The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has frowned at the comment made by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, yesterday commending the state governor, Ayodele Fayose, for what he called the governor’s courage and willingness to defend his people and the cause of the common man in the country.



The party said it was alarmed that a cleric of Mr. Adeboye’s standing could praise Governor Fayose for his persistent insults and abuses on President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the cleric should be seen as speaking for himself and his comment must not be seen as representing that of the entire members of the RCCG.



In a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Sunday and signed by the state chairman of the party, Jide Awe, the party alleged that Mr. Fayose could have bribed Mr. Adeboye with huge amount of money to get such endorsement, which is not being circulated.



Pastor Adeboye had during his tour of the country to the state as part of the church’s annual ‘Let’s Go A Fishing” programme, said to Mr. Fayose: “We thank God for your courage, for your boldness, we thank God for your being willing to take risks so that your people can be protected. You have been a governor who knows when to say enough is enough in defence of his people. And I’m sure you know what I’m talking about and I am sure the world knows. I don’t want to say more than that but be assured that we are praying for you and you will succeed in Jesus name.”



Mr. Awe said Governor Fayose is a man that can bribe even angel of God to endorse the devil, warning Mr. Adeboye to avoid what will make the people of Ekiti rise against him.



The APC said that Mr. Adeboye even chose this period of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ to embark on praise singing of a character like Mr. Fayose is to say the least, preposterous.



The party chairman called on members of the RCCG, especially families of the founder, Josiah Akindayomi, to call Mr. Adeboye to order before he destroys the church with his involvement in politics.

He said the pastor must not be allowed to destroy the legacies of the founder of the Redeemed Church and the entire members of the church.



Mr. Awe said Mr. Adeboye should be reminded that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a staunch member of the RCCG and what is expected of the cleric was support for members of his church, not praise singing of Mr. Fayose.



but when he supported buhari last year, he was a saint ? 147 Likes 10 Shares

to please humans dey very hard I tell you 40 Likes 2 Shares

Mr. Awe must be high on cow dung. 86 Likes 2 Shares

Shame on Ekiti state APC 109 Likes 8 Shares

I hope Osinbajo will settle this quarrel between his GO and his political party. 12 Likes

Fayose is not a coward. I love him for that. 90 Likes 4 Shares

Mad and cursed Zombies everywhere. 59 Likes 3 Shares

ha!!!... APC 8 Likes 1 Share

.......from Buhari's cow farm abi na ranch sef.

This APC is nothing but a poo. 43 Likes 1 Share

Jide Awe... What a name... But you have forgotten that his pastors are taking Buharis cabinet...



Politicians and devil are just the same.



Afonja vs Afonja Ntorrrrrrr, Igbo's clear road for them. 23 Likes 4 Shares

Apc =party for the one timed programmed zombies. Seriously, you can't format or factory reset them throughout their life span. Imagine this useless reaction





So in your stupid world Mr apc goats Adeboye is that poor to be bribed



APC I said shut your stinky mouth no one need your talk any longer we no longer have interest in your blablabla. How long will you wait to understand people hate you and your satanic party how long



This is Xmas don't annoy me ok or I will called ...........to fire you.



So in your stupid world Mr apc goats Adeboye is that poor to be bribed

APC I said shut your stinky mouth no one need your talk any longer we no longer have interest in your blablabla. How long will you wait to understand people hate you and your satanic party how long

This is Xmas don't annoy me ok or I will called ...........to fire you.

Lairs.

Just negodu.... Is mr awe not stupid? 19 Likes 1 Share

A pastor should face his pastoral assignments and leave politics alone. 3 Likes 1 Share

APC and stupidity are like Siamese Twins. Just imagine this nonsense from this clown accusing Baba Adeboye wrongly. Fayose has proven himself to be the defender of the defenseless many times over. Woe betide these APC clowns spreading poverty across Nigeria. 15 Likes

N0.... APC are dumbass,dey always complain datz hw god punish pple....wit dis Buhari govt n Naija economy can any sane person support dis APC govt

The problem with Awe is that he drinks too much. What Adeboye said was clear and in no way a political statement. We all knew the step he took against the bloodsucking Fulanis and how Ekiti has remained safe since then. I don't fancy pastors but what baba said wasn't too much. If other governors could follow, we would have fewer fellows being slaughtered and kidnapped by the Fulani 50 Likes 1 Share

no comment till MMM unfreeze my money 8 Likes

Apc! Chai 4 Likes

With what does he want to bribe Adeboye with?



Everyone should just face their jobs and make life easier for the average Joe on the streets.



Enough of all these unnecessary distractions, and talk without action. 2 Likes

APC is dead in EKITI 13 Likes

Very funny...anyone who talks good of the opposition is condemned like a criminal. But wait o, what form of bribe will Fayose give Pastor Adeboye that he can't afford, monetary or otherwise? 17 Likes

It really baffles me how APC reason, am not disputing being bribed or not, but if we look at things critically, we would discovered that, Daddy G.O has said something meaningful in his statement.



Abuse him or hate him, fayose has opened our eyes to alot of things, he might not be the best governor.



He has given the youth the boldness, to speak, he is the reason Seun and other social media, news agencies are smiling into their bank account everyday, because he has made the youth to air their voices even with the social media.



#FayoseIsAGreatMan 14 Likes 1 Share

I'm just a spectator o. But does Fayose have what it takes to bribe Pa. Adeboye even if he requests for a bribe? I'm not his member though..but it just bothers me to ask 9 Likes