Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by maximunimpact(m): 5:13pm
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday said Sambisa forest would serve as training ground for personnel of the Nigerian Army as from 2017.
Buratai said this in Damasak, Borno, while celebrating Christmas with troops of 145 Battalion after the road leading to the town was reopened by Gov. Kashim Shettima, three years after closure.
He said troops were already conducting a mop up operation in the forest after the last strong hold of the Boko Haram terrorists was captured.
“We are also opening up roads to Sambisa and Alagarno forest. Sambisa forest is going to be one of our training grounds.
“I have already directed that we should conduct Nigerian Army small arms championship in that forest Next year.
“And we are going to use it also to test fire our fighting vehicles, other key equipment and weapons that requires testing whenever we want to induct new weapon and equipment into the Nigerian army inventory.
“It will afford us very good ground for basic tactics and indeed advance tactics, including but not limited to tactics at the Platoon, company, battalion, Brigade and even division levels.
“We are going to make it more robust to make sure that these criminals do not come back to that forest again.
http://www.financialwatchngr.com/2016/12/26/nigerian-army-turn-sambisa-forest-training-ground-2017/
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by dingbang(m): 5:15pm
U want to learn how to dance in the lion's den.. Lwkmd!
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by Kyase(m): 5:17pm
I like that.
Sai baba
Sai APC......
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by divinehand2003(m): 5:19pm
This is what you get when you have a GENERAL as PRESIDENT.
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by OluchiDelly: 5:20pm
OK, at least that wl keep d forest busy.
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by Oche211(m): 5:26pm
That's a welcome development
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by rottennaija(m): 5:36pm
I have a feeling: some people are already saying it's a lie
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by acenazt(m): 6:17pm
Last last Games like CALL OF DUTY,BATTLEFIELD AND FARCRY suppose get a mission or installment based on sambisa
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by Daviddson(m): 6:17pm
Saying that boko haram belongs to the past, is an understatement. They have been crushed beyond the possibility of ever staging a comeback. All glory to God and thumbs up to the duo of the president and Burutai.
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by DrRasheed(m): 7:00pm
My head down our hero..
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by AntiIPOOP(m): 8:28pm
Flat heads will not sleep tonight
Bad Memories of Bad Leaders who shared the Country's Arms fund to return to Power and danced at Campaign Rallies while the Terrorists occupied our father land
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by Flexherbal(m): 9:21pm
Training ground , all the way!
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by OLUWAFUNMISE(m): 9:37pm
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by Wefundafrica: 9:37pm
Hello
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by Efizy28: 9:37pm
na true
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by Kaydeexotic(m): 9:37pm
Hmmmnn
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by tempest01(m): 9:38pm
good
Was even thinking an army barrack or camp should be located there
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by Dildo(m): 9:38pm
Buhari is endangering the lives of soldiers and civilians.What if there are mines in the forest?They should move borno state governor's lodge and house to sambisa forest.
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by BrutalJab: 9:38pm
Hahahahagaha
Joke of the century.
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by dabossman(m): 9:38pm
That would be a good development. God bless the men and women of the Armed Forces.
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by Tazz22(m): 9:39pm
A good development. Gimme some wEed niaja to tire me
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by passyhansome(m): 9:39pm
Am Clairvoyant, posted it indirectly this morning
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by hemartins(m): 9:39pm
Dancing at the lion's den shows that the lion has been conquered.
God Bless the Nigerian Soldiers.
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by sujex94(m): 9:40pm
OluchiDelly:
OluchiDelly:
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by BrutalJab: 9:40pm
AntiIPOOP:
We don't swallow everything like una descendants of fallen angel na
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by Category1: 9:40pm
only for mouth...
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by XXLDICK: 9:40pm
The NA defeated Boko Haram without posting even a single picture of a dead Boko Haram member.
The more you look, the less you see
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by 21bc: 9:41pm
Good news.. ..
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by Qyubee(m): 9:41pm
God bless our soldiers.
God bless buratai.
God bless pmb.
God bless Nigeria.
Re: Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 by rabex123(m): 9:41pm
BrutalJab:Hater spotted
