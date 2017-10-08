₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by SmartchoiceNGR: 9:37pm On Oct 08
Mr. Kenneth Ugochukwu, a relative of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed fresh application in the Federal High Court Abuja seeking Kanu’s arrest and repatriation from the United Kingdom.
https://www.google.com/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/08/biafra-relative-asks-court-arrest-repatriate-nnamdi-kanu-uk/amp/
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by LionDeLeo: 9:40pm On Oct 08
Mr. Ugochukwu Keneth is an "afonja"
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by life2017: 9:41pm On Oct 08
interesting
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by SmartchoiceNGR: 9:41pm On Oct 08
LionDeLeo:Lol don't let some people catch you.
Ever wondered why the Bible says that "a man's enemies are those of his own household" Mathew 10:36
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by bkfilms: 9:41pm On Oct 08
Poiitics is really a dirty game
only God knows how much this guy is being paid.
after all Judas sold Christ out.
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by Tolexander: 9:41pm On Oct 08
Mr. Kenneth Ugochukwu, a relative of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed fresh application in the Federal High Court Abuja seeking Kanu’s arrest and repatriation from the United Kingdom.End time things!
Brother against brother, Matthew 10:21
They haven't been given the Biafra, bro has been rebelling against brother.
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by LionDeLeo: 9:41pm On Oct 08
SmartchoiceNGR:
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by Tolexander: 9:45pm On Oct 08
The plaintiff is also seeking the arrest of the lawmaker representing Kanu’s Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and other co-sureties for his bail, if the IPOB leader fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date of October 17th, 2017.Theodore Orji represents Nnamdi Kanu's senatorial district, Abia Central, not Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South.
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by Homeboiy(m): 9:45pm On Oct 08
Story story.....
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by OjukwuWarBird: 9:45pm On Oct 08
Faceless relatives
Nigeria failed propaganda
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by BrutalJab: 9:46pm On Oct 08
LionDeLeo:Omenka, you don already start to dey masturbate for here? Na wa o
Don't you have any other job?
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by LionDeLeo: 9:47pm On Oct 08
BrutalJab:This report has really thrown ipobs into confusion
Very soon, another one go call me Sarr.ki, later I will answer for hunge.rbad or vedaxco.ol
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by BrutalJab: 9:53pm On Oct 08
LionDeLeo:You can't run away from your shadow buh just try and write something meaningful for once.
I know it will be hard, buh try.
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by SpComedy: 9:53pm On Oct 08
Relative? Kenneth Lai Ugochukwu should ask the Fg to produce Kanu on the 17th oct. cos everyone is interested and most are waiting
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by chalsnoble(m): 10:01pm On Oct 08
LionDeLeo:..
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by SmartchoiceNGR: 10:02pm On Oct 08
SpComedy:His family member is ready to blow whistle. What's up with you igbo men sef...
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by LionDeLeo: 10:08pm On Oct 08
BrutalJab:
You know what? any moniker that is not on your side, just assume is omenka, that will save you all these stress.
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by CeterisXVII: 10:10pm On Oct 08
LionDeLeo:Lawd have mercy!!
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by LionDeLeo: 10:11pm On Oct 08
CeterisXVII:
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by nwaanambra1: 10:11pm On Oct 08
LionDeLeo:
gosh! u really need to get yourself a job men!
this guy is using reverse psychology on the FGN of Nigeria!
He just sold a dummy to them!
the court will now force the federal government to prove how Nnamdi kanu was able to escape to Uk without his paspports!
The British government will now be force to declare a force-major on Nigeria and ask that the government should provide proves that Nnamdi Kanu is in Uk as they claimed!
The senator will be called to tell what he know about his bailiff!
the immigration service will explain how a person can leave this county without evidence without passport.
this is a pure case of when u r digging a pit for your enemy - dont dig it too deep in case u mistakenly fall into it.
NIGERIA WILL REALIZE THAT ITS NOT EVERYBODY YOU CAN MURDER AND GET AWAY WITH IT. THEY MURDERED EL-ZAKZAKY AND HIS WIFE AND HID IT - NOW THEY MURDERED NNAMDI KANU AND HIS PARENTS AND STILL BELIEVE THEY CAN HIDE IT TOO.
WE ARE SILENTLY WATCHING.
We will see how this goes.
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by dunkem21(m): 10:12pm On Oct 08
Tolexander:
You're right.
How is the guy even a relative of Nnamdi?
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by SmartchoiceNGR: 10:14pm On Oct 08
nwaanambra1:Tales by moonlight
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by deepwater(f): 10:15pm On Oct 08
nwaanambra1:
May your daysis be elongated.
May you walk and never stumble
May your son never resemble your land lord
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by Yyeske(m): 10:16pm On Oct 08
LionDeLeo:You lie, he's Aboki
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by SmartchoiceNGR: 10:17pm On Oct 08
deepwater:Don't be fooled. His relative has blown whistle. Why do you think the military went back there today?
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by deepwater(f): 10:18pm On Oct 08
SmartchoiceNGR:
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by LionDeLeo: 10:18pm On Oct 08
nwaanambra1:Dey don come with their jugunu analysis again.
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by omenka(m): 10:19pm On Oct 08
LionDeLeo:The Afonja Ugochukwu doesn't wanna participate in that Egwu Eke swimming competition!
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by BrutalJab: 10:20pm On Oct 08
LionDeLeo:look at how quack ur English is Omenka. Seun will pay you, don't worry.
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by omenka(m): 10:21pm On Oct 08
LionDeLeo:Lmao!
Even when those boys swam in the mud, it was still a trap against the zoo.
|Re: Kenneth Ugochukwu Asks Court To Arrest, Repatriate Nnamdi Kanu From UK by nwaanambra1: 10:21pm On Oct 08
SmartchoiceNGR:
keep deceiving yourself.
keep thinking that igbos are like afonjas. have you ever asked yourself why are the igbos silent on the murder of kanu.
Go and ask about the story of the chicken's chicks, the duck's chicks and their reaction to the kidnap of their chicks by the kite.
