|Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by tomakint: 9:21pm On Dec 25
The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has frowned at the comment made by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, yesterday commending the state governor, Ayodele Fayose, for what he called the governor’s courage and willingness to defend his people and the cause of the common man in the country.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/218936-ekiti-apc-slams-pastor-adeboye-support-fayose-alleges-bribery.html
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by kodded(m): 9:28pm On Dec 25
but when he supported buhari last year, he was a saint ?
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by saxwizard(m): 9:30pm On Dec 25
to please humans dey very hard I tell you
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by Agbaletu: 9:35pm On Dec 25
Mr. Awe must be high on cow dung.
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by Goldenheart(m): 10:07pm On Dec 25
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by Chikelue2000(m): 10:07pm On Dec 25
Shame on Ekiti state APC
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by seguno2: 10:08pm On Dec 25
E don happen.
Ghenghen!
I hope Osinbajo will settle this quarrel between his GO and his political party.
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by sanandreas(m): 10:08pm On Dec 25
Fayose is not a coward. I love him for that.
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by BrutalJab: 10:08pm On Dec 25
Mad and cursed Zombies everywhere.
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by samkay3g(m): 10:08pm On Dec 25
ha!!!... APC
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by martineverest(m): 10:08pm On Dec 25
t
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by seguno2: 10:09pm On Dec 25
Agbaletu:
.......from Buhari's cow farm abi na ranch sef.
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by OmoIyaMero: 10:10pm On Dec 25
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by Flyingngel(m): 10:10pm On Dec 25
This APC is nothing but a poo.
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by AjayiWrites: 10:10pm On Dec 25
Jide Awe... What a name... But you have forgotten that his pastors are taking Buharis cabinet...
Politicians and devil are just the same.
Nonsense
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by amarachi06(f): 10:11pm On Dec 25
Afonja vs Afonja Ntorrrrrrr, Igbo's clear road for them.
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by seunlayi(m): 10:11pm On Dec 25
Apc =party for the one timed programmed zombies. Seriously, you can't format or factory reset them throughout their life span. Imagine this useless reaction
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by klax(m): 10:12pm On Dec 25
So for praying for fayose mean fayose has bribed him
So in your stupid world Mr apc goats Adeboye is that poor to be bribed
APC I said shut your stinky mouth no one need your talk any longer we no longer have interest in your blablabla. How long will you wait to understand people hate you and your satanic party how long
This is Xmas don't annoy me ok or I will called ...........to fire you.
Lairs.
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by Babaevans1(m): 10:12pm On Dec 25
Just negodu.... Is mr awe not stupid?
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by Maximus85(m): 10:12pm On Dec 25
A pastor should face his pastoral assignments and leave politics alone.
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by tomakint: 10:12pm On Dec 25
APC and stupidity are like Siamese Twins. Just imagine this nonsense from this clown accusing Baba Adeboye wrongly. Fayose has proven himself to be the defender of the defenseless many times over. Woe betide these APC clowns spreading poverty across Nigeria.
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by maxzzo1(m): 10:12pm On Dec 25
APC are dumbass,dey always complain datz hw god punish pple....wit dis Buhari govt n Naija economy can any sane person support dis APC govt N0....
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by palsenator(m): 10:12pm On Dec 25
The problem with Awe is that he drinks too much. What Adeboye said was clear and in no way a political statement. We all knew the step he took against the bloodsucking Fulanis and how Ekiti has remained safe since then. I don't fancy pastors but what baba said wasn't too much. If other governors could follow, we would have fewer fellows being slaughtered and kidnapped by the Fulani
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by beledinho(m): 10:12pm On Dec 25
no comment till MMM unfreeze my money
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by DonCortino: 10:13pm On Dec 25
Hehehe
Apc! Chai
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by eyinjuege: 10:13pm On Dec 25
With what does he want to bribe Adeboye with?
Everyone should just face their jobs and make life easier for the average Joe on the streets.
Enough of all these unnecessary distractions, and talk without action.
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by cloudyskygrind(m): 10:13pm On Dec 25
Nigeria, the country I'm not proud of
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by NgcoboP: 10:13pm On Dec 25
APC is dead in EKITI
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by jammyunn(m): 10:13pm On Dec 25
Very funny...anyone who talks good of the opposition is condemned like a criminal. But wait o, what form of bribe will Fayose give Pastor Adeboye that he can't afford, monetary or otherwise?
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by wunmi590(m): 10:14pm On Dec 25
It really baffles me how APC reason, am not disputing being bribed or not, but if we look at things critically, we would discovered that, Daddy G.O has said something meaningful in his statement.
Abuse him or hate him, fayose has opened our eyes to alot of things, he might not be the best governor.
He has given the youth the boldness, to speak, he is the reason Seun and other social media, news agencies are smiling into their bank account everyday, because he has made the youth to air their voices even with the social media.
#FayoseIsAGreatMan
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by firstinvestment: 10:14pm On Dec 25
I'm just a spectator o. But does Fayose have what it takes to bribe Pa. Adeboye even if he requests for a bribe? I'm not his member though..but it just bothers me to ask
|Re: Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery! by tomakint: 10:15pm On Dec 25
tomakint:I only pity Osinbajo in advance because if by Dec 2017 this buhari directionless government should go on with this crusade of hardship on Nigerians they shall be disgraced out come 2019.
