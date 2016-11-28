₦airaland Forum

What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 3:44pm
As seen in a museum in Kano state... A look at an old sheet of Nigeria's first National Anthem. See below:-

SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2016/12/checkout-what-nigerias-first-national.html

Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 3:45pm
Sounds cool but i prefer the new one tho!

Listen to the anthem here@@ http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2016/12/checkout-what-nigerias-first-national.html

1 Like

Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Mercie97(f): 4:00pm
my beloved country, Nigeria will be great again

6 Likes

Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by three: 4:06pm
'unfortunately' words and music composed by Europeans so not 'Nationalistic' enough.

The thinking in Nigeria at the time was to decouple completely from the colonialists hence successive changes like 'driving on right hand side'.

Nigerian's have always been MORE concerned with Shadow over Substance.

this is why we are where we are

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Julietcutie(f): 4:40pm
nice
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by 2muchopoTBdope(m): 5:03pm
Me and Crew from Jamaica are still looking for the 'N' in the Anthem...

15 Likes

Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Janetessy(f): 9:13pm
Hmmm
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by urCreator(m): 9:13pm
That's how they rushed to be independent. .

Without plans*

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by henrydadon(m): 9:14pm
when the white still call the shots..

i wish we never pressed for democracy..

colonisation is still the best thing to ever happen to us..

now we are left with clueless leader who are bent on seeing this country perish

6 Likes

Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by InfinixMine(m): 9:14pm
The old anthem sounds interesting..

4 Likes

Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Martinola(m): 9:14pm
anthem sha...
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by deedeemob(m): 9:14pm
Short and simple, prefer the current one tho

1 Like 1 Share

Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by LordIsaac(m): 9:15pm
three:
'unfortunately' words and music composed by Europeans so not 'Nationalistic' enough.

The thinking in Nigeria at the time was to decouple completely from the colonialists hence successive changes like 'driving on right hand side'.

Nigerian's have always been MORE concerned with Shadow over Substance.
The one that is "so nationalistic" is ridden with corruption...

this is why we are where we are
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by 0b10010011: 9:17pm
I guess Davido composed this one!
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by baybeeboi: 9:17pm
Mercie97:
my beloved country, Nigeria will be great again
the song that never fades.
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by naijamakossa(m): 9:18pm
.

1 Like

Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by mccoy47(m): 9:18pm
Yh. I remember singing it as a youth den tongue

I'm old lai dat cheesy
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by seenter84: 9:19pm
Na rite from time nia different tongue and tribe day d land
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by gen2briz(m): 9:19pm
We hail theee ooo

1 Like

Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by stuffyG: 9:20pm
that was when Nigeria was a country. It is very unfortunate

1 Like

Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Henrypraise: 9:21pm
d new/ current national anthem ridicules everytin in nigeria,

"the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain" i start to wonder which of d heroes de ar talkin abt, d ones dat refuse to die or d ones still leading us...

"one nation bound in freedom, peace n unity"--- dis line is d greatest of all nonsense in our national anthem...

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:21pm
Very boring and uninspiring lines undecided




The idiota that wrote that poo needs to pay back the fee he collect and with interest
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:22pm
borin
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by ProfessorPeter(m): 9:22pm
As a child then this line was my favourite "...Though tongues and tribes may differ in brotherhood we stand..." indeed "There was a country"
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Bankalert(m): 9:22pm
noted
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Runaway: 9:22pm
nice one. i would have..............
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Pamela9os(f): 9:24pm
We got the best National anthem in the world
Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Beehshorp(m): 9:24pm
Dis one and d current one I no knw d one wey borring pass

