|Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by Smallville10(m): 8:08am
My mother had a dream dis morning which goes thus:
She found herself in a gathering in NPA (where she retired) and then suddenly a vehicle brought in dead bodies into the premises who were victims of accidents, the bodies were so many that they were piled up. She and others were looking through a window and were feeling bad abt it. Suddenly, one of the dead persons (male) turned and got up and she was shocked so she quickly called someone to see and suddenly all d other dead people started getting up one after another until there was no dead left and the place was full of joy.
Can anyone explain this pls...
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by AdeniyiA(m): 8:13am
@smallville10, is d NPA owing them pension arrears?
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by Smallville10(m): 8:15am
AdeniyiA:yes o... And dem no won pay
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by adeoye27(m): 8:15am
I think God has a divine assignment where she left.She needs to pray for God's direction.I will advice her to see her spiritual Father to know the mind of God concerning the dream.
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by ichuka(m): 8:29am
Dude,there long over due money,will soon be paid.
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by mysyto(m): 8:47am
adeoye27:
haba bro which one is spiritual father again ...their money will soon be paid brother...don't go meet any spiritual father pls ..pray to ur God..
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by hopefulLandlord: 8:48am
Your mother watched the series "The Walking Dead" or other horror movies and is dreaming about it; the subconscious was triggered by a memory, could be just her seeing a horror film trailer or even a horror film poster
The dream sounds too much like a Zombie movie plot
only interpretation I can give if my first guess is totally wrong however is that a zombie Apocalypse is coming soon!
I'd better start preparing by fencing my house with thick zombie proof materials, start farming with the extra plots of land to make a self sustaining compound
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by yomi007k(m): 8:58am
Rejoice ye brother.
I cannot explain in details but I know good awaits your sweet mother.
Be careful of bad belle tho.
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by Rilwayne001: 9:46am
hopefulLandlord:
Oh, the walking dead comes to mind indeed.
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by Seun(m): 10:51am
Smallville10:It is just a dream. It probably reflects things that your mum has been thinking about recently. She should savor it and then forget about it.
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by OlajumokeBread(f): 12:34pm
This is a very bad dream
I can interpret it
Tell your mother to go to the hospital immediately and tell the doctor to give her vitamin Q and antibiodreams, she's suffering from malaria
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by AntiWailer: 12:35pm
Smallville10:
God is about to convert her sorrows and depressions to joy.
Exodus 15:23
"When they came to Marah, they could not drink its water because it was bitter. (That is why the place is called Marah.)"
Exodus 15: 25
"Then Moses cried out to the LORD, and the LORD showed him a piece of wood. He threw it into the water, and the water became fit to drink."
She has given up on a lot of things.
God is about to show himself strong.
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by hyfr: 12:35pm
Hahahahaha. The people saying they ate about to pay her pension, which government wan pay am? This buhari government? Abeg Op make una no dey fry una beans before una chop am, parboil or cook it. Before u go dream where buhari and lalasticlala dey drag snake
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by adonbilivit: 12:35pm
first of all, she should go to a hospital and rule out malaria.
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by Sunnycliff(m): 12:36pm
This is nairaland ND not dreamland.
Besides, nairaland surname is neither Joseph nor Daniel.
So..
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by seXytOhbAd(m): 12:36pm
Oh this is very interesting. Your mother used to work at NPA. This represents an old part of her life where she labored. It represents her labour.
They brought out dead bodies, out of which one of them came to life. This means that after her Struggling , one of the things she has done which she thought was already dead and gone will yield forth. It will be a thing of joy for everyone around her. Is she being owed maybe backwages or perhaps a business that she thought was died will begin to yield.
Let her calm down and begin to rejoice expecting life.
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by Sunnycliff(m): 12:36pm
This is nairaland ND not dreamland.
Besides, nairaland surname is neither Joseph nor Daniel.
So..
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by donbrowser(m): 12:36pm
Restoration
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by DozieInc(m): 12:36pm
AdeniyiA:
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by Eleniyan15(m): 12:36pm
no comment
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by ednut1(m): 12:37pm
a dream is what it is a dream. move on
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by gaburiel(m): 12:37pm
It means everything that have died this year in your family, amongst your loved ones, something you cared about and/or Nigeria this year, will resurrect next year.
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by LecciGucci: 12:37pm
I had similar dream months back.
But I don't put my thoughts into dreams whether good or bad... I will just get up pray n forget it d next minute
If u start putting so much concern abt ur dreams and lookin for interpretations u would be confused or scared depending.
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by nedu2000(m): 12:37pm
Don't take dreams seriously
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by Pvin: 12:38pm
b
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by donbrowser(m): 12:38pm
Seun:It is until you are being flogged in the dream and u see the marks in real world before you believe.
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by LizbethDharmiy: 12:38pm
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by Orpe7(m): 12:38pm
Smallville10:
MICHEAL JACKSON: THRILLER!
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by infogenius(m): 12:39pm
Smallville10:
Everything dead around her life is coming back to life.
Things will begin to work in her favour.
Every impossibility is turning to possibilities for her.
Nothing dies around her any longer.
No more weeping and gnashing of teeth
but it a new dawn and a period of celebrations
and joy for her and for your family
Enjoy the 2017 in grand style.In Jesus Name
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by INTROVERT(f): 12:39pm
I only dream of unicorns, my bank statement and Eric
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by passionatebae: 12:39pm
She should pray and go back to sleep. She go dream better dreamz
|Re: Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please by wristbangle(m): 12:40pm
Will I call this a superstitious belief? Some dreams actually pass message of what may happen in future.
Anyway it may translate to those who were owed salary and other arrears will be paid soon.
It may also means stagnant things in her life will become dynamic.
