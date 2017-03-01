Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Refuses To Recite National Anthem (14138 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

There was drama Wednesday at the screening of an 82 year old ambassadorial nominee, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, by the Senate committee on Foreign Affairs.



The ambassadorial nominee vehemently refused to recite the National Anthem as requested by the committee.



Members of the committee were left speechless as Justice Nsofor (rtd) argued with them.



The name of the 82 year old nominee was forwarded to the Senate for screening and confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.



A member of the committee, Senator Gbenga Ashafa (Lagos East), asked Justice Nsofor a couple of questions which included to recite the National Anthem.



Apparently exhausted by the argument of the nominee and his seeming determination not to recite the anthem, the committee asked Nsofor to take a bow and go.



Justice Sylvanus A Nsofor, a nominee from Imo State, was born on March 17, 1935 in Oguta, Imo State.



He was a one-time Judge of the High Court of Nigeria, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Lecturer in Law, Holborn College of Law, London.



It is not yet clear whether the committee will recommend the confirmation of Justice Nsofor.



Another ambassadorial nominee, Mr. Adeyinka Olatokunbo Asekun, unlike Nsofor answered all the questions posed to him by members of the committee.



Asekun’s name was forwarded to the Senate by the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for confirmation for ambassadorial posting.



On how Nigeria could strengthen the Naira through its foreign exchange policy, Asekun advised the Gederal Government to embark on rebuilding the country’s export structure in the various countries.



Mr. Asekun, who had a stint as a retail banker, was educated at the Wisconsin University and California State University, both in the United States of America.





http://thenationonlineng.net/drama-ambassadorial-nominee-refuses-recite-national-anthem/ 1 Share

So let me get this straight.



President Buhari did his part,by forwarding a nominee from the East,in the spirit of unity,equity and fairness to the Senate for confirmation as an Ambassador.



And the Nominee got to the Senate,and was just asked to do his own "Little" part by reciting our National Anthem and he refused? I am really trying to understand the logic behind his refusal,so maybe someone more intelligent can explain better.



And so we are again grateful to the internet.



If not for the internet,we would not have known the Imo Nominee screened himself out from becoming an Ambassador.



Before the town criers suffering from PH.D(pull him down)syndrome,will now start shouting that BUHARI hates the EAST.



Meanwhile, the Yoruba nominee obeyed all the simple commands. Something tells me only one of them passed. 36 Likes

that national anthem thing is quite ridiculous,we need to train these aspiring ambassadors on past questions...even tho them give some od them expo,dem go still fail am. 6 Likes

refused or e no Sabi am? 11 Likes

82yrs old.







Interesting 48 Likes 3 Shares

Really?



Though I find some verses in the National anthem ridiculous especially the verse that says



"The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain"



However, if a man refused to recite the national anthem, his nomination should be cancelled instantly 1 Like

Naija na joke 3 Likes

hmm



But at 82 this man suppose to done retire from politricks na them want carry grandpa playBut at 82 this man suppose to done retire from politricks na 13 Likes 1 Share

. What will an 82years old man add to this country especially in this digital age? Sorry to say but there is something seriously wrong with the head of who so ever nominated that man. Chai... What a country. So this is just a 'go and chop money office'. What will an 82years old man add to this country especially in this digital age? Sorry to say but there is something seriously wrong with the head of who so ever nominated that man. Chai... What a country. 22 Likes 1 Share

Anyone applying for any public office should be required to sing the anthem and recite the pledge 3 Likes 1 Share

82 years old?

Naija we hail thee 8 Likes 1 Share

82 years no too old 10 Likes

he's either a jehovahwitness or he doesn't know it 5 Likes

Can't the senators think of more smart and positive question to ask? 9 Likes

At 82.. you should have been retired and preparing to meet your maker!

What is all this fuckery.. No young lad to fill that position; it's one only cargo that is on the brink of life itself. 8 Likes 1 Share

Grandpa stood his grounds to those lowly qualified senators... he must have felt belittled by their simple questions. 8 Likes 2 Shares

... 82 yr old man.... where 28yr old dey...hmmm 3 Likes



Again, how can Nigerians ask a Biafrat to recite their National Anthem? Wetin concern Agbero with overload



Okoroawusa and Bubu must hear this... 82 yr old? That is ridiculous.Again, how can Nigerians ask a Biafrat to recite their National Anthem? Wetin concern Agbero with overloadOkoroawusa and Bubu must hear this... 5 Likes 1 Share

82 years? Ok, maybe he will join Bubu in Rondon

His loyalty is to the State of Biafra period 9 Likes

My God... 82 years!!! 5 Likes

This one don sell him soul to Biafra oo



They should give the old man respect, at least he's older than the country. 8 Likes

This political pple re just crazy....everythin is politics. No interest of the country.



Why would a 82 year old be nominated at all for an ambassadorial role....82yrs?



This country's politicians are just so insane.



Ambassador 82yrs? When will y'all have this sense?



Just buy sense off ebay if e scarce for jumia nd konga 5 Likes

This is bad news for Democracy



Even Buhari that is not up to 82 cannot recite the national anthem 3 Likes

Just wondering the real age of that (official) 82-year old man

Grandpa has forgotten the national anthem. At 82 that's excusable but I just hope his corpse won't be flown back to Nigeria using tax payers money 1 Like

Misbliss1:

he's either a jehovahwitness or he doesn't know it He could be a Jehovahwitness. He could be a Jehovahwitness. 2 Likes

Whoa



Imagine the furore on Nairaland if he was a Northerner.

Now he's an educated southerner and people here are keeping quiet. 1 Like

82

At 82, why won't there be drama? This is Nigeria where you just have to expect the unexpected.