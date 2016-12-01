₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by harbdulrasaq88(m): 4:36pm
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the death of a Second Republic Senator and member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Francis Okpozo.
Okpozo died on Tuesday in Ozoro, Isoko North LGA in Delta state. He was aged 85 years.
In a statement released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said:
“The President hopes that all who mourn Senator Okpozo will carry forward his legacy of unwavering dedication to the unity of Nigeria, even as the nation would fondly remember his contributions to peace, development and justice in the Niger Delta.
“President Buhari prays that God Almighty will comfort the family of the late senator and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.”
http://www.newshelm.com/2016/12/president-buhari-reacts-to-sen-okpozos.html
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by saxwizard(m): 4:39pm
RIP
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by Wisdomkosi(m): 4:48pm
When is he going to react to the killings going on in Kaduna?
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by Donpizzle(m): 4:48pm
RIP.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by nwigwemark: 4:48pm
ok RIP
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by Abujaexpress: 4:49pm
Does he know him?
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by tofolo(m): 4:49pm
But he wont react to killings in Southern Kaduna abi?
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by CACAWA(m): 4:50pm
Ok
I can see how he carefully avoided mentioning the Dangote trailer that killed the man.
Yet you talk about change.
Change my black African ass
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by 50shot: 4:50pm
ponzi president
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by prince985(m): 4:50pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by Ziggiman: 4:50pm
Who your death EPP?
Who buhari reaction EPP too?
Tell them this...
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:50pm
Misplaced reaction .... southern kaduna nko?
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by bekong(m): 4:50pm
R.I.P. but haven't heard of him before
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by Beatzmaker: 4:51pm
RIP to him.
RIP to him.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by ezefrank87(m): 4:51pm
May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace........
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by Chidex0(m): 4:52pm
OK....better President
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by ezefrank87(m): 4:52pm
Ziggiman:
Learn to honour and respect the dead sir
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by ajbabs(m): 4:53pm
I thought Buhari would also react to the death of a former senator from the north, the got killed by trailer.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by Oildichotomy(m): 4:53pm
Rest in Peace Sir
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by Afriface: 4:54pm
pass
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by goingape: 4:55pm
harbdulrasaq88:rest in peace.
pls check my signature.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Sen. Okpozo's Death by 2dugged(f): 4:56pm
Wisdomkosi:his brothers are the perpetrators, so he doesn't need to react, even see how he smartly omitted the issue of dangote trailers ritualistic killings on the highways
