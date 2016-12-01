₦airaland Forum

"Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by dainformant(m): 8:16pm
Here are trending photos showing how a military officer was allegedly tortured gruesomely in an army barracks in Uganda. The UPDF soldier who is said to have lost his manhood after the torture -was arrested after a tin containing ammunition for a 12.7mm anti-aircraft gun had vanished last year. The corporal had been deployed as a gunner in 2014 under UPDF's Battle Group XIV.

Officially, he was indicted for failing to protect war materials contrary to section 122(1) (2) (g) of the UPDF Act, 2005 an offence which includes misuse or sale of war material and for which the only penalty under the said law is death.

He was detained at Makindye Military Police Barracks, outside Kampala, where he suffered injuries allegedly resulting from gross physical abuse.

In an affidavit in support of an application at the High Court challenging his trial dated August 8, 2016, the soldier recounts how he was "undressed, insulted and tied by the hands on a steel bar, a bag of about 15 kilogrammes tied and hanged on the joystick and testicles". He was then moved to a metallic container, handcuffed for 24 hours and left for days without medical care.

Medical records dated October 6 and November 2, 2015 from Nakasero Hospital and Bombo Military Hospital, respectively, indicate his right testicle had become "smaller than the contralateral (opposite) testis [and] was non-tender" and he has "a chronic right testicular infarction and internal echogenicity with no flow."

In other words, the weight tied to the genitals of the 33-year-old father of three blocked blood flow to the right testicle, causing tissue decay. Cpl Ssebyara now cannot achieve an Attention.

He passes urine and stool with excruciating difficulty, according to his defence attorneys Ivan Mugabi and Isaac Ssemakade.

The Defence and Military Spokesman, Lt Col Paddy Ankunda, when contacted last week said the army would investigate the alleged torture of the soldier, but "there must be a reason why the court is holding him".

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/soldier-loses-his-manhood-after-being.html

Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:19pm
this can happen only in Africa.

Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:20pm
no be small thing oo
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by idupaul: 8:22pm
Death is more honorable than this kind torture
.only demons will engage in such

Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by greatgod2012(f): 8:22pm
And this same man would still be expected to protect and fight for peace in that country o


If dem kuku kill him, it's better than this gruesome punishment......


I don't think things like this can happen in Nigeria, but I might be wrong sha.


Uganda military force, I hail thee.

Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by seunlayi(m): 8:23pm
Animals like
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by Harrisee(m): 8:24pm
Uganda and Kenya always have Weird stories

Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by bonechamberlain(m): 8:25pm
This is evil. Smh
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by Nixiepie(f): 8:31pm
grin grin this is something else oo

Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by CplusJason(m): 8:39pm
East Africans, Na wa o.


Really sad.



See the way dem tie him brokus like shoe lace.

Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by acenazt(m): 8:40pm
Later Una go say naija army wicked. In other news,Nda Cadet gets His soldier arse kicked up and down his street in Zaria by Police Academy Cadets for asking them to take off their police Camouflage uniforms. Lol
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by peculiar3(m): 9:18pm
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by Noblesoul123: 9:18pm
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by lawrenzi(m): 9:18pm
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by curvilicious: 9:19pm
Just le kwa rubbish
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by Silentscreamer(f): 9:19pm
disgusting.. Spits. I hope the perpetrators of such babaric act are dealt with.
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by ichidodo(m): 9:19pm
What a nit ....Coulda spat on all ah dem faces and damn dem to hell..
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by 21bc: 9:19pm
Oh his manhood, all those akuhaba ladies be like

Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by ArcFrisky(m): 9:20pm
mehn... Nigeria dey learn wey some african countries dey for wickedness ooooo...
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by FILEBE(m): 9:20pm
what manner of feckery is this?

Cpl Ssebyara now cannot achieve an Attention.. Damn! the worst punishment ever for a man not to achieve an attention in life!


kukuma kill am! embarassed embarassed
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:21pm
sad
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by dickhead01(m): 9:21pm
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by Emmycheeze: 9:21pm
Military that is the standard. Is that clear? tongue
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by Justice28(m): 9:22pm
Let me come and be going

Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by fuckpro: 9:22pm
greatgod2012:
And this same man would still be expected to protect and fight for peace in that country o


If dem kuku kill him, it's better than this gruesome punishment......


I don't think things like this can happen in Nigeria, but I might be wrong sha.


Uganda military force, I hail thee.
... Nigeria military has just added one more trick to their torture wish list[color=][/color] angry
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by direx124: 9:23pm
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by Nathanieloo7: 9:25pm
this wat dia forefathers idi amin use to do,there use to it
Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by Oma307: 9:26pm
Silentscreamer:
disgusting.. Spits.
what is so disgusting about this, what will you say about the vanish of the ammunition

Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by WILLYBABS(m): 9:26pm
You beta dey tnk God say u get three pikin already...insurance don cover already.


But i for don die if na me, my two groundnuts?

This life is evil

Re: "Ugandan Army Officer Tortured Unclad In A Military Barracks". Photos by Martinola(m): 9:26pm
huh...d most unfortunate thing is being born in a continent lyk dis...

