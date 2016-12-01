



Hi Uchenna. @uchejombo. Happy earthstrong. I've been a terrible friend. I've been unreliable and distant for far too long. I'm man enough to report myself to the world. We have shared history that is unblemished by time and space. When I make a case of the substance of a woman my baby sisters must emulate I present your life and your unparalleled journeys as a course to be studied. I don't know what happened. I guess it's true I live my life in the segments of spaces I find myself. My moments often flourish but certain parts of my past suffers. You know I'm smarter than that. You know I'm far more grateful for the role you played in my life than I seem to emphasis. I love to pit wits with you. I always come away more often than not bested and wiser. I'm not in the biz of repetitions. Everyone knows you're one of the smartest, most driven, astute, women in our neck of the woods. Being a mother didn't change you much as they think. It simply amplified qualities that has always been innate. Celebrate as your smart ass leads Hun. You've nothing to prove anymore. I admire and respect you without measure Uche. Keep besting life with elegance and grace as only you can manufacture. I'll keep rooting subliminally or loudly as it leads me.

Much love

One of your greatest fans

JI.





https://www.instagram.com/p/BOkYXvaBqo1/?hl=en Nigeria's prolific actor, Jim Iyke wrote an heartfelt post to his fellow actor Uche Jombo who celebrates her birthday today.