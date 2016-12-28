It is common to fail in relationships. There is nothing wrong in failing. It is important to learn from your mistakes in order to move further in your life.But at the same time, it is good to realise why we fail in relationships. When you look back, if you see any corrections to be made to your behaviour, go ahead and do so. This will help you avoid future relationship failures.Pain, hurt and depression are common reactions after a breakup. But soon after that small stage is over, it is better to rejoice.Here are some reasons why to be happy after a breakup .



Reasons why to be happy after a breakup are:





1.You Can Start Life Afresh: Remember that a breakup is a good chance to start everything again from scratch with a new person. This means that you can commit less mistakes this time as you have some experience.



2.You Can Learn From Your Mistakes: Treat it as an opportunity to learn what you have done wrong. In your future relationship, ensure that you don’t repeat mistakes.



3.You Can Do Well In Your New Relationship: Relationship experts say that those who generally have experience from past relationships tend to do well in future relationships as they tend to be more careful.



4.You Will Become Stronger: After you overcome the pain of a breakup and loneliness, you tend to be stronger. This will help you deal with many other ups and downs of life.



5.You Can Make Better Choices: The chances of making wrong choices will greatly reduce after a failed relationship. You tend to tread carefully after a miserable experience.



6.You Will Never Get Carried Away: Even if you come across the most attractive partner who promises the heaven to woo you, you won’t get carried away easily.



7.You Will Learn To Change Or Adapt: This is a very important quality to learn. We all must learn to be flexible to others around us and failed relationships teach us such qualities.



8.You Will Be Grounded: Some relationship failures tend to ground us a bit. Flying in clouds isn’t healthy. Dreaming of ideal relationships isn’t realistic. So, staying grounded is better.



These are the reasons to be happy after a breakup.



