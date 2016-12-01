Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Civilian JTF Reveal The Real Flag Of Shekau Rumoured To Have Been Captured(pics) (32248 Views)

Elderly Woman Joins Borno Civilian-JTF That Fights Boko Haram (photo) / Tony Anenih Rumoured To Be Dead / Photo Shows Civilian-JTF Going To War With Nigerian Soldiers In Boko Haram War (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





'The real flag of shekau he is putting in his back ground'.



This comes after President Buhari announced that Boko Haram insurgents have been defeated by Nigerian troops







Source: Top civilian JTF member in Bama named Muazu who is one of the people that just returned from Sambisa forest has revealed real flag of Boko Haram leader Shekau.He shared the photos of the flag and wrote....'The real flag of shekau he is putting in his back ground'.This comes after President Buhari announced that Boko Haram insurgents have been defeated by Nigerian troopsSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/top-civilian-jtf-reveals-colour-of-boko.html 3 Likes

broseme:

More more more 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice one... Still trying to bliv dis... But i bliv 5 Likes

Let's see if he does not release another video/album. 21 Likes

Mtcheww!! Happy Christmas to my Christian brothers. 17 Likes

Show us his dead body or his pix if captured alive...



Why are you showing us flag that is duplicable ....who flag epp 35 Likes

U just pray it's true that Shakau is dead for real, not coming out with new year message later. 6 Likes

good job boys 2 Likes

Is their the fake one? Just asking. IPOD keep off! 1 Like

e get fake? 2 Likes 2 Shares

I find it difficult to accept the defeat of this sect. Please don't castigate me ooo! I have my reasons.

1. How can Boko Haram be oust from their base without a casualty?

2. Is it that they have abandoned the notorious sambisa forest before the army went in? OR



3. Stupidly thinking, could they be any under and arrangee for those guys to cease fire for Christmas to score some points.



All the same I may be wrong altogether. 33 Likes 1 Share

psucc:

I find it difficult to accept the defeat of this sect. Please don't castigate me ooo! I have my reasons.

1. How can Boko Haram be oust from their base without a casualty?

2. Is it that they have abandoned the notorious sambisa forest before the army went in? OR



3. Stupidly thinking, could they be any under and arrangee for those guys to cease fire for Christmas to score some points.



All the same I may be wrong altogether.



Well written article Well written article 22 Likes

Kudos Gallant Soldiers 3 Likes











Meanwhile, Sambisa has been captured where are the remaining Chibok girls Thunder fire shekau and BuhariMeanwhile, Sambisa has been captured where are the remaining Chibok girls 13 Likes

Let's wait for the YouTube video as usual. 1 Like

Nice one guys 1 Like

This flag sale like hot cakes

I just don't know what to say again 2 Likes

? We celebrating the capture of a flag and not the man 6 Likes

EnEnPeecee:

Thunder fire shekau and Buhari



Hunger can drive people craze.... get something to eat. Hunger can drive people craze.... get something to eat. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Uhm

hope its true ..but something still baffles me..if the war is won and gone ..what will happen to the civilian jtf,the guns etc 4 Likes

We have seen the flag, what about Shekau that uses the flag? 10 Likes 1 Share

Dear father christmas, my wish is for you to deliver just the head of shekau, if you cannot do so, just deliver him, I will ask the suya guy in my town to do the needful 2 Likes 1 Share

Omeokachie:

We celebrating the capture of a flag and not the man ?





Why don't you capture him. .. Why don't you capture him. .. 2 Likes

.

They have done very good 1 Like

For those who think ..

This is just a scam

APC lies

Buhari is doing nothing ..and other very sick comments I see here..

Just take a moment to remember the soldiers who are on the front lines..

Who have forgotten what a good sleep is

And have forgotten the warmth of the hugs of their families.

THEY ARE THE REAL HEROS . 14 Likes 2 Shares

Shekau might just released his flag for the JTF so that they can take pictures with it . You captured boko haram and the whole of sambisa and no lives were lost? Bros we go school small 11 Likes