₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,899 members, 3,393,941 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 09:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem (14138 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by ijustdey: 7:50pm
There was drama Wednesday at the screening of an 82 year old ambassadorial nominee, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, by the Senate committee on Foreign Affairs.
http://thenationonlineng.net/drama-ambassadorial-nominee-refuses-recite-national-anthem/
1 Share
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by HungerBAD: 7:59pm
So let me get this straight.
President Buhari did his part,by forwarding a nominee from the East,in the spirit of unity,equity and fairness to the Senate for confirmation as an Ambassador.
And the Nominee got to the Senate,and was just asked to do his own "Little" part by reciting our National Anthem and he refused? I am really trying to understand the logic behind his refusal,so maybe someone more intelligent can explain better.
And so we are again grateful to the internet.
If not for the internet,we would not have known the Imo Nominee screened himself out from becoming an Ambassador.
Before the town criers suffering from PH.D(pull him down)syndrome,will now start shouting that BUHARI hates the EAST.
Meanwhile, the Yoruba nominee obeyed all the simple commands. Something tells me only one of them passed.
36 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by Lanretoye(m): 8:01pm
that national anthem thing is quite ridiculous,we need to train these aspiring ambassadors on past questions...even tho them give some od them expo,dem go still fail am.
6 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by veekid(m): 8:04pm
refused or e no Sabi am?
11 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by Kondomatic(m): 8:04pm
82yrs old.
Interesting
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by slurryeye: 8:05pm
Really?
Though I find some verses in the National anthem ridiculous especially the verse that says
"The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain"
However, if a man refused to recite the national anthem, his nomination should be cancelled instantly
1 Like
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by Paulpaulpaul(m): 8:05pm
Naija na joke
3 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by GodIsFoolish: 8:05pm
hmm
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by maberry(m): 8:05pm
them want carry grandpa play
But at 82 this man suppose to done retire from politricks na
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by dhardline(m): 8:05pm
So this is just a 'go and chop money office' . What will an 82years old man add to this country especially in this digital age? Sorry to say but there is something seriously wrong with the head of who so ever nominated that man. Chai... What a country.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by AnonyNymous(m): 8:05pm
Anyone applying for any public office should be required to sing the anthem and recite the pledge
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by chimax1(m): 8:06pm
82 years old?
Naija we hail thee
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by Oyind17: 8:06pm
82 years no too old
10 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by Misbliss1: 8:07pm
he's either a jehovahwitness or he doesn't know it
5 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by nairalandfreak: 8:07pm
Can't the senators think of more smart and positive question to ask?
9 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by iambabaG: 8:07pm
At 82.. you should have been retired and preparing to meet your maker!
What is all this fuckery.. No young lad to fill that position; it's one only cargo that is on the brink of life itself.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by vedaxcool(m): 8:07pm
Grandpa stood his grounds to those lowly qualified senators... he must have felt belittled by their simple questions.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by Siga: 8:07pm
... 82 yr old man.... where 28yr old dey...hmmm
3 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by deji15: 8:08pm
82 yr old? That is ridiculous.
Again, how can Nigerians ask a Biafrat to recite their National Anthem? Wetin concern Agbero with overload
Okoroawusa and Bubu must hear this...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by glossy6(f): 8:08pm
82 years? Ok, maybe he will join Bubu in Rondon
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by newfound2012: 8:08pm
His loyalty is to the State of Biafra period
9 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by ismokeweed(m): 8:08pm
My God... 82 years!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by Weselion(m): 8:08pm
This one don sell him soul to Biafra oo
They should give the old man respect, at least he's older than the country.
8 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by thunderbabs(m): 8:08pm
This political pple re just crazy....everythin is politics. No interest of the country.
Why would a 82 year old be nominated at all for an ambassadorial role....82yrs?
This country's politicians are just so insane.
Ambassador 82yrs? When will y'all have this sense?
Just buy sense off ebay if e scarce for jumia nd konga
5 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by saint047(m): 8:08pm
This is bad news for Democracy
Even Buhari that is not up to 82 cannot recite the national anthem
3 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by guy2two: 8:09pm
Just wondering the real age of that (official) 82-year old man
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by bosteps: 8:09pm
Grandpa has forgotten the national anthem. At 82 that's excusable but I just hope his corpse won't be flown back to Nigeria using tax payers money
1 Like
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by kimbra(f): 8:09pm
Misbliss1:He could be a Jehovahwitness.
2 Likes
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by texazzpete(m): 8:09pm
Whoa
Imagine the furore on Nairaland if he was a Northerner.
Now he's an educated southerner and people here are keeping quiet.
1 Like
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by dfrost: 8:09pm
82
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:09pm
At 82, why won't there be drama? This is Nigeria where you just have to expect the unexpected.
|Re: Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem by sekeyso: 8:09pm
82 years and he's about to be made a public servant ...even God is tire of this country .
4 Likes
How Do We End The Cold Civil War? / 26 Year-old Turbaned Emir Of Tula / Akala Makes Ministerial List From Oyo Pdp
Viewing this topic: Lagusta(m), Emeritusseun(m), Saopedro(m), peterdrury, philipobiz, discusant, vigasimple(m), freegaza, menace001(m), youseuph(m), apadious1(m), yabatown, iyiolaoluwa, Chikelue2000(m), BraveHeart72(m), Fimbiology(m), Uniquewise, kimnicki(f), cecymiammy(f), obua, Guest1, wizzywisdom(m), mostee4all(m), ghostntommy, wadaz, Ethanegos(m), ZZ22, haxan919(m), KingOfThePay(m), Bucacious, lukrauf(m), Netsuccor, smartiyke78, Bibitayo2, justice2017, nigerianservice, Yorubaangel(m), uncleteeh(m), jimmyolasun(m), BIBILARY(m), devour129(m), debicy(m), spyy, jiddodo, Sabasi, cowboyvs(m), dumga, tukdi, optimus09, ejikeme(m), SirRoberto(m), eRex(m), Penexpress, aluku5, Bukswag(m), krisrock(m), olaitoro, sky32(m), temmytopsy1(f), habolaji02, username226, tolulope2021(m), nicelaw(m), Nairaboi(m), jurassic, Pro2makx(m), Salowuda, Ajaodolapo, indaobanyi, WiseFool2(m), pelumi10, bigerboy200, Lawrhead, tobimillar, lokito, patrickcollins, nairaplatform, yurmi002(m), georgekingsley, keishik, Mohderry(m), othman11(m), datola, MAKABBEY(m), DammyOlu123(m), NLSniper(m), odeyinugbolahan(m), Flaghouse1(m), tchimatic(m), ucheemmadu18, tafiya, vivalavida(m), oluwabibson(m), snowland(m), So4baba(m), Janet101(f), parisienne, urpee28(m), moniechukwu(m), DeBlunt, woodcook, chuksp09(m), Lagito(m), tigerleggs(m), Jimiyke(m), Dav24(m), Jackeeh(m), to9ine, NIKEDEEDS(m), esosuo2, DeCamer(m), uboma(m), Cyberrex(m), ayolight(f), Tessie01(f), bcashy, alysaloverboy, caesaraba(m), DAVEZONIGLTD, gravity007, rose54321, Mzthowxeen(f) and 197 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13