread, i felt bad and sad. This isn't right in any circumstances
The girl in the picture is way too young, this is wrong.
Barman, abeg gimmie one Star for the real road abeg o!!!!
Better get high and go to bed to sleep peacefully than sleep with a child
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by obamd: 9:32pm
Crap
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Omudia11: 9:32pm
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by shizzy7(f): 9:32pm
Mad Man
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Drienzia: 9:32pm
Northernerns(Muslims) and Early marriage... Someone should help me with the pix o jare
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by originalmachine: 9:33pm
if is the will of ala, let them continue... ala uwak ubaru
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by dacovajnr: 9:33pm
Those Bastards just won't stop...Hypocrisy Fucktards
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by 12inches1(m): 9:34pm
This one cannot be an Indimi or Buhari or Babangida or Dangote naaa
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by mazimee(m): 9:34pm
Way ndi ugwu
The poor mumu northerner wouldn't mind marrying off his day Old daughter.
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Chrisrare: 9:34pm
Islam is filled with so many deluded illitrates
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by gudshowboy: 9:34pm
Wayward generation n religion
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Banter1: 9:34pm
Theyveedo:me neither. Na aboki way be that.
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Kowor(f): 9:35pm
If someone suggests western education now, they'll be shouting haram. My christmas gift is for these type of people to recieve complete sense.
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by candidbabe(f): 9:35pm
Fear north
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Divay22(f): 9:35pm
Na wa o
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by SoftwareLord(m): 9:35pm
F
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by wtfCode: 9:35pm
At times I dey wonder if na human brain this people are having up there
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Banter1: 9:36pm
gudshowboy:lol..... Lalasticlala go ban you o
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by donsteady(m): 9:36pm
Sad
|Re: Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano by Daslim180(m): 9:37pm
Big trash
