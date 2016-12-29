Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Help Me Understand And Explain This Dream Please (4233 Views)

My mother had a dream dis morning which goes thus:



She found herself in a gathering in NPA (where she retired) and then suddenly a vehicle brought in dead bodies into the premises who were victims of accidents, the bodies were so many that they were piled up. She and others were looking through a window and were feeling bad abt it. Suddenly, one of the dead persons (male) turned and got up and she was shocked so she quickly called someone to see and suddenly all d other dead people started getting up one after another until there was no dead left and the place was full of joy.



Can anyone explain this pls... 2 Likes 1 Share

@smallville10, is d NPA owing them pension arrears? 1 Like

AdeniyiA:

yes o... And dem no won pay

I think God has a divine assignment where she left.She needs to pray for God's direction.I will advice her to see her spiritual Father to know the mind of God concerning the dream. 1 Like 1 Share

Dude,there long over due money,will soon be paid. 4 Likes

adeoye27:

I think God has a divine assignment where she left.She needs to pray for God's direction.I will advice her to see her spiritual Father to know the mind of God concerning the dream.

haba bro which one is spiritual father again ...their money will soon be paid brother...don't go meet any spiritual father pls ..pray to ur God..

Your mother watched the series "The Walking Dead" or other horror movies and is dreaming about it; the subconscious was triggered by a memory, could be just her seeing a horror film trailer or even a horror film poster



The dream sounds too much like a Zombie movie plot





only interpretation I can give if my first guess is totally wrong however is that a zombie Apocalypse is coming soon!



I'd better start preparing by fencing my house with thick zombie proof materials, start farming with the extra plots of land to make a self sustaining compound 13 Likes







Rejoice ye brother.







I cannot explain in details but I know good awaits your sweet mother.





Rejoice ye brother.I cannot explain in details but I know good awaits your sweet mother.Be careful of bad belle tho.

hopefulLandlord:

Your mother watched the series "The Walking Dead" or other horror movies and is dreaming about it; the subconscious was triggered by a memory, could be just her seeing a horror film trailer or even a horror film poster



The dream sounds too much like a Zombie movie plot





only interpretation I can give if my first guess is totally wrong however is that a zombie Apocalypse is coming soon!



I'd better start preparing by fencing my house with thick zombie proof materials, start farming with the extra plots of land to make a self sustaining compound

Oh, the walking dead comes to mind indeed. Oh, the walking dead comes to mind indeed.

Smallville10:

It is just a dream. It probably reflects things that your mum has been thinking about recently. She should savor it and then forget about it.





This is a very bad dream



I can interpret it



Tell your mother to go to the hospital immediately and tell the doctor to give her vitamin Q and antibiodreams, she's suffering from malaria 3 Likes

Smallville10:

Can anyone explain this pls...





God is about to convert her sorrows and depressions to joy.



Exodus 15:23

"When they came to Marah, they could not drink its water because it was bitter. (That is why the place is called Marah.)"



Exodus 15: 25

"Then Moses cried out to the LORD, and the LORD showed him a piece of wood. He threw it into the water, and the water became fit to drink."



She has given up on a lot of things.



God is about to convert her sorrows and depressions to joy. Exodus 15:23 "When they came to Marah, they could not drink its water because it was bitter. (That is why the place is called Marah.)" Exodus 15: 25 "Then Moses cried out to the LORD, and the LORD showed him a piece of wood. He threw it into the water, and the water became fit to drink." She has given up on a lot of things. God is about to show himself strong.

Hahahahaha. The people saying they ate about to pay her pension, which government wan pay am? This buhari government? Abeg Op make una no dey fry una beans before una chop am, parboil or cook it. Before u go dream where buhari and lalasticlala dey drag snake 1 Like

first of all, she should go to a hospital and rule out malaria.

This is nairaland ND not dreamland.

Besides, nairaland surname is neither Joseph nor Daniel.

So..

Oh this is very interesting. Your mother used to work at NPA. This represents an old part of her life where she labored. It represents her labour.



They brought out dead bodies, out of which one of them came to life. This means that after her Struggling , one of the things she has done which she thought was already dead and gone will yield forth. It will be a thing of joy for everyone around her. Is she being owed maybe backwages or perhaps a business that she thought was died will begin to yield.

Let her calm down and begin to rejoice expecting life. 2 Likes

This is nairaland ND not dreamland.

Besides, nairaland surname is neither Joseph nor Daniel.

So..

Restoration 1 Like

AdeniyiA:

@smallville10, is d NPA owing them pension arrears?

no comment

a dream is what it is a dream. move on

It means everything that have died this year in your family, amongst your loved ones, something you cared about and/or Nigeria this year, will resurrect next year.

I had similar dream months back.

But I don't put my thoughts into dreams whether good or bad... I will just get up pray n forget it d next minute



If u start putting so much concern abt ur dreams and lookin for interpretations u would be confused or scared depending.

Don't take dreams seriously

b

Seun:



It is until you are being flogged in the dream and u see the marks in real world before you believe.

Smallville10:

Can anyone explain this pls...

MICHEAL JACKSON: THRILLER! MICHEAL JACKSON: THRILLER!

Smallville10:

Can anyone explain this pls...



Everything dead around her life is coming back to life.

Things will begin to work in her favour.

Every impossibility is turning to possibilities for her.



Nothing dies around her any longer.

No more weeping and gnashing of teeth

but it a new dawn and a period of celebrations

and joy for her and for your family

Everything dead around her life is coming back to life. Things will begin to work in her favour. Every impossibility is turning to possibilities for her. Nothing dies around her any longer. No more weeping and gnashing of teeth but it a new dawn and a period of celebrations and joy for her and for your family Enjoy the 2017 in grand style.In Jesus Name

I only dream of unicorns, my bank statement and Eric

She should pray and go back to sleep. She go dream better dreamz