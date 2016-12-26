Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Help Me Urgently Before I Lose My N-power Opportunity (8708 Views)

Good day Seun, all Mods and fellow Nairalanders.



I write this message with a feeling of sheer bitterness and pain as I'm at the verge of losing my well-deserved N-Power opportunity on the altar of incompetence and corruption, if nothing is done soon enough. Obviously I am not enjoying my Christmas.



My name is Monica Egbean Abolagba, a 26 year old lady living in Effurun, Delta state. I'm an electrical engineering graduate of FUTA, who served in the NYSC between 2014/2015.



In mid 2016, I applied for the Federal Government initiated N-Power Corps programme, took the online assessment test and was listed as one of the successful candidates. Below is a snapshot of my selection success.



Next we were directed on the next steps through a PDF e-book on the N-Power portal which I read and adhered to. So I updated my details as required and have since been checking my dashboard on a daily basis for updates on deployment as instructed.



I kept checking everyday only for someone to tell me a few days ago that delta state was done with the physical verification process of which I was not aware about. I quickly rushed to the LGA only to confirm the aforementioned.



My good people this is unfair. I've been jobless since I finished service in 2015 and I was really hoping on this. I've been crying since I heard this. I don’t want to miss the opportunity. We were told to check our dashboard for information which I did diligently every single day and yet no information came as can be seen from my dashboard screenshot below. What was my crime? Is it a crime to want to serve my country? I'm hoping that something can still be done. I am calling on well meaning Nigerians to assist in getting me verified or reaching out to the N-Power authorities.



Thank you very much. Lalasticlala please help me push this to front page let me get help. 5 Likes

Nigeria and incompetence are like 4 Likes

This is really bad conduct from the FG and those in charge of N-Power



I can relate to your ordeal. I nearly missed out on physical verification too. No SMS, no email, no updates on dashboard, yet verification was ongoing at LGA. I was just lucky that a friend who knew I was selected for N-Power called to tell me that verification was about to end, so I rushed immediately to the LGA. I'm in N-Power Agro Imo state.



What does it take to inform selected candidates on their dashboards if I may ask?



Or are we psychics to figure out their agenda?



This is very bad. Nigeria bothers me. Nigeria and incompetence are like 5&6.



Please seun , lalasticlala , mynd44 , 1forall , CrazyMan a sister needs your help here. 19 Likes

Just calm down, the job is already yours, and nobody can take it away from you, don't panic, thing would be done.





You would verify, work and even receive your salary.

I still believe in this Nation. I believe something will be done if it gets to the right quarters. 2 Likes

All verification was announced via the Media houses e.g Local Radio and T.v stations, guess you didn't listen to the news.



Keep pushing sha, something might come out 5 Likes

we will not take this. whr is orubebe 2 Likes



@ op we just have to be sincere with ourselves everything we blame the government for our negligence and conterkerious "I don't care attitude" , N Power issues was discussed at length on Nairaland and I believe op is a member of this great forum so why the crying?



Op,you just shot yourself on your foot so carry your cross





I'm not a political affiliates but I can and will never blame APC or president m buhari on this





Abeg, look for Prof Yẹmi Osinbajo's twitter handle to bring that to his notice. Engage every handle you can.



Give your own case the exposure it deserves... 2 Likes

princeofpeace22:

What's funny What's funny 1 Like

Wait is this not the N-ish thing that promised to pay #30000 Naira to participants and a "GRADUATE" of electrical engineering from great FUTA is weeping about and probably depressed as a result setbacks?? Truly Nigeria is a place that the "devil" himself will find it very hard to live in. We have been so soaked in sufferings that normal policies are alien to us and the leaders feed us bananas like the monkeys we all are.



My dear the chance of getting verified after your ordeal is very slim like finding a T-Rex dinosaur slim. Well, I do have plain advice for you. You can go bad by bribing the management in the office, or sleeping with the top dogs in the office (cos u are a lady), both of which is still not 100% guaranteed for you getting verified. You can use the power of social media, FB, Twitter, and call on the management in ABUJA for assistance. You can wipe the tears of your face, ask your parents for a lil capital and start something small while still applying for jobs, you can search within you an exceptional talent, or unique skills like cloth designing, salon skills, writing skills, etc.



For Pete sake dear you are a graduate and you are an asset. Now you can either keep crying or you can look within you, ignite your confidence, low your pride and achieve the extraordinary. 6 Likes

Do u want another Job or it must be d N power?

I await ur reply! 3 Likes

Remilekun101:

All verification was announced via the Media houses e.g Local Radio and T.v stations, guess you didn't listen to the news.



Keep pushing sha, something might come out

Not everyone listen to our radio stations neither our local TV stations except Channels which I watch occasionally...



An updates via the candidate's dashboard would have been better.... Not everyone listen to our radio stations neither our local TV stations except Channels which I watch occasionally...An updates via the candidate's dashboard would have been better.... 9 Likes

You might not like this, or it might sound like a daily cliché but believe it " WHAT WILL BE, WILL BE if you played your part well by checking ur dashboard and this happened, don't get discouraged or give up something greater and better awaits you. Be optimistic

Walahi i don't know d meaning of n-power

may god help you dear

Sorry sad......stop attaching too much to anything this government think they can offer....imagine attaching your happiness to naija fraudoment....it will be fixed though

OP why are you crying? All is far from lost!



you are a university graduate, please lets try and think about solutions before crying.



Now, firstly let go of the notion that you are just a helpless citizen who can do nothing about her situation.



Second, if you really want to do this Npower thing all you need is a lawyer who will know the best route of challenging the scheme on this issue.



There are many underemployed lawyers who may take your case for reasonable amounts. 1 Like

Sorry about that @op,

I hope u get the stuff fixed tho,



But u have to still apply for other jobs too, i know it isn't easy too, but as u are hoping for the npower stuff, still see if u can get something else too,



Hoping for the best for u ma'am,



Sometimes, life isn't fair, but wetn we go do, we have to survive.

i feel ur pain dearie...but this disappointment is a blessing in disguise for greater tins to come...take heart and cheer up! there is more to life than N- Power even though i dnt knw it meaning...lol

fashrola:





Not everyone listen to our radio stations neither our local TV stations except Channels which I watch occasionally...



An updates via the candidate's dashboard would have been better....







Well It was updated on nairaland that all verification processes will start from the state, What do you think the state governments would use to announce since they all have different verification dates? 1 Like

The saints are in power, everything is perfect and alright.

Let me c dat person without conscience dat will deny u dis job...

I changed my password and for 3days now I'm unable to access my account , please help.

Bro same thing to me ooooo. Bt I won't bother much, wat is urs will always be urs. 1 Like



My 10% o. I dont do free job again OP, I see you running your own private business come 2017 as in happily so. Don't sweat it all will be well.My 10% o. I dont do free job again

Quickly login to your Po personal office click on redeploy,doing this ,it means you will be deployed with the next batch which is around the corner,it means you are going to another state that is the only option contact me on this e mail adetutuakeem@gmail.com