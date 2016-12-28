₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by NairalandDSS(m): 9:27pm
It is common to fail in relationships. There is nothing wrong in failing. It is important to learn from your mistakes in order to move further in your life.But at the same time, it is good to realise why we fail in relationships. When you look back, if you see any corrections to be made to your behaviour, go ahead and do so. This will help you avoid future relationship failures.Pain, hurt and depression are common reactions after a breakup. But soon after that small stage is over, it is better to rejoice.Here are some reasons why to be happy after a breakup.
Reasons why to be happy after a breakup are:
1.You Can Start Life Afresh: Remember that a breakup is a good chance to start everything again from scratch with a new person. This means that you can commit less mistakes this time as you have some experience.
2.You Can Learn From Your Mistakes: Treat it as an opportunity to learn what you have done wrong. In your future relationship, ensure that you don’t repeat mistakes.
3.You Can Do Well In Your New Relationship: Relationship experts say that those who generally have experience from past relationships tend to do well in future relationships as they tend to be more careful.
4.You Will Become Stronger: After you overcome the pain of a breakup and loneliness, you tend to be stronger. This will help you deal with many other ups and downs of life.
5.You Can Make Better Choices: The chances of making wrong choices will greatly reduce after a failed relationship. You tend to tread carefully after a miserable experience.
6.You Will Never Get Carried Away: Even if you come across the most attractive partner who promises the heaven to woo you, you won’t get carried away easily.
7.You Will Learn To Change Or Adapt: This is a very important quality to learn. We all must learn to be flexible to others around us and failed relationships teach us such qualities.
8.You Will Be Grounded: Some relationship failures tend to ground us a bit. Flying in clouds isn’t healthy. Dreaming of ideal relationships isn’t realistic. So, staying grounded is better.
These are the reasons to be happy after a breakup.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by dingbang(m): 9:30pm
Story
1 Like
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by kinginvagina: 9:31pm
op you have a vagina brain.
1 Like
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by Alondra(f): 9:34pm
Most times we look at a closed door so long that we refuse to see an open one, When you try to find good in every evil, advantage in every disadvantage, appointment in every disappointment. Then you are on the path of becoming immortal
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by Bluezy13(m): 9:36pm
Alondra:
Most times we exaggerate immortality
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by Draei: 9:36pm
Past tense, things have changed.
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by ClassCaptain(m): 9:38pm
U can finally say goodbye to the have you eaten question..
Have u eaten, a 5 unit course in every Nigerian relationship
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by Alondra(f): 9:38pm
Bluezy13:Immortality is living above it all
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by haywire07(m): 9:40pm
All dis ones na just story to console yaself.
. You can't be happy especially if u love the ex but with time u will get over it .
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by AntiWailer: 9:40pm
he easy ?
you spend the good part of ur life with a basttard and they walk away and you think bullet points can help you heal ?
My dear Op, iz like your head iz paining you.
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by cocoberry(f): 9:40pm
Been trying, in fact trying soo hard, I still can't get over TJ
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by Ask4Info: 9:41pm
So trye
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by garlicrey(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by Twaci(f): 9:41pm
It's not easy you know, easier said than done.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by saintTim(m): 9:42pm
R
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by dhope001(m): 9:42pm
1 Corinthian 13
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by neahyo(m): 9:42pm
Easier said than done.
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by Teespice(f): 9:42pm
valid points.
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by MuyiRano(m): 9:43pm
k
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by ichidodo(m): 9:43pm
c You get to upgrade to a tall,fair damsel...who speaks five languages and respects the place of your PlayStation 4 in the house.
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by Abeeni: 9:43pm
Nairalanddss is lala's alt I guess
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by Beatzmaker: 9:43pm
...You only feel like you are better after the first few months....so cut the crap
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by Philinho(m): 9:43pm
depends on what caused d breakup .....when cheated on ur guy n he dumps u, you've no excuse to give
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by curvilicious: 9:43pm
Reasons and why (tautology)
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by iyke926(m): 9:44pm
Just entered one
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by martineverest(m): 9:44pm
g
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by Beatzmaker: 9:45pm
curvilicious:
lol
|Re: Reasons Why To Be Happy After A Breakup by Jodforex(m): 9:45pm
