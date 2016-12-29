₦airaland Forum

FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by tafrica(f): 8:37am
Nigerians, be ready for several propaganda mercenaries that will be engaged to deceive you. They will be here on NL, facebook, twitter, TV, radios; many will write just to launder govt's image because they have been paid.


Despite an economy in recession, the federal government plans to spend over one billion Naira on public relations and media lobby in 2017, a review of proposed allocations to the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has revealed.

According to the proposals submitted last month to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, the ministry wants to spend one billion, three hundred and fifty two million, one hundred thousand and twenty three thousand, nine hundred and eight Naira (N1,352,123,908) on schemes to influence citizens’ opinion, lobby local and foreign media and other public relations targets.

The ministry is headed by Lai Mohammed, a former spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress. The ministry’s total budget proposal of N49,464,302,080 for 2017 is higher than the N45,162,776,886 it got last year.

It appears the funds budgeted for PR and other media targets, as well as some expenditures like “governance and institutional reforms” proposed to gulp N1.9 billion, are principally responsible for the increase.

In the 2017 budget proposal, Mr. Mohammed’s ministry proposes to spend N100 million on “foreign media PR/ lobby consultancy” and another N100 million to “interact with stakeholders” which, according to the ministry, include the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Nigerian Union of Journalists, bloggers, online publishers and Newspapers Publishers Association of Nigeria.

While the government wants to use N100 million to organize “quarterly opinion polls”, it also budgets N270 million for town hall meetings.

The government also proposes to commit a sum N409, 240,600 on “grassroots public enlightenment campaign on government policies and programmes (including cost of production of materials and IEC on government achievements).”

Also, in 2017, Nigerians could see a lot of Mr. Mohammed or his paid nominees moving from one newspaper house to another and appearing on radio as well as television programmes hosted by “influencers and analysts.”

For this plan, the government wants N180 million to be spent by the Ministry of Information and Culture on “ministerial media appearances with influencers and analysts on TV, radio, social and print media.”

And there is another N192,883,308 budgeted for “publicity and advertisements”.
It is not clear what the government plans to do with hundreds of millions budgeted to “lobby” foreign media, interact with journalists or facilitate the minister’s media appearances with analysts and influencers.

Pressed to comment on the proposals, Mr. Mohammed’s special assistant, Segun Adeyemi, declined, asking our correspondent to contact the minister instead. But Mr. Mohammed could not be reached on phone.

An official in the ministry, however, pledged that the funds would not to be diverted. The official said the government had a responsibility to ensure citizens understand the policies of the government and appreciate its achievement so that the government would not be cast in bad light by the opposition.

The official insisted “it is barely possible for any official to corruptly enrich himself or herself in the present government.”

The Muhammadu Buhari administration came to power on the back of promises to tackle corruption and wastes that constitute barriers to utilisation of funds for developmental objectives.
A further review of the ministry’s breakdown however revealed there are at least two instances of budgeting for one item twice.

The ministry proposes N44,181,840 for “purchase of office furniture and fittings” in line 23010112; and in another place, line FMOI&32443591, the ministry plans to spend another N83,500,000 on ‘purchase of office furniture and equipment.”

Then, in line 23010105, the ministry makes provision for “purchase of motor vehicles” with the sum of N97,200,000. But the same item – “purchase of motor vehicles” – also comes in line FM01&04520205 and gets N97,100,000 vote.

These repetitions and other curious budgetary proposals are some of the issues Nigerians would expect the National Assembly to review in the proposed budget.

Note the last 2 paragraphs, repetition may be counted as mistakes, but how come the prices of the same items are different? Bogus items just inserted into the budget that will be funded with loans.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/219140-despite-recession-nigerian-govt-budgets-n1-billion-pr-media-lobby.html

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by greenermodels: 9:28am
so how much of these money would accrue to nairaland owner, linda ikeji,sarrki etc? that's a serious question, pause and think over it.

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Atiku2019: 9:33am
Media Government cry

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Abeymills(m): 9:35am
Budget of fraud

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Atiku2019: 9:35am
greenermodels:
so how much of these money would accrue to nl owner, linda ikeji,sarrki etc? that's a serious question, pause and think over it.


