It was learned that the statute removal was done by the men ofLagos state public works commission.



It would be recalled that Lagos state government has promised to complete the precast/prestressed dual carriage bridge before December 2018.



http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/agege-flyover-bridge-lagos-removes-oba.html



See more pictures here..



They should gently replace it after building the said flyover... 3 Likes

Why destroy when others are building...Let them bring it to imo state and save us cost abeg... My problem is if Rochas can find a space for it... It seems everywhere is already booked... 42 Likes 1 Share

Lagos on the move!!!

Na Obiano and His potopoto people are at work No ooNaandare at work 10 Likes

Why destroy when others are building...Let them bring it to imo state and save us cost abeg... My problem is if Rochas can find a space for it... It seems everywhere is already booked...



Transfer this Statue to IMO State Abeg, Okorocha needs this. Transfer this Statue to IMO State Abeg, Okorocha needs this. 10 Likes

Why destroy when others are building...Let them bring it to imo state and save us cost abeg... My problem is if Rochas can find a space for it... It seems everywhere is already booked...



Gov. Okorocha Need To See This Gov. Okorocha Need To See This 6 Likes

They must return that Statue back after the construction of the overhead bridge, it is one of the things that would remind Igbos that "Lagos is Yoruba land". 12 Likes

I am finally 56 years old. Thanks to my darling wives 11 Likes 1 Share

They should gently replace it after building the said flyover...



. Everybody is now selling their statues to rochas 2 Likes

Pls bring it to imo we love statue 2 Likes

now i know who the statue represents after all these years.

Thank God for Ambode 4 Likes

The Oba is as ugly as the Afonja people 1 Like

see the way dey even carry the statue, like spoilt motto

Rochas will buy it for APC 1 Like

The Oba is as ugly as the Afonja people Rubbish Rubbish 8 Likes

Nice one LASG. That bridge is long overdue and it will really ease traffic on that road where 8 two lane roads intersect. U can be stuck on that road as late as 12 midnight. Its d craziest road in Lagos.

The man no dey APC? 3 Likes

It is inevitable. The Lagos State Government should look for a befitting place to erect the statue of the late monarch after the completion of the flyover bridge if possible. 3 Likes

Take the statue to Imo abeg 1 Like

Please don’t waste that statue. Rochas has made statues business lucrative these days. I need it for rochas. 1 Like

Afojas life tire me 1 Like

Why destroy when others are building...Let them bring it to imo state and save us cost abeg... My problem is if Rochas can find a space for it... It seems everywhere is already booked...







that our imo go soon become museum wey ppl go dey pay to go that our imo go soon become museum wey ppl go dey pay to go

Traffic ehn 1 Like

[color=#000099][/color][i][/i] Y they come bundle am like that[color=#000099][/color][i][/i]

Please send the statue to Imo State...I'm sure their would be able to find a new home for it there 1 Like

All for development .