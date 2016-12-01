₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,427 members, 3,274,528 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 12:53 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) (32248 Views)
Elderly Woman Joins Borno Civilian-JTF That Fights Boko Haram (photo) / Tony Anenih Rumoured To Be Dead / Photo Shows Civilian-JTF Going To War With Nigerian Soldiers In Boko Haram War (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by broseme: 8:03pm On Dec 25
Top civilian JTF member in Bama named Muazu who is one of the people that just returned from Sambisa forest has revealed real flag of Boko Haram leader Shekau.He shared the photos of the flag and wrote....
'The real flag of shekau he is putting in his back ground'.
This comes after President Buhari announced that Boko Haram insurgents have been defeated by Nigerian troops
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/top-civilian-jtf-reveals-colour-of-boko.html
3 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by broseme: 8:03pm On Dec 25
1 Like
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by broseme: 8:04pm On Dec 25
broseme:more
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by Costello559(m): 8:06pm On Dec 25
Nice one... Still trying to bliv dis... But i bliv
5 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by dhardline(m): 8:08pm On Dec 25
Let's see if he does not release another video/album.
21 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by ISDKING: 8:10pm On Dec 25
Mtcheww!! Happy Christmas to my Christian brothers.
17 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by januzaj(m): 8:10pm On Dec 25
Show us his dead body or his pix if captured alive...
Why are you showing us flag that is duplicable ....who flag epp
35 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by morbeta(m): 8:10pm On Dec 25
U just pray it's true that Shakau is dead for real, not coming out with new year message later.
6 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by boman2014: 8:12pm On Dec 25
good job boys
2 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by muri4mig: 8:14pm On Dec 25
Is their the fake one? Just asking. IPOD keep off!
1 Like
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by veekid(m): 8:35pm On Dec 25
e get fake?
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by psucc(m): 8:36pm On Dec 25
I find it difficult to accept the defeat of this sect. Please don't castigate me ooo! I have my reasons.
1. How can Boko Haram be oust from their base without a casualty?
2. Is it that they have abandoned the notorious sambisa forest before the army went in? OR
3. Stupidly thinking, could they be any under and arrangee for those guys to cease fire for Christmas to score some points.
All the same I may be wrong altogether.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by drymeF(f): 8:37pm On Dec 25
psucc:
Well written article
22 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by Atiku2019: 8:37pm On Dec 25
Kudos Gallant Soldiers
3 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by EnEnPeecee: 8:37pm On Dec 25
Thunder fire shekau and Buhari
Meanwhile, Sambisa has been captured where are the remaining Chibok girls
13 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by MrTruth4real: 8:37pm On Dec 25
Let's wait for the YouTube video as usual.
1 Like
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by Psyrus(m): 8:37pm On Dec 25
Nice one guys
1 Like
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by justscorchone(m): 8:37pm On Dec 25
This flag sale like hot cakes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by Talk2Bella(f): 8:37pm On Dec 25
I just don't know what to say again
2 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by Omeokachie: 8:38pm On Dec 25
We celebrating the capture of a flag and not the man?
6 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by princeofpeace22(m): 8:38pm On Dec 25
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by Stalwert: 8:38pm On Dec 25
EnEnPeecee:
Hunger can drive people craze.... get something to eat.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by omoadeleye(m): 8:39pm On Dec 25
Uhm
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by olusledge: 8:39pm On Dec 25
hope its true ..but something still baffles me..if the war is won and gone ..what will happen to the civilian jtf,the guns etc
4 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by SmartMugu: 8:39pm On Dec 25
We have seen the flag, what about Shekau that uses the flag?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by iluvpomo: 8:39pm On Dec 25
Dear father christmas, my wish is for you to deliver just the head of shekau, if you cannot do so, just deliver him, I will ask the suya guy in my town to do the needful
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by Stalwert: 8:39pm On Dec 25
Omeokachie:
Why don't you capture him. ..
2 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by angelo5uk(m): 8:39pm On Dec 25
.
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by akoredebadru(m): 8:40pm On Dec 25
They have done very good
1 Like
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by rabex123(m): 8:40pm On Dec 25
For those who think ..
This is just a scam
APC lies
Buhari is doing nothing ..and other very sick comments I see here..
Just take a moment to remember the soldiers who are on the front lines..
Who have forgotten what a good sleep is
And have forgotten the warmth of the hugs of their families.
THEY ARE THE REAL HEROS .
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by chiefolododo(m): 8:41pm On Dec 25
Shekau might just released his flag for the JTF so that they can take pictures with it . You captured boko haram and the whole of sambisa and no lives were lost? Bros we go school small
11 Likes
|Re: Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) by brainpulse: 8:41pm On Dec 25
One of the great numerous achievements of President Buhari
3 Likes
Ayiri Emami Urges Buhari To End Amnesty Program For Ex Militants / Aisha Buhari Shares A Photo Of Her Family / Fayose's Letter To Chinese Government To Stop Buhari's $2bn Loan (Photos)
Viewing this topic: bojar(m), PietraK(m), chuksdewigs(m), soath(m), Obimind1, Jackpotbet, Heamah, olamirewaju6190, ubonee4real, tipdrips, OduduaDefender(m), JKisOK(m), amarachi06(f), Cutealexio(m), timpaker(m), mukhtara446(m), OKKO(m), SenatorTobijah(m), adegeye38(m), holmez(m), kingimmaculate and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7