Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK (2811 Views)

Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing / "You Can't Stop Nnamdi Kanu From Holding A Rally In Lagos" - FFK / Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mr. Kenneth Ugochukwu, a relative of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed fresh application in the Federal High Court Abuja seeking Kanu’s arrest and repatriation from the United Kingdom.



Ugochukwu is also asking the court for an order directing the attorney-general of the Federation to advise President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the British High Commission as persona non grata for complicity in harboring a fugitive from justice in the United Kingdom.





Joined in the case with the suit is the British High Commission, the Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service and the Attorney-general of the Federation.



The plaintiff is also seeking the arrest of the lawmaker representing Kanu’s Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and other co-sureties for his bail, if the IPOB leader fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date of October 17th, 2017.



Justice John Tsoho will on Thursday, October 12 hear the application in Abuja.

https://www.google.com/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/08/biafra-relative-asks-court-arrest-repatriate-nnamdi-kanu-uk/amp/ 7 Likes

Mr. Ugochukwu Keneth is an "afonja" 20 Likes 4 Shares

interesting 1 Like

LionDeLeo:

Mr. Ugochukwu Keneth is an "afonja" Lol don't let some people catch you.



Ever wondered why the Bible says that "a man's enemies are those of his own household" Mathew 10:36 Lol don't let some people catch you.Ever wondered why the Bible says that "a man's enemies are those of his own household" Mathew 10:36 12 Likes 2 Shares

Poiitics is really a dirty game



only God knows how much this guy is being paid.



after all Judas sold Christ out. 12 Likes 1 Share

Mr. Kenneth Ugochukwu, a relative of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed fresh application in the Federal High Court Abuja seeking Kanu’s arrest and repatriation from the United Kingdom. End time things!



Brother against brother, Matthew 10:21



They haven't been given the Biafra, bro has been rebelling against brother. End time things!Brother against brother, Matthew 10:21They haven't been given the Biafra, bro has been rebelling against brother. 4 Likes

SmartchoiceNGR:



Lol don't let some people catch you. 4 Likes

The plaintiff is also seeking the arrest of the lawmaker representing Kanu’s Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and other co-sureties for his bail, if the IPOB leader fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date of October 17th, 2017. Theodore Orji represents Nnamdi Kanu's senatorial district, Abia Central, not Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South. Theodore Orji represents Nnamdi Kanu's senatorial district, Abia Central, not Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South. 4 Likes 1 Share

Story story..... 1 Like 1 Share

Faceless relatives



Nigeria failed propaganda 11 Likes 2 Shares

LionDeLeo:

Mr. Ugochukwu Keneth is an "afonja" Omenka, you don already start to dey masturbate for here? Na wa o





Don't you have any other job? Omenka, you don already start to dey masturbate for here? Na wa oDon't you have any other job? 8 Likes 2 Shares

BrutalJab:



Omenka, you don already start to dey masturbate for here? Na wa o





Don't you have any other job? This report has really thrown ipobs into confusion



Very soon, another one go call me Sarr.ki, later I will answer for hunge.rbad or vedaxco.ol This report has really thrown ipobs into confusionVery soon, another one go call me Sarr.ki, later I will answer for hunge.rbad or vedaxco.ol 12 Likes 3 Shares

LionDeLeo:



This report has really thrown ipobs into confusion



Very soon, another one go call me Sarr.ki, later I will answer for hunge.rbad or vedaxco.ol

You can't run away from your shadow buh just try and write something meaningful for once.



I know it will be hard, buh try. You can't run away from your shadow buh just try and write something meaningful for once.I know it will be hard, buh try. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Relative? Kenneth Lai Ugochukwu should ask the Fg to produce Kanu on the 17th oct. cos everyone is interested and most are waiting 1 Like

LionDeLeo:



This report has really thrown ipobs into confusion



Very soon, another one go call me Sarr.ki, later I will answer for hunge.rbad or vedaxco.ol

.. .. 4 Likes 2 Shares

SpComedy:

Relative? Kenneth Lai Ugochukwu should ask the Fg to produce Kanu on the 17th oct. cos everyone is interested and most are waiting His family member is ready to blow whistle. What's up with you igbo men sef... His family member is ready to blow whistle. What's up with you igbo men sef... 3 Likes 1 Share

BrutalJab:



You can't run away from your shadow buh just try and write something meaningful for once.



I know it will be hard, buh try.

You know what? any moniker that is not on your side, just assume is omenka, that will save you all these stress. You know what? any moniker that is not on your side, just assume is omenka, that will save you all these stress. 8 Likes 2 Shares

LionDeLeo:

Mr. Ugochukwu Keneth is an "afonja" Lawd have mercy!! Lawd have mercy!! 5 Likes 1 Share

CeterisXVII:



Lawd have mercy!! 8 Likes

LionDeLeo:



This report has really thrown ipobs into confusion



Very soon, another one go call me Sarr.ki, later I will answer for hunge.rbad or vedaxco.ol



gosh! u really need to get yourself a job men!







this guy is using reverse psychology on the FGN of Nigeria!







He just sold a dummy to them!





the court will now force the federal government to prove how Nnamdi kanu was able to escape to Uk without his paspports!





The British government will now be force to declare a force-major on Nigeria and ask that the government should provide proves that Nnamdi Kanu is in Uk as they claimed!





The senator will be called to tell what he know about his bailiff!



the immigration service will explain how a person can leave this county without evidence without passport.







this is a pure case of when u r digging a pit for your enemy - dont dig it too deep in case u mistakenly fall into it.





