JOIN ME IN PRAYER TO THANK MY GOD FEARING WIVES.

Emotionally, i take this day as an opportunity to thank all my 3 wives who have made a difference in my life. Though is not easy to be a real man. But Staying with you taught me big lessons, you made Kabiru Ishaq Sa’id an inspirational warrior in different aspects of life.

It is never too late to thank a Person. You may just make their day and give them a reason to thank you too.



THANK YOU SADIYA (Original 1)

THANK YOU UMMI (Special 1)

THANK YOU HADIZA (Authentic 1)



I really love you with all my heart. And please forgive me for what i have done to you wrongly.

MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH bless you all, bless your Children and bless your Parents.

RAMADAN KAREEM!!!







Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id a Staunch Buhari Supporter and Convener of #istandwithbuhari campaign is Celebrating his 3 wives on Facebook, Sharing side by side photos of him and them, He called them by pet names he gave them, and said Without Troubles they have kept him put, and that he couldn't have imagined a life without the 3 of them.





The man dick don suffer inside smelling kpekuses.

Is it ever possible to truly love multiple women at the same time? 26 Likes

Is it ever possible to truly love multiple women at the same time?



It's not even possible to love one woman.

Is it ever possible to truly love multiple women at the same time?

Do men Love?

really!?

yeah they do love.

really!? What is "really"?



What is "really"?

Do have a nice day.

Do men Love?







A man can love deeply than a woman

yeah they do love. Lol.. If they do how is it possible to be with more than one at a time?



Most men do not love, they only get attracted .It is the sense of responsibility,Religious believes, satisfactions (sexual, social, moral and maybe Financial )they get from their women and sometimes lack of money that keeps them in relationships. Take these things away and watch them move on.



Lol.. If they do how is it possible to be with more than one at a time?

Most men do not love, they only get attracted .It is the sense of responsibility,Religious believes, satisfactions (sexual, social, moral and maybe Financial )they get from their women and sometimes lack of money that keeps them in relationships. Take these things away and watch them move on.

Men hardly ever willing love

I don't think so. but men loves

Lol.. If they do how is it possible to be with more than one at a time?



Most men do not love, they only get attracted .It is the sense of responsibility,Religious believes, satisfactions (sexual, social, moral and maybe Financial )they get from their women and sometimes lack of money that keeps them in relationships. Take these things away and watch them move on.



Men hardly ever willing love very true very true

Just as we have men who tend to be more emotional than women you may be right. But in the case of majority you are wrong

Thanks for your sincerity

What is this one saying,tomorrow u would still marry another one and call her d anus of Yuh heart... SMH....

And she will take the heart any moment from now

Just as we have men who tend to be more emotional than women you may be right. But in the case of majority you are wrong



Okay ooooh

Is it ever possible to truly love multiple women at the same time?



Yeah...

Yeah...

When you love with a reason.

When I see a man marrying more than one wife I pity the kids 4 Likes

When you show love to your wife, Allah shall bless you with another one.





Keep acquiring them on Niger delta's oil money. Oloshi.

When you show love to your wife, Allah shall bless you with another one.





Keep acquiring them on Niger delta's oil money. Oloshi.





How 3 women would gather and be bleeping 1 man legit legit is really a world record. I guess he does group sex with them whenever he feels like and they will be fighting for his attention.

lolzzzz

Only when the three wives are financially satisfied. 1 Like

WHAT A STRONG MAN THIS IS!!

That authentic one is the one after his heart

this one na mumu. he loves none of them.

if you loved someone, u won't even think of dating another 5 Likes

