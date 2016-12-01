Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) (3661 Views)

Twitter User Asks Ike Ekweremadu A Bizarre Question / Caption This Photo Of Buhari And Ike Ekweremadu / Ike Ekweremadu Emerges Deputy-Senate President Of 8th Senate (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source: On boxing day, Enugu's two most illustrious sons were bestowed with Chieftaincy titles by the good people of Okpanku Community in Aninri L.G.A`of Enugu State under the distinguished Chairmanship of Engr. Anayo Onwaegbu(Ebube Enugu,Omeiheukwu Apkugo Eze Oji River).The Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi added another feather to his cap as Gburugburu 1 of Okpanku while Senator Ike Ekeremadu was given Enyi Oha 1 of Okpanku. Governor Ugwuanyi while responding to the requests by the Community ordered his Commissioner for works Chief Ikpenwa who was there to immediately visit the Ekwuli/ Umuezuoke bridge and ensure that the bridge is built before the end of February 2017.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/ike-ekweremadu-gov-ugwuanyi-bag-new.html 2 Likes

for sure, in igbo land, titles only goes to the rich 2 Likes

Congrats

Jafar1:

for sure, in igbo land, titles only goes to the rich Oga no be for igboland nah,

Even for Yoruba and Hausaland,

No be wheelbarrow pusher or labourer dem dey give Chieftaincy titles nah Oga no be for igboland nah,Even for Yoruba and Hausaland,No be wheelbarrow pusher or labourer dem dey give Chieftaincy titles nah 11 Likes

Jafar1:

for sure, in igbo land, titles only goes to the rich Careless vomit Careless vomit 5 Likes

ok na.

The more you steal the more titles and respect you get, that's Nigeria for you.

CHUKWU GOZIE NDIIGBO NILE. 5 Likes

Proudly Igbo. ..... . I'm gonna reach there 1 Like

My people if you have 1995 and 2006 calendar, dont bother getting 2017 calendar. They're all the same. Save ur money, economy is Bad!!! 6 Likes

This one that its only our rich people that are given chieftaincy tittle to, what is now the hop of our poor teaming youth... When would they ever give a poor youth chieftaincy tittle?

Jafar1:

for sure, in igbo land, titles only goes to the rich . Ewu.... 1 Like

Jafar1:

u foolani herdsmen, we will soon get rid of u guys Is you that will die by their hands

He merits it.

ok .good





Jafar1:

for sure, in igbo land, titles only goes to the rich Is not a must u'll be rich to acquire a title in igboland, acquiring a title depends on ur services to the people. What U did 4 ur community.



Gat daht? He merits it.Is not a must u'll be rich to acquire a title in igboland, acquiring a title depends on ur services to the people. What U did 4 ur community.Gat daht? 2 Likes

is there any titled man who does not use ogunmeh.

jus like saying a muslim man does not do juju.

abegi.

ritualist

Proudly an ada okpanku...

Igbo people with tittles sha...ogburugburu,igadi oooo,..ogbaragbara nko o?

Where are those that give a **** ?

Don't mind Buhari the fooll

hungryboy:

Oga no be for igboland nah,

Even for Yoruba and Hausaland,

No be wheelbarrow pusher or labourer dem dey give Chieftaincy titles nah

No mind the guy, im just wan talk. No mind the guy, im just wan talk.