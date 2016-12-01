Delegation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday paid Christmas homage to President Muhammadu Buhari and saluted his administration’s efforts for successfully crushing Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa forest.



The delegation was led by the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammed Bello, the FCT Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Jonah Samson and the Aso Rock Chaplain, Pastor Oluseyi Malomo.



Bello, Samson and Malomo, who spoke at the event, particularly commended the leadership qualities of the president, which they said had led to the capturing of the Sambisa forest by the troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole.



Malomo presented a locally made artworks and a trophy to the president for the historic capturing of the Sambisa forest, saying that the president must be appreciated for his good work.



“We will not wait till the completion of all your projects before we start giving you awards.



“ As we are getting the landmark results particularly the Sambisa forest that has been cleared, we though from the Chapel we must come and thank you for the good works God is using you to do for our nation,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the FCT Minister commended President Buhari for the success recorded by the nation’s troops that cleared Sambisa Forest of insurgents.



“We are very proud of this milestone and we prayed that Boko Haram never rear its head in any part of the country again,” the minister said.



Samson on his part, said they were in the Presidential Villa to identify with Buhari and commend him for his leadership which have impacted positively on Nigerians.



He particularly commended the President for his administration’s anti-corruption war.

He expressed the hope that the anti-graft war would not end with this administration.

“Corruption is a cankerworm. It is a terrible thing that we must kill. We urge you to ensure that the war continues. It should not end during this administration.



“We thank God for the victory over Boko Haram. It is a thing of joy worthy of celebration.”



In his remarks, President Buhari urged religious and traditional leaders to continue to preach the virtues of love, patience and peace as goverment continue to put efforts at pulling the economy out of recession.

He said that the Federal Government would concentrate more on the development of the nation’s infrastructure to create millions of jobs for the unemployed youths across the country.



“If we can get the infrastructure done, we cannot even know the number of Nigerians that will get job.



“So we have to get infrastructure. It will take tankers and other articulated vehicles off the road, we will save vehicles and we will save lives and we will get jobs for a lot of Nigerians.



“I want you to talk to people to be patient with the government. We are always thinking about our country and we are thinking about our people.

“God has given Nigerians a lot of preachers and resources but human and materials, we better do the same thing for our children and grandchildren,’’ he said.



The President reassured that his administration would continue to ensure the safety of lives and property of all citizens irrespective of their socio-political backgrounds.

Bello and his aides later presented a giant greeting card to President Buhari for the Christmas.

Members of the delegation that visited the President included Christian and Muslim leaders, National Assembly members, traditional rulers, top government officials and security chiefs among others.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/nigerians-present-cards-trophy-president-buhari-capturing-sambisa-forest/