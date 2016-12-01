



In her opening remarks, Prof. Hauwa Abdu Biu member WIPCOMDI said, Her Excellency is here to represent the wife of the President to commend your effort in fighting against terrorists especially Boko Haram. Aisha congratulated all the gallant soldiers on their successful liberation of Sambisa forest from Boko Haram.



In her address, the Wife of Borno State Governor, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima said...



“The religion both says how good and pleasant it is when God makes us enjoy together in peace, tranquility, progress and unity.



“I am not here in my own capacity alone but am wearing two caps; I am here representing the wife of the President and as a Wife of Borno State Governor.



“Everyone knows that she has a large heart and she has sent her kind gesture to you. She commended the gallant troops in crushing the remnants and restoring back peace to Borno, Northeast and the nation at large, we pray that Almighty God continue to give you quickest and speedy recovery" Said Mrs. Nana Shettima



One of the officers thanked the first lady for identifying with Nigerian army especially the sick ones at this festive period. He said..





“We want to assure you that by the grace of God, we will continue to fish out Boko Haram wherever they are. We appreciate Her Excellency Mrs Aisha Buhari, Her Excellency Mrs Nana Shettima and ofcourse His Excellency Kashim Shettima for usual support they are giving to us in fighting against terrorism.



One of the sick soldiers commended Her Excellency “we are really grateful, this is leadership; it is a sense of humour and support. ,” He added.



Photo Credit : Comr Mahmud Muhammad



cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44



