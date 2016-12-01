Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland (10402 Views)

Read more at: The police authorities in Abuja, has foiled attempts by a notorious Niger Delta Militant group, operating from the creeks of Ikorodu and Arepo areas of Lagos and Ogun States, to blowing up the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos .Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/police-intercept-dynamite-detonators-militants-attempts-bomb-3rd-mainland-bridge/ 1 Like

chai 1 Like 1 Share

What type of this na? Abi them sware for this country ne? Can't we stay a minute without crime, insurgent, and rape news hitting the web? 4 Likes

Ossy and his Ijaw boys at work 9 Likes

They should confine their attacks to their region, we don't want them in southwest.

When they were busy bombing their region,we warned them,they didn't listen.So what's the outcome now,they couldn't get what they craved for so much

Tí ìdí bá bàjé tán,ti oní ìdí ló maa dà 31 Likes

*in my uncle's voice* What type of this is this? 2 Likes

The response will be to raze down wherever hole they crawled out of. 6 Likes

God have mercy!!! May we neva die untimely in Jesus name!! AMEN 2 Likes

Story for the gods. 9 Likes

Didn't the Air Force show us a video some months back of how the militants were bombed out of their hideout in Arepo so how come they're still there, i just tire for the level of lying in this country.

But I don't believe this news without proof of the attempt.





What's tha business? To those disturbing or attempting to disturb the peace..... Still waiting on Navy DSSC results though

Wow! This would have been devastating to say the least.







in dis era of pictures





we must see pictures bcuz I dont trust 9ja Police!



The Police from abuja foiled an attack in Lagos lies.....in dis era of pictures we must see pictures bcuz I dont trust 9ja Police! The Police from abuja foiled an attack in Lagos

limit your madness to your region



















ineffectal buffons...











and what is the inefectual buffon doing about this? Chai! Bubu....ineffectal buffons...and what is the inefectual buffon doing about this?

kettykin:

From one Issue to another. Na GOD go save us for this Nigeria From one Issue to another. Na GOD go save us for this Nigeria 1 Like

I don't believe this nonsense 5 Likes

How? Now evry attempt na niger delta militants abi....continue wit lies in niaja 1 Like 1 Share

What a weary way to end 2016 1 Like

What a joke...

Deranged minds! 2 Likes

people sha hw abuja police go fy arrest Niger Delta militant in Lagos 16 Likes

naija deltans nd trouble b like 5&6 1 Like

Jesu kristi

Don't ascribe these people as Niger Deltans. They are Yoruba omoniles transformed to militants. Recently El rufai did same. 12 Likes

Police authorities in Abuja, foiling an attempt by Niger delta militants in Lagos. #continue with the lies# 15 Likes

I find it hard to just accept this news.. More details has to be made on how ABUJA police made the arrest here in LAGOS! 5 Likes

Hmmmm