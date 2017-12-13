Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Who Is The Most Sellable Person In The South East If PDP Zones VP To Se? (6088 Views)

Buhari To Travel Tonight For Medical Followup. VP To Takeover / Former Presidents, VP's To Get A Car From Buhari In 2017 / 2019: PDP Zones President To North, VP Goes To South East (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

There is no denying the fact that the Buhari led APC administration who won the 2015 presidential elections on popular support has done fairly well; yet going by their campaign promises, it is far below expectations. Nigerians are sighing with disappointment more than 2 years on. This has opened the door to PDP to try to retake power come 2019. They have started this by trying to put their house in order, starting from their successful national convention to elect their leaders last weekend.



As expected, the PDP has zoned its presidential ticket to the north, and if feelers are anything to go by, then the south east might get the nod to produce the VP.



Which one person in the south east do you think enjoys national acceptance, either from the public or private sector who can help PDP retake power if given the VP slot.



My opinion: Add yours, or argue for and against the people below.



1) Osita Chidoka. Aside the fact that he seems clean, and scored points from the purists in the just concluded Anambra gubernatorial elections for his refusal to share money to voters, urging voters to vote their conscience, the former FRSC boss and Minister of Aviation is a very sellable candidate. His youthfulness, eloquence, vibrance, intelligence, and character will come to fore to help PDP as 2019 campaign gathers steam.



2) Dr Mrs Okonjo Iweala. The highly cerebral economist served two terms as finance minister of Nigeria (2003 - 2006, 2011 - 2015) and was previous managing director of the world bank (2007 - 2011). Perhaps her biggest achievement as Nigeria's finance minister was negotiating and securing the Paris club debt relief for Nigeria during her first stint as federal minister of finance.



She currently chairs the Board of Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and the African Risks Capacity at WB. She's also a senior advisor at Lazard and is respected across the breadth of the country.



3) Oby Ezekwesili. A chattered accountant, she has served as Nigeria's minister of solid minerals and later, minister of education where she swept the ministry with far reaching reforms. She served as World Bank's VP, Africa Division from May 2007 - May 2012. She's also a tornado on the social media and her BBOG campaign support has earned her a nationalist personality and love from Nigerians who identify and sympathise with the plight of the Chibok girls and the ongoing problems facing North Eastern Nigeria.



4) Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo. Probably Africa's best brain in macro economics, he was appointed CBN Governor from May 29th 2004 to May 29th 2009 where his best work was bank capitalisation and consolidation, yielding 25 strong Nigerian banks from over 300 banks. He's presently a consultant to the UN and a visiting lecturer to several foreign universities. He still enjoys popular support among Nigerians as a brainy chap that can solve Nigeria's Balance of Trade problems in an economy heavily dependant on exportation.



5) Mr Peter Obi. Former Governor of Anambra state. He created an indelible legacy through ANIDS (Anambra Integrated Development Strategy) where all sectors where enjoying attention simultaneously. Famed for his frugality, he saved up an alleged 70 billion naira in cash and assets for Anambra state as stated in his handover notes. He enjoys popular support from Ndi Anambra, Igbos and Nigerians.



6) Senator Ike Ekweremadu. Nigeria's deputy senate president. There's no disputing the fact that he is a popular figure amongst his colleagues, and enjoys some level of leadership and respect within the PDP structure. He has both the financial muscle and the goodwill across the country from his colleagues in the Red Chambers to mobilise support for PDP in 2019.



Written by mentorandfriend for nairaland politics section. 6 Likes 2 Shares

I choose peter obi;



He has great business acumen.



He doesn't take rubbish from anyone eg; el rufai put on house arrest in anambra.



He stingy to himself and everybody 19 Likes 1 Share

Peter obi 2 Likes 1 Share

VP? Igbos need the Presidency by 2023. Buhari go complete him second term by then. 8 Likes

Deputy Senate President

No 3 picture is not sellable na

igbodefender:

VP? Igbos need the Presidency by 2023. Buhari go complete him second term by then.

You know politics is about building coalitions and bridges. If Igbos rally round a northern PDP presidential aspirant, they have a higher chance of getting the presidential slot after 8 years. But in APC, the slot might probably get zoned back to the south west or even north central due to South eastern and south southern neglible stakehold in APC. That's my take. You know politics is about building coalitions and bridges. If Igbos rally round a northern PDP presidential aspirant, they have a higher chance of getting the presidential slot after 8 years. But in APC, the slot might probably get zoned back to the south west or even north central due to South eastern and south southern neglible stakehold in APC. That's my take. 19 Likes 3 Shares

ican2020:

Deputy Senate President

No 3 picture is not sellable na



Number 3 picture is Oby Ezekwesili. You mean she's not sellable? How please. I'm listening. Number 3 picture is Oby Ezekwesili. You mean she's not sellable? How please. I'm listening. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Lalasticlala, please take us to the promised land for more participation in this discussion.

Oby.



Peter Obi lies too much



Soludo has no political value 7 Likes 3 Shares

All of them are sellable





All they need is good media packaging and everyone will be praising him/her 5 Likes 3 Shares

You all will be deceiving yourself if you think the PDP will field igbo person as VP candidate. why do you think Fayose and Wike sold the Yoruba man (Prof. Adeniran) out of PDP chairmanship position? it is to clear way for Fayose as VP. .They don't want the Chairmanship and VP position to come from the same region. The highest postion igbo will settle for is senate president. as for now, the VP position will go to SW using Fayose. 14 Likes

NaijaElba:

You all will be deceiving yourself if you think the PDP will field igbo person as VP candidate. why do you think Fayose and Wike sold the Yoruba man (Prof. Adeniran) out of PDP chairmanship position? it is to clear way for Fayose as VP. .They don't want the Chairmanship and VP position to come from the same region. The highest postion igbo will settle for is senate president. as for now, the VP position will go to SW using Fayose.

