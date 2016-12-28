₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by ngr7: 8:54am
Checkout the full list of “Ex Nigerian Presidents and Vice Presidents to Get a Car From Buhari in 2017”
Source http://www.viviangist.com/names-of-ex-nigerian-presidents-vice-presidents-to-get-a-car-from-buhari-in-2017
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by ngr7: 8:56am
great .... 4 them
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by Jafar1: 9:19am
OUR OIL AND TAX MONEY
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by Perfectdanny(m): 9:30am
Why do these people value cars like this? I'm yet to understand o.
Do the cars take them from their sitting room to their kitchen or from their bedroom to their dining?
These people each have over 20 cars all over the world and you're still buying more for them.
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by dauddy97(m): 9:35am
wonderment
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by greatgod2012(f): 9:38am
Misappropriation of the funds they claim is not available!
My only concern is the youths fighting for these politicians who doesn't care about them and their families' existence.
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by Cadamlk: 10:07am
I suppose GEJ should appear twice in the picture. He had served on two platforms ,vice president and president .
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by Jalubarika(m): 1:05pm
He's forming Mr Nice or wetin
What bout the common men?
What's our Share of his Niceness?
Did they complain that they have issue with Mobility?
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by candidbabe(f): 1:05pm
Shame on buhari
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by itskings1: 1:05pm
Hd
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by ayodejijoshua(m): 1:06pm
what is meaning of this plan ahhhh oga ooo please buhari hve mercy on we the poor
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by megrimor(m): 1:06pm
Rubbish
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by RyanMontana: 1:06pm
nice
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by Ariel20: 1:06pm
Another opportunity to syphon funds
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by Sweetguy25: 1:07pm
IBB, Gowon, Shonekan, Abdulsami, Diya and Ukiwe don't deserve any payment or pension from the Nigerian government. Nobody voted for them, they either stole power or got there by chance.
It's a shame that nobody is protesting this nonsense. After making Nigeria almost useless Gowon, Buhari and IBB gets rewarded with pensions and exotic cars they don't deserve.
I keep saying that this country is hopeless and I mean it
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by Harkinyemi(m): 1:07pm
How many cars for Baba OBJ na
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by lilmax(m): 1:07pm
waste of money...... buying cars for men that could by you and aisha together? this old man's brain is rusted
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by lastmessenger: 1:07pm
Buying them car is a waste of public fund. They already have enough.
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:07pm
It is noted.
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by qualityGod(m): 1:07pm
Wonderful
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by Agulimah: 1:07pm
Mercedes gang... What do they need them for? Waste of funds.
Jonathan suppose receive two cars as per former Vice president and Former President
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by truthspeaks: 1:08pm
Wat of pensioners yet to be paid
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by Alasi20(m): 1:08pm
True True, Economy is Hardly Hard
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by senatorshegsy5: 1:08pm
DATS GUD
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by gaburiel(m): 1:08pm
The rich keeps getting richer and poor, poorer.
Just like bags go dey give people wey get 500 million for their account bags of rice and other gifts, while those wey need the bag of rice pass no go see 1 grain.
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by truthspeaks: 1:09pm
Sarrki n htwoowo go cry
Cadamlk:
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by ItsawrapOutfit: 1:09pm
The Rich getting richer, which way Nigeria?
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by freshness2020(m): 1:09pm
How buying cars for them be useful to Nigerians
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by wellmax(m): 1:09pm
All former Head of States will recieve.
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by wellmax(m): 1:10pm
freshness2020:
Who cares?
|Re: Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 by Chikelue2000(m): 1:10pm
GoodLuck Nigeria, ur name is indeed a blessing to behold
