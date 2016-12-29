Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R (6574 Views)

In the leaked telephone conversation, the two governors can be heard having an excited conversation about how Mr. Wike stormed a collation center during the election. The tone of the exchanges makes it clear that Mr. Wike’s aim was to manipulate the results of the elections in favor of his candidates. In a tone that shows how he outmanouvred the Nigerian Army, Wike declares in the conversation that, "Nigeria Army does not exist again."



A previous telephone conversation obtained and released by SaharaReporters had exposed Mr. Wike discussing the bribe he gave to unscrupulous officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who consented to help rig the elections in the state.



Governor Wike’s aides initially denied the authenticity of the scandalous audiotape. However, as it became undeniable that the voice belonged to him, the governor sought to deflect public attention by setting up a panel ostensibly to probe the cause, source and nature of widespread violence that marked the national and state legislative elections in the state. Mr. Wike also set up his probe after the Nigerian police had composed a panel charged with examining issues arising from the rerun elections. Those issues include establishing the authenticity or otherwise of leaked telephone conversations in which the governor discussed his payment to electoral officials.



The latest leaked audio of a conversation that came in the wake of the election demonstrates the personal and political closeness between Governors Fayose and Wike.









Fayose: Wike my man, how did you do it?



Wike: Ayodele My brother, the fight is not easy....Kill as many as you can kill.....yes ....I storm the collation centre...Nigerian Army is dead.......there is nothin like Nigeria Army....



Fayose: Na waoooo....You are the man of the year....





Lets see how strong Buhari is with these revelations.... 3 Likes 1 Share

Ok Is Dazzol? Is Dazzol? 1 Like

Sahara misreporters dishing out masturbating news for the illiterate simple minded Afonjas since 1999. 30 Likes

Rubbish from APC reporters.From the video we watched it was obvious who overran the collation centres and beat up INEC officials!!.This fake audio cannot wipe out what we saw on TV 44 Likes 3 Shares

Hello who is on the net? Is that the horse speaking? I love first hand information. Can i have the tape? (the voice in the above link is so not wike's voice) Like can i hear it too rather than reading a mere news? 1 Like

Observing..................

Wey d tape? Lets hear it too?!

This is also doctored?

The latest leaked audio of a conversation that came in the wake of the election demonstrates the personal and political closeness between Governors Fayose and Wike.

Do we need a fake audio to show that Fayose and Wike are close? Do we need a fake audio to show that Fayose and Wike are close? 22 Likes 2 Shares

This is also doctored?

is it difficult to doctor an audio? is it difficult to doctor an audio? 7 Likes

Bloody fake as usual 6 Likes

Sahara misreporters dishing out masturbating news for the illiterate simple minded Afonjas since 1999. ****why can't you reason objectively

There's enough proof to show the previous recording is original and this one too should. ****why can't you reason objectivelyThere's enough proof to show the previous recording is original and this one too should. 2 Likes

wait o... na so so audio day leak for that state sef

Do we need a fake audio to show that Fayose and Wike are close?

Do we need a 7th sense to know you're an ipob yuth? Do we need a 7th sense to know you're an ipob yuth? 11 Likes 2 Shares

Not his real voice 1 Like

FAYOSE:A case study

the mumuness of some people cannot be measured...what has this got to do with tribe? 1 Like 1 Share

APC and their Sahara repooters are desperately trying to discredit Wike. Bunch of sore losers! 9 Likes

two §@&# governors

How authentic?

Sharia reporters and lie lie fabrications!!! 3 Likes

Sahara reporters. The revealer of secrets since the dawn of time 3 Likes

Could it be another APC propaganda... 9 Likes

SaharaReporters has obtained an exclusive audio of a telephone conversation between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his counterpart in Ekiti State,



In the leaked telephone conversation, the two governors can be heard having an excited conversation about how Mr. Wike stormed a collation center during the election. The tone of the exchanges makes it clear that Mr. Wike’s aim was to manipulate the results of the elections in favor of his candidates. In a tone that shows how he outmanouvred the Nigerian Army, Wike declares in the conversation that, "Nigeria Army does not exist again."







https://m.soundcloud.com/saharareporters/audioleak-gov-wike-gov-fayose#t=2:17



Sahara when will you give us the leaked telephone conversation in APC especially from Rotimi Amaechi or you saw the broom and passed over him



Both parties rigged the election why are you one sided



When Wike caught one of APC machinery red handed and was shouting on the media. He was ignored by the ruling party Sahara why didn't you report that



Abeg make una go find somewhere sidown. Nobody takes you seriously again

Yeye reporters Sahara when will you give us the leaked telephone conversation in APC especially from Rotimi Amaechi or you saw the broom and passed over himBoth parties rigged the election why are you one sidedWhen Wike caught one of APC machinery red handed and was shouting on the media. He was ignored by the ruling partySahara why didn't you report thatAbeg make una go find somewhere sidown. Nobody takes you seriously againYeye reporters 2 Likes

Fayose: Wike my man, how did you do it?



Wike: Ayodele My brother, the fight is not easy....Kill as many as you can kill.....yes ....I storm the collation centre...Nigerian Army is dead.......there is nothin like Nigeria Army....



Fayose: Na waoooo....You are the man of the year....





Lets see how strong Buhari is with these revelations....





Oga abi madam, I am not sure you listened to the audio I listened to or comprehension has become a problem. Wike(assuming without conceding that he's the one) said he stormed the place with the boys and (they dared the army) to kill as much as you can kill. Kill anyone that you can. The kill anyone you can followed the person on the other end's remark that , the army were everywhere and shooting anyhow. Oga abi madam, I am not sure you listened to the audio I listened to or comprehension has become a problem. Wike(assuming without conceding that he's the one) said he stormed the place with the boys and (they dared the army) to kill as much as you can kill. Kill anyone that you can. The kill anyone you can followed the person on the other end's remark that , the army were everywhere and shooting anyhow. 1 Like

Thug news

What happened to the culprits caught printing ballot papers..



What happened to the sars official caught on videos?



Where is the audio leak from ondo state election? Or edo state election?



What happened when a senators home turned to a polling unit?



Sahara reporters... you guys should just move base to sahara dessert..



This new acclaimed leak even puts more doubt on the previous one acclaimed to be wike's..[/b][/b] 9 Likes 2 Shares

Rivers election even make headline pass headies

Lol. I neither like Wike nor dig Fayose's brash and crude style, but this is just an innocuous conversation between two governor friends.



I don't find anything incriminating here and the name of the voting centre wasn't even indicated, so it could be his own centre where he has a right to storm and stop any untoward occurrence. The offence would be if he left his centre for another.



I like Sahara, but on this, let them chill. By the way, both APC and PDP are violent parties. They both wanted to win Rivers at all cost. The one who out-rigged the other won. 3 Likes

Okey sahara we have heard, when will u show us the conspiracy conversation between ibrahim shettima and the parents of those "faked" missing chibok girls.. 2 Likes