NIGERIA WILL REALIZE THAT ITS NOT EVERYBODY YOU CAN MURDER AND GET AWAY WITH IT. THEY MURDERED EL-ZAKZAKY AND HIS WIFE AND HID IT - NOW THEY MURDERED NNAMDI KANU AND HIS PARENTS AND STILL BELIEVE THEY CAN HIDE IT TOO.



WE ARE SILENTLY WATCHING.





We will see how this goes. gosh! u really need to get yourself a job men!this guy is using reverse psychology on the FGN of Nigeria!He just sold a dummy to them!the court will now force the federal government to prove how Nnamdi kanu was able to escape to Uk without his paspports!The British government will now be force to declare a force-major on Nigeria and ask that the government should provide proves that Nnamdi Kanu is in Uk as they claimed!The senator will be called to tell what he know about his bailiff!the immigration service will explain how a person can leave this county without evidence without passport.this is a pure case of when u r digging a pit for your enemy - dont dig it too deep in case u mistakenly fall into it.NIGERIA WILL REALIZE THAT ITS NOT EVERYBODY YOU CAN MURDER AND GET AWAY WITH IT. THEY MURDERED EL-ZAKZAKY AND HIS WIFE AND HID IT - NOW THEY MURDERED NNAMDI KANU AND HIS PARENTS AND STILL BELIEVE THEY CAN HIDE IT TOO.WE ARE SILENTLY WATCHING.We will see how this goes. 6 Likes 1 Share

Tolexander:

Theodore Orji represents Nnamdi Kanu's senatorial district, Abia Central, not Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South.

You're right.

How is the guy even a relative of Nnamdi? You're right.How is the guy even a relative of Nnamdi? 3 Likes

nwaanambra1:





gosh! u really need to get yourself a job men!







this guy is using reverse psychology on the FGN of Nigeria!







He just sold a dummy to them!





the court will now force the federal government to prove how Nnamdi kanu was able to escape to Uk without his paspports!





The British government will now be force to declare a force-major on Nigeria and ask that the government should provide proves that Nnamdi Kanu is in Uk as they claimed!





The senator will be called to tell what he know about his bailiff!



the immigration service will explain how a person can leave this county without evidence without passport.





watching to see how this goes. Tales by moonlight Tales by moonlight 5 Likes 1 Share

nwaanambra1:





gosh! u really need to get yourself a job men!







this guy is using reverse psychology on the FGN of Nigeria!







He just sold a dummy to them!





the court will now force the federal government to prove how Nnamdi kanu was able to escape to Uk without his paspports!





The British government will now be force to declare a force-major on Nigeria and ask that the government should provide proves that Nnamdi Kanu is in Uk as they claimed!





The senator will be called to tell what he know about his bailiff!



the immigration service will explain how a person can leave this county without evidence without passport.





watching to see how this goes.

May your daysis be elongated.

May you walk and never stumble

May your son never resemble your land lord May your daysis be elongated.May you walk and never stumbleMay your son never resemble your land lord 7 Likes

LionDeLeo:

Mr. Ugochukwu Keneth is an "afonja" You lie, he's Aboki You lie, he's Aboki 3 Likes 1 Share

deepwater:





May your daysis be elongated.

May you walk and never stumble

May your son never resemble your land lord

Don't be fooled. His relative has blown whistle. Why do you think the military went back there today? Don't be fooled. His relative has blown whistle. Why do you think the military went back there today? 3 Likes

SmartchoiceNGR:



Don't be fooled. His relative has blown whistle. Why do you think the military went back there today? 1 Like

nwaanambra1:





gosh! u really need to get yourself a job men!







this guy is using reverse psychology on the FGN of Nigeria!







He just sold a dummy to them!





the court will now force the federal government to prove how Nnamdi kanu was able to escape to Uk without his paspports!





The British government will now be force to declare a force-major on Nigeria and ask that the government should provide proves that Nnamdi Kanu is in Uk as they claimed!





The senator will be called to tell what he know about his bailiff!



the immigration service will explain how a person can leave this county without evidence without passport.







this is a pure case of when u r digging a pit for your enemy - dont dig it too deep in case u mistakenly fall into it.





NIGERIA WILL REALIZE THAT ITS NOT EVERYBODY YOU CAN MURDER AND GET AWAY WITH IT. THEY MURDERED EL-ZAKZAKY AND HIS WIFE AND HID IT - NOW THEY MURDERED NNAMDI KANU AND HIS PARENTS AND STILL BELIEVE THEY CAN HIDE IT TOO.



WE ARE SILENTLY WATCHING.





We will see how this goes. Dey don come with their jugunu analysis again. Dey don come with their jugunu analysis again. 5 Likes 1 Share

LionDeLeo:

Mr. Ugochukwu Keneth is an "afonja" The Afonja Ugochukwu doesn't wanna participate in that Egwu Eke swimming competition! The Afonja Ugochukwu doesn't wanna participate in that Egwu Eke swimming competition! 9 Likes 3 Shares

LionDeLeo:





You know what? any moniker that is not on your side, just assume is omenka, that will save you all these stress.



look at how quack ur English is Omenka. Seun will pay you, don't worry. look at how quack ur English is Omenka. Seun will pay you, don't worry. 2 Likes

LionDeLeo:



Dey don come with their jugunu analysis again. Lmao!



Even when those boys swam in the mud, it was still a trap against the zoo. Lmao!Even when those boys swam in the mud, it was still a trap against the zoo. 5 Likes 1 Share