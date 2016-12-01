₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,076 members, 3,279,108 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 07:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland (10402 Views)
We Would Bomb 3rd Mainland Bridge - Asawana Deadly Force Of Niger Delta / Avengers Threaten Secession As Militants Bomb NPDC Facilities / Lagos In Darkness As Militants Damage Escravos Gas Plant (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by kettykin: 6:12pm
The police authorities in Abuja, has foiled attempts by a notorious Niger Delta Militant group, operating from the creeks of Ikorodu and Arepo areas of Lagos and Ogun States, to blowing up the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos .
Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/police-intercept-dynamite-detonators-militants-attempts-bomb-3rd-mainland-bridge/
1 Like
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by IVORY2009(m): 6:14pm
chai
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by WizBLANCE(m): 6:16pm
What type of this na? Abi them sware for this country ne? Can't we stay a minute without crime, insurgent, and rape news hitting the web?
4 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by Musiwa419: 6:17pm
Ossy and his Ijaw boys at work
9 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by januzaj(m): 6:24pm
They should confine their attacks to their region, we don't want them in southwest.
When they were busy bombing their region,we warned them,they didn't listen.So what's the outcome now,they couldn't get what they craved for so much
Tí ìdí bá bàjé tán,ti oní ìdí ló maa dà
31 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by Kondomatic(m): 6:26pm
*in my uncle's voice* What type of this is this?
2 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by Aigbofa: 6:29pm
The response will be to raze down wherever hole they crawled out of.
6 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by 3Dobserver(f): 6:33pm
God have mercy!!! May we neva die untimely in Jesus name!! AMEN
2 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by nwabobo: 6:33pm
Story for the gods.
9 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by Richie0974: 6:33pm
Didn't the Air Force show us a video some months back of how the militants were bombed out of their hideout in Arepo so how come they're still there, i just tire for the level of lying in this country.
But I don't believe this news without proof of the attempt.
31 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by DirtyGold: 6:33pm
To those disturbing or attempting to disturb the peace..... Still waiting on Navy DSSC results though
What's tha business?
1 Share
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by zicoraads(m): 6:33pm
Wow! This would have been devastating to say the least.
2 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by hazyfm1: 6:35pm
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by BE811APP: 6:35pm
lies.....
in dis era of pictures
we must see pictures bcuz I dont trust 9ja Police!
The Police from abuja foiled an attack in Lagos
23 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by omofunaab(m): 6:35pm
limit your madness to your region
4 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by Kingso23(m): 6:35pm
Chai! Bubu....
ineffectal buffons...
and what is the inefectual buffon doing about this?
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by bigfather(m): 6:35pm
kettykin:
From one Issue to another. Na GOD go save us for this Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by Araoluwa005(m): 6:35pm
I don't believe this nonsense
5 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by idy1988: 6:35pm
How? Now evry attempt na niger delta militants abi....continue wit lies in niaja
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by free2ryhme: 6:35pm
What a weary way to end 2016
1 Like
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by omobritiko: 6:35pm
What a joke...
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by Pavore9: 6:35pm
Deranged minds!
2 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by MansSour: 6:35pm
people sha hw abuja police go fy arrest Niger Delta militant in Lagos
16 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by casttlebarbz(m): 6:36pm
naija deltans nd trouble b like 5&6
1 Like
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by DancingSkeleton(m): 6:36pm
Jesu kristi
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by sanandreas(m): 6:36pm
Don't ascribe these people as Niger Deltans. They are Yoruba omoniles transformed to militants. Recently El rufai did same.
12 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by sexychocolate1(m): 6:36pm
Police authorities in Abuja, foiling an attempt by Niger delta militants in Lagos. #continue with the lies#
15 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by Nimblemind(m): 6:36pm
I find it hard to just accept this news.. More details has to be made on how ABUJA police made the arrest here in LAGOS!
5 Likes
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by wristbangle(m): 6:36pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Police intercept dynamite, detonators as militants attempts to bomb 3rd mainland by ichommy(m): 6:36pm
Eh Eh
The Remains Of Yakowa Arrives In Kaduna / FG Might Stop Paying Workers’ Salaries - CBN / PENGASSAN To Embark On A Three-day Warning Strike Over Non-passage Of PIB
Viewing this topic: olufrankfurt, realunclej(m), phlamingboy(m), OladeleM(m), sunpass(m), 775chris, rahman25, GogetterMD(m), mrgaga, ceeceeuwa, dejavubobo1(m), khaylee(m), eneyedan(m), eolafao, thisisayus(m), oseme4u2, skarlet, sammysammy111, fellory, okims, topsylopsy(m), klax(m), imoh81(m), Chukabiz(m), Ty207, redroom, topstory, dabraska, oganamaster(m), neyosea25(m), delight03, Jabioro, AideeSheks(m), fmthegreatest(m), macfako(m), Emychina(m), samjeorg(m), SakiLand, ladygerry, ay4shizzy(m), mcz55, Coraje(m), electron, mular(m), dopsychic(f), mikael3(m), adedehinbo(m), malcomvee, JayZeus(m), timiekay, ojotask, macphidel(m), StainlessH(m), egopersonified(f), DanPel(m), arthurousman, yemmy009(f), ladiadeniran(m), apostlekumcy16(m), gerrard82, ceejay80s(m), Zamp, adioolayi(m), dopeboi142(m), Ademat7(m), Alobaloye2(m), aforbaje, Ucheoman, guardian09(m), Sommey(m), brewdave(m), dadabashua1(m), MayorMgbedike, Gozieekenkwo(m), kodec4naija(m), battoyyeb(m), meggi4(m), peetayo, Oceemo(m), pinpinkay(m), Dreambeat, jesse8048(m), Ib10001, onlineuser231, kshankky(m), Melonny(m), leiksaid(m), samstradam, j0sh001, badmrkt(m), SOSnla, Pavarottii(m), fabulousfortune(m), MrFinbarr(m), mayorgt(m), dolapomichael, Emmaxmusic(m), piussolution, WafiGuy, raker300, WomanOfRace(f), Iyke366, Noblesoul123, Kelvinpam(m), masterENOCH, Bowaley17(m), akinacube and 171 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7