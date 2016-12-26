₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,427 members, 3,274,528 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 12:53 AM

Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! (14072 Views)

APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery / Obanikoro Loaded Plane With N1.29b For Fayose: Airport Video Shows - Sahara R. / Kaduna APC To Sanction Shehu Sani Over Support For NLC Strike (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by tomakint: 9:21pm On Dec 25
The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has frowned at the comment made by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, yesterday commending the state governor, Ayodele Fayose, for what he called the governor’s courage and willingness to defend his people and the cause of the common man in the country.

The party said it was alarmed that a cleric of Mr. Adeboye’s standing could praise Governor Fayose for his persistent insults and abuses on President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the cleric should be seen as speaking for himself and his comment must not be seen as representing that of the entire members of the RCCG.

In a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Sunday and signed by the state chairman of the party, Jide Awe, the party alleged that Mr. Fayose could have bribed Mr. Adeboye with huge amount of money to get such endorsement, which is not being circulated.

Pastor Adeboye had during his tour of the country to the state as part of the church’s annual ‘Let’s Go A Fishing” programme, said to Mr. Fayose: “We thank God for your courage, for your boldness, we thank God for your being willing to take risks so that your people can be protected. You have been a governor who knows when to say enough is enough in defence of his people. And I’m sure you know what I’m talking about and I am sure the world knows. I don’t want to say more than that but be assured that we are praying for you and you will succeed in Jesus name.”

Mr. Awe said Governor Fayose is a man that can bribe even angel of God to endorse the devil, warning Mr. Adeboye to avoid what will make the people of Ekiti rise against him.

The APC said that Mr. Adeboye even chose this period of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ to embark on praise singing of a character like Mr. Fayose is to say the least, preposterous.

The party chairman called on members of the RCCG, especially families of the founder, Josiah Akindayomi, to call Mr. Adeboye to order before he destroys the church with his involvement in politics.
He said the pastor must not be allowed to destroy the legacies of the founder of the Redeemed Church and the entire members of the church.

Mr. Awe said Mr. Adeboye should be reminded that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a staunch member of the RCCG and what is expected of the cleric was support for members of his church, not praise singing of Mr. Fayose.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/218936-ekiti-apc-slams-pastor-adeboye-support-fayose-alleges-bribery.html

1 Share

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by kodded(m): 9:28pm On Dec 25
but when he supported buhari last year, he was a saint ?

147 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by saxwizard(m): 9:30pm On Dec 25
to please humans dey very hard I tell you

40 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by Agbaletu: 9:35pm On Dec 25
Mr. Awe must be high on cow dung.

86 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by Goldenheart(m): 10:07pm On Dec 25
sad
Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by Chikelue2000(m): 10:07pm On Dec 25
Shame on Ekiti state APC

109 Likes 8 Shares

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by seguno2: 10:08pm On Dec 25
E don happen.
Ghenghen!
I hope Osinbajo will settle this quarrel between his GO and his political party.

12 Likes

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by sanandreas(m): 10:08pm On Dec 25
Fayose is not a coward. I love him for that.

90 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by BrutalJab: 10:08pm On Dec 25
Mad and cursed Zombies everywhere.

59 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by samkay3g(m): 10:08pm On Dec 25
ha!!!... APC

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by martineverest(m): 10:08pm On Dec 25
t
Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by seguno2: 10:09pm On Dec 25
Agbaletu:
Mr. Awe must be high on cow dung.

.......from Buhari's cow farm abi na ranch sef.

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by OmoIyaMero: 10:10pm On Dec 25
grin
Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by Flyingngel(m): 10:10pm On Dec 25
This APC is nothing but a poo.

43 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by AjayiWrites: 10:10pm On Dec 25
Jide Awe... What a name... But you have forgotten that his pastors are taking Buharis cabinet...

Politicians and devil are just the same.

Nonsense

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by amarachi06(f): 10:11pm On Dec 25
Afonja vs Afonja Ntorrrrrrr, Igbo's clear road for them.

23 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by seunlayi(m): 10:11pm On Dec 25
Apc =party for the one timed programmed zombies. Seriously, you can't format or factory reset them throughout their life span. Imagine this useless reaction

21 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by klax(m): 10:12pm On Dec 25
So for praying for fayose mean fayose has bribed him

So in your stupid world Mr apc goats Adeboye is that poor to be bribed

APC I said shut your stinky mouth no one need your talk any longer we no longer have interest in your blablabla. How long will you wait to understand people hate you and your satanic party how long

This is Xmas don't annoy me ok or I will called ...........to fire you.

