|What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by pappy4real(m): 8:23am
This might be long but please read to the end and offer advice. Good morning folks, a merry Christmas to you all.
I've been thinking a lot about what I can do about the current situation I'm facing.
For starters, in 2014 I was working with a popular liquor factory in sango ota as a contract staff. There, I earned guaranteed minimum wage of 18k but always boost that up to between 32k and 36k monthly with over time. I got daily meal vouchers worth #520, free transport to and fro with end of the month allocation of our products.
The job was difficult but it was doable plus the promise of being staffed was present.
In January of 2015, my aunt from lagos asked me to quit the job as she felt she could get me a better offer with her tenant who is into IT since I'm computer literate and very intelligent with an OND result.
She believes in me that I deserve better than waste away by drinking my life away in a liquor production environment.
I agreed with her and she took me to her tenant who fixed an appointment for me for an interview.
I attended the interview and afterwards the man asked me to start work the following month which was February.
February came and when I was supposed to resume, I called him and he asked me to resume the following week as he wasn't around.
In a nutshell, I resumed on the 9th o February 2015. It was a hospital in lekki. My boss designs medical software and I have to resume in any location where there's job.
I waited endlessly for an appointment letter, I'D card, remuneration bargain and other binding documents.
Need I say that I'm still waiting for all of that till date even though it's almost 2yrs already.
End of February came and while we were there, he sent me on an errand and said something like, let me look for something for you for the month.
Before I returned from the errand I received an alert of 40k from him. I thought that was because I didn't start working from the beginning of the month.
I accepted gladly and hoped for improvement subsequently but till date nothing has happened.
I tried coping with the job and I had to leave my residence (which was my church) in sango for my family house in shogunle.
Logistics was Killing my pay but I tried hard to cope against all odds.
Later on we had a job at NNPC mosimi shagamu and on getting there, after showing us what to do, my boss paid for weekly accommodation there and nothing more. This means my colleague and i had to resume at shagamu on Mondays and leave on Fridays without any form of compensation whatsoever.
I still coped cos I liked the environment.
After a few months of working in sagamu, my boss transferred me back to lagos but this time to falomo police hospital. Still no compensation for logistics at all.
I finished the job in falomo at record time and was moved to ikeja police college. That was a relief to me cos it's much closer to my house.
I did a good job there too and was moved back to mosimi shagamu but this time he didn't provide accommodation so he paid to and fro transportation fare and nothing more.
He later moved me to another private hospital in arowojobe estate of Maryland with no provisions at all.
The laptop I was working with developed a certain issue and I informed him. He didn't replace it till date.
After sometime he complained that my colleague and I were being idle and he couldn't continue to keep us when there are jobs to do outside lagos.
I reminded him of dynamism and my ability to speak English, yoruba and hausa fluently.
He then concluded that we should resume at jaja clinic UI ibadan from the next day which was in october.
Apart from accommodation and transportation he still didn't provide any other allowance for us.
The last straw that broke the camel's back was when he said our next stop was kaduna.
I asked him severally what the nature of job I kaduna would be like but he constantly declined answers until we got to kaduna. Need I say that he flew to kaduna while we were confined to a 16hrs road trip to kaduna.
On getting to kaduna very late on the 7th of November I called my boss severally but to no avail. He later called and asked me to pay our hotel bill for the night and he'll reimburse me.
Before 7am, he knocked the hotel room, handed me the money for the room and left.
Now my question is, since he didn't make any arrangements or provisions for us before leaving lagos, what would have happened if I hadn't left lagos with up to 6k?
On getting to national eye centre kaduna the next day and seeing how large and long our job would be there, he made arrangements with the locals to give us accommodation in one of the hospital's lodges.
He gave us a #600 per day lodge which I later found out the original cost was #200 per day. Th inhumane conditions we had to cope with in that lodge is story for another day.
After 3days in the lodge, with cost of feeding so high and my resources almost completely drained, my colleague and I decided to reason with my boss that it would be more economical to buy stuff and prepare meals.
He agreed with us and when he was leaving that weekend he gave us 8k to buy stove, pots, plates and food stuff.
We managed and bought some things, but colleague and I added our personal money to buy food stuff.
The following weekend we went short on resources so my colleague mailed him to inform him but then his response was jaw dropping.
He responded that he regretted assisting us with the 8k stating that it's not his obligation to cater for our logistics.
