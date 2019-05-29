Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Salutes Buhari, Military For Capturing Sambisa Forest (8408 Views)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national caretaker committee has described the defeat of the Boko Haram by chasing them out of the Sambisa forest as a great milestone in the fight against insurgency in the country.



In a statement signed by its spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, the party, however, noted that the success resulted from the strong foundation laid by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.



The statement pointed out that the boost recorded by the war against insurgents was what made it possible for the 2015 general elections to hold in those war-ravaged parts of the North Eastern parts of the country.





The PDP also stated that the clearing of the Sambisa forest is a critical milestone but not the

end of the war against the insurgency.



It urged the Federal Government and the military to not rest on their oars until the entire North East is rid completely of them.”



“Beyond Sambisa all the other forests which criminals used as hideouts and bases must equally be cleared by the military. Forests such as Birnin Gwari, Zamfara, Southern Kaduna, Enugu and Benue have become killing fields. They must all be cleared of criminal elements.” The statement added.



The opposition party said: “We congratulate Nigerians for this important milestone in the long and bitter struggle against the forces of evil that have wreaked so much suffering and hardship on our people in the last few years.



“We also congratulate the President for his dogged pursuit of the war against the insurgency. We are happy that he has built on the efforts of his predecessors. Whatever we are witnessing now is as a result of all the efforts and sacrifices of the past and present.



“Nigerians and the international community will recall that the war effort received a major boost in the weeks leading up to the 2015 general elections. The insurgents were virtually annihilated – a feat that made it possible for elections to hold peacefully in almost all the Local Government Areas of all the states in the North East last year. We are therefore very much delighted with the continuation of this great effort by the President.”



It continued: “We salute the men and women of our beloved armed forces. Their courage, determination and sacrifice made this achievement possible. The men and women of the Nigerian armed forces have served and continue to serve with distinction in many peacekeeping operations all over the world. We salute them for fighting with great courage to keep the peace in their own Country.



“We also thank the international community for their support and encouragement particularly, those countries that have helped in the procurement of critical military hardware.



For the first time Pdp behaved Responsible 37 Likes 4 Shares

Almost trying to credit GEJ 6 Likes

Buhari Go Home!





Dear PMB,



Come May 29 2019,...



Give them back their corruption,



Give them back their terrorism,



Give them back their incarcerated thieving military Generals (Badeh et al),



Give them back their Tompolos



Give them back their Dokubos,



Give them back their Shekaus and his videos,



Give them back their ghost workers, Discontinue the TSA,



RETURN SAMBISA FOREST BACK TO SHEKAU



Make mere stealing NOT corruption,



Give them back their senseless bombings and go home to Daura to rest.



Let's see how an MMM economic model

will work for the nation of 'ungrateful nigerians' - where everyone is an expert and every crooked person is a Messiah.



This isn't a campaign piece, but a home truth about who we're.



Give us back our docile military at the mercy of insurgents.



Return us our state of mockery in the commity of nation.



Reopen the boarder to all sorts of importations including firewood and ebola.



Give us back Customs that remit national income into private pockets.



Let subsidy scam return and take over. Make FG perpetually indebted to oil marketers in the name of subsidy.



Let ministers tax millions of unemployed youths for job they wont get like immigration as against your 200000 employment that no one paid a kobo for.



Free the corrupt judges and let justice remain for the highest bidders.



Go home PMB!! Go home Baba!! 95 Likes 18 Shares







This particular statement go cause wahala here....who won bet 'however, noted that the success resulted from the strong foundation laid by the Goodluck Jonathan administration'This particular statement go cause wahala here....who won bet 7 Likes 2 Shares

Something APC couldn't do throughout their years as opposition. 13 Likes

lol, Foolish opposition. Why didn't they insult the president as usual



Foundations laid by Gej? Like seriously! Boko haram almost ran Borno down when Gej was there. Isn't it funny that PDP want to give credit were it doesn't belong. Billions of dollars budgeted to purchase arms were stolen during the "stealing is not corruption" Era and most of the money haven't been recovered till date, was that the kind of government that sincerely wanted to crush boko haram?



Late NSA azazi accused the PDP of sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria and what happened next? The morale of our gallant soldiers was at it lowest during the days of Gej. We all saw how Nigeria soldiers were pissing in their pants whenever they hear any news regarding boko haram, some even abdicated the battlefields, mutiny among the soldiers became an everyday thing, many Nigeria soldiers lost their lives because of gej incompetence.





PDP should please hide their face in shame for falling Nigerians. 13 Likes 2 Shares

God bless Muhammadu Buhari



God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria



God bless us ALL 17 Likes 2 Shares

2.1 billion dollars meant ammunition comes to mind 8 Likes

Except FFK

way to go.

Hmmm









Am beginning to believe this Sambisa story ooo









Ekiti APC take note APC leaders will rather die than give Credit to GEJ and PDP where it is deservingEkiti APC take note 3 Likes

Ffk over to you. 2 Likes

Good One PDP 1 Like

Which faction of d PDP? 1 Like

which faction please 1 Like 1 Share

See them zombies up there so happy with this news! One has even typed a pay-per-word sarcastic corruption epistle to deceive himself.



And the rest zoms can't hold their joy about the gullible endorsement flashes from the PDP.



When real issues confronting the country hit the front page -: they recede and face their judged conscience. We are just politically foolish in this country!



I give up!!! 2 Likes 2 Shares

I still want to know how the porported defeat of boko haram can reduce hunger in Nigeria. 1 Like

Fake news. GEJ is the one who defeated book haram.



The credit should go to GEJ and not Buhari 4 Likes 1 Share

True, they built on the gains of the previous administration which is commendable. 2 Likes

PDP salutes Buhari for chasing Boko haram away from Sambisa Forest to God knows where.





We have captured Sambisa Forest --- APC



We're still negotiating for the release of the remaining Chibok Girls in Sambisa Forest --- APC 1 Like

Reasonable enough. We should all unite to fight terrorism 1 Like 1 Share

PMB has truly achieved significant progress in less than 2 years of his 4 year administration.



Even the wailers are starting to recognize that fact. No matter how loud they scream, the corruption, insecurity & impunity that they desperately wanted to continue till 2019 will be eradicated and sanity must return.



Fire on PMB! 11 Likes 3 Shares

AntiWailer:

way to go.