Lairs.

37 Likes

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by Babaevans1(m): 10:12pm On Dec 25
Just negodu.... Is mr awe not stupid?

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by Maximus85(m): 10:12pm On Dec 25
A pastor should face his pastoral assignments and leave politics alone.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by tomakint: 10:12pm On Dec 25
APC and stupidity are like Siamese Twins. Just imagine this nonsense from this clown accusing Baba Adeboye wrongly. Fayose has proven himself to be the defender of the defenseless many times over. Woe betide these APC clowns spreading poverty across Nigeria.

15 Likes

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by maxzzo1(m): 10:12pm On Dec 25
APC are dumbass,dey always complain datz hw god punish pple....wit dis Buhari govt n Naija economy can any sane person support dis APC govt N0....

14 Likes

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by palsenator(m): 10:12pm On Dec 25
The problem with Awe is that he drinks too much. What Adeboye said was clear and in no way a political statement. We all knew the step he took against the bloodsucking Fulanis and how Ekiti has remained safe since then. I don't fancy pastors but what baba said wasn't too much. If other governors could follow, we would have fewer fellows being slaughtered and kidnapped by the Fulani

50 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by beledinho(m): 10:12pm On Dec 25
no comment till MMM unfreeze my money

8 Likes

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by DonCortino: 10:13pm On Dec 25
Hehehe

Apc! Chai

4 Likes

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by eyinjuege: 10:13pm On Dec 25
With what does he want to bribe Adeboye with?

Everyone should just face their jobs and make life easier for the average Joe on the streets.

Enough of all these unnecessary distractions, and talk without action.

2 Likes

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by cloudyskygrind(m): 10:13pm On Dec 25
Nigeria, the country I'm not proud of
Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by NgcoboP: 10:13pm On Dec 25
APC is dead in EKITI

13 Likes

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by jammyunn(m): 10:13pm On Dec 25
Very funny...anyone who talks good of the opposition is condemned like a criminal. But wait o, what form of bribe will Fayose give Pastor Adeboye that he can't afford, monetary or otherwise?

17 Likes

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by wunmi590(m): 10:14pm On Dec 25
It really baffles me how APC reason, am not disputing being bribed or not, but if we look at things critically, we would discovered that, Daddy G.O has said something meaningful in his statement.

Abuse him or hate him, fayose has opened our eyes to alot of things, he might not be the best governor.

He has given the youth the boldness, to speak, he is the reason Seun and other social media, news agencies are smiling into their bank account everyday, because he has made the youth to air their voices even with the social media.

#FayoseIsAGreatMan

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by firstinvestment: 10:14pm On Dec 25
I'm just a spectator o. But does Fayose have what it takes to bribe Pa. Adeboye even if he requests for a bribe? I'm not his member though..but it just bothers me to ask

9 Likes

Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by tomakint: 10:15pm On Dec 25
tomakint:
The truth is gradually unfolding that this useless party called ApeEshit has nothing to offer Nigerians and may be heading for the rocks soon. A party built on lies has no truth to offer but lies upon lies.
I only pity Osinbajo in advance because if by Dec 2017 this buhari directionless government should go on with this crusade of hardship on Nigerians they shall be disgraced out come 2019.

5 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

Fashola Condemns Blocking Of Major Roads During Dame Patience's Visit To Lagos / 29,581 displaced Nigerians return from neighboring countries (photos) / Ambode Raises Police Death Insurance To N10m, Donates 45 Power Bikes

Viewing this topic: Mrdigitech(m), Dinocarex(m), Yinkuzt, adedejisy, scouttboy(m), solayd(m), untillionltd, OgahBohz(m), knuckle01, ucee64(m), younix(f), Maziebuka01(m), AspDrone(m), Pectoris(m), Codes151(m), folaschool, Darmeeoyin, wayisshut, 0b10010011, chalerea(m), Danieldexii(m), FemiMaduka(m), gankz, bart10, akinleye12345(m), pallybrown(m), Yinkyyinkie, Goodnewsfornija and 61 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.