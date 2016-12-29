₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:20am
SaharaReporters has obtained an exclusive audio of a telephone conversation between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his counterpart in Ekiti State, Governor Ayodele Fayose, in which both men discussed Mr. Wike’s sharp maneuvers during the December 10, 2016 rerun of legislative elections in Rivers State.
In the leaked telephone conversation, the two governors can be heard having an excited conversation about how Mr. Wike stormed a collation center during the election. The tone of the exchanges makes it clear that Mr. Wike’s aim was to manipulate the results of the elections in favor of his candidates. In a tone that shows how he outmanouvred the Nigerian Army, Wike declares in the conversation that, "Nigeria Army does not exist again."
A previous telephone conversation obtained and released by SaharaReporters had exposed Mr. Wike discussing the bribe he gave to unscrupulous officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who consented to help rig the elections in the state.
Governor Wike’s aides initially denied the authenticity of the scandalous audiotape. However, as it became undeniable that the voice belonged to him, the governor sought to deflect public attention by setting up a panel ostensibly to probe the cause, source and nature of widespread violence that marked the national and state legislative elections in the state. Mr. Wike also set up his probe after the Nigerian police had composed a panel charged with examining issues arising from the rerun elections. Those issues include establishing the authenticity or otherwise of leaked telephone conversations in which the governor discussed his payment to electoral officials.
The latest leaked audio of a conversation that came in the wake of the election demonstrates the personal and political closeness between Governors Fayose and Wike.
https://m.soundcloud.com/saharareporters/audioleak-gov-wike-gov-fayose#t=2:17
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:20am
Fayose: Wike my man, how did you do it?
Wike: Ayodele My brother, the fight is not easy....Kill as many as you can kill.....yes ....I storm the collation centre...Nigerian Army is dead.......there is nothin like Nigeria Army....
Fayose: Na waoooo....You are the man of the year....
Lets see how strong Buhari is with these revelations....
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by AloyalNigerian(m): 8:21am
NgeneUkwenu:Is Dazzol?
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by Biafman: 8:23am
Sahara misreporters dishing out masturbating news for the illiterate simple minded Afonjas since 1999.
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by kcnwaigbo: 8:24am
Rubbish from APC reporters.From the video we watched it was obvious who overran the collation centres and beat up INEC officials!!.This fake audio cannot wipe out what we saw on TV
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by WizBLANCE(m): 8:26am
Hello who is on the net? Is that the horse speaking? I love first hand information. Can i have the tape? (the voice in the above link is so not wike's voice) Like can i hear it too rather than reading a mere news?
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by Atiku2019: 8:27am
Observing..................
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by manutdadex(m): 8:29am
Wey d tape? Lets hear it too?!
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by Heshei: 8:31am
This is also doctored?
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by kcnwaigbo: 8:36am
The latest leaked audio of a conversation that came in the wake of the election demonstrates the personal and political closeness between Governors Fayose and Wike.
Do we need a fake audio to show that Fayose and Wike are close?
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by kcnwaigbo: 8:36am
Heshei:
is it difficult to doctor an audio?
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by lielbree: 8:37am
Bloody fake as usual
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by XXLDICK: 8:37am
Biafman:****why can't you reason objectively
There's enough proof to show the previous recording is original and this one too should.
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by chemike1400(m): 8:38am
wait o... na so so audio day leak for that state sef
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by korel9: 8:38am
kcnwaigbo:
Do we need a 7th sense to know you're an ipob yuth?
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by femi4(m): 8:38am
Not his real voice
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by DrDope(m): 8:38am
FAYOSE:A case study
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by Martinola(m): 8:38am
the mumuness of some people cannot be measured...what has this got to do with tribe?
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by doublewisdom: 8:39am
APC and their Sahara repooters are desperately trying to discredit Wike. Bunch of sore losers!
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by boman2014: 8:39am
two §@&# governors
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by seguno2: 8:39am
How authentic?
Sharia reporters and lie lie fabrications!!!
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by Elijahrona: 8:40am
Sahara reporters. The revealer of secrets since the dawn of time
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by Akpan107(m): 8:40am
Could it be another APC propaganda...
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:41am
NgeneUkwenu:Sahara when will you give us the leaked telephone conversation in APC especially from Rotimi Amaechi or you saw the broom and passed over him
Both parties rigged the election why are you one sided
When Wike caught one of APC machinery red handed and was shouting on the media. He was ignored by the ruling party Sahara why didn't you report that
Abeg make una go find somewhere sidown. Nobody takes you seriously again
Yeye reporters
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by DIKEnaWAR: 8:41am
NgeneUkwenu:
Oga abi madam, I am not sure you listened to the audio I listened to or comprehension has become a problem. Wike(assuming without conceding that he's the one) said he stormed the place with the boys and (they dared the army) to kill as much as you can kill. Kill anyone that you can. The kill anyone you can followed the person on the other end's remark that , the army were everywhere and shooting anyhow.
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by cardoctor(m): 8:41am
Thug news
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by Goldenheart(m): 8:41am
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by Esseite: 8:42am
What happened to the culprits caught printing ballot papers..
What happened to the sars official caught on videos?
Where is the audio leak from ondo state election? Or edo state election?
What happened when a senators home turned to a polling unit?
Sahara reporters... you guys should just move base to sahara dessert..
This new acclaimed leak even puts more doubt on the previous one acclaimed to be wike's..[/b][/b]
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by TheMascot(m): 8:42am
Rivers election even make headline pass headies
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by Chiefpriest1(m): 8:42am
Lol. I neither like Wike nor dig Fayose's brash and crude style, but this is just an innocuous conversation between two governor friends.
I don't find anything incriminating here and the name of the voting centre wasn't even indicated, so it could be his own centre where he has a right to storm and stop any untoward occurrence. The offence would be if he left his centre for another.
I like Sahara, but on this, let them chill. By the way, both APC and PDP are violent parties. They both wanted to win Rivers at all cost. The one who out-rigged the other won.
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by PigMeat: 8:42am
Okey sahara we have heard, when will u show us the conspiracy conversation between ibrahim shettima and the parents of those "faked" missing chibok girls..
|Re: Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R by ThuGnificenX: 8:42am
Did I hear him say kill everybody kill able? Wow wike
