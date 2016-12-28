Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 (10498 Views)

Checkout the full list of “Ex Nigerian Presidents and Vice Presidents to Get a Car From Buhari in 2017”



The federal government has decided to buy vehicles for 7 former heads of states and vice presidents.



The seven living former heads of government include:





Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.);

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo,

Alhaji Shehu Shagari;

Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.);

Chief Ernest Shonekan; Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (retd.);

former President Goodluck Jonathan.



The four living former Vice-Presidents and ex-Chiefs of General Staff are



former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme;

Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd.);

Gen. Oladipo Diya (retd.),

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

former Vice-President Namadi Sambo.



The budget details did not indicate the number of vehicles that would be bought for each of the former leaders. The brands of the vehicles were also not disclosed.



Source http://www.viviangist.com/names-of-ex-nigerian-presidents-vice-presidents-to-get-a-car-from-buhari-in-2017

great .... 4 them

OUR OIL AND TAX MONEY 4 Likes

Why do these people value cars like this? I'm yet to understand o.



Do the cars take them from their sitting room to their kitchen or from their bedroom to their dining?



These people each have over 20 cars all over the world and you're still buying more for them. 25 Likes 1 Share

Misappropriation of the funds they claim is not available!





My only concern is the youths fighting for these politicians who doesn't care about them and their families' existence. 10 Likes 1 Share

. I suppose GEJ should appear twice in the picture. He had served on two platforms ,vice president and president 20 Likes 1 Share

He's forming Mr Nice or wetin

What bout the common men?

What's our Share of his Niceness?

Did they complain that they have issue with Mobility? 3 Likes

Shame on buhari 1 Like

what is meaning of this plan ahhhh oga ooo please buhari hve mercy on we the poor

Another opportunity to syphon funds

IBB, Gowon, Shonekan, Abdulsami, Diya and Ukiwe don't deserve any payment or pension from the Nigerian government. Nobody voted for them, they either stole power or got there by chance.

It's a shame that nobody is protesting this nonsense. After making Nigeria almost useless Gowon, Buhari and IBB gets rewarded with pensions and exotic cars they don't deserve.

I keep saying that this country is hopeless and I mean it 12 Likes

How many cars for Baba OBJ na

waste of money...... buying cars for men that could by you and aisha together? this old man's brain is rusted 1 Like

Buying them car is a waste of public fund. They already have enough.

Mercedes gang... What do they need them for? Waste of funds.





Jonathan suppose receive two cars as per former Vice president and Former President 2 Likes

Wat of pensioners yet to be paid















True True, Economy is Hardly Hard

The rich keeps getting richer and poor, poorer.



Just like bags go dey give people wey get 500 million for their account bags of rice and other gifts, while those wey need the bag of rice pass no go see 1 grain. 1 Like

I suppose GEJ should appear twice in the picture. He had served in two platforms ,vice president and president . Sarrki n htwoowo go cry

The Rich getting richer, which way Nigeria?

How buying cars for them be useful to Nigerians

All former Head of States will recieve.

How buying cars for them be useful to Nigerians

Who cares? Who cares?