They would kill you for saying this. They would kill you for saying this. 5 Likes 1 Share

NaijaElba:

You all will be deceiving yourself if you think the PDP will field igbo person as VP candidate. why do you think Fayose and Wike sold the Yoruba man (Prof. Adeniran) out of PDP chairmanship position? it is to clear way for Fayose as VP. .They don't want the Chairmanship and VP position to come from the same region. The highest postion igbo will settle for is senate president. as for now, the VP position will go to SW using Fayose.

There is sense in what you're saying, perfect sense, but PDP should not make that mistake. For one, Fayose is not clean and APC goons can't wait to hang him with the social media when campaign starts. Aside that he's not clean, I think he's sellable across amongst most southerners. Nice point. There is sense in what you're saying, perfect sense, but PDP should not make that mistake. For one, Fayose is not clean and APC goons can't wait to hang him with the social media when campaign starts. Aside that he's not clean, I think he's sellable across amongst most southerners. Nice point. 2 Likes

Mynd44:

Oby.



Peter Obi lies too much



Soludo has no political value

Your point on Soludo is very true. But packaging his CV during campaign can do wonders. Same thing Tinubu's media machinery did with Fashola, Ambode, and then Osinbajo. They had no much political value before coming to power. Your point on Soludo is very true. But packaging his CV during campaign can do wonders. Same thing Tinubu's media machinery did with Fashola, Ambode, and then Osinbajo. They had no much political value before coming to power. 6 Likes

Story for the gods, Igbos don't vote for their own. 3 Likes

Yyeske:

Story for the gods, Igbos don't vote for their own.

A lot is at stake in 2019, and will witness massive turnout of voters. A lot is at stake in 2019, and will witness massive turnout of voters. 1 Like

We shall vote for APGA's Candidate. 2 Likes

mentorandfriend:





A lot is at stake in 2019, and will witness massive turnout of voters. We have heard same stories since 1999, Igbos are the same We have heard same stories since 1999, Igbos are the same 3 Likes

mentorandfriend:





Your point on Soludo is very true. But packaging his CV during campaign can do wonders. Same thing Tinubu's media machinery did with Fashola, Ambode, and then Osinbajo. They had no much political value before coming to power. A presidential election is different from a gubernatorial one. A presidential election is different from a gubernatorial one. 3 Likes 1 Share

Igbos hate to vote other Igbos but will turn around blaming others after election 7 Likes

Mynd44:



A presidential election is different from a gubernatorial one. I repeat Igbos don't vote fellow Igbos for presidency I repeat Igbos don't vote fellow Igbos for presidency 6 Likes

Yyeske:

I repeat Igbos don't vote fellow Igbos for presidency Same way Yorubas didn't vote Obasanjo.



Regions will vote parties they can related to Ojukwu came out under APGA ( stand corrected) which is the reason he lost. If he was under PDP, he would win.



The SS and to some extend SE sees the PDP as their own and they relate more with it. Same way, Lagos folks has always been with AD, ACN, AC, And APC.



Same way, it does not matter who you are, if you are PDP in Lagos, you are wasting your money Same way Yorubas didn't vote Obasanjo.Regions will vote parties they can related to Ojukwu came out under APGA ( stand corrected) which is the reason he lost. If he was under PDP, he would win.The SS and to some extend SE sees the PDP as their own and they relate more with it. Same way, Lagos folks has always been with AD, ACN, AC, And APC.Same way, it does not matter who you are, if you are PDP in Lagos, you are wasting your money 12 Likes 2 Shares

orisa37:

We shall vote for APGA's Candidate. Lmao. Joker. Lmao. Joker.

Nnamdi Kanu 2 Likes

Nnamdi kanu 2 Likes

For me, Bianca Ojukwu, Chukwuma Soludo, and Peter Obi are easily the most sellable persons from the SE.



Bianca and Soludo would be the ‘safest’ choices because although they are both technocrats, they also do not have a cult of political followeship or a huge political machinery that could challenge a President Atiku.



Bianca is a lawyer and has a Masters degree in International Relations. She also served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain for three years, from 2012-2015. She definitely has the requisite intellectual capacity and executive/foreign policy experience to be part of the PDP’s presidential ticket.



Peter Obi and Soludo will be long shots due to their charisma and political machine in Anambra. As the history of Nigerian politics has shown, with the exception of OBJ, the running mate has always been someone who is quiet and unassuming eg GEJ, Osinbajo, Ekwueme etc.



Then, if Atiku decides to serve only one term, Bianca owould be in a great position to run for the presidency in 2023. 1 Like

Nice one Op,

My personal preference is Charles Soludo. He's a man with solutions.



I wonder what Lalasticalala will make of it since there is no snake on board. Or is madam Oby same as snake in the monkey shadows? 4 Likes 3 Shares

Charles Soludo or Osita Chidioka 3 Likes 1 Share

Left for Atiku, he will rather choose Chukwuma Soludo who happens to be his closes Igbo ally. 8 Likes 2 Shares

The VP slot is definitely going to SE, I hope they pick soludo as vp, my fear is atiku becoming the president, the guy will be worst than buhari. 4 Likes 1 Share

raker300:

I choose peter obi;



He has great business acumen.



He doesn't take rubbish from anyone eg; el rufai put on house arrest in anambra.



He stingy to himself and everybody I like Peter Obi, he is a very good business man and he treats government business as his personal business. A very smart administrator. I like Peter Obi, he is a very good business man and he treats government business as his personal business. A very smart administrator. 4 Likes 2 Shares