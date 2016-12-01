₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by dainformant(m): 7:40am
Former governor of Edo state; Adams Oshiomhole and his pretty wife Iara, were spotted for the first time together in public since the hand over of power last month. They both attended a Church service at Iyamoh alongside the deposed Onojie of Uromi; His Majesty, Anslem Aidenojie II -on Christmas day..
Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, on Saturday November 12, completed his eight year term as a democratically elected governor of Edo state.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/adams-oshiomhole-and-his-wife-spotted.html
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by madridguy(m): 7:40am
OSHO Baba, the most powerful politician in Edo State. The man that relegated the self acclaimed old pussy cat of Benin kingdom. Twale for the slayer of PDP.
Long life Aliyu Adam. The good people of EDO will forever be grateful.
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by sammuell(m): 7:42am
See as he dy like houseboy
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:43am
use less short ani mal
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by ChangeIsCostant: 7:43am
fine woman
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by dainformant(m): 7:44am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by Atiku2019: 7:46am
Awesome
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by PrettyCrystal: 7:48am
Adams and Iara ---a blessed unlikely relationship
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by bcomputer101(m): 7:48am
When is she going to be pregnant na?
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by Kondomatic(m): 7:53am
Lols.
bcomputer101:Lols. You know, when Adams said that she met her a virgin, I really wondered if she was truly a virgin or if his tool was just too weak to push the doors open.
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by divinehand2003(m): 7:55am
I thought she was pregnant awhile ago? Oshiobaba, score one before I do it for you oooo.
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by EdCure: 8:01am
madridguy:You can say that again!
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by EdCure: 8:01am
OZAOEKPE:Stop being a miserably bitter, hateful loser.
Even out of office, Adams Oshiomhole is by far more useful to your life than those you curse him for.
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by Dedetwo(m): 8:02am
dainformant:
What a con job.
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by wise7(m): 8:03am
He'll be back to the public scene very soon
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by madridguy(m): 8:05am
Thanks boss.
EdCure:
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:10am
She so looks Like my Pretty Idoma Fiancee. Nice Pix
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by EdCure: 8:23am
BTW, is this not the same deposed Onojie of Uromi that PDP was constituting nuisance about? With all their bragging all over the place, one would think they'd automatically reinstated him by now.
The arrogant thug had gone to his master, cap in hand, bowing in humility, and begging for his throne.
This photo will surely be nightmarish for the PDP people and all those that politicised the rascal onojie's fall from the exalted Uromi throne.
I dey laugh o!
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by NextGovernor(m): 8:36am
EdCure:
That was a church service. So u expect the king to put on his cap in the church abi? Where was he bowing in the pics?
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by Haniel18(m): 8:38am
Y his he looking as if d wife is controlling him
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by EdCure: 8:43am
NextGovernor:Stop quibbling over semantics. The message from that photo is clear enough-with more than a thousand meanings.
Give it whatever excuse you like...if it massages your bruised ego well enough.
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by momentarylapse: 9:00am
This Lara dey try sha?
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by Noblesoul123: 9:23am
Beauty and the Imp.
By the way, ....
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by Goldenheart(m): 9:23am
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by Iscoalarcon: 9:24am
Beauty and the.....
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by 0b10010011: 9:25am
OZAOEKPE:\
Dwarf like you calling someone short
The money you lost to MMM is really taking a toll on you
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by AfroSamurai: 9:25am
Adams Oshi-Ole. He just love to enjoy the better things of life.
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by Zeobi802(m): 9:25am
mehn...that lady is damn pretty
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by DozieInc(m): 9:26am
.
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by saraki2019: 9:26am
Mhm gud
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by MrIcredible: 9:26am
.... searching for a fûck to give...
|Re: Iara & Adams Oshiomhole Seen In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over. PIC by favourmic: 9:26am
How this make front page self
