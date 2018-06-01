₦airaland Forum

Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by CastedBlog: 1:13pm
Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id a Staunch Buhari Supporter and Convener of #istandwithbuhari campaign is Celebrating his 3 wives on Facebook, Sharing side by side photos of him and them, He called them by pet names he gave them, and said Without Troubles they have kept him put, and that he couldn't have imagined a life without the 3 of them.

JOIN ME IN PRAYER TO THANK MY GOD FEARING WIVES.
Emotionally, i take this day as an opportunity to thank all my 3 wives who have made a difference in my life. Though is not easy to be a real man. But Staying with you taught me big lessons, you made Kabiru Ishaq Sa’id an inspirational warrior in different aspects of life.
It is never too late to thank a Person. You may just make their day and give them a reason to thank you too.

THANK YOU SADIYA (Original 1)
THANK YOU UMMI (Special 1)
THANK YOU HADIZA (Authentic 1)

I really love you with all my heart. And please forgive me for what i have done to you wrongly.
MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH bless you all, bless your Children and bless your Parents.
RAMADAN KAREEM!!!



Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by MariaLavina: 1:16pm
All of his heart? cheesy

The man is a genius cheesy

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by mymadam: 1:21pm
undecided Yeah, Ramadan Kareem indeed!
Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by Anigreat: 1:21pm
shocked





The man dick don suffer inside smelling kpekuses.

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by hadduni(f): 1:21pm
Is it ever possible to truly love multiple women at the same time?

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by donstan18(m): 1:22pm
hadduni:
Is it ever possible to truly love multiple women at the same time?

It's not even possible to love one woman.

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by MariaLavina: 1:24pm
hadduni:
Is it ever possible to truly love multiple women at the same time?
Do men Love? cheesy

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by hadduni(f): 1:39pm
donstan18:

It's not even possible to love one woman.
really!?

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by hadduni(f): 1:40pm
MariaLavina:
Do men Love? cheesy
yeah they do love.

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by donstan18(m): 1:41pm
hadduni:
really!?
What is "really"?

Do have a nice day.

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by rebirthforgoody(f): 1:42pm
MariaLavina:
Do men Love? cheesy




A man can love deeply than a woman

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by MariaLavina: 1:47pm
hadduni:

yeah they do love.
Lol..cheesy If they do how is it possible to be with more than one at a time?

Most men do not love, they only get attracted .It is the sense of responsibility,Religious believes, satisfactions (sexual, social, moral and maybe Financial )they get from their women and sometimes lack of money that keeps them in relationships. Take these things away and watch them move on.

Men hardly ever willing love smiley

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by dukeprince50(m): 1:48pm
I don't think so. but men loves
Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by dukeprince50(m): 1:50pm
MariaLavina:
Lol..cheesy If they do how is it possible to be with more than one at a time?

Most men do not love, they only get attracted .It is the sense of responsibility,Religious believes, satisfactions (sexual, social, moral and maybe Financial )they get from their women and sometimes lack of money that keeps them in relationships. Take these things away and watch them move on.

Men hardly ever willing love smiley
very true
Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by MariaLavina: 1:51pm
rebirthforgoody:





A man can love deeply than a woman
Just as we have men who tend to be more emotional than women you may be right. But in the case of majority you are wrong smiley

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by MariaLavina: 1:53pm
dukeprince50:
very true
Thanks for your sincerity smiley
Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by Headlesschicken(m): 1:53pm
undecided What is this one saying,tomorrow u would still marry another one and call her d anus of Yuh heart... SMH....
Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by Kenxxy(m): 2:20pm
And she will take the heart any moment from now cool
Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by rebirthforgoody(f): 2:32pm
MariaLavina:
Just as we have men who tend to be more emotional than women you may be right. But in the case of majority you are wrong smiley


Okay ooooh

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by Bluezy13(m): 2:44pm
hadduni:
Is it ever possible to truly love multiple women at the same time?

Yeah...
When you love with a reason.
Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by Olalan(m): 2:50pm
When I see a man marrying more than one wife I pity the kids

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by CastedBlog: 4:51pm
Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by DIKEnaWAR: 6:54pm
When you show love to your wife, Allah shall bless you with another one.


Keep acquiring them on Niger delta's oil money. Oloshi.

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by DIKEnaWAR: 6:57pm
When you show love to your wife, Allah shall bless you with another one.


Keep acquiring them on Niger delta's oil money. Oloshi.


How 3 women would gather and be bleeping 1 man legit legit is really a world record. I guess he does group sex with them whenever he feels like and they will be fighting for his attention.
Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by courna(m): 7:55pm
Headlesschicken:
undecided What is this one saying,tomorrow u would still marry another one and call her d anus of Yuh heart... SMH....
lolzzzz
Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by IamMissMarvel(f): 8:18pm
Only when the three wives are financially satisfied.

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:18pm
WHAT A STRONG MAN THIS IS!!
Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by enemyofprogress: 8:18pm
That authentic one is the one after his heart
Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by gabazin080(m): 8:18pm
this one na mumu. he loves none of them.
if you loved someone, u won't even think of dating another

Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by slawomir: 8:19pm
ok
Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by Xisnin(m): 8:19pm
For all we know, the women are currently fighting.

