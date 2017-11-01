₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by AutoReportNG: 1:49pm
The Lagos state government yesterday removed the popular statue of late Olu of Agege kingdom, Oba Ogunji to pave the way for Agege Pencinema flyover bridge.
It was learned that the statute removal was done by the men ofLagos state public works commission.
It would be recalled that Lagos state government has promised to complete the precast/prestressed dual carriage bridge before December 2018.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/agege-flyover-bridge-lagos-removes-oba.html
Photo Credit:
GrassRootDaily
1 Share
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by AutoReportNG: 1:50pm
Lagos on the move!!!
See more pictures here..
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/agege-flyover-bridge-lagos-removes-oba.html
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by eezeribe(m): 1:51pm
They should gently replace it after building the said flyover...
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by Nonnyflex(m): 2:12pm
Why destroy when others are building...Let them bring it to imo state and save us cost abeg... My problem is if Rochas can find a space for it... It seems everywhere is already booked...
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by adem30: 2:14pm
AutoReportNG:
No oo
Na Obiano and His potopoto people are at work
10 Likes
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by YoungRichRuler(m): 2:40pm
Nonnyflex:
Transfer this Statue to IMO State Abeg, Okorocha needs this.
10 Likes
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by Metrobaba(m): 3:05pm
Nonnyflex:
Gov. Okorocha Need To See This
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by bakynes(m): 3:16pm
They must return that Statue back after the construction of the overhead bridge, it is one of the things that would remind Igbos that "Lagos is Yoruba land".
12 Likes
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by Kingofrudy: 3:59pm
I am finally 56 years old. Thanks to my darling wives
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by miqos02(m): 4:00pm
wow
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by Airforce1(m): 4:00pm
eezeribe:
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by plessis: 4:00pm
. Everybody is now selling their statues to rochas
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by qualityGod(m): 4:01pm
Pls bring it to imo we love statue
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by spartan50(m): 4:02pm
Lol.. Please
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by Hunry: 4:02pm
now i know who the statue represents after all these years.
Thank God for Ambode
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by Earthquake1: 4:03pm
The Oba is as ugly as the Afonja people
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by binsanni(m): 4:06pm
see the way dey even carry the statue, like spoilt motto
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by asawanathegreat(m): 4:06pm
Rochas will buy it for APC
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by 360command: 4:07pm
Earthquake1:Rubbish
8 Likes
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by ewebiodun: 4:08pm
Nice one LASG. That bridge is long overdue and it will really ease traffic on that road where 8 two lane roads intersect. U can be stuck on that road as late as 12 midnight. Its d craziest road in Lagos.
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by millionboi2: 4:10pm
The man no dey APC?
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:11pm
It is inevitable. The Lagos State Government should look for a befitting place to erect the statue of the late monarch after the completion of the flyover bridge if possible.
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by EastGold(m): 4:11pm
Take the statue to Imo abeg
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by drakeli: 4:11pm
Please don’t waste that statue. Rochas has made statues business lucrative these days. I need it for rochas.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by kennosklint(m): 4:12pm
Afojas life tire me
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by Haryoryhemie(f): 4:13pm
Nonnyflex:
that our imo go soon become museum wey ppl go dey pay to go
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by Keneking: 4:13pm
Traffic ehn
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by Bolutumiii(m): 4:14pm
Y they come bundle am like that [color=#000099][/color][i][/i]
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by Kobicove(m): 4:17pm
Please send the statue to Imo State...I'm sure their would be able to find a new home for it there
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by Pavore9: 4:17pm
All for development .
|Re: Lagos Removes Oba Ogunji Statue, Dismantles Roundabout For Agege Flyover Bridge by deepwater(f): 4:21pm
lol
oba pishure is now obsolete
lol
ewebiodun:cant be compared to coconut - liverpool road, the road is actually not crazy but definitely mad!!!
