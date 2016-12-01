₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by AjayiWrites: 11:56pm On Dec 27
The Lagos State Government on Tuesday completed the removal of the Jakande and Chisco roundabouts in Ikate Elegushi axis of the state as part of effort to reduce travel time on the Lekki – Epe expressway,
Mr Anofi Elegushi, Acting Commissioner for transportation who briefed the newsmen after the opening of the modified Jakande junction, said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration was determined more than ever to make this Yuletide period stress free as far as traffic was concerned.
Elegushi said the third, fourth and eighth roundabouts would also be reconstructed to ease traffic congestion in the area and would be fully completed by January.
”This administration is determined to reduce the stress experienced by motorists and residents on this road.
”The roundabouts were replaced with traffic lights, expansion of the roads and provision of dedicated turning lanes as well as additional lay-bys.
”This will surely decongest traffic in this area, even for commercial vehicles, the travel time will reduce and they will have enough turnaround by earning more, ” he said.
Also speaking, the contractor for the project Mr Biodun Otunola said apart from taking away the roundabouts to reduce travel time, pedestrians were also a major factor.
”Movement has been made easy for both motorists and the pedestrians, ” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government on Aug.17 announced that three roundabouts along the Lekki-Epe Expressway would be removed,
The planned removal of the three roundabouts on the Lekki-Epe Expressway include the 4th Roundabout (Elegushi); 5th Roundabout (Jakande) and the 8th Roundabout (VGC)
Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/lagos-removes-bottlenecks-on-lekki-way.html
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by sarrki(m): 11:57pm On Dec 27
Anise Eko Onibaje
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by AjayiWrites: 11:57pm On Dec 27
Lekki people can have peace at last...
Lalasticlala
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by madridguy(m): 11:58pm On Dec 27
At last.
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by wablex(m): 12:03am
We hav two states in Nigeria. Lagos and odas. Eko oni Baje Ooo
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by Kenzico(m): 12:22am
How does this concern me??
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by Addicted2Women: 7:31am
Bggg
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by klassykute(m): 7:31am
dem burst bottle shuk d head for ground b4? i no understand
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by shrewd1(m): 7:32am
2
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by Goldenheart(m): 7:32am
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by john4reala(m): 7:32am
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by Scatterscatter(m): 7:33am
Beautiful
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by Trapnews: 7:33am
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by domido(m): 7:34am
Lagos have no business producing bad governor
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by SpecialStar(m): 7:34am
nk
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by realGURU(f): 7:34am
gud
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by eolafao: 7:34am
All is well.. .
If uve not being to Lagos. ... Ure local
|Re: Lagos Removes Bottlenecks On Lekki Way by jahbiz: 7:35am
Always lasgidi
