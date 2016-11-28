₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,491 members, 3,277,477 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at 09:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) (7215 Views)
Checkout What APC Posted On Twitter (photo) / Checkout What A Nigerian Said If Buhari Dare Legalises Gay Marriage(pic) / See What Amaechi Did While The National Anthem Was Being Recited... (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 3:44pm
As seen in a museum in Kano state... A look at an old sheet of Nigeria's first National Anthem. See below:-
SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2016/12/checkout-what-nigerias-first-national.html
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 3:45pm
Sounds cool but i prefer the new one tho!
Listen to the anthem here@@ http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2016/12/checkout-what-nigerias-first-national.html
1 Like
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Mercie97(f): 4:00pm
my beloved country, Nigeria will be great again
6 Likes
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by three: 4:06pm
'unfortunately' words and music composed by Europeans so not 'Nationalistic' enough.
The thinking in Nigeria at the time was to decouple completely from the colonialists hence successive changes like 'driving on right hand side'.
Nigerian's have always been MORE concerned with Shadow over Substance.
this is why we are where we are
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Julietcutie(f): 4:40pm
nice
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by 2muchopoTBdope(m): 5:03pm
Me and Crew from Jamaica are still looking for the 'N' in the Anthem...
15 Likes
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Janetessy(f): 9:13pm
Hmmm
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by urCreator(m): 9:13pm
That's how they rushed to be independent. .
Without plans*
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by henrydadon(m): 9:14pm
when the white still call the shots..
i wish we never pressed for democracy..
colonisation is still the best thing to ever happen to us..
now we are left with clueless leader who are bent on seeing this country perish
6 Likes
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by InfinixMine(m): 9:14pm
The old anthem sounds interesting..
4 Likes
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Martinola(m): 9:14pm
anthem sha...
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by deedeemob(m): 9:14pm
Short and simple, prefer the current one tho
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by LordIsaac(m): 9:15pm
three:
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by 0b10010011: 9:17pm
I guess Davido composed this one!
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by baybeeboi: 9:17pm
Mercie97:the song that never fades.
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by naijamakossa(m): 9:18pm
.
1 Like
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by mccoy47(m): 9:18pm
Yh. I remember singing it as a youth den
I'm old lai dat
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by seenter84: 9:19pm
Na rite from time nia different tongue and tribe day d land
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by gen2briz(m): 9:19pm
We hail theee ooo
1 Like
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by stuffyG: 9:20pm
that was when Nigeria was a country. It is very unfortunate
1 Like
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Henrypraise: 9:21pm
d new/ current national anthem ridicules everytin in nigeria,
"the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain" i start to wonder which of d heroes de ar talkin abt, d ones dat refuse to die or d ones still leading us...
"one nation bound in freedom, peace n unity"--- dis line is d greatest of all nonsense in our national anthem...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:21pm
Very boring and uninspiring lines
The idiota that wrote that poo needs to pay back the fee he collect and with interest
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:22pm
borin
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by ProfessorPeter(m): 9:22pm
As a child then this line was my favourite "...Though tongues and tribes may differ in brotherhood we stand..." indeed "There was a country"
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Bankalert(m): 9:22pm
noted
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Runaway: 9:22pm
nice one. i would have..............
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Pamela9os(f): 9:24pm
We got the best National anthem in the world
|Re: What Nigeria's First National Anthem Was Like (pictured) by Beehshorp(m): 9:24pm
Dis one and d current one I no knw d one wey borring pass
Wyclef Jean Set For Haitan Presidency, Which Musician Is Good For Aso Rock / Wyclef Jean Declares For Presidency / What's The Point? New Ekiti Gov Orders Mass Redeployment In Civil Service
Viewing this topic: Lasmoney(m), 9jagiveaways, Emmanueloy(m), wilsonreuben(m), AyamDani(m), Rolandonyi, surestsam(m), mccaybroewn(m), JoelAmawhe(m), AK6464(m), to2in, okeyjoel89(m), abdulbnyusuf(m), Bujumbura(m), samoney, 0b10010011, bimlad2kodlad, tomsy2, Theodosius(m), fikki1, Geebanks(m), godswilld10(m), myqel(m), piperson(m), princejones(m), ChristyG(f), valony(m), GuDErboY(m), FashionandStyle, KINGTELLER, SHAMHOOD(m), moyakz(m), apatuku, kunlegboye(m), Gloriouspa(m), shadycaesar(m), Ayoswit(f), emmydollars4life(m), GODISGREAT01, amijid2012(m), folay66(m), lilkhaleefa1(m), Egodons(m), Mobidot(m), spyy, pmadise(m), adebopo, BossDanniee(m), olatorich(m), Martino240(m), Kenshinmunac, astiks, santa62(m), JONSYN7154(m), ChuzzyBlog(m), zubby29(m), Nogodye(m), Donald3d(m), Flaghouse1(m), BUTCHCASSIDY, Oladimejyy(m), cinerita, zerojinx(m), tonaydo, segebase(m), leobrownish(m), manuell1021, lordfizco(m), iamchibundu, Drdonzeez(m), adeinfinit(m), adeks2, thonyrule(m), Cutezt(m), Thebrightest(m), Femco2016(m), slimjoe225(m), Nify994(f), mikael3(m), femarse, Ide4u(m), adexgii(m), 36STATES, kingBeeblous(m), SirTeamy, godsboy4eva, tirigbosa, ayikondu(m), tensazangetsu20(m), drobadebayo, wexyee(m), brightalo17, deltapikin(m), jiorhemen(m), eakenbor, timilinda(f), 19naia(m), mike234, Amusaopeyemi(f), kayol4life, Johnnyhoo(m), kenn4rill(m), Charlesubong(m), Freiden(m), Otunbaadewole1, Pluskid(m), greatpsahlmie, Guitarboy1, Kasnel, djbobby007, son4century(m), bankole200(m), CaptainBomb(m), AnonyNymous(m), Ekeke1(m), jamezblack(m), Efewestern, MRosario(m), Byggshoes(m), sirugos(m), careytommy7(m), wazzihu, Imunique, letu, tundelomo(m), swaggss, Tickles001(m), Taiwoabolade, SteveDesmond, pacoson, Debbieo(f), joywepo, pharmadek, ifyan(m), Shekemba(m), Bellony88(m), paulGrundy(m), ruffDiamond and 216 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6