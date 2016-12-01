₦airaland Forum

President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by falconey: 8:26pm On Dec 25
Delegation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday paid Christmas homage to President Muhammadu Buhari and saluted his administration’s efforts for successfully crushing Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa forest.

The delegation was led by the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammed Bello, the FCT Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Jonah Samson and the Aso Rock Chaplain, Pastor Oluseyi Malomo.

Bello, Samson and Malomo, who spoke at the event, particularly commended the leadership qualities of the president, which they said had led to the capturing of the Sambisa forest by the troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

Malomo presented a locally made artworks and a trophy to the president for the historic capturing of the Sambisa forest, saying that the president must be appreciated for his good work.

“We will not wait till the completion of all your projects before we start giving you awards.

“ As we are getting the landmark results particularly the Sambisa forest that has been cleared, we though from the Chapel we must come and thank you for the good works God is using you to do for our nation,’’ he said.
Also speaking, the FCT Minister commended President Buhari for the success recorded by the nation’s troops that cleared Sambisa Forest of insurgents.

“We are very proud of this milestone and we prayed that Boko Haram never rear its head in any part of the country again,” the minister said.

Samson on his part, said they were in the Presidential Villa to identify with Buhari and commend him for his leadership which have impacted positively on Nigerians.

He particularly commended the President for his administration’s anti-corruption war.
He expressed the hope that the anti-graft war would not end with this administration.
“Corruption is a cankerworm. It is a terrible thing that we must kill. We urge you to ensure that the war continues. It should not end during this administration.

“We thank God for the victory over Boko Haram. It is a thing of joy worthy of celebration.”

In his remarks, President Buhari urged religious and traditional leaders to continue to preach the virtues of love, patience and peace as goverment continue to put efforts at pulling the economy out of recession.
He said that the Federal Government would concentrate more on the development of the nation’s infrastructure to create millions of jobs for the unemployed youths across the country.

“If we can get the infrastructure done, we cannot even know the number of Nigerians that will get job.

“So we have to get infrastructure. It will take tankers and other articulated vehicles off the road, we will save vehicles and we will save lives and we will get jobs for a lot of Nigerians.

“I want you to talk to people to be patient with the government. We are always thinking about our country and we are thinking about our people.
“God has given Nigerians a lot of preachers and resources but human and materials, we better do the same thing for our children and grandchildren,’’ he said.

The President reassured that his administration would continue to ensure the safety of lives and property of all citizens irrespective of their socio-political backgrounds.
Bello and his aides later presented a giant greeting card to President Buhari for the Christmas.
Members of the delegation that visited the President included Christian and Muslim leaders, National Assembly members, traditional rulers, top government officials and security chiefs among others.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/nigerians-present-cards-trophy-president-buhari-capturing-sambisa-forest/

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by richommie(m): 8:31pm On Dec 25
.mtcheww

The only thing buhari don do be say ba

Hin kaftan dey fitted, and the guy don dey wear some kind nice loafers undecided




#YOLO

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by KHAYGOLD(m): 8:32pm On Dec 25
He deserves more than a trophy. In fact, he also deserves a Virgin Woman. Congratulations to Nigerians and Mr Bulgari. More great achievement in the future.

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by veekid(m): 9:01pm On Dec 25
buhari is working in his mind

8 Likes

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by evansjeff: 9:01pm On Dec 25
It's not my concern if the said capture is true or not. My only prayer is, dear God, Thank you for where you've taken us to, let there be a permanent end to these senseless killings all over Nigeria. Amen

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by awoo47: 9:02pm On Dec 25
tongue
Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Olalekanbanky1(m): 9:02pm On Dec 25
grin

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Martinola(m): 9:02pm On Dec 25
Hmmm...promising again...arrangy award, make una dey cari yeye award upandan wen pipul dey suffer...yeye pipul...and dis sambisa tin sef i neva bliv, until i see proof...

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by mznel(m): 9:02pm On Dec 25
.
Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by themonk(m): 9:02pm On Dec 25
shocked
Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by bro4u: 9:03pm On Dec 25
Na Buhari capture sambisa or the soldiers?, why then are they giving Buhari gifts, trophy. Its on this forum some days ago i read of how the soldiers are complaining about their poor welfare, no food, no water etc... Why not take the tropies to the soldiers in the forest and present it to them instead you giving it to Buhari in ABJ....MONKEY THE WORK BABOO THE CHOP....ISSORITE

14 Likes

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by omoyankee3(m): 9:03pm On Dec 25
Nice one
Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Yusfunoble(m): 9:04pm On Dec 25
Baba take

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Shortyy(f): 9:04pm On Dec 25
Stupid country. Go out there and see how people are suffering, y'all are here presenting trophy to this clueless man.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by PigMeat: 9:04pm On Dec 25
Propaganda govt! If they is any trophy that should be giving to buhari it should be the trophy of the worst Nigerian govt ever.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by abbaapple(m): 9:04pm On Dec 25
Great man!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by denziz: 9:04pm On Dec 25
I will belief that Bokoharam is defeated the day seized to exist in the north east.

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by abumeinben(m): 9:04pm On Dec 25
We dey wait...For another clone.

The story of this adminstration is as wonderful as the image below

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:05pm On Dec 25
Sambisa was captured without the King of Sambisa (Shekau)


So, where is Abubakar Shekau's (SWA) ?

Where are the chibok girls?

Waiting for answers

3 Likes

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by FisifunKododada: 9:05pm On Dec 25
cheesy
Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Techguyz: 9:05pm On Dec 25
ayam a dwallaRd in my kwantary... ebrybodi knows me well..

if you look me upandan :-/
you wee knows that istRu :-/

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by larrymoore(m): 9:05pm On Dec 25
God Almighty guides you right, your success our joy.

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by whizfache(m): 9:05pm On Dec 25
only a fool will give this sickle cell man call Buhari an award and only a fool will quote me for criticism.. hit like if Buhari will remain a fool 4eva...

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by abbaapple(m): 9:06pm On Dec 25
Shortyy:
Stupid country. Go out there and see how people are suffering, y'all are here presenting trophy to this clueless man.

Recive sense short woman, such a lame comment.

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:06pm On Dec 25
Buhari and APC should know that as long as Nigerians are hungry, nothing is what celebrating until they save the masses from starvation undecided

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Olakunle007(m): 9:06pm On Dec 25
Good for him. But...
Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by FLYFIRE(m): 9:06pm On Dec 25
I.diot man.

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by FriendChoice(m): 9:06pm On Dec 25
Sai Baba
Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by osemoses1234(m): 9:06pm On Dec 25
Who send am who him epp
Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Nma27(f): 9:07pm On Dec 25
He captured it from the comfort of Aso villa abi... Our gallant soldiers deserve royal treatment and not the shabby one they are getting!

5 Likes

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by friedcorn: 9:07pm On Dec 25
Buhari is the most useless president in Nigeria history.

Click like if u agree and share if u disagree

11 Likes 12 Shares

Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by henryonome: 9:07pm On Dec 25
.