Sarrki My brother come and tell us how much is your annual pay from this huge media allocation grin grin.... So we can hangout in Abj on New year Day. I heard Moscow_Underground 35 Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse2 club is the new bae here in Abj.

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by KUNZEH(m): 9:37am
Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by tafrica(f): 9:42am
Lalasticlala, this will make a good breakfast
Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by three: 9:44am
Sad just downright sad

If this government (as I am forced to call it) had put in half as much effort it invests in lies and media hype into actual governance there is NO WAY anyone will be comparing these times with the previous government!

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Pavarottii(m): 9:58am
So billions here; and them dey pay my guys Dropshot, Sarrki, Ngenekwenu etc. 10k recession Don nack Gbawe; em Don find another job; the 10k no reach am again.

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by greenermodels: 10:02am
Atiku2019:



Sarrki My brother come and tell us how much is your annual pay from this huge media allocation grin grin.... So we can hangout in Abj on New year Day. I heard Moscow_Underground 35 Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse2 club is the new bae here in Abj.
but you should first tell us how much you're collecting from Atiku to be laundering his image here.

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by greenermodels: 10:38am
tafrica:
Lalasticlala, this will make a good breakfast
wake me up if this ever makes it to the front-page, social media influencers indeed.
Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by googlepikins: 11:06am
By the time buhari is finish with this country. Yemen and Somalia go be like Dubai .

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by tafrica(f): 11:07am
greenermodels:
wake me up if this ever makes it to the front-page, social media influencers indeed.

Sir, do you have any issue with it making FP? Or you think Mod will never push it to FP?

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by greenermodels: 11:23am
tafrica:


Sir, do you have any issue with it making FP? Or you think Mod will never push it to FP?
ha ha, so you're yet to get what we have been saying codedly here, the nairaland owner and blog owners like linda ikeji would be accused of been among those collecting some of this money from the government to protect their image and promote their interests. i hope i won't get banned for telling you this plainly. some of this guys always 24hours online on nairaland defending the government are paid agents.

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by AntiZombie: 12:27pm
lalasticlala and mynd44


frontpage pls undecided
Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by greenermodels: 12:27pm
tafrica:


Now I get you. Yes, they are paid agents here on NL, we obviously have some as Mods here xef. But we as citizens don't need to be paid before we talk about this govt's mismanagement.
Wasting our scarce resources on propagandists which should have been channelled to better use.
check out the useless threads making front-page like "Duncan mighty amounts ladies backsides on stage" while a very important thread like this is not on front-page.

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by tafrica(f): 12:33pm
greenermodels:
check out the useless threads making front-page like "Duncan mighty amounts ladies backsides on stage" while a very important thread like this is not on front-page.

Maybe they will push it to FP by night when most people have gone sleeping
Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by talktimi(m): 12:36pm
People like sarrki will go bananas next year grin now I know the cause of their lunacy grin

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by adonbilivit: 12:54pm
Lord! bloggers are becoming parts and parcel of our problems in this country. their cut is definitely in this budget

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by ayodejijoshua(m): 12:54pm
but y is dis government rulling like this

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:55pm
media lobby cheesy cheesy grin grin grin
Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by prof1990(m): 12:55pm
journalism in Nigeria is dead

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by sorom4: 12:56pm
This CHANGE is a JOKE

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by DICKtator: 12:56pm
It isn't easy to lie. You must cover lies with lies.
Am I not right Lai?

grin grin grin grin

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by ELShehzad: 12:58pm
sad

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by jeftalene(m): 12:58pm
hmmm...

Padding everywhere!

Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Olasco93: 12:58pm
The problem is not about the amount budgeted, but UTILIZING it judiciously with maximum Output
Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by buharimustlive: 12:59pm
I smell lies..
Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by bonechamberlain(m): 12:59pm
angry, This is an evil government and a very evil country, look at they want to use to buy cars appearing twice. Yet they criticized oduah for doing same, the whole media were at alert last dispensation airing propaganda and useless protest and parochial views, they have gone mute now. This is a cursed country.
Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Jokerman(m): 1:00pm
Sarrki
Ngenekwenu
Demdem
Dropshot
Modath

Una money don show o..... grin
Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Nma27(f): 1:01pm
Only the most gullible region will even consider voting dem next election.

