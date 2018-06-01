₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by CastedBlog: 1:13pm
Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id a Staunch Buhari Supporter and Convener of #istandwithbuhari campaign is Celebrating his 3 wives on Facebook, Sharing side by side photos of him and them, He called them by pet names he gave them, and said Without Troubles they have kept him put, and that he couldn't have imagined a life without the 3 of them.
JOIN ME IN PRAYER TO THANK MY GOD FEARING WIVES.
Emotionally, i take this day as an opportunity to thank all my 3 wives who have made a difference in my life. Though is not easy to be a real man. But Staying with you taught me big lessons, you made Kabiru Ishaq Sa’id an inspirational warrior in different aspects of life.
It is never too late to thank a Person. You may just make their day and give them a reason to thank you too.
THANK YOU SADIYA (Original 1)
THANK YOU UMMI (Special 1)
THANK YOU HADIZA (Authentic 1)
I really love you with all my heart. And please forgive me for what i have done to you wrongly.
MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH bless you all, bless your Children and bless your Parents.
RAMADAN KAREEM!!!
Gossip From Ebiwali--
http://www.ebiwalisgossip.com/2018/06/nigerian-man-celebrates-his-3-wives.html
5 Likes
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by MariaLavina: 1:16pm
All of his heart?
The man is a genius
40 Likes
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by mymadam: 1:21pm
Yeah, Ramadan Kareem indeed!
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by Anigreat: 1:21pm
The man dick don suffer inside smelling kpekuses.
27 Likes
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by hadduni(f): 1:21pm
Is it ever possible to truly love multiple women at the same time?
26 Likes
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by donstan18(m): 1:22pm
hadduni:
It's not even possible to love one woman.
105 Likes
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by MariaLavina: 1:24pm
hadduni:Do men Love?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by hadduni(f): 1:39pm
donstan18:really!?
3 Likes
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by hadduni(f): 1:40pm
MariaLavina:yeah they do love.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by donstan18(m): 1:41pm
hadduni:What is "really"?
Do have a nice day.
3 Likes
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by rebirthforgoody(f): 1:42pm
MariaLavina:
A man can love deeply than a woman
9 Likes
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by MariaLavina: 1:47pm
hadduni:Lol.. If they do how is it possible to be with more than one at a time?
Most men do not love, they only get attracted .It is the sense of responsibility,Religious believes, satisfactions (sexual, social, moral and maybe Financial )they get from their women and sometimes lack of money that keeps them in relationships. Take these things away and watch them move on.
Men hardly ever willing love
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by dukeprince50(m): 1:48pm
I don't think so. but men loves
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by dukeprince50(m): 1:50pm
MariaLavina:very true
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by MariaLavina: 1:51pm
rebirthforgoody:Just as we have men who tend to be more emotional than women you may be right. But in the case of majority you are wrong
2 Likes
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by MariaLavina: 1:53pm
dukeprince50:Thanks for your sincerity
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by Headlesschicken(m): 1:53pm
What is this one saying,tomorrow u would still marry another one and call her d anus of Yuh heart... SMH....
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by Kenxxy(m): 2:20pm
And she will take the heart any moment from now
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by rebirthforgoody(f): 2:32pm
MariaLavina:
Okay ooooh
1 Like
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by Bluezy13(m): 2:44pm
hadduni:
Yeah...
When you love with a reason.
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by Olalan(m): 2:50pm
When I see a man marrying more than one wife I pity the kids
4 Likes
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by CastedBlog: 4:51pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by DIKEnaWAR: 6:54pm
When you show love to your wife, Allah shall bless you with another one.
Keep acquiring them on Niger delta's oil money. Oloshi.
13 Likes
When you show love to your wife, Allah shall bless you with another one.

Keep acquiring them on Niger delta's oil money. Oloshi.
When you show love to your wife, Allah shall bless you with another one.
Keep acquiring them on Niger delta's oil money. Oloshi.
How 3 women would gather and be bleeping 1 man legit legit is really a world record. I guess he does group sex with them whenever he feels like and they will be fighting for his attention.
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by courna(m): 7:55pm
Headlesschicken:lolzzzz
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by IamMissMarvel(f): 8:18pm
Only when the three wives are financially satisfied.
1 Like
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by nabegibeg: 8:18pm
CastedBlog:
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:18pm
WHAT A STRONG MAN THIS IS!!
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by enemyofprogress: 8:18pm
That authentic one is the one after his heart
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by gabazin080(m): 8:18pm
this one na mumu. he loves none of them.
if you loved someone, u won't even think of dating another
5 Likes
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by slawomir: 8:19pm
ok
|Re: Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id Celebrates His 3 Wives, Gives Them Pet Names by Xisnin(m): 8:19pm
For all we know, the women are currently fighting.
4 Likes
