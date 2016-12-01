₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by zoba88: 5:06pm
Wife of the President and founder of Future Assured Initiative, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari reached out to injured soldiers in Borno in Christmas celebration.The first lady, who was ably represented by wife of Borno State Governor Hajiya Nana Shettima who is the chairperson, Mrs Aisha Buhari's Committee on Distribution of Donated Items (WIPCOMDI) on Monday reached out to sick and injured soldiers at Maimalari Barack and University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) Maiduguri.The gifts are meant to support them as well as appreciate their efforts in restoring back peace to the entire nation.
In her opening remarks, Prof. Hauwa Abdu Biu member WIPCOMDI said, Her Excellency is here to represent the wife of the President to commend your effort in fighting against terrorists especially Boko Haram. Aisha congratulated all the gallant soldiers on their successful liberation of Sambisa forest from Boko Haram.
In her address, the Wife of Borno State Governor, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima said...
“The religion both says how good and pleasant it is when God makes us enjoy together in peace, tranquility, progress and unity.
“I am not here in my own capacity alone but am wearing two caps; I am here representing the wife of the President and as a Wife of Borno State Governor.
“Everyone knows that she has a large heart and she has sent her kind gesture to you. She commended the gallant troops in crushing the remnants and restoring back peace to Borno, Northeast and the nation at large, we pray that Almighty God continue to give you quickest and speedy recovery" Said Mrs. Nana Shettima
One of the officers thanked the first lady for identifying with Nigerian army especially the sick ones at this festive period. He said..
“We want to assure you that by the grace of God, we will continue to fish out Boko Haram wherever they are. We appreciate Her Excellency Mrs Aisha Buhari, Her Excellency Mrs Nana Shettima and ofcourse His Excellency Kashim Shettima for usual support they are giving to us in fighting against terrorism.
One of the sick soldiers commended Her Excellency “we are really grateful, this is leadership; it is a sense of humour and support. ,” He added.
Photo Credit : Comr Mahmud Muhammad
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/mrs-aisha-buhari-reaches-out-to-sick.html
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by zoba88: 5:07pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by zoba88: 5:07pm
zoba88:more
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by sarrki(m): 5:08pm
Good woman
God bless all our mother
4 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by Promismike(m): 5:12pm
Is buhari among them? Chai! We wouldnt have been in this condition if he was among those soldiers rendered deficient and deformed many years ago!
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by Noblesoul123: 5:12pm
@ Op.
She lavished the soldiers with what?
Gifts?
Breast milk?
Some thing from Za Oza room?
What?
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by Janetessy(f): 5:12pm
Not seeing the lavish tho
Nice one anyways
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by Icecomrade: 5:13pm
Lolz
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by Dyt(f): 5:13pm
Is this Aisha Buhari?
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by dotmanxp(m): 5:14pm
The op and the mods must be high on okija weed to say this is Aisha Buhari.
Moral of the story: Don't take news on nairaland too seriously.
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by san316(m): 5:14pm
Did she give them a lap dance?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by Kingso23(m): 5:15pm
pls where went those niggers that gives a flying fucck...
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by cramjones: 5:15pm
While she lavishes whatever she is lavishing on injured soldiers, she should again remind her husband that an ethnic cleansing is going on in Southern Kaduna. Christians are murdered everyday, and the president keeps ignoring. Oh I forgot, they are fulani herdsmen doing the killing, and PMB and El-Rufai belongs to that tribe! I see the reason for the silence.
The government of PMB has utterly failed in this respect, and he would pay a price for this in 2019. He cannot, just like GEJ, and will not continue to lead a nation where he silently encourages blood thirsty terrorist. Even though we know Nigeria is a failed state, we would still mobilize everyone to vote against this blood bath!
God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria
-CramJones
5 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by chineloSA(f): 5:15pm
Where is Aisha Buhari?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by innaduke53(m): 5:15pm
They deserve it....kudos to her
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by passyhansome(m): 5:15pm
Yeah
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by Abdulkatcha(m): 5:16pm
good
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by zicoraads(m): 5:16pm
A good gesture
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by Christane(m): 5:16pm
Atleast her husband was a soldier so she knows wat the wives of dis injured soldiers re passing tru seeing or even hearing dat their husband z injured dy may even think d worst(death)...her presence at d hospital z a symbol of appreciation dat d president and indeed nigeria appreciate their sacrifice in d frontline ...wishn dem quick recovery ..amen
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by saxwizard(m): 5:16pm
the government of the people for the camera
Weldone our able first lady
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by Renaissance2017: 5:16pm
Shebi dem say for a Muslim to wish Christians merry Christmas is haram and even worst than murder. So what will they say now that a Muslim is lavishing injured soldiers with Christmas gifts just to score some cheap political points. I am not understanding.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by bigerboy200: 5:17pm
Dyt:Read the article naa..haba..
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by femi4(m): 5:17pm
Dyt:That's not her real face
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by greenermodels: 5:18pm
apc knows that they would receive a lot of criticism this December period so they 1)launched a propaganda that the returned chibok girls would be spending Christmas with their families 2)sambisa forest have been recaptured from boko haram. all na end of year propaganda and Nigerians are not listening to any of it.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by Vokians(m): 5:19pm
The bravery of the NA on their fight against Boko Haram is commendable.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by Caseless: 5:19pm
Make I no see pack of cabin biscuit like I saw when Saraki's wife went to present stuff to people on her behalf in Lagos.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by curvilicious: 5:19pm
Fine woman (natural
See the big chairs she sat on
The hospital dey smell? @ 2nd picture
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by firstclassmumu(m): 5:20pm
Rubbish
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by Vickiweezy(m): 5:20pm
I would commend her for this act but I can tell it's all for publicity sake.
My guess is those baskets are filled with cheap provisions and toiletries
Are there any humble ones remaining amongst our top people in the country,
Must every news be Mr A. buys gifts for people, Mrs B. shares rice for people, Dr. C hosts village people at residence...
Why not give the people what they really need, something of value.
Not items which they will consume within a short period of time.
It is not a bad thing if gifts like scholarships, accomodation, vehicles, employment, etc are given out.
It is not like there is no money after all we will eventually hear that EFCC arrests Gov. D & Sen. E after their tenure is over because of billions found in their numerous accounts which they've looted.
Nigerians let us be wise, not every time we hear a spoon of rice was given to a person everyone will start praising their political stunt.
Why not provide the person with the means of providing for him/herself and not something which will last for a minute.
I rest my case.
God bless us all. May 2017 be a better and more fruitful year in our lives.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by sujex94(m): 5:21pm
NCCF at dat first pix..God bless nccf for showing up before dis overrated politicians came over to gain media glory....Nccf wil never die....Rural Rugged wil never die
|Re: Aisha Buhari Lavishes Injured Soldiers At The Hospital In Borno With Xmas Gifts by Praktikals(m): 5:21pm
The John Thomas of the guy in d 1st pix dey rise. Him rush take that cloth cover ram. Konji na bastard true true
