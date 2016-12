Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts (8263 Views)

In her opening remarks, Prof. Hauwa Abdu Biu member WIPCOMDI said, Her Excellency is here to represent the wife of the President to commend your effort in fighting against terrorists especially Boko Haram. Aisha congratulated all the gallant soldiers on their successful liberation of Sambisa forest from Boko Haram.



In her address, the Wife of Borno State Governor, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima said...



“The religion both says how good and pleasant it is when God makes us enjoy together in peace, tranquility, progress and unity.



“I am not here in my own capacity alone but am wearing two caps; I am here representing the wife of the President and as a Wife of Borno State Governor.



“Everyone knows that she has a large heart and she has sent her kind gesture to you. She commended the gallant troops in crushing the remnants and restoring back peace to Borno, Northeast and the nation at large, we pray that Almighty God continue to give you quickest and speedy recovery" Said Mrs. Nana Shettima



One of the officers thanked the first lady for identifying with Nigerian army especially the sick ones at this festive period. He said..





“We want to assure you that by the grace of God, we will continue to fish out Boko Haram wherever they are. We appreciate Her Excellency Mrs Aisha Buhari, Her Excellency Mrs Nana Shettima and ofcourse His Excellency Kashim Shettima for usual support they are giving to us in fighting against terrorism.



One of the sick soldiers commended Her Excellency “we are really grateful, this is leadership; it is a sense of humour and support. ,” He added.



Photo Credit : Comr Mahmud Muhammad



cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44



zoba88:

More more more

Good woman



God bless all our mother 4 Likes

Is buhari among them? Chai! We wouldnt have been in this condition if he was among those soldiers rendered deficient and deformed many years ago! Is buhari among them? Chai! We wouldnt have been in this condition if he was among those soldiers rendered deficient and deformed many years ago! 1 Like

@ Op.

She lavished the soldiers with what?

Gifts?

Breast milk?

Some thing from Za Oza room?

What? 2 Likes

Not seeing the lavish tho









Nice one anyways 2 Likes

Lolz

Is this Aisha Buhari? 3 Likes

The op and the mods must be high on okija weed to say this is Aisha Buhari.



Moral of the story: Don't take news on nairaland too seriously. 2 Likes

Did she give them a lap dance?

pls where went those niggers that gives a flying fucck... 1 Like

While she lavishes whatever she is lavishing on injured soldiers, she should again remind her husband that an ethnic cleansing is going on in Southern Kaduna. Christians are murdered everyday, and the president keeps ignoring. Oh I forgot, they are fulani herdsmen doing the killing, and PMB and El-Rufai belongs to that tribe! I see the reason for the silence.



The government of PMB has utterly failed in this respect, and he would pay a price for this in 2019. He cannot, just like GEJ, and will not continue to lead a nation where he silently encourages blood thirsty terrorist. Even though we know Nigeria is a failed state, we would still mobilize everyone to vote against this blood bath!



God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria



-CramJones 5 Likes

Where is Aisha Buhari?

They deserve it....kudos to her

Yeah 2 Likes

good

A good gesture

Atleast her husband was a soldier so she knows wat the wives of dis injured soldiers re passing tru seeing or even hearing dat their husband z injured dy may even think d worst(death)...her presence at d hospital z a symbol of appreciation dat d president and indeed nigeria appreciate their sacrifice in d frontline ...wishn dem quick recovery ..amen 1 Like

the government of the people for the camera







Weldone our able first lady

Shebi dem say for a Muslim to wish Christians merry Christmas is haram and even worst than murder. So what will they say now that a Muslim is lavishing injured soldiers with Christmas gifts just to score some cheap political points. I am not understanding.

Dyt:

Is this Aisha Buhari?

Read the article naa..haba.. Read the article naa..haba..

Dyt:

Is this Aisha Buhari?

That's not her real face That's not her real face

apc knows that they would receive a lot of criticism this December period so they 1)launched a propaganda that the returned chibok girls would be spending Christmas with their families 2)sambisa forest have been recaptured from boko haram. all na end of year propaganda and Nigerians are not listening to any of it.

The bravery of the NA on their fight against Boko Haram is commendable.

Make I no see pack of cabin biscuit like I saw when Saraki's wife went to present stuff to people on her behalf in Lagos.





See the big chairs she sat on



The hospital dey smell? @ 2nd picture Fine woman (naturalSee the big chairs she sat onThe hospital dey smell? @ 2nd picture

Rubbish

I would commend her for this act but I can tell it's all for publicity sake.

My guess is those baskets are filled with cheap provisions and toiletries

Are there any humble ones remaining amongst our top people in the country,

Must every news be Mr A. buys gifts for people, Mrs B. shares rice for people, Dr. C hosts village people at residence...

Why not give the people what they really need, something of value.

Not items which they will consume within a short period of time.

It is not a bad thing if gifts like scholarships, accomodation, vehicles, employment, etc are given out.

It is not like there is no money after all we will eventually hear that EFCC arrests Gov. D & Sen. E after their tenure is over because of billions found in their numerous accounts which they've looted.

Nigerians let us be wise, not every time we hear a spoon of rice was given to a person everyone will start praising their political stunt.

Why not provide the person with the means of providing for him/herself and not something which will last for a minute.

I rest my case.

God bless us all. May 2017 be a better and more fruitful year in our lives.

NCCF at dat first pix..God bless nccf for showing up before dis overrated politicians came over to gain media glory....Nccf wil never die....Rural Rugged wil never die