I became furious and sent him a mail stating that I wasn't ready to add hunger to the harsh conditions I was contending with already up north and he replied me that by the end of November he'll send our tfare back to lagos.
He sent 14k to us and tfare was 15k. He didn't pay me my November salary until the 16th. In his mail, he asked me to await his instructions on arrival to lagos but he hasn't even called or messaged me since my arrival from kaduna on the 1st of December.
I decided never to reach out to him but after multiple pleas from friends and folks, I mailed him and he hasn't replied.
I've not been paid for December and being someone with multiple obligations I'm trying hard not to take any irrational decision.
Please friends and family need your advice.
All comments would be appreciated.
Please pardon any errors, it could be due to auto-correct
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by Monalisa185(f): 8:36am
now that was damn long...
Take his name to okija shrine
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by Nutase(f): 8:39am
You would have insisted on getting an employment letter with terms well defined on resumption. One man businesses can be hard to cope with.
Just count your losses and move on with the experience you have gained and be smarter next time.
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by AntiWailer: 8:41am
How much was your salary ?
I will advise you move on and as much as possible don't work for a one man business.
Most of those guys dnt have a good brain to call their own.
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by Fidelismaria(m): 8:51am
AntiWailer:
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by pappy4real(m): 9:03am
Monalisa185:Lol! Do I have to do that? I'm thinking Of dealing with him on personal grounds
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by IsaacBuchi(m): 9:04am
Monalisa185:
Mona, is that how it is doing your body this morning...take a chill now. Lol
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by Emmysteve(m): 9:17am
Is this wickedness or slavery?
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by emmanuelbrown26: 9:45am
Well my broda, that's the problem with one man's business, secondly just take it as a one of this stuff in life, forget about the man for now, put urself together, move on, then ur former place can't u go back? Thirdly think outside the box to better urself, lets thinkkkk together bro, where i worked before that's how madam called me one morning and offered me disengagement letter, i just laughed she was surprised, i told her that my life must go on
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by talisman35(m): 9:55am
2017 is at the close door ,leave all this troubles your boss gave you behind you and move forward,you have gotten the experienced just move on ,very soon he will realized what is missing
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by benedima: 10:50am
Dust your credentials and cv and move on.... Life is all about ups and down
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by Monalisa185(f): 11:00am
pappy4real:
lol, I didn't mean it na.... Chill small, give him a benefit of the doubt
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by Monalisa185(f): 11:01am
IsaacBuchi:
lol... I Don chill
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by IsaacBuchi(m): 1:23pm
Monalisa185:
Good, before person go look your mouth go cause trouble
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by hahn(m): 1:49pm
Op, your boss is an idiot. Collect your salary and bounce without notice
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by dingbang(m): 2:23pm
U have to relax and endure.
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by Goldenheart(m): 2:38pm
We live in a fish eat fish world...
It is what it is bro...
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by Latty88(f): 3:01pm
pappy4real:
Why didn't you apply as an IT support staff in one of the hospitals your boss worked for?
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by FranksOha(m): 3:17pm
Prayer is the master key
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by seunlayi(m): 3:18pm
Ask God for directions
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by Lah84(f): 3:19pm
This is spiritual
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by FisifunKododada: 3:19pm
Latty88:can you do us a favor and unquote the whole thing?, na wah o,anyway op, move on, simple, life is like that sometimes
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by Kunleskey(m): 3:21pm
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by passyhansome(m): 3:21pm
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by seguno2: 3:23pm
What is a lawyer's role in this case?
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by ruffhandu: 3:27pm
pappy4real:
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by advocate666: 3:27pm
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by megareal(f): 3:27pm
He is using you. You have enough experience already. Compile a neat CV and look for another job. One man business na wahala. But next time, always get your appointment letter with all the terms and conditions attached
Good luck.
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by Ariel20: 3:27pm
Op seems like an intelligent fellow to me
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by akoredebadru(m): 3:29pm
Is your boss doing mmm. He may have invested your salaries. Pls are u a machine or vehicle? They used u anyhow, they send u from one place to another wen u are nt a machine yet u didn't received any huge commission..u even used your personal money, this z very bad of ur boss. Anyway quit the. Job right away and find better one, he z jst using you to get money...
|Re: What Can I Do When My Boss Treats Me Like This? by Nathan2016: 3:29pm
LOL...You said wats on my mind... And Nigeria is one of the worst sea to be in
Goldenheart:
