Okpozo died on Tuesday in Ozoro, Isoko North LGA in Delta state. He was aged 85 years.



In a statement released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said:



“The President hopes that all who mourn Senator Okpozo will carry forward his legacy of unwavering dedication to the unity of Nigeria, even as the nation would fondly remember his contributions to peace, development and justice in the Niger Delta.



“President Buhari prays that God Almighty will comfort the family of the late senator and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.”



http://www.newshelm.com/2016/12/president-buhari-reacts-to-sen-okpozos.html



RIP

When is he going to react to the killings going on in Kaduna? 3 Likes 1 Share

RIP.

ok RIP

Does he know him?

But he wont react to killings in Southern Kaduna abi? 1 Like

Ok



I can see how he carefully avoided mentioning the Dangote trailer that killed the man.



Yet you talk about change.



Change my black African ass 1 Like

ponzi president 1 Like

Who your death EPP?

Who buhari reaction EPP too?



Tell them this...

Misplaced reaction .... southern kaduna nko? 1 Like

R.I.P. but haven't heard of him before

RIP to him.



May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace........

OK....better President

Ziggiman:

Who your death EPP?

Who buhari reaction EPP too?



Tell them this...

Learn to honour and respect the dead sir Learn to honour and respect the dead sir

I thought Buhari would also react to the death of a former senator from the north, the got killed by trailer.

Rest in Peace Sir

pass

harbdulrasaq88:

rest in peace.







