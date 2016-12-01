₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by falconey: 8:26pm On Dec 25
Delegation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday paid Christmas homage to President Muhammadu Buhari and saluted his administration’s efforts for successfully crushing Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa forest.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/nigerians-present-cards-trophy-president-buhari-capturing-sambisa-forest/
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by richommie(m): 8:31pm On Dec 25
.mtcheww
The only thing buhari don do be say ba
Hin kaftan dey fitted, and the guy don dey wear some kind nice loafers
#YOLO
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by KHAYGOLD(m): 8:32pm On Dec 25
He deserves more than a trophy. In fact, he also deserves a Virgin Woman. Congratulations to Nigerians and Mr Bulgari. More great achievement in the future.
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by veekid(m): 9:01pm On Dec 25
buhari is working in his mind
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by evansjeff: 9:01pm On Dec 25
It's not my concern if the said capture is true or not. My only prayer is, dear God, Thank you for where you've taken us to, let there be a permanent end to these senseless killings all over Nigeria. Amen
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by awoo47: 9:02pm On Dec 25
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Olalekanbanky1(m): 9:02pm On Dec 25
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Martinola(m): 9:02pm On Dec 25
Hmmm...promising again...arrangy award, make una dey cari yeye award upandan wen pipul dey suffer...yeye pipul...and dis sambisa tin sef i neva bliv, until i see proof...
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by mznel(m): 9:02pm On Dec 25
.
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by themonk(m): 9:02pm On Dec 25
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by bro4u: 9:03pm On Dec 25
Na Buhari capture sambisa or the soldiers?, why then are they giving Buhari gifts, trophy. Its on this forum some days ago i read of how the soldiers are complaining about their poor welfare, no food, no water etc... Why not take the tropies to the soldiers in the forest and present it to them instead you giving it to Buhari in ABJ....MONKEY THE WORK BABOO THE CHOP....ISSORITE
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by omoyankee3(m): 9:03pm On Dec 25
Nice one
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Yusfunoble(m): 9:04pm On Dec 25
Baba take
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Shortyy(f): 9:04pm On Dec 25
Stupid country. Go out there and see how people are suffering, y'all are here presenting trophy to this clueless man.
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by PigMeat: 9:04pm On Dec 25
Propaganda govt! If they is any trophy that should be giving to buhari it should be the trophy of the worst Nigerian govt ever.
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by abbaapple(m): 9:04pm On Dec 25
Great man!
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by denziz: 9:04pm On Dec 25
I will belief that Bokoharam is defeated the day seized to exist in the north east.
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by abumeinben(m): 9:04pm On Dec 25
We dey wait...For another clone.
The story of this adminstration is as wonderful as the image below
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:05pm On Dec 25
Sambisa was captured without the King of Sambisa (Shekau)
So, where is Abubakar Shekau's (SWA) ?
Where are the chibok girls?
Waiting for answers
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by FisifunKododada: 9:05pm On Dec 25
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Techguyz: 9:05pm On Dec 25
ayam a dwallaRd in my kwantary... ebrybodi knows me well..
if you look me upandan :-/
you wee knows that istRu :-/
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by larrymoore(m): 9:05pm On Dec 25
God Almighty guides you right, your success our joy.
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by whizfache(m): 9:05pm On Dec 25
only a fool will give this sickle cell man call Buhari an award and only a fool will quote me for criticism.. hit like if Buhari will remain a fool 4eva...
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by abbaapple(m): 9:06pm On Dec 25
Shortyy:
Recive sense short woman, such a lame comment.
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:06pm On Dec 25
Buhari and APC should know that as long as Nigerians are hungry, nothing is what celebrating until they save the masses from starvation
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Olakunle007(m): 9:06pm On Dec 25
Good for him. But...
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by FLYFIRE(m): 9:06pm On Dec 25
I.diot man.
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by FriendChoice(m): 9:06pm On Dec 25
Sai Baba
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by osemoses1234(m): 9:06pm On Dec 25
Who send am who him epp
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by Nma27(f): 9:07pm On Dec 25
He captured it from the comfort of Aso villa abi... Our gallant soldiers deserve royal treatment and not the shabby one they are getting!
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by friedcorn: 9:07pm On Dec 25
Buhari is the most useless president in Nigeria history.
Click like if u agree and share if u disagree
|Re: President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" by henryonome: 9:07pm On Dec 25
.
