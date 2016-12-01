₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by sixtuschimere: 9:03am
On boxing day, Enugu's two most illustrious sons were bestowed with Chieftaincy titles by the good people of Okpanku Community in Aninri L.G.A`of Enugu State under the distinguished Chairmanship of Engr. Anayo Onwaegbu(Ebube Enugu,Omeiheukwu Apkugo Eze Oji River).The Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi added another feather to his cap as Gburugburu 1 of Okpanku while Senator Ike Ekeremadu was given Enyi Oha 1 of Okpanku. Governor Ugwuanyi while responding to the requests by the Community ordered his Commissioner for works Chief Ikpenwa who was there to immediately visit the Ekwuli/ Umuezuoke bridge and ensure that the bridge is built before the end of February 2017.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/ike-ekweremadu-gov-ugwuanyi-bag-new.html
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by sixtuschimere: 9:03am
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by Jafar1: 9:07am
for sure, in igbo land, titles only goes to the rich
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by Atiku2019: 9:09am
Congrats
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by hungryboy(m): 9:11am
Jafar1:Oga no be for igboland nah,
Even for Yoruba and Hausaland,
No be wheelbarrow pusher or labourer dem dey give Chieftaincy titles nah
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:18am
Jafar1:Careless vomit
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by DONSMITH123(m): 9:41am
ok na.
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by Handsomecole(m): 9:42am
The more you steal the more titles and respect you get, that's Nigeria for you.
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by passyhansome(m): 9:43am
CHUKWU GOZIE NDIIGBO NILE.
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by Francis95(m): 9:43am
Proudly Igbo. ..... . I'm gonna reach there
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by Alexander001(m): 9:44am
My people if you have 1995 and 2006 calendar, dont bother getting 2017 calendar. They're all the same. Save ur money, economy is Bad!!!
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by muhakeem(m): 9:45am
This one that its only our rich people that are given chieftaincy tittle to, what is now the hop of our poor teaming youth... When would they ever give a poor youth chieftaincy tittle?
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by hensben(m): 9:45am
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by Nathan2016: 9:46am
. Ewu....
Jafar1:
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by Nathan2016: 9:47am
Is you that will die by their hands
Jafar1:
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by wtfCode: 9:48am
He merits it.
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by Sanuzi(m): 9:53am
ok .good
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by wtfCode: 9:53am
He merits it.
Jafar1:Is not a must u'll be rich to acquire a title in igboland, acquiring a title depends on ur services to the people. What U did 4 ur community.
Gat daht?
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by 2shur: 9:57am
is there any titled man who does not use ogunmeh.
jus like saying a muslim man does not do juju.
abegi.
ritualist
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by pweetyoge(f): 9:58am
Proudly an ada okpanku...
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by Abalado: 9:58am
Igbo people with tittles sha...ogburugburu,igadi oooo,..ogbaragbara nko o?
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by deolu2000(m): 10:05am
Where are those that give a **** ?
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by patchsk(f): 10:16am
Don't mind Buhari the fooll
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by Paentera(m): 10:32am
hungryboy:
No mind the guy, im just wan talk.
Re: Ike Ekweremadu Bags Chieftaincy Title Of Of Enyi Oha 1 Of Okpanku In Enugu(pics) by anochuks08(m): 10:32am
pweetyoge:we re from same place
