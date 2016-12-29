₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,490 members, 3,280,374 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 01:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 (1317 Views)
Despite Recession, Lagos Generated More Revenue In 2016- Ambode / Buhari And Wife In US With 108-Man Delegation Despite Recession / Buhari Sends Atiku To SA To Lobby Zuma For Adesina.....premium Times.(PIX) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by tafrica(f): 8:37am
Nigerians, be ready for several propaganda mercenaries that will be engaged to deceive you. They will be here on NL, facebook, twitter, TV, radios; many will write just to launder govt's image because they have been paid.
Despite an economy in recession, the federal government plans to spend over one billion Naira on public relations and media lobby in 2017, a review of proposed allocations to the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has revealed.
Note the last 2 paragraphs, repetition may be counted as mistakes, but how come the prices of the same items are different? Bogus items just inserted into the budget that will be funded with loans.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/219140-despite-recession-nigerian-govt-budgets-n1-billion-pr-media-lobby.html
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by greenermodels: 9:28am
so how much of these money would accrue to nairaland owner, linda ikeji,sarrki etc? that's a serious question, pause and think over it.
7 Likes
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Atiku2019: 9:33am
Media Government
13 Likes
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Abeymills(m): 9:35am
Budget of fraud
10 Likes
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Atiku2019: 9:35am
greenermodels:
Sarrki My brother come and tell us how much is your annual pay from this huge media allocation .... So we can hangout in Abj on New year Day. I heard Moscow_Underground 35 Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse2 club is the new bae here in Abj.
10 Likes
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by KUNZEH(m): 9:37am
Join me to appreciate God for His grace and rescue.They attacked me at about 2.30am this morning. They came into my room while I was sleeping. I heard their sound as they moved across the room towards me. As I got up... one of them came at me to attack, I had no choice but to defend myself. I quickly struck. The second one also jumped at me. I couldn't believe what was happening; everything was happening so fast. My brother heard the chaotic sound that was emerging from d room and was wondering what was happening. I eventually hit the second one too; my hands were stained with blood. They laid still and I wondered if they were still alive but when I looked at them on the floor, I found out that one was still moving. I struck again and this time I hit harder with anger. That was how I killed the two mosquitoes!!!
4 Likes
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by tafrica(f): 9:42am
Lalasticlala, this will make a good breakfast
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by three: 9:44am
Sad just downright sad
If this government (as I am forced to call it) had put in half as much effort it invests in lies and media hype into actual governance there is NO WAY anyone will be comparing these times with the previous government!
3 Likes
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Pavarottii(m): 9:58am
So billions here; and them dey pay my guys Dropshot, Sarrki, Ngenekwenu etc. 10k recession Don nack Gbawe; em Don find another job; the 10k no reach am again.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by greenermodels: 10:02am
Atiku2019:but you should first tell us how much you're collecting from Atiku to be laundering his image here.
1 Like
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by greenermodels: 10:38am
tafrica:wake me up if this ever makes it to the front-page, social media influencers indeed.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by googlepikins: 11:06am
By the time buhari is finish with this country. Yemen and Somalia go be like Dubai .
3 Likes
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by tafrica(f): 11:07am
greenermodels:
Sir, do you have any issue with it making FP? Or you think Mod will never push it to FP?
2 Likes
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by greenermodels: 11:23am
tafrica:ha ha, so you're yet to get what we have been saying codedly here, the nairaland owner and blog owners like linda ikeji would be accused of been among those collecting some of this money from the government to protect their image and promote their interests. i hope i won't get banned for telling you this plainly. some of this guys always 24hours online on nairaland defending the government are paid agents.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by AntiZombie: 12:27pm
lalasticlala and mynd44
frontpage pls
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by greenermodels: 12:27pm
tafrica:check out the useless threads making front-page like "Duncan mighty amounts ladies backsides on stage" while a very important thread like this is not on front-page.
1 Like
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by tafrica(f): 12:33pm
greenermodels:
Maybe they will push it to FP by night when most people have gone sleeping
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by talktimi(m): 12:36pm
People like sarrki will go bananas next year now I know the cause of their lunacy
1 Like
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by adonbilivit: 12:54pm
Lord! bloggers are becoming parts and parcel of our problems in this country. their cut is definitely in this budget
1 Like
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by ayodejijoshua(m): 12:54pm
but y is dis government rulling like this
1 Like
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:55pm
media lobby
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by prof1990(m): 12:55pm
journalism in Nigeria is dead
1 Like
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by sorom4: 12:56pm
This CHANGE is a JOKE
1 Like
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by DICKtator: 12:56pm
It isn't easy to lie. You must cover lies with lies.
Am I not right Lai?
1 Like
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by ELShehzad: 12:58pm
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by jeftalene(m): 12:58pm
hmmm...
Padding everywhere!
1 Like
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Olasco93: 12:58pm
The problem is not about the amount budgeted, but UTILIZING it judiciously with maximum Output
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by buharimustlive: 12:59pm
I smell lies..
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by bonechamberlain(m): 12:59pm
, This is an evil government and a very evil country, look at they want to use to buy cars appearing twice. Yet they criticized oduah for doing same, the whole media were at alert last dispensation airing propaganda and useless protest and parochial views, they have gone mute now. This is a cursed country.
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Jokerman(m): 1:00pm
Sarrki
Ngenekwenu
Demdem
Dropshot
Modath
Una money don show o.....
|Re: FG Budgets N1Billion For Public Relations And Media Lobby In 2017 by Nma27(f): 1:01pm
Only the most gullible region will even consider voting dem next election.
1 Like
Gombe State: We Need More Money! / I Took A Danfo (bus) 3 Days To Indepence Anniversary / Aviation Probe Is To Pull Down Yoruba - Group
Viewing this topic: greatjoey, AirFireEarthH20(m), DeltahArmy(m), Chrisx1x(m), Arrow24, Philosopher101, 2tek, Obidavies, mrnigerdelta, Atiku2019, vizboy(m), Manov(m), rusher14, Oluwamuyeewa(m), inme, eddywisdom, greenermodels, EROMS38(m), SIRmuel86(m), intelligentvolt, tafrica(f), hotspec(m), Almand, seguno2, sunkoye, nnachukz(m), DaSugarBoi(m), bryght4u(m), TeGaTeGa1(m), Fash20, ADUBA1(m), Mynd44, Denchturbo, Spaldino(m), Ajjubhai(m), ItsTheBachelor and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8