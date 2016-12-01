₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by saints2(m): 7:01pm
Nigeria's prolific actor, Jim Iyke wrote an heartfelt post to his fellow actor Uche Jombo who celebrates her birthday today. Acoording to him, He said..
Hi Uchenna. @uchejombo. Happy earthstrong. I've been a terrible friend. I've been unreliable and distant for far too long. I'm man enough to report myself to the world. We have shared history that is unblemished by time and space. When I make a case of the substance of a woman my baby sisters must emulate I present your life and your unparalleled journeys as a course to be studied. I don't know what happened. I guess it's true I live my life in the segments of spaces I find myself. My moments often flourish but certain parts of my past suffers. You know I'm smarter than that. You know I'm far more grateful for the role you played in my life than I seem to emphasis. I love to pit wits with you. I always come away more often than not bested and wiser. I'm not in the biz of repetitions. Everyone knows you're one of the smartest, most driven, astute, women in our neck of the woods. Being a mother didn't change you much as they think. It simply amplified qualities that has always been innate. Celebrate as your smart ass leads Hun. You've nothing to prove anymore. I admire and respect you without measure Uche. Keep besting life with elegance and grace as only you can manufacture. I'll keep rooting subliminally or loudly as it leads me.
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by saints2(m): 7:02pm
Happy birthday dear
See more of their pictures here..
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by BlackDBagba: 7:02pm
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by Xcoo(m): 7:07pm
Talk to my baby wait am coming *in don jazy's voice
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by OlajumokeBread(f): 7:19pm
Okay
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by januzaj(m): 7:19pm
Who message epp?
Is there any automated fvck giving machine around here...
The one in my area is not dispensing fvcks ooo
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by Lovruemu: 7:20pm
Nix concept
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by Olasco93: 7:20pm
Baddest guy ever liveth... Aunty Uche is the next target come 2017.
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by Goldenheart(m): 7:20pm
Something fishy.. ..
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by joeace2020(m): 7:21pm
For Mr Fvck's sake, why does this matter to me or anyone?
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 7:21pm
Next
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by kittykollinxx(m): 7:22pm
this guy must be a poet....for your GIS analysis contact me on 07032029089
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by Pamela9os(f): 7:22pm
Nice one from jim
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by denony(m): 7:22pm
That's my nigga
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by Shortyy(f): 7:22pm
Jimmy the poet. Happy birthday Uche
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by Mskrisx(f): 7:23pm
.
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by LecciGucci: 7:24pm
This guy has it all.
Hez intelligent
His a badass
His dope
Hiz rugged.
Hez sharp
Hez calm
Hez ruff.
Les I forget he's my role model
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by Akinlekanwr(m): 7:24pm
Such messages can initiate something hot, quick and ehm...
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by Oluwolex2000(m): 7:25pm
Mean while visit and place your order
Horatis.com
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by Mskrisx(f): 7:26pm
Happy birthday Urch boo boo.
Jimmy my guy!
|Re: Jim Iyke's Message To Uche Jombo On Her Birthday (photos) by mikhe2(m): 7:27pm
Very lovely. You fit use dis kind message toast some nairaland chicks